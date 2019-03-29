Nathan's Famous: The Price Is Lower, But So Is Growth

With deleveraging still on the radar, along with potential tax help, the story still can work.

Nathan's Famous (NATH) is a stock that's been on my radar for quite some time. A small-cap, thinly traded hot dog company might not appear a likely value play. But the company's franchise agreement with John Morrell (a unit of Smithfield Foods) drives over half of profit, leaving an attractive capital-light, stable, and high-margin business.

The issue has been valuation. In each of the last two years, I've argued NATH wasn't quite cheap enough, targeting $65 and then $70 as an attractive entry point. It took some time, but NATH now trades at those levels:

source: finviz.com

The problem now, however, is that NATH may have earned some of its decline. Growth has been rather modest in recent years - and even in that context looks rather disappointing over the last two quarters. Valuation has pulled in, but at 12.3x EV/EBITDA and with a 2.5x leverage ratio, it's not as if NATH is cheap.

The story here still can work, particularly with some levers to pull down the line in terms of lowering interest and tax expense. But the combination of concerns in the underlying business and a still-hefty valuation is just enough to stay on the sidelines for a little longer.

A Disappointing FY19

One of the issues with understanding NATH's recent results is that there are a number of moving parts. The company refinanced its debt in November 2017, cutting interest expense by $5 million a year. The company generally matches its pricing to beef costs, which impacts reported revenue; an accounting change this year affects comparisons as well. Volume this year has been impacted by a change in the company's distribution strategy. And in the fiscal Q3 report, the company didn't back out a large gain on sale from Adjusted EBITDA.

As a result, both GAAP (EPS of $4.50 YTD vs $0.54 the year before, impacted by debt refinancing costs) and non-GAAP (Adjusted EBITDA up 47% through the first nine quarters) overstate the profit growth of the underlying business. But a 5.4% decline in revenue YTD - including an 8% drop in Q3 sales - makes the top line performance appear worse than it has been.

But generally speaking, growth has stalled out. Adjusted EBITDA rose 4.4% in FY17 and 2.4% in FY18. Excluding a gain on the sale of a restaurant in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, YTD the figure has increased just 0.5%. Volume has decelerated as well, from 7%+ in FY17 to 4% last year and 1.5% YTD excluding the distribution change, according to commentary in the Q3 release.

The relatively soft performance YTD is more concerning because Nathan's Famous had a rather soft comparison in the first quarter. Since then, results have looked light. In Q2, volume fell 2.3% even normalizing for the distributor change, according to the 10-Q. Adjusted EBITDA still rose 2.4%. In Q3, normalized shipments climbed 2.1% - but Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the gain on sale, dropped 12%.

The licensing business still is carrying its weight. Per figures from the 10-Q, segment EBIT still is up 4.4% YTD - and accounted for 63% of segment-level profit. Volume is up 3.8%, with modest pressure from a royalty reduction for sales to Walmart (WMT) unit Sam's Club. Most of the revenue growth (and profit growth; margins are 99%) is coming from new products other than hot dogs - with help from other royalty agreements as well. That could be seen as a modest concern, as 'same-store' growth, for lack of a better term, with Morrell is relatively flat. Still, the bull case here is based on the idea that 60%+ of profit is both stable and hugely high-margin (on a contract that doesn't expire until 2032) - and licensing results YTD hardly break that case.

But the Branded Product Program, through which Nathan's supplies its products to other foodservice operators, had a very weak Q3, with EBIT down 16%. Profits in that business now are down YTD - after a 7.7% decline in fiscal 2018. The restaurant segment, meanwhile, continues to decline rather sharply: a 15% drop YTD ahead of a seasonally soft fourth quarter suggests segment profits likely will drop by more than half between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2019.

Performance still is decent - but, again, growth clearly has weakened in the past few years, if modestly so. And there's a sense that the big moves here have been made. A step-up in the royalty rate from Morrell drove big profit growth in past years - but that rate (on a blended basis) now actually is coming down as the company looks to increase share at Sam's Club. Interest refinancing boosted cash flow - but another refinancing probably isn't on the way soon. The restaurant business is being pressured by New York state minimum wage increases at its five owned locations, and the company's repeated insistence on blaming the weather suggests it doesn't have a better answer for weaker sales. Meanwhile, the number of franchised locations continues to decline (261 at the end of CY18 against 280 the year before).

The concern here is that hot dog consumption is unlikely to grow all that much. Morrell royalties may tick up - but if the restaurant business (admittedly heading toward something like 8% of total profit) continues to decline, and the BPP continues to move sideways, consolidated numbers are going to stay reasonably flat. $68 doesn't quite incorporate that scenario.

Looking for a Target

All that said, $68 actually isn't quite as expensive as a 12x+ EV/EBITDA multiple might suggest. Nathan's Famous has some moves to make from a capital allocation standpoint that could help free cash flow. The company closed Q3 with $73 million in cash, a figure that might rise in the fourth quarter. And there's still a big potential benefit from a possible refinancing.

Nathan's Famous is guiding for a 27-29% effective tax rate this year. Part of the problem appears to be that its interest expense - right at $10 million a year - is no longer completely deductible, as it is over 30% of EBITDA. (State and local taxes are an issue, however, and appear to be seeing some offset from stock-based comp benefits.)

At the moment, normalized free cash flow is about $10 million. ($29 million in EBITDA, ~$8 million in taxes, cash interest of $10 million, $1 million capex). But there's a way to get that figure up substantially. Nathan's Famous already has almost half of its debt balance in cash - and shouldn't need much capital in the bank to run the business. Cutting debt would cut interest expense - and likely lower the tax rate as well, amplifying the benefit to free cash flow.

There are two catches. The first is that the debt is a legacy of a $25 per share special dividend back in 2015 - a bit of capital allocation that confused investors at the time, to say the least. Borrowing at 10% in a ZIRP environment to fund a cash dividend hardly seemed prudent - and raises the risk that the board might choose to again distribute cash. Indeed, NATH paid a $5 per share special dividend in January 2018.

The second is that if Nathan's Famous did want to deleverage, it's not going to be able to do so just yet. The bonds aren't callable until next November - at 103.313%, which steps down to 101.656% a year later and to par at November 2022.

In theory, even with minimal underlying growth, NATH likely could get free cash flow to $14 million or so, simply by calling ~half the bond issue. That's about a 20x P/FCF multiple - not terribly out of line for a business that by next year likely will be getting two-thirds of revenue from licensing. Jumpstarted growth adds potential upside - and it seems possible that Nathan's Famous, particularly with ~$8 million in run-rate corporate expense, could be a takeover target at some point as well.

But the case simply seems a bit too stretched at the moment. It's not guaranteed that Nathan's Famous is going to deleverage: it spent $20 million on last year's dividend that could have gone to repaying the 2025 notes. 18-19x cash flow 2-3 years out isn't exactly a value price. And growth so far this year is concerning, with each quarter looking progressively more worrisome, particularly from a profit standpoint.

The story here - including further growth from the Morrell deal and the growing cash balance - isn't broken. But it does seem a bit dented as the company heads toward posting a three-year EBITDA CAGR in the 2-3% range. As such, it does seem like it takes a lower price for NATH to be compelling. $50 might be too much to ask, but there EV/EBITDA would be closer to 10x and P/FCF under 20x.

Right now, the case just looks a bit too narrow - and growth a bit too light. NATH is still worth watching, but either the performance needs to get better or the price needs to get cheaper.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.