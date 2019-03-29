JBS S.A. (JBSAF) CEO Gilberto Tomazoni on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

JBS S.A. (OTC:JBSAF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Jerry O'Callaghan - Chairman of JBS

Gilberto Tomazoni - Global CEO of the Company

Guilherme Cavalcanti - Global CFO

André Nogueira - President of International Operations

Barbara Halberstadt - Bank of America

Benjamin Theurer - Barclays

Carlos Laboy - HSBC

Taking part on this call we have Mr. Jerry O'Callaghan, Chairman of JBS; Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of the Company; Guilherme Cavalcanti, Global CFO; André Nogueira, President of International Operations; and Wesley Batista Filho, President of Operations in Brazil.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. As I am exiting the Investor Relations role, just a quick word of introduction on this call, we're very pleased to be here, the whole team, to announce the fourth quarter and the 2018 numbers, and I would just like to extend firstly a word of gratitude to the CEO of the company during the majority of 2018, Jose Batista Sobrinho, the Founder of the company. And he abdicated that role in December and handed it over to Gilberto Tomazoni who is here and who will present the company's strategy this morning. I would also like to welcome to the JBS team, Guilherme Cavalcanti who joined us in January of this year, so very pleased to have Guilherme on board as well. And before I hand it over to Mr. Tomazoni, I would like -- just a quick word of gratitude to everybody at JBS across all the geographies that we operate in. We had a 2018, of which we are very proud. Everybody is very proud as we came up with good results and so the team members did a great job, they deserve all our praise and all our gratitude.

So with that, I'll hand you over to Mr. Tamazoni.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Thank you, Jerry. Good morning and welcome to our conference call. We are very glad to announce the results for 2018. It was a great year for JBS, a record EBITDA and free cash flow generation. We closed the year on high note, have delivered everything we said have to do. As I mentioned every quarter, nothing happened by change, it was a result of the choices we made. We have a clear strategy, focused on offering high-quality products, actively manage bulk and the mix of and having great discipline with cost and cash generation. A simple part of our strategy, our people, our team who has a deep knowledge on this sector and has been making a difference. In addition, our results clear show that the business model of JBS, production platform, diversified by region and protein types is practically impossible to replicate. It is our competitive advantage that makes it easy for the company to maximize the opportunities in the lots of markets and globally.

Before, we go into more details of our financial results, I would like to highlight some factors that are part of our priorities. First, operational excellence. For us it simply means be the best possible market operator. For that we compare each business unit with broadly confirmation from our main direct competitors. We closed the year very satisfied with our results. A majority of our business units performed better than our peers.

The second, leverage, JBS used its strong cash generation to reduce debt. In 2018, gross debt was reduced by R$2.7 billion and net debt by R$1.5 billion. If we use the second quarter 2017 as a reference until the end of 2018, gross debt decreased by $4.3 billion, reducing our leverage ratio to 3 times its EBITDA.

In addition, we made a relevant change in the profile of our debt. At the end of 2018, short-term debt decreased by representing from 24% of short-term debt to only 5%. Moreover, total liquidity was R$16.3 billion, which is more than 5 five times short-term debt.

Third, the cost of capital. In 2018, cost of capital decreased significantly to $240 million, however there is another benefit yet to come which is an interest reduction. Our current cost of capital is not equivalent of our current financial metrics. This reduction will happen with time, as we replace our current debt with cheaper lines. Consequently, this lower cost of capital will reduce our financial effort to achieve future growth.

In terms of compliance and governance, we are very proud of our compliance program. Our initiatives have been presented to stakeholders during 2018, and we are very well recognized in Brazil and overseas. We ended the year with over 112,000 team members trained in our code of conduct and ethics and our anti-corruption programs.

Now I would like to comment some of our main consolidated results. Net revenue reached R$182 billion, highest EBITDA in JBS history R$14.8 billion, operational cash flow was R$11.5 billion and the free cash flow was R$5.7 billion. Adjusted net income was R$1.6 billion.

To finalize the initial part of my comments, I want to emphasize two factors that have been very important for the growth of our revenue and margins.

First, higher value-added products. The relevance of these products has been increasing significantly in our portfolio, in our focus and our future growth. The second, the strong growth of protein consumption in Asia. JBS through its diversified production and distribution platform in Asia has been increasing sales significantly and is firmly well positioned to serve this growing demand.

Now I would like to turn the call to Guilherme Cavalcanti who will detail the results. Guilherme, please.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Thank you, Gilberto. Thank you, Jerry. Now please let's move to Page 4 where we talk about 2018 consolidated results.

Net revenue grew 11.3% reaching R$181.7 billion. Gross profit and EBITDA, they grew at 10.8% and 10.7% respectively keeping constant margin. Net profit after adjustment had reached R$1.6 billion.

Now moving to Page 5, we had a significant increase in operational cash flow, given the better working capital, mainly due to supplier terms of payment improvement. This better working capital, plus lower financial expenses partially offset by higher income tax due to results improvement led to more than double the free cash flow of the company reaching R$5.7 billion or $1.5 billion.

Now please, moving to Slide 6, we'll talk about fourth quarter 2018 consolidated results. So net revenues grew 10.7% reaching R$47.3 billion. Gross profit and EBITDA, they grew lower than proportional to the net revenue, given the lower increase in gross profit and EBITDA of Pilgrim's Pride and Pork when you compare the fourth quarter 2018 of these two divisions with fourth quarter 2017. However, poultry and pork prices already present an increase in 2019. We had a better net profit in the fourth quarter mainly due to financial expense reductions.

Now please let's move to Page 7. We had 19.4% increase in operational cash flow, again higher increase -- this higher increase was due to working capital and better supplier terms of payment.

Taking the divestments aside, free cash flow increased 41.3% due to the higher EBITDA and better working capital, partially offset by higher taxes due to the higher net profit.

Now let's move to Page 8 to talk about the debt profile. We ended up with cash on hands of R$8.9 billion and with almost $2 billion in revolving credit facilities, making a total liquidity of R$16.3 billion, more than 5 times our short-term debt, that today is only 5% of the total debt.

We also presented from the second quarter 2017 till the end of the year a reduction of $4.2 billion in gross debt. Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio decreased from the second quarter '17 it was 4.07 to 3.01 at the end of 2018.

It's worth mentioning that given 2019 positive free cash flow, the ratio of net debt-to-EBITDA tends to decrease for the year end of 2019.

Now let's talk about 2018 business unit performance, please. Let's start with Seara 2018 highlights. In 2018, Seara reported net revenues of R$17.7 billion, an increase of 1.1% when compared to 2017. Seara's EBITDA and EBITDA margin were R$1.5 billion and 8.7% respectively. The results were impacted by the increase in raw material costs, such as corn and soy meal and by the nationwide truck drivers’ strike in Brazil, factors that are not expected for 2019.

During 2018 Seara’s strategy was centered on strengthening its positioning to align with customers’ preference by focusing on delivering excellence, quality and product innovation with national and international recognition. The company was able to increase household penetration to 77% in 2018 with a 75% repurchase rate in the same period.

Strong international demand, particularly from Asia, positively contributed to Seara’s product price in international market, with grain prices appear to be moving forward with supply and demand better balance.

Now let's move please to JBS Brazil. 2018 highlight was net revenues of R$27.6 billion and increasing 17.1% when compared to 2017, substantial EBITDA growth of 3129% from 2017 to 2018, with an EBITDA margin of 4.5%. Focus in maximizing profitability through the improvement of product and channel mix and strengthening of partnerships with key clients understanding their needs, and efficient and tailor-made solutions. Development of special programs with cattle suppliers to ensure high quality standards.

It’s also worth mentioning that fourth quarter 2018 margins presented a decrease in relation to the third quarter ‘18 margins due to our lower exports that was offset by higher domestic sales and increase in the raw material price and the FX appreciation. Despite the pressure of the raw material, we expect a very good trend for the exports for 2019.

Now, please let's move to JBS USA Beef. The strong economic environment in North America combined with solid industrial fundamentals positively impacted cattle suppliers and beef producers, with a growing cattle availability and stable slaughter capacity. Record levels in US exports. JBS Beef invested in sales infrastructure in order to raise market share in exports and profitability, with an improved product mix. Growth in financial results from JBS Australia, mainly due to increases in cattle availability and exports to China and Asia. Primo Foods restated its leadership position in Australia and New Zealand in prepared foods segment.

Now, please let’s move to JBS USA Pork. Increase in domestic pork supply contributed to a decrease in sales prices while the impact in margins was partly offset by the lower supply price. Pork USA segment exports presented a 4% increase in volume when compared to 2017. Plumrose reported a record performance in 2018. The company continues to successfully execute their strategic plan, which is focused on increased production, sales and new product development. JBS closely monitors the events related to the African swine fever in Asia, due its potential to cause significant change in the global trade and overall market environment.

Now, Pilgrim's Pride. Pilgrim's Pride faced a challenging commodity environment along with a slower recovery from climate changes in the US. These impacts were partially offset by a 15% increase in Prepared Food sales. In Europe, even though Pilgrim's benefited from synergies, results were impacted by higher poultry feed costs due to droughts in the region. Mexico's domestic market represented a significant 33% increase in Prepared Food sales volume in 2018.

Now, I would like to begin the question-and-answer, please.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Barbara Halberstadt, Bank of America.

Barbara Halberstadt

I have two questions actually. The first one is regarding debt exchange, there's some headlines in Bloomberg talking about debt exchange that you would have mentioned that in the first -- going to achieve. So I just wanted to understand what you're thinking in terms of the debt allocation within the structure, if you're looking to do any liability managements this year? And then the second question is regarding the fact that they don't have any more the qualified opinion in your balance sheet, it's currently unqualified. If you feel that is the auditors being more comfortable with the provisions you made, and if you can make any comments about that? Thank you.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Thank you Barbara, I will ask Guilherme Cavalcanti to answer these two questions.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Hi, Barbara. Regarding liability management, it’s something that we will be doing going forward because we have an opportunity to decrease interest expenses of this company given the solid credit metrics that we are presenting, more specifically a 3 times net debt to EBITDA. So going forward, we will continue -- we will be doing liability management and for that we'll be monitoring all the markets.

And you're right the unqualified opinion of the financial statement will reflect a higher comfort of the auditors regarding the provisions on our balance sheet.

Barbara Halberstadt

And I just want to follow-up on the liability management if I can ask. You said you are going to look at the different markets and where's an opportunity, could we expect from the leverage metrics we see on the different subsidiaries any concentration in the US versus Brazil or also looking at where your operations are, would make more sense to increase leverage or concentrate it on where you have more operations currently?

Gilberto Tomazoni

Yes. You're right, today 85% of our cash generation roughly is generated outside Brazil, including US, and US has only 65% of that. However, a better arrangement and a better allocation of the debt will be a result of Deloitte’s work which already hires in order to do that. So today I can't say where -- how we will structure to increase our efficiency in terms of assets and liabilities, but this is a result of that Deloitte will present us after they finish their work.

Our next question comes from Benjamin Theurer, Barclays.

Benjamin Theurer

And Jerry thank you very much for the time and dedication over last couple of years. So good luck with the transition in your more expanded role as a Chairman there, first of all on that one. Now if I may two, three questions in regards to the whole trade situation and the whole disease outbreaks that are happening across the world. So connecting two things here, so obviously you have mentioned in the press release and also now in your prepared remarks that you are continuously monitoring the ASF outbreak over in China and how that could impact but there is an additional case with PED Alberta, Canada and I wanted to get your thoughts on how much of an implication or that you think implications could be for the US pork industry considering that there is a significant increase in capacity, none of the uses have been breaking out in the US but we’ve got a little bit of a short-term hiccup from lean hogs short-term. So a little bit of your short-term implication view but also medium term opportunities you're thinking are going to be seen in the pork business first? That would be my first question.

Gilberto Tomazoni

André, I think, can you answer this question?

André Nogueira

I can, but I want to -- just want to make sure that I understood that question, I think that’s related to trade and the implications, especially hog, for the pork and hog industry in US. So Ben, one important issue was said, that was the [MAX] [ph], so [MAX] [ph] kind of allow to a very important part for US in beef, pork and chicken and that behind now we reduced a lot there with discussions and the stability now. China, they are going to import much more proteins this year, then most that usually do, is the high the threshold, that’s not clear yet. The number at which they grow but not period. US is getting benefit from that, direct or indirect, they reach a trade view of China and I repeat that always talk about that, if the trade view is achieved it would be very positive for the agriculture community in US, it would be fantastic. We’re going to have direct success and the demand will be extremely strong. So the scenario would be one in the last time probably, if that happens. If that does not happen so US does not have a trade view of China or aachieve trade view later this year or next year then US will get the benefit indirect, as of end of the today China will import much more annually and import much more beef, pork and chicken. So US, will supply for the Europe, Canada and Brazil will be open for US. So our comments in the previous call that just in 11 weeks of this year compared with same 11 weeks of last year Australia export a 100% more to China beef. So that’s going to China, that last is coming to US from Australia -- going from Australia to Japan and Korea and that’s huge opportunity for beef there. Pork, the same scenario, if Europe starts to export much more to China and Canada starts to export much more to China and Brazil starts to export much more to China, all the traditional markets we have, we have a huge demand for the US pork, that means Mexico, Japan and Korea and just like Colombia. So, the prospectus is all very positive, the industry is growing, hog production is growing and we have more pork capacity but it is greater demand, the rate that’s shaping up, the scenario works out too.

Benjamin Theurer

Thank you very much. And then, just one question, there were some floodings in the US and some of the cattles got impacted and we actually saw prices going a little higher. Can you assess the impact and how much the impacted short-term some of your sourcing inc ase of the cattle supply in the US?

André Nogueira

So, cattle supply is always very positive. We just released another cattle feed report that shows that cattle feed is even higher than last few year. So, we continue to grow cattle production estimate, low base but continue grow in cattle feed is very high. We have a harsh winter, very wet and cattle and feedlot does not take from well in wet environment. So cattle performance was very bad for the feedlot during this winter. We should be prepared to be harvest in the first quarter, would be prepared to be harvest in the second quarter. So, we have a little bit of shortage compared to our expectations, all weather related. The fundamentals and the supply in the industry is very positive. Need of the cattle was not available, that’s why you saw cattle prices get a little bit higher than our expectations in the first part of the quarter, will be available in the second quarter and the third quarter.

Our next questions comes from Carlos Laboy, HSBC.

Carlos Laboy

You have brought a fresh pair of eyes to the CFO function and you now have some time to gather some early impressions. Can you perhaps share with us which some of these early impressions and some of the priorities you have out of that function, maybe you can share with us some of the initial thoughts on capital attrition discipline and then capital market strategy going forward?

Gilberto Tomazoni

Carlos, your line is gobbled. We could not get the question.

Carlos Laboy

I was saying that you have brought a fresh pair of eyes to the CFO function and you now have some time to gather some early impressions and perhaps you can share with us what some of these early impressions are and your top priorities. In addition to that, maybe you can share with us some of your initial thoughts on capital market strategy going forward and on the capital allocation discipline?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Okay, thank you Carlos. I'll divide my first impression being just that: the first one, whatever I saw outside the company. So it was really an opportunity to unlock value given a cost of that that is not in line with the credit metrics. So I think the financial performance of the company we have -- with that we have an opportunity to decrease interest expenses and acquire also the lower multiple of enterprise level EBITDA compared to our peers. Now inside the company I came here also to learn what was behind all the success stories of the company, basically Swift turnaround, business turnaround, Cargill pork turnaround and larger successful purchases of the company. And well what I can tell you that the JBS really puts the right person on the right place. The top management team is excellent and the lower turnover of top management need and last but not least a very strong commitment of all the employees of this company. So I think it’s probably these are my first impressions and I have here in JBS.

Now moving to your question about capital market allocation, as I mentioned, I think we have a tremendous opportunity of decreasing the cost of capital and the cost of debt of the company. The cost of debt decrease would be achieved with liability management by showing as the markets are more confident with our credit metrics, we will be exchanging more expensive debt to cheaper debt and at the same time expanding the maturities in a way that we would decrease significantly our refinancing risk. I think we also show -- will give comfort to investors to invest in the company. And for that I’m monitoring all markets, local markets, foreign markets, bilateral, low ones, we will use all the instruments available to reach our goal of decreasing our interest expenses.

This concludes today’s question-and-answer session. I would like to invite Gilberto Tomazoni to proceed with his closing statements. Please go ahead sir.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Thank you. I would like to highlight two important points. Please look to Page 15, our priorities, we’ve changed our priorities, we have the same priorities focused on operational excellence, for organic growth and fast track innovation and quality, focus on the leverage and world class global compliance program.

In Page 16 I think it is important now we’re discussing, so this is -- while that we are -- first, net outcome increase the consumption of Asia, it was natural in 15 countries, now with the problem that’s in China is staged with the disease and pork, I think this platform of JBS is to a strong advantage -- competitive advantage because we’re very diversified in terms of regions, in terms of proteins and we’re able to supply the demand in the market for different place even we have, if the conditions improve in relation to US and China will be much better, but it will keep -- we have a really strong conditions to supply this market, because if US will be not able to reach directly China, the other part we are able to reach direct China and we have great conditions for US to supply this market that we are not prioritizing for the other price points.

If you'll see Page 17, our export, we are very strong today, Great China represents 24% of export. We are well positioned in the market and we have created a distribution we're invested in the sales team and distribution platform in this market.

And just to finalize now, my final words, thank you everyone for being part of this conference and have a good weekend.

