Turkcell Sticking To A Plan That's Working, While Turkey Continues To Churn

The unexpected resignation of the CEO is a significant negative, as is the ongoing turmoil in Turkey's economy and the low level of investor confidence in Turkey today.

It has been a while since I’ve written on Turkcell (TKC), and much what I said last time still applies. Taken in isolation, Turkcell continues to run itself well, with a business strategy focused on its higher-value services like 4G, digital services, and e-commerce. But at the same time, Turkey’s macroeconomic challenges have not gone away, and Turkcell continues to face significant inflation and foreign currency headwinds and an overall lack of investor confidence/interest in Turkey.

You can’t really fully separate the company-specific and macro factors here, as the U.S.-listed ADRs have fallen more than 40% over the past 12 months versus a roughly 20% drop in the locally-traded shares. What’s more, I can’t honestly tell readers/investors that this a stock that is worth the hassle and risk, particularly with the recent CEO change. Turkcell is undervalued even under what I believe to be conservative assumptions, and the company is well-placed to continue funding a healthy dividend, but with a lot riding on the overall health of the Turkish economy and investor confidence in the government, it’s a tough recommendation to make.

Operationally Still Doing Well

The two quarters that Turkcell has reported since my last update have been fine, really, and have shown the ongoing benefits of the company’s decision to not compete with Vodafone (VOD) and/or Turk Telekom (OTC:TRKNY) so much on the basis of total market share or subscribers in favor of an ever-increasing mix toward higher-value 4G, data-using subs.

Fourth quarter revenue rose 21% yoy after rising 26% in the third quarter, with revenue in Turkey up 18% and 23%, respectively. Weaker macro conditions in Turkey are having an impact, but Turkcell has been able to pass through strong pricing and benefit from an ongoing shift to a higher-value mix – ARPU was up 15% in the fourth quarter, with the post-paid mix up 50bp and data consumption up 37% per subscriber.

Turkcell has also seen better reported results from its small international business, led by Ukraine operations (international revenue up 46% in Q4, with Ukraine up 53%), but driven significantly by currency.

Profitability has compressed recently, but I’m not too concerned yet. EBITDA grew 29% in the fourth quarter and although the margin compressed about 150bp sequentially, it was still up 250bp yoy. The “but” is that EBITDA generated in Turkey was up at a slower pace (15%), with a 120bp year-over-year contraction and management’s initial guidance for 2019 EBTIDA was about 8% below the prior sell-side average estimate. Even granting that Turkcell tends to be conservative, that does nothing to help sentiment on the shares.

Will Turkcell Hold To Its Plan Under New Leadership?

The most concerning change in the Turkcell story since my last update was the surprising news in mid-March that CEO Kaan Terzioglu had resigned.

Mr. Terzioglu not only steered Turkcell toward its current path of focuses on data/digital services, but he also steered the company away from a strategy geared towards more M&A outside Turkey and instead led the company to sell off many of its subscale ex-Turkey operations. I also want to note that he brought stable leadership to the company during a time of almost comically absurd squabbling between the company’s major owners.

While Turkcell’s share price performance during Mr. Terzioglu’s tenure wasn’t good, I believe he did a good job with the hand he was dealt and I believe his resignation is a loss for the company. Murat Erkan, the former VP of sales and a 10+-year veteran of the company will serve as the acting CEO.

Whether Mr. Erkan gets the position on a permanent basis, the company is in good shape today. The company’s network is strong in terms of coverage and quality, and the company’s “4.5G” strategy should allow the company to continue to benefit from increasing data consumption without having to invest substantial capital into ongoing network expansion/upgrades. The company has also established a strong foothold in digital services and e-commerce; it is the #2 app developer in Turkey, it has a strong messaging network, a growing IPTV presence, and a solid place in digital payments and other enabling technologies.

What I hope not to see is a renewal of any interest in M&A and/or expansion into unrelated markets. Turkcell’s consumer finance operation makes sense (helping facilitate greater consumption of higher-value 4G/data services by financing the more expensive handsets), but does create some ongoing credit risk, and I can likewise support Turkcell’s forays into areas like digital payments and online search. But I don’t believe there’s much value to be had for Turkcell in buying networks outside Turkey unless there are very credible opportunities to drive similar “digital conversion” strategies as what they’ve done in Turkey, and even then … I’d rather see surplus capital go to dividends instead of M&A.

The Outlook

Turkey’s macroeconomic situation looms over the story, though phone service in general tends to be pretty resilient. While ongoing economic challenges in Turkey do threaten consumption of higher-value services, so far it seems that people will scrimp and save elsewhere before reducing their phone usage. Likewise, while a deteriorating economy would create some credit risk in the consumer finance business, that appears manageable for now.

I’m still looking for high single-digit revenue growth from Turkcell over the next decade, and double-digit growth over the next five years, driven in part by inflation, but also by that continuing shift toward higher-value post-paid/4G/data-driven consumption. With modest capex needs, I believe FCF margins can and will accelerate into the low teens, supporting healthy high single-digit to low-double-digit FCF growth.

All things being equal, I still believe fair value for the shares is around $10 on the basis of discounted cash flow, but I’ve chosen to boost my discount rate to account for greater risk and uncertainty (macroeconomic and company-specific), and that drives my fair value to $8.50. This also works out to a roughly 3.5x multiple to my 2019 EBITDA estimate – a noticeable (1.0x) discount to the prevailing norms for emerging market service providers.

The Bottom Line

If $8.50 is even in the neighborhood of reasonable for Turkcell’s real value, the shares look profoundly undervalued today. Still, I don’t want to ignore the impact of sentiment; investors not only have reason to be concerned about the change in the CEO, Turkey is unpopular with investors now for some very good reasons including a President who has arrogated more and more power and has some rather “unconventional” ideas about how inflation and interest rates work.

I do believe today's price reflects an especially weak forward outlook and that the underlying performance is likely to be better than the price assumes. I don’t want to downplay the challenges that are in place today and the hurdles that stand between today’s share price and that potential fair value, but I do think very risk-tolerant, longer-term investors could still find some worthwhile value here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TKC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.