The Bonds Vs. Stocks Conundrum: Something's Got To Give, Soon

Based on what we see, we believe that stocks are likely to "blink" first.

The current conundrum won't last for too long; something will have to give, soon enough.

Massive inflows are coming into investment-grade bonds, while high-yield debts starting to look fragile again.

The "run to safety" is at full swing, with US Treasuries being buoyed across the board.

Treasuries - the Name of the Game

Over the past five months, US Treasuries (IEF, GOVT, SCHR, VGIT, TIP, SHV, SHY, IEF, TLT) have turned out to be the hottest long trade, yet again.

Earlier this week, we've witnessed a very strong 2-Year Treasury auction, especially given that yields are near the lowest levels in more than a year. Indirect bidders bought the greatest proportion of the $40 billion sale since January 2018, showing how great the appetite is for safety these days.

In-spite of the inverted yield-curve, investors are bidding for US treasuries across the board. The 10-year Treasury yields have now fallen to their lowest since the end of 2017.

Interestingly, the implied volatility in Treasuries has been rising much faster than volatility in stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM). However, when you think about it, it makes perfect sense - the volatility in bonds has been driven by the Fed's sudden dovish shift, sending yields lower and giving support to equities.

What a "Run to safety" Looks like

On one hand, we have US Treasuries and (on a broader scale) Investment-Grade ("IG"; AGG, BND, LQD, BSV).

Yields on US IG bonds have fallen to the lowest in more than a year.

On the other hand, there's the High-yield ("HY"; HYG, JNK, SJNK, SRLN, SHYG, HYLB, FTSL, HYS, HYLS, BSJJ, EMB, EMLC, PCY, VWOB) that is seeing outflows recently.

Take for example the $5.3 billion leveraged-loan ETF (BKLN), which just had its biggest one-day withdrawal for the year, of $197 million, on March 27th.

Rates are Expected to Fall

Following the Fed's dovish message, the market is now pricing in a 70% probability of a rate CUT by the end of this year.

This is a huge shift in market expectations.

Last week the odds of a rate cut in 2019 were only 23% and last month these odds were just 13%.

Market participants are now pricing in two rate cuts between now and the end of 2020, anticipating a US recession, or (at least) a significant economic slowdown, between now and then.

The market of course can be wrong, but this is an interesting development, especially when the Fed's dot-plot still suggests (at least) one rate hike during that time period.

Steve Moore, the likely Fed nominee, said that the US central bank should cut rates by 50bps immediately. I'm not sure how qualified he is, but (looking at the data) he actually has a point.

Negative Yields

The total amount of outstanding negative-yielding debt has increased to $10.4 trillion, or roughly 20% of the total amount of debt.

Here are the list of countries, mostly European (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ, IEUR, BBEU, IEV) ones, where negative bond yields are valid through...

10 years: Switzerland (EWL), Germany (EWG), Japan (EWJ, DXJ)

8 years: Denmark (EDEN), Netherlands (EWN)

7 years: France (EWQ), Sweden (EWD)

6 years: Finland (EFNL), Belgium (EWK), Austria (EWO)

5 years: Ireland (EIRL), Slovakia

4 years: Spain (EWP)

3 years: Portugal (PGAL), Malta, Bulgaria

2 years: Slovenia

6 months: Italy (EWI)

Negative-yielding debt has expanded to account for one-fifth, or circa 20%, of the global investment-grade bond market.

Germany: Big in Japan

Australian and New Zealand bond yields dropped to record lows after the key 10-1 Year US Treasury Yield curve has inverted. That's nothing compared to what we're seeing in Europe's largest economy - Germany (EWG).

Not only are German 10-Year yields back below zero for the first time since 2016...

...but they actually fell below those of Japan (EWJ, DXJ) for the first time since 2016!

There's been a lot of discussion about the US yield curve, but the German 10-2 Year yield spread has also been narrowing.

Following another bit of disappointing EU data, Euro-area economic confidence fell to the lowest since 2016, the 10-2 spread is now at the lowest level it has seen since 2016.

Bottom Line

When it comes to yields/rates, the main question of the year (thus far) is: Will the lack of yield on developed-markets' government debts still push investors into risky assets? Some are skeptical, even as the pool of negative-yielding debt swells past $10 trillion, claiming that it's a classic late-cycle conundrum.

Corporate-bond ETFs are poised for their biggest quarterly inflow on record.

No matter how you flip this, something's gotta give.

The positive correlation between the bond and equity rally is not sustainable in the long run.

Based on all the signs and data we're seeing around us, we are much more inclined to assume that equities are going to be the asset class that "blinks" first.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.