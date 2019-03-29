PBF Logistics: Strong EBITDA Growth, Backing A Strong Yield

Investment Thesis

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is a midstream MLP (master limited partnership) with a strong and growing yield and massive EBITDA growth to back it. A recent change to their IDRs (incentive distribution rights) and organic growth initiatives has PBFX set for continued growth. PBFX will fit right at home in a dividend growth-oriented or high-yield-focused portfolio.

Company Overview

PBFX reports in two segments: 1. Transporting and terminaling and 2. Storage. All of PBFX's assets are closely related to the locations of its parent - PBF Energy (PBF).

Source: 10-K

PBFX has been actively pursuing growth opportunities. Currently, PBFX is aiming to add $100 million of EBITDA from organic projects by 2020. Currently, PBFX has $171.19 million, meaning they plan on attempting to increase their EBITDA by an additional 30% organically. This doesn't include potential dropdowns from their sponsor.

Data by YCharts

PBFX has seen amazing EBITDA growth while increasing its distribution. PBFX has an additional $200-250 million annually worth of drop-downs held by PBF - all this points to a significant growth runway available to PBFX via organic and dropdown deals. There is enough room to double PBFX's EBITDA in dropdowns alone, adding in organic growth - PBFX has plenty of options available for it to grow. PBFX has primarily been funding this growth via cash on hand, debt, and equity.

Data by YCharts

PBFX has seen strong year-over-year improvement in another key area - third-party business. Since PBFX is closely related to its sponsor, driving up third-party business provides an additional level of safety for investors. This way, if PBF goes under or faces headwinds, PBFX will be further insulated.

Source: 10-K

PBFX saw an increase a 41% increase in their third-party revenues year over year, marking a significant increase from their 2016 to 2017 increases. This is a cause for celebration and is a pivotal step for PBFX to move from simply a tool of PBF to a stronger, free-standing entity. Now, their third party revenue is still significantly smaller than revenue from affiliated sources, but progress needs to be recognized and noticed.

How is PBFX doing on the bottom line in regards to their distributions? Dividend and high yield investors in PBFX need to be aware of PBFX's distribution coverage (is it there) and their distributable cash flow changes.

Source: 10-K

Year over year, PBFX saw a decrease in their distributable cash flow - mainly due to the increased expenses related to their debt. As interest rates rise, PBFX's debt will have a stronger impact on their DCF. Thankfully, the Federal Reserve is forecasting that the interest rate will remain steady for this coming year. This will alleviate this concern for investors. Meanwhile, the distribution is covered, although coverage slipped lower due to the lower overall DCF.

Source: 10-K

PBFX distributed $103 million last year and had $111 million in DCF, providing a coverage ratio of 1.07x. Management aims to have a long-term coverage ratio of 1.15x and is still expecting mid-single-digit distribution growth moving forward.

The Need for Simplification

PBFX's recent move to eliminate its IDRs was needed. PBFX had hit its 50% tier on IDRs and was forced to pay out a lot of extra cash anytime it wanted to reward its LP unitholders.

Consider their structure before:

Source: PBFX 10-K

PBFX is a subsidiary of PBF. It was owned through sub-companies who managed PBFX and received IDRs. To remove their IDRs, PBFX issued 10 million additional units. Last year, PBFX paid out just over $10 million in IDRs in 2018, a rise of $1 million over 2017. PBF now owns approximately 54% of PBFX's units - versus approximately 44% prior to removing the IDR payments.

These additional units will receive the same payouts as every other LP unitholder but stop the restrictive IDR payments from slowing distribution growth. IDRs at 50% meant that 50% of all distributable cash flow above the threshold must be transmitted to the IDR holder - PBF. This is no longer true, they get the same payment as everyone else now.

The Future

PBFX has been actively supporting its sponsor, PBF as it transitions to focusing on the coming IMO 2020 restrictions. For those of you who are not aware of it. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set up for a new rule in 2020 to take effect regarding sulfur limits within the fuels burned to operate the ships. A shortage is expected in this type of fuel and its prices are expected to rise rapidly - a benefit for PBF and by extension PBFX who now owns and operates a fuel facility it purchased.

Source: McKinsey & Company

PBF is rapidly transitioning two of its facilities to benefit from this projected shortage by the end of 2019. PBF is one of the largest independent oil refiners in the United States.

Source: PBF Presentation

PBF has the size and ability to transition to this new focus on fuel type. It will also work as a sound means to differentiate itself from other refiners.

Risks

Every investment has risk, and this is true with PBFX. PBFX's sponsor, now aligned with investors, holds over 50% of the available units. This means it is in complete control on PBFX through the boardroom and the unitholders. Other LP investors bear a risk that PBF may decide to take actions beneficial to themselves - and no one else. I rate this a low level of risk as PBF has been committed to the development of PBFX and enjoys the recycling of capital it receives from them. However, if PBFX were to lose its purpose or struggle, PBF could choose to buy it out.

Furthermore, due to PBFX's close relationship with PBF, struggles within PBF are shared with PBFX overtime. This is why it is so important that PBFX continue to grow its third party revenues as a means to further insulate their success from the success of another company. A good recent example of this risk outside of the MLP world is Uniti Group (UNIT) and Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ). WINMQ's struggles have plagued UNIT - regardless of UNIT's attempts at success elsewhere. Although PBF is on a much stronger footing than WINMQ, this reliance is a risk.

Investor Takeaway

PBFX has seen phenomenal EBITDA growth and is expected to continue to see it. Via dropdowns and organic growth, PBFX has the ability to double its size while continuing to offer a growing distribution. Investors considering investing in PBFX will receive a K-1 at tax time for their distributions received and must keep this in mind.

And for investors looking for a covered high-yielding security and those looking for an option with a growing yield, PBFX delivers both.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees

We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2000 members. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio to cater for conservative income investors.

Join us for a 2-week free trial to get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019"

SIGN UP HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBFX, UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.