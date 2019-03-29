Corporate Bonds Say 'No Bear Market'

One of the best indicators of the overall health of corporate America is the market for corporate debt. Indeed, corporate bonds are also a reliable indicator for the overall strength or weakness of the broad equity market. With many investors expressing uncertainty as to whether or not stocks are in a bull market or a bear market, a look at the corporate bond market is in order. While it’s not my intention to provide an in-depth review of the fundamentals behind the market for investment quality bonds, I’ll provide here a basic overview of the prevailing trends in this important market segment. The implication of the current corporate bond market is bullish for stocks and should prove elucidating to investors.

Market participants have shown an increasing uncertainty over the intermediate-term trend in the U.S. stock market. This uncertainty is, in large part, a result of increased worries over the vulnerable condition of the global economy. Consequently, trading interest in equities has ebbed in recent weeks and is clearly reflected in the low-energy lateral trend that has developed in the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) in the last two weeks.

Source: BigCharts

Paradoxically, while investors have lately eschewed stocks, they’ve shown an increased willingness to purchase high-quality corporate bonds. Normally, when investors are plagued with uncertainty over the condition of the financial market, they avoid exposure to corporate equity and debt altogether, turning instead to the safety of government bonds. Yet, it was revealed this week that investors are on track to put record amounts of money into the U.S. corporate bond market in March. According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, inflows to U.S. high-grade bond funds and ETFs averaged $846 million per day in March. This is well above the previous record from January 2018, which saw an average $800 million flow into corporate bonds.

This information was mentioned in a March 27 article by CNBC’s Thomas Franck, who wrote:

The pivot into investment-grade debt comes as a growing number of economists and investors believe the U.S. economy is poised for a slowdown in the next year.”

The rising demand for corporate debt is reflected in the following graph, which shows the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD). This ETF saw inflows of more than $600 million in the past month, according to the CNBC article.

Source: BigCharts

At the same time that investors are plowing record amounts into corporate debt, they’re leaving traditional stock market ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). According to Franck, the SPY has seen outflows of more than $10 billion since the start of this year. So why, if investors truly believe the economy is slowing down, would they turn to the U.S. corporate bond market when corporate debt would stand to suffer along with equity prices in the event of a recession? My answer to this question is that informed investors are behind the rising trend in corporate bond prices, and they foresee no such slowdown. If a slowdown in corporate profits, as well as a general economic slowdown, were in the cards, we should instead be seeing capital migrating away from corporate debt.

Indeed, the market for corporate bonds has historically served as a barometer for coming bear markets. This was the case in the last few bear markets, including the bear market for small-cap stocks in late 2015. Prior to the across-the-board plunge in equity prices in late 2015, LQD was in free-fall for much of that year (below). This was in part a reflection of the weakness in the energy bond market, but all forms of corporate debt – from low-grade “junk” to high-grade – were down that year as prescient investors foresaw the slowdown coming several months in advance.

Source: BigCharts

It should also be pointed out that high-grade corporate bonds were down for much of 2018 as long-sighted investors could apparently see the coming 20% correction in stock prices that would occur during the fourth quarter last year. Yet now, with corporate bonds on a rip-and-tear, there is every reason to believe that the U.S. corporate profit outlook is solidly bullish despite the myriad worries abounding in daily news headlines.

Lest you conclude that corporate bonds are in a “bubble” and that equities are being dumped by insiders, consider the following chart exhibit. The graph below is a relative strength comparison of the Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and the S&P 500 Index. It shows that LQD is actually underperforming, by a significant margin, the SPX in the year to date. If corporate bonds were “overbought” as many believe, then we should be seeing LQD conspicuously outperforming the SPX on a relative strength basis. Instead, the evidence suggests that corporate bonds actually have some additional upside potential from an intermediate-term (3-9 month) perspective.

Source: StockCharts

Meanwhile, the anecdotal evidence from investor sentiment also suggests that equities aren’t performing up to their intermediate-term potential. The latest investor sentiment poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) showed that bullish sentiment among its members was only 33%, a 4% drop from the previous week. Bearish sentiment rose 4% to 27%, which is still below the historical average of 30.5%. The real story is the plurality of “neutrals” as neutral sentiment was an unusually high 40%. This is well above the historical average of 31%.

Source: AAII

My interpretation of this sentiment poll is that investors are stuck in the lackadaisical mindset that often results from a prolonged trading range environment. When the SPX and other major averages are trending sideways, many investors become emotionally numb and eventually lose their bearings. They’re uncertain as to where the market will head next, so they simply move to the sidelines.

The elevated level of neutral sentiment right now also suggests there’s a dearth of enthusiasm for equities and that caution still reigns supreme. That’s an encouraging sign given how vigorously the market rallied in the first two months of this year. If a major topping process was underway (as the bears assert), we’d almost certainly be seeing a correspondingly high level of bullish sentiment in reflection of investors’ high expectations for stocks. But instead, we’re seeing a willingness of many investors to pull in their horns and move to the sidelines every time the stock market stops rising for more than a week or two. That’s a healthy sign, and it tells me that once Wall Street has shed its misgivings about the U.S. corporate profit outlook, the current consolidation phase will end with the SPX moving higher and eventually overcoming last year’s high.

Speaking of highs, stocks making new 52-week highs on the NYSE continue to outpace new 52-week lows by a healthy margin. Moreover, the number of stocks making new lows on the Big Board remains below 40 on most days, which is a sign that internal selling pressure isn’t a problem right now.

The problem is with the Nasdaq, which continues to see an elevated number of new 52-week lows. For the last couple of weeks, new lows have exceeded 40 on the Nasdaq exchange and in some cases, the lows have outnumbered the new highs. As I stated in previous reports, this should be regarded as a short-term yellow flag for investors in the tech sector. While it’s not by any stretch a reason for selling short, it does argue in favor of a cautious approach of not initiating new long positions in Nasdaq-listed stocks until the new 52-week lows have diminished.

Following is a rate of change graph of the daily new highs and lows on the Nasdaq, which supports a cautious short-term stance. With this indicator currently declining, it suggests that the near-term path of least resistance for tech stocks in the aggregate is down. It doesn’t necessarily mean the Nasdaq Composite Index is going to decline, only that sellers will have an easier time getting their way should they choose to press their advantage.

Source: WSJ

While the NYSE broad market may need some additional time to consolidate before the next rally attempt, the testimony of high-grade corporate bonds is that the overall profit outlook remains bullish. That’s good news for equity investors, and it should eventually translate into a move higher in the SPX. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, is evidently undergoing an internal cleanse and is vulnerable to a pullback. However, even the tech sector is still in good shape from a fundamental standpoint with semiconductor stocks showing relative strength. That’s a good indication that the Nasdaq should eventually shake off its latest malaise and resume its upward trend later this spring.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest using a stop-loss slightly under the $30.50 level for this ETF on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated, will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.