Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts

Several of the mortgage REITs bounced back since then, but the results haven't been even. We have a few rating updates we need to provide.

The residential mortgage REIT sector was slammed late in Q4 2018. Share prices plunged lower, but many recovered significantly during January. Since then, results have been heavily mixed. Mortgage REITs reporting better or worse Q4 2018 results had the opportunity to send their price higher or to drop significantly.

The fourth-quarter results were particularly interesting because of the widening between agency RMBS and hedge rates (LIBOR swaps and Treasuries). When those spreads widen, it drives book value substantially lower. When they tighten, it drives book value substantially higher. We had been mostly bearish on the sector for a few quarters as we waited for the spreads to widen.

The first quarter is coming to an end and has been interesting as well. Early in the quarter, we saw a tightening of spreads pushing book values higher, but February and March didn't continue that trend. On the other hand, some of the mortgage REITs were carrying positive duration. Since interest rates fell, positive duration would help book value move higher. We're probably going to see some mixed results in Q1 2019. That means some mortgage REITs may see gains, while others see losses.

In this series, we provide a couple of quick outlooks and the price to trailing tangible book value for several mortgage REITs. The public articles won't include any update for projected changes in book value due to interest accrual, ex-dividend dates, or changes in the value of assets or hedges.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

AGNC American Capital Agency Corp. ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment CIM Chimera Investment Corporation CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation DX Dynex Capital EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital MFA MFA Financial MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. NLY Annaly Capital Management NYMT New York Mortgage Trust ORC Orchid Island Capital TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. REM iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF MORT VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF MORL UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We tend to use tangible book value. That's like GAAP book value, but if we spot significant allowances related to tax assets or goodwill, we eliminate those from equity. Consequently, the book value we are using may be different from what you're seeing elsewhere.

We also correctly handled preferred equity. If you're seeing a value that is dramatically different than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right.

On the REIT Forum, we provide estimates of price to current tangible book value. Those estimates incorporate the impact of expected changes in book value throughout the quarter. For the public article, we're providing price to trialing book value, which utilizes the book values as of 12/31/2018. We're still using tangible book value, so assets such as "Goodwill" are stripped out. We believe this creates a much better comparison.

Ticker Q4 Tangible BV Price Price to Trailing Tangible BV AGNC $16.56 $18.05 1.09 ANH $4.71 $4.04 0.86 ARR $20.86 $19.47 0.93 CHMI $17.58 $17.13 0.97 CMO $9.39 $8.56 0.91 NLY $9.39 $10.06 1.07 ORC $6.84 $6.59 0.96 CIM $15.90 $18.80 1.18 DX $6.02 $6.05 1.00 IVR $15.27 $11.83 0.77 MFA $7.15 $7.23 1.01 MITT $17.21 $16.89 0.98 NYMT $5.65 $6.08 1.08 TWO $13.11 $13.56 1.03 WMC $10.45 $18.93 1.81 EARN $12.30 $11.83 0.96

Outlooks

We've got a few rating updates to provide. The summaries will come from CWMF: RapidFire Residential Mortgage REITs. In that article, we provided a brief summary for each REIT.

We're providing two rating updates:

Downgrade CMO to a neutral rating Upgrade ARR to a neutral rating

ARR

ARMOUR Residential REIT is externally managed, which gives it an incentive to issue new shares. Shares have plunged relative to their prices in 2018, and we're giving them a neutral outlook here. We may expand on this in a public piece that adds in some slides. The premise is simple:

"The REIT hasn't improved, but today's lower price reflects the problems."

Price to book is estimated around .93 today, which is one of the lowest scores among the residential mortgage REITs. We've been bearish on ARR more often than not, so our "neutral" stance is a pretty big upgrade. Investors who are shorting ARR may want to close out those positions.

CMO

Capstead Mortgage Corporation was highlighted in a January Update on Mortgage REITs and Strip Center REITs.

Shares were $6.93 then, but they are $8.50 today (up 22.6%). While we consider CMO to be a superior REIT compared to AI, the staggering gains for CMO occurred without a steepening of the yield curve. Its fundamentals didn't improve much between early January and today, but the price to book soared. Investors who took trading positions in CMO should be looking to close out any that are still open.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH, DX, CMO.PE, AND SOME OTHER PREFERRED SHARES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.