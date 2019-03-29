Piraeus Bank S.A (BPIRY) CEO Christos Megalou on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Piraeus Bank S.A (OTCPK:BPIRY) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christos Megalou - CEO

George Georgakopoulos - Deputy MD and Executive Director

Efthimios Kyriakopoulos - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Floriani Jonas - Axia Ventures

Bairaktari Angeliki - Autonomous Research

Solonitsyna Anastasia - UBS

Jose Abad - Goldman Sachs

Operator

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to the Piraeus Bank CEO, Mr. Christos Megalou. Mr. Megalou, you may now proceed.

Christos Megalou

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and good morning for those joining us from the U.S. Thank you for attending Piraeus Bank full-year 2018 results presentation. I'm Christos Megalou, CEO of Piraeus Bank, and I'm here today with our senior management and IR team. Full-year 2018 performance reflects the first full financial year since the arrival of the new management team. Upon arriving, we set a clear set of targets and focused on de-risking the balance sheet, reducing legacy costs, and transforming the business to adapt to new client needs and the changing market environment. Of course, you can go through the full presentation and the other publications that we have issued today, but I want to focus on what we see as the core story for Piraeus before allowing time for questions.

In the two-year period 2017-2018, we reduced NPEs by €8.5 billion, cleared the 2018 stress test, completed the restructuring plan and the organic capital plan, while at the same time we disbursed €5.7 billion in new loans to the Greek economy. As you can see in slide five, there has been an improvement in all KPIs of Piraeus Bank over the course of this period. The Greek macro environment is gradually getting more supportive of our business and our customers, as you can see in slide seven and eight. Almost all indicators are on an improving trend, while specifically for banks it is quite encouraging that real estate prices are on a clear positive trajectory.

During 2018, we presented tangible improvements across a number of priorities. Firstly, profitability, on slide nine, this has been restored gradually with €80 million pretax profit from continuing operations in 2018 from losses in 2017, enabled by a resilient net fee income and an 8% year-on-year OpEx reduction above the target of 6%, while cost of risk was 157 basis points within the guidance we have previously provided. The core bank continued improving. Pretax profit on a recurring basis grew to €644 million, compared to €110 million in 2017. As you can see in slide 10, our core operations reported a pretax return on assets of 1.6% with NIM of 2.10% and fees over assets of 0.7%.

Slide 11 of our presentation provides a snapshot of all major developments that took place in 2018, from the conclusion of the restructuring plan to the execution of the capital enhancement plan, and the positive trends in liquidity and asset quality. Going forward, we continue to focus on accelerating the growth of our core business, expanding the customer base, and increasing engagement via physical and, most importantly, digital means. Our plan calls for new loans catering for healthy demand at the level of €15 billion by end of 2021. The figure for 2018 came in at €3.1 billion. For 2019, our target for new disbursements is €4 billion. On asset quality, we reduced our NPEs by €5.5 billion in 2018, organically through decreasing inflows and via inorganic initiatives, i.e. through sales. We are working and progressing on to further sales in 2019, with a total growth book value of €1.3 billion.

On the organic front, as you can see in slide 15, inflows have been steadily improving, especially in the second-half of 2018, as the significant amount of restructurings we made in 2017 and 2018 are starting to pay off. Our updated NPE plan as presented on slide 16, envisions [ph] a new target of 11% NPEs by 2021 from €15 billion previously.

Slide 17 provides details on our updated plan, where you can see that we plan to utilize securitization as the market stabilizes. In all, we aim to make €7 billion in NPL transaction sales and securitizations over the period, and in total, reduce NPEs by €15 billion, down to a ratio of 23% growth or 14% net of provisions.

On the other hand, our performing book has reached the bottom of it's trough [ph], and we expect it to move positively in the forthcoming quarters. You can see that on slide 19 of our presentation. I need to stress here that NII, which was under pressure mainly due to increased provisions, stabilized and actually slightly increased in Q4 2018.

On liquidity, as shown on slide 20, we witnessed steady deposit inflows of €3.6 billion year-on-year, maintaining our market share. Our loans-to-deposit ratio stood at 85% vis-à-vis 103% in 2017, well-positioned to support healthy credit demand. 2018 also marked our exit from ELA reliance in mid-July, which has allowed us to start building liquidity buffers.

On top, during the quarter of the year, our covered balls were assigned an investment grade rating, which was allowed us to use them as collateral for ECB funding, replacing part of more expensive interbank repo exposures.

From a capital adequacy standpoint on page 21, the common equity Tier 1 ratio of the group as of 2018, stood at 13.65% or at 14% pro forma for the sale of our operations in Albania and Bulgaria. It is and noted that Albanian deal was concluded in February, while Bulgaria will follow in April. Actually, we got the approval of the Bulgarian National Bank for this transaction.

Our SREP for 2019 will stand at 14% as our pillar two requirements was reduced by 50 basis points to 3.25%, a testament of the progress the bank has made. In order to further fortify the capital base, the bank is already executing a capital enhancement plan which comprises of actions that we have already communicated to the market. Internal capital actions are progressing according to schedule. As communicated back in May 2018, the completion rate is 94% as we speak, contributing to the bank's capital base.

In parallel, we monitor the debt capital markets in order to identify the right timing for the issuance of the Tier 2 instrument. The bank retains a ready-to-go status, and it is bilateral discussions with a number of investors, while such issuance remains subject to market conditions. On top of the capital enhancement plan and the Tier 2 issue, the management is currently exploring a number of options detailed in slide 23, to strengthen the banks capital position and build buffers above requirements. We will inform the investment community as soon as these projects mature. In all, our actions should improve our capital by 160 to 200 basis points.

Slide 27 provides a granular view of the performance of the core divisions of the bank. In slides 28 and 29, we provide some more details on our retail and corporate divisions. Both are profitable and growing level of fees, while at the same time reducing their OpEx significantly. Both segments has a material increase in loan disbursements to healthy borrowers with high returns, a trend that continues in 2019 as Piraeus is committed to supporting viable businesses and the Greek economy.

On slide 31, we highlight our targets for 2019. We expect to increase loan disbursements to €4 billion, priced higher versus stock of loans, which we trade off our NPE reduction of €4 billion. On the funding cost side, deposit costs should continue trending lower while we will cycle the benefits of ELA elimination and the lower costs derived from using our investment-grade Covered bonds from mid-2018 onwards. Hence, we expect to have a broadly stable NII in 2019. We expect to see fees, at around €350 million, continuing their upward trend in both retail and corporate banking space. OpEx, after the 8% fall in 2018, should continue to fall. Note that we now plan to reduce OpEx to €850 million by 2021, from the level of €1 billion in 2018. In all, we target to move in three-digit-million post-tax profitability in 2019.

2018's performance represents a significant step forward for Piraeus Bank. The action we have taken means the core bank is better and stronger than it was in March, 2017, when the new management team arrived. The things that we can control, like the de-risking of the balance sheet, the cost reduction strategy, and the transformation of the bank to support customers and their evolving needs are all clearly bearing fruit. What is even better news is that the wider economy and other factors that we don't have direct control over are also becoming more favorable.

And with that, I would like to open the floor to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon, gentlemen. Just have a couple of questions. One on the estimated capital improvement measures, I mean if you could provide us some color on the balance sheet optimization and the [indiscernible] asset management, whether it's coming basically from the reduction in NPEs or there is any additional measure that you could explore in that? And then, secondly, on the NII outlook. I mean, some of your competitors are flagging. There is some competition in the domestic increase, that you could elaborate a bit, and how do you see NIMs evolving from here? Thank you.

Christos Megalou

I'll take the first part of the question. And I just wanted to say that further to the organic capital generation that we have budgeted for 2019, and the scheduled Tier II debt issuance for which we are in a ready-to-go status, in a gradually improving market we are working on a number of additional initiatives to strengthen our capital position creating buffers above the supervisory requirements. We present these initiatives on slide 23 of the presentation, and we have included there an estimate of the potential capital improvement which we estimate to be between 160 to 200 basis points. We are reviewing thoroughly our high capital density consuming business with a view of transacting. We are looking at disposals of non-core operation subsidiaries and participations. We are looking at balance sheet optimization, and have been vigorously looking at risk-weighted asset management.

We have accelerated our cost efficiency actions, and we are working vigorously on organic revenue generation and enhancing it, with a view of creating this kind of estimated capital improvement within 2019.

George Marinopoulos

Hi, [indiscernible]. This is George Marinopoulos. I will take the question about the NII. As you have see on page 31 of our presentation, we have managed to stabilized our NII in the four quarters of 2018, or even expanding by 2% in the fourth quarter. For the next year, we see a similar level, a stabilized one at €1.4 billion. Obviously this is a line that we actively manage on this one. So the main drivers of NII are going to be the following. As we said, we are targeting to expanding further our loan disbursements in 2019, from a level of €3.1 billion in 2018 to €4 billion in 2019. So also we are going to reduce even further our deposit funding cost. And all in all, we believe that we can manage to maintain this level of €1.4 billion in 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Floriani Jonas with Axia Ventures. Please go ahead.

Floriani Jonas

Afternoon, everybody. My question will follow on capital as well. So, I understand the plans and the actions you're planning to take in 2019. Just to confirm, is the benefit you're expecting, the 160 to 200 basis points expected to materialize already in 2019? Also, as far as your Tier II issue is concerned, are we talking about the €500 million or you see any scope of higher issuance than that, because €500 million would be roughly -- well, just above a hundred basis points of your capital, so half of your expected benefit for the year, right. So just wondering what would be the size of that? And then again, on capital requirements, knowing that the dynamics on the strap on, especially on the buffers, are on the way up. Do you see any space for further reductions in the pillar two requirement in the coming years in a way to offset the increase in the buffers?

Then -- so this is on capital. And the second, on your PLU, I know that most of the reduction of risk-weighted assets are probably linked to the NPs, right. I mean is there anything else on PLU that is not NP-linked that could accelerate the pace of risk-weighted asset reduction, as you show on slide 25? And then I heard that also you might be looking to do some transaction on the legacy unit, so if you can confirm if that's really the case. And then finally, on your guidance for 2019, okay, I take that you already mentioned the expectations for NII for costs and fees. What about cost of risk in 2019, if you confirm the figure previously mentioned in previous conference calls that would be great? Thank you.

Christos Megalou

I will start the question on the capital. So, as of the end of December, our capital stands at 65% that the consolidation of our subsidiaries in Albania and Bulgaria plus the organic capital generation and the ongoing risk weighted asset management effort. We'll revert the ratio back to 14% which is our overall capital requirement threshold for total capital. Please note here that our CET capital threshold is 10.5% this is 160 to 200 basis points we expect that this will be materialized within 2019 and of course include 500 million of tier 2 issuance. The effort we will be continuing this is an ongoing effort of the management team for balance sheet optimization and this way the asset management. And on that, I will pass on the floor to George Georgakopoulos to talk about the PLU question.

George Georgakopoulos

Yes, Floriani, this is George. You find that correctly your question regarding PLUs. What we see further forward in terms of production of multiple rates whether it is coming from reduction of NPEs then it sound correctly.

Floriani Jonas

Yes, if there is anything else apart from reduction of NPEs and also the possibility of transaction or sale of the unit…

George Georgakopoulos

Going forward in terms reduction it is indeed NPEs and regarding what additional transaction for the unit I think Chris Megalou will take it.

Christos Megalou

Yes, I mean as we already said and we have already indicated in our page 23, we are working on a number of options that we have the effect that we have been describing in our disclosures. As soon as we are ready to announce in the market we will and we are exploring all options in order to come up with this result. And as I said that the effect is included in what we have presented so far. So as soon as we are ready to give more detail information we will be doing so. I just wanted to pass on to George Georgakopoulos to talk to us about 2019 cost of risk.

George Georgakopoulos

Yes we can confirm the level of 160 to 180 basis points for the cost of risk obviously aiming to support our coverage ratio of our NPEs.

Floriani Jonas

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Bairaktari Angeliki with Autonomous Research. Please go ahead.

Angeliki Bairaktari

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Two questions please on capital, just to come back on slide 23, if we assume that you're aiming for these tier 2 of 500 million that's around 100 basis points. So I guess the question is should we assume that the other actions that you mentioned in the slide can yield a maximum of another 100 basis points or is there room to do more in case the tier 2 does not find sort of prosperous market conditions to be this year.

And the second question, all banks have received as dealers took item on top of their threat, in your discussion with the regulator I mean given that you are at 14% and your total capital requirement is 14%. I presume and you have been for a while below this the last two guidance. And in your discussion with the regulator how does the regulator see these events is there a time line that you have to comply with this we have two guidance or is that something that you will tackle at a later stage in 2020/2021? Thank you very much.

Christos Megalou

Angeliki, let me start with the first leg of your question so yes the 200 basis points include the 100 basis points of tier 2. We on the organic delivery we had a track record already as depicted in Page 22 of our presentation show we are focusing in delivering these 100 basis points extra but also we are in the process of looking on other actions that could possibly produce results going forward. This is an ongoing effort of the management team we have been able to achieve results in 2018. We continue to do so in 2019.

On the Pillar 2 guidance, I'd like to pass it over to Efthimios Kyriakopoulos, our Chief Risk Officer.

Efthimios Kyriakopoulos

Yes, hi. So this is Efthimios. In terms of our Pillar 2 guidance, Pillar 2 guidance backing as per EBA guidance not applicable in 2019, based on general discussions with our supervisor, the expectation is that sometime in mid-2020 onwards, the so-called [indiscernible] will be stacked on top of the overall capital requirement. So that total capital expectation will be exactly that in expectation and the overall capital requirement of course will be known at the base on prevailing supervisory indications.

Angeliki Bairaktari

Great. So, if I just to repeat that, just to make sure, so until midst 2020 effectively this is not effectively some guidance that you have to follow strictly. But from mid 2020 then it sort of becomes applicable and again I appreciate this is just pillar two guidance component, it's not the same as the pillar two requirement but am I interpreting what you said correctly?

Christos Megalou

I think you are. So to be more clear, the management team of this bank has performed all necessary actions and its planning process in order to swiftly achieve capital ratios such that the expectations of the supervisors are met.

Angeliki Bairaktari

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Solonitsyna Anastasia with UBS. Please go ahead.

Solonitsyna Anastasia

Hi, thank you for your presentation. I have got two questions. Firstly on NPE plan, when I compare your previous and current targets, I see that you expect now less supervision slightly more write-off and those have higher inflows assumption. Could you please elaborate what has driven this kind of variation and how do you see additional €2 billion reduction efforts should impact your coverage in capital progression, this is the first question. And the second one if you could split the reduction measures for 2019 and also provide any figures on the sales input and the cost of risk. So, for example, like if you could provide gross cost of risk expectation and excluding sales impact that would be helpful. Thank you very much.

George Georgakopoulos

Okay. Thank you very much for the question. Hi, this is George Georgakopoulos. I think if I may go to page number 16, in page number 16 what we show here we make two key points I think. The first point that we make here is that from 2017 to 2018 the ability of Piraeus Bank to reduce its NPEs, I think as we noted, so we reduced NPE by 5 billion or 5.5 billion in group base by the way in one year. Now what we have going forward is a fair amount of ambition that this fewer -- as we have talked about, we have set up a very strong operation here capable of delivering with NPEs, and in addition what we present on the bottom right of the same page is that the big part of the success have been done which relates to restructuring, so it has been performed. So if you see on page 16, bottom right, 17 and 18, within in total 12 billion of restructurings, and going forward we have much smallest amount of restructurings to make. All restructurings are a key driver for capital and cost of freight.

So the point I think will be born into, taken into account here is that going forward, the needs to use capital and bank cost of risk to perform our plan are bound to be much lower. If you have a look on page 17 now in [indiscernible] the first part of your question, the part, the organic part, which is curings, collections and liquidations, we're very, very confident about it. It is one data driven and we see the month after month that it is a set of target that we can achieve, compared to the previous version that we presented a few months back. We have increased here curings and the collections by over 1 billion. And this is as I said, data driven.

On part of the liquidations, the development in the Greek market the last couple of months with the new introduction of personal bankruptcy. Sorry protection law. And the big of publications for protection in the Katseli law, some moderated, some water liquidation expectations in the 3-year period and we're reflecting this suitably in our new plan.

We are having this increased, let's say, that by €2 billion. Actually, this is sales and securitizations. The largest part of €6 billion versus €6.9 billion is securitizations. The increase that you see this time around, on our expectation for securitizations is driven by our belief that the market is more and more prepared to support them in terms of infrastructure and potentially Official sector schemes that would come to support it. To clarify that our plan would work easier and more smoothly with an IPS side scheme for the securitizations, which, however, is not really necessary. So it is not necessary to have the IPS to our securitizations but would work easy and better more effectively, if we had one.

In terms of the cost of risk for the plan, our expectation is that we're going to save it broadly in line with what we calculated. Previously, a couple of things have changed in the mix. Indeed, we have higher sales but we have higher curings, and the collections as well, which outweigh somewhat via releases, expected releases, potential additional costs related to the sales. And I hope this answers your questions, Solonitsyna.

Solonitsyna Anastasia

Yes, thank you very much.

The next question comes from the line of Jose Abad with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jose Abad

Yes, hello, good afternoon. Thank you very much for the presentation. I'm sorry, if I repeat any question which I got disconnected for a few minutes. The first question is on the capital target generation that you have the range between 160 and 200 bps that you have in your presentation, very simple question here. These are [indiscernible] number by that meaning does it include also it is a number made out of the potential negative impact associated with some of the large deposit that you may actually do as part of the new NPE reduction program? The second question is on the target in particular, you're targeting in percentage terms, so the NPE ratio to fall from 49% in December '18 to 23% by 2021. This 23% is these are under the assumption of a static balance sheet or this also incorporates your expectations for the evolution of your -- of lending, gross learning over the coming 3 years, or this is a pro forma number under the assumption of actually gross loans in as of Q4 '18.

The third question I have is if I mean if you could -- I mean, when I see your fully loaded category Tier 1 10.9. If we add the upper bound of your capital generation target, which is 200 bps, we get to 12.9 when I see your overall capital requirement is expected to be around 15%, 14.75% by 2022, so if you could actually. I mean, it will be useful actually to understand if you could give us a capital reach beyond '19. So we're coming actually 3 years, how do you expect actually capital to your capital, which is actually to evolve versus actually your capital requirements, assuming your total remain a static.

Yes, and if I may a last question is, you mentioned in your presentation that the finance ministry on the bank of Greece proposals could be actually helpful, could be positive during your implementation of your NPE reduction plan? So I have a question on the Bank of Greece in proposal in particular, because obviously, these proposals require some capital consumption here. So it was called during, how would it work in your case? Thank you very much.

Christos Megalou

Hi, so it's Christos Megalou. So just going back into Page 23 and make a clarification the 160 to 200 basis points that we actually made is going to be the capital improvements that we derive from these actions. This is an estimate on the basis of work that we're doing so far. And on the basis of the delivery that we were able to achieve in the previous page for 2018 show it's the number that we expect the capital to improve out of these actions. I wanted to pass on the floor to Efthimios Kyriakopoulos to talk about the trajectory.

Efthimios Kyriakopoulos

Yes, absolutely. So, good afternoon, this is Efthimios. In terms of forward projections of capital requirements, it is true that our overall capital ratio, which will stand at 14% in March of 2019 but we will be governed by the phase in of a quarter-based point per year of the OSII. Having said that, I would like to remind everyone that this management team has managed to -- with the work that has been done over the past couple of years to reduce the pillar to requirement from 375 to three in a quarter and ongoing work at least as far as the management goes is aspired to have a further reduction of said component of requirements.

Now, in terms of the fully loaded ratio or in another way, we could think of the phasing in that occurs every year. What is currently in place is a plan which has -- which so far and will be successfully overcoming the phasing in effect and maintaining capital levels at required at the other required 14% during 2019, more specifically as you said our pro forma figure at the end of 2018 stood at 14% then we have the phasing in and the expectation is that by Q2 of 2019 all of the actions that are underway will be concluded successfully concluded such that in Q2, the requirement is satisfied.

In a similar way a thorough three-year business plan has been designed carefully in order to allow the management of the bank to steer this balance sheet throughout the next year's 2020, 2021 and further out inside a very thorough and achievable NPE plan. While at the same time with all of the organic actions and inorganic actions that Mr. Megalou mentioned to you earlier to ensure that adequate capital ratios, both in terms of requirements and in terms of expectations. And once the P2G [Ph] is stacked on top of OCR will be satisfied. I hope this answers your question.

Georgios Liakopoulos

And if I may, Chris has answered before about the plan he has indeed the plan that several functions will present is on a growth basis, and then you have question [indiscernible], and how are you guys going to fund the NPE reduction plan? The cost in, the cost of risk to support our NPE reduction plan, we think is high feasible to be performed at about €1.6 billion cost of risk over the three year period, which should be funded rather comfortably by the expected good provision income of the bank.

Now, on the other part of your question regarding the Bank of Greece proposed initiative, the clear stance and so this poster here of Piraeus Bank has consistently been that both official sector initiatives i.e. the EPS and the AMC proposal for Bank of Greece are very welcome in the right direction and may prove very helpful. We suggested consistently that as long as the Bank of Greece initiative and we think this is the case is going to be on a voluntary mode i.e. each bank would do transfer deposits on its own accord on a gradual approach where the timing of the transfer of the process can be decided by each institution, by each bank. And on a selected basis, meaning that the full deposits to be transferred would be decided again by each bank. Our position throughout has been that this could prove very, very helpful and we believe that we can manage within our resources, meaning, our capital and business plan. And I hope this answers your question, Jose.

Jose Abad

Yes, thank you.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from the line of Floriani Jonas with Axia Ventures. Please go ahead.

Floriani Jonas

Hi, guys. I just have a follow-up on your slide 16 and 17. I just wondering if there's any way you can explain a bit more the rationale behind the pace of the reduction across the U.S. So, just trying to understand why you go for €3.5 billion in 2019 and €6.4 billion in 2020? I mean, what are the drivers of that change and also into 2021? So that would be great, thanks.

Christos Megalou

Thank you, Jonas. Indeed the track records that we have I think is obviously €5 billion we did in 2018. The expectation for 2019 is €3.5 billion conservative, actually there is a sale here of a few €100 million, but for now it is booked in 2019, chances are actually we may be able to do it much earlier, in which case the 3.5 would be as slightly higher number and the 6.4 slightly lower number. But as a substance of your question, the reason is that we have some securitization transactions planned for 2019 and 2020, that's why they look higher versus 2018. And the reason that we don't do them in 2018 is that they require fairly significant time for planning and preparation to be executed.

So the reason that there is a bit more in 2019 and 2020 is driven by our strategy for securitizations and the accomplished transactions as they need fair amount of time to be prepared both on the investment side, the planning side, transacting, and the supporting of rationale as well. Hope, Jonas, this answers your question.

Floriani Jonas

Yes, no, I think it's fine. So, just to understand a bit more on that sales and securitization, so then if I look on Slide 17, the €6.9 billion, how much you would say then the €6.9 billion is a split amongst the three years?

Christos Megalou

The spilt between the years you're asking?

Floriani Jonas

Correct.

Christos Megalou

About €1 billion is to be done in 2019, and the rest, 2019, 2020, and 2021, and the bulk of the €6.9 billion figure, about €6 billion is actually securitizations.

Floriani Jonas

Okay. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has now concluded, and you may disconnect your telephone. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Megalou for any closing comments. Thank you.

Christos Megalou

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for participating in our call. Next week, we will be on the road, so we will have a chance to meet and discuss the outlook for 2019, '20, and '21. Looking forward to see you very soon, and thank you again for participating in our call. Thank you.

