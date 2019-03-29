Electronic Arts Estimates For 2019 Don't Make Sense

Sometimes figuring out whether a game will be a hit is as simple as looking at what gamers are willing to pay.

When Apex Legends was released investors got excited. Though the shares have settled down, the game is still going strong.

Investors are being told that Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is going to have a tough year. The average analyst is predicting not only lower revenue, but lower earnings as well. To be quite honest, it’s difficult to follow the logical path since the company has, and will have, multiple new properties coming to market. The company recently released Anthem and is getting a lot of press about its initial sales. Later this year, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order we be unveiled and yet that title seems left out of most projections. Apex Legends has been a hit that pretty much no one expected. From a valuation standpoint it seems like EA is relatively expensive, but this may not be true. The bottom line, is EA offers value that analysts seem to be ignoring and that disconnect gives long-term investors an opportunity.

50 million reasons for investors to be excited

Like most big game publishers, EA has a group of games that generate stable if not impressive sales. Titles like Madden, FIFA, Battlefront, and Battlefield are regular releases with tweaks to their proven franchises. These games provide stability in the same way that Activision-Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) releases a new Call of Duty, updates to Diablo, and World of Warcraft expansions on a regular basis.

During 2018, EA released its normal stable of games, and generated $5.2 billion in sales. On February 4 of this year, EA released Apex Legends to the masses. Recent reports suggest there are around 50 million players diving into Apex. Investors have taken notice of the early success of Apex and the shares are up roughly 14% since its release.

Even if Apex’s initial appeal wears off, and the game doesn’t ever reach Fortnite-level fame, this is new intellectual property (IP). An argument could be made, that analysts have already underestimated EA for 2019. Revenue from Apex should be accretive as it wasn’t in the company or analysts’ predictions for this year. In addition, Anthem and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order should provide even more fuel to the fire.

Ready for flight

In building the hype around Anthem, the company said, “millions of fans played more than 40 million hours of Anthem in our recent demos.” In addition, “Anthem has been on dozens of lists for the most-anticipated games in 2019.” It’s one thing to build up the potential of a game, once the title goes on sale, there are several ways to gauge its popularity.

(Source: Anthem game page)

As a gamer myself, I’ve used a Peter Lynch-esque way of determining what games are worth my hard-earned money. A game’s popularity can be determined by looking at the retail sales price. If a game is worth owning, there is a natural demand for the title. The publisher doesn’t need to discount the price to stimulate sales. This same dynamic occurs with popular toys. The most popular toys sell for full price, as less popular items find their way to the discount rack.

To get a sense of Anthem’s sales momentum, we can compare its pricing to other recently released titles.

Game Anthem Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Far Cry New Dawn Price $49.20 $39.30 $19.99

(Source: Amazon.com Xbox One pricing for Anthem, COD: Black Ops 4, and Far Cry New Dawn)

With a retail price of $59.99, we can see that Anthem is holding up relatively well. Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, is also doing well given it released late last year. The outlier seems to be Far Cray New Dawn. It released around the same time as Anthem, yet is priced $20 below its original $39.99 retail price. The game was originally priced 33% below most titles, and now it’s getting another 50% haircut. Ubisoft seems to be telling the market that sales are waning. This is far from the only way to value a new game’s release, but in my experience, the retail market is a decent indicator of whether a game is worth owning.

A second way to gauge the value of a game is through reviews. Admittedly, the reviews of Anthem are mixed at best. The game can essentially be summed up in two words… confusing and fun. A Gamespot review covers the confusing part, “There’s a lot of jargon thrown around throughout the opening minutes with little explanation – it kind of feels like you’re listening to a conversation about people you don’t know, so none of it carries much weight.”

On the flip side, the fun part is described by PC Gamer review, “In those moments, as my squad uses our abilities in concert to trigger combos one after the other, Anthem is fun.” The bottom line seems to be pulled together by IGN, “I have hope that with time BioWare can capitalize on its strengths and turn Anthem into something… but all indications are there’s a lot of work to be done to reach that point.”

Overall, Anthem’s pricing seems to suggest gamers are willing to give the new IP the benefit of the doubt. As a gamer myself, I can’t think of another title that gives gamers the ability to fly like Iron Man, execute combination attacks against bosses, and is produced by a studio (BioWare) that can craft characters that players can grow attached to. EA has high hopes for the title, calling for sales of 5 to 6 million units by the end of March. Whether Anthem reaches this level of sales is a big question mark. That being said, Anthem doesn’t have to be a massive success for EA to crush estimates.

Buy it you will, young Padawan

The second new IP from EA this year is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is due out this fall. The new game is different from EA’s other Star Wars titles. First, the game is single player only. Second, the game is set after Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith and Order 66. In a world where battle royale is all the rage, and games without multiplayer are almost never produced, this could be a refreshing take on a franchise with insanely loyal fans.

(Source: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order page)

The game is being developed by Respawn, the same team that brought players Apex Legends. EA management is clearly excited as CEO Andrew Wilson says, “The game truly captures the fantasy of becoming a Jedi.” Investors can look at EA’s efforts in its other Star Wars games to get a clue to what Fallen Order might offer.

Star Wars: The Old Republic was largely panned when it was introduced, yet recent reviews suggest the MMO may have turned a corner. A review on Polygon says the Knights of the Fallen Empire expansion, “adds a bunch of new locations and quests. And, in true Old Republic fashion, it builds on the game’s fantastic cinematic storytelling.” A recent review of Battlefront I said after the company’s latest DLC, “The result is hugely satisfying, and a compelling reason to get back into the game.” A Battlefront II review of the single player campaign says, “the excellent voice acting and lifelike facial animations sell each character’s performance well… and writing feels straight out of a Star Wars movie.”

EA seems to have hits its stride with Star Wars storytelling. This suggests Fallen Order could be a big hit for EA. The fact that this game should release before Star Wars: Episode IX should be another driver for the title. This year is a tale of two publishers headed in two different directions. Activision is eliminating projects and focusing its resources on its top titles. EA has launched Apex and Anthem, and has Fallen Order coming in the fall. The fact that Fallen Order is new IP, suggests another opportunity for investors.

New games, lower revenue and less earnings? This doesn’t make sense.

EA suggested challenges in 2019 and analysts got nervous. Over the last 90 days, earnings estimates for full year 2019 and 2020 have both declined by more than 14%.

To be fair, investors in Activision have been treated to a similar fate. Activision’s 2019 EPS estimates have declined by more than 20%, and 2020 estimated are down over 18%. Looking at current expectations, investors might assume that each stock is overvalued.

Company Yield 2019 Projected P/E 5 Yr EPS Projected Growth Rate Activision-Blizzard 0.8% 20.6 7.3% Electronic Arts N/A 25.8 10%

(Source: Yahoo Finance estimates for ATVI and EA)

On the surface, it seems investors are overpaying for what looks like average growth. However, there is more to the story. First, each of these companies has a history of outperforming analyst expectations. In the last four quarters, Activision outperformed by an average of just under 8% per quarter. Electronic Arts crushed estimates over the same time frame by an average of 53%. If we assume this out-performance continues, investors get a very different picture.

Company 2019 Adjusted P/E 5 Yr Adjusted EPS Growth Activision-Blizzard 19 7.9% Electronic Arts 16.9 15.3%

(Source: Assumes ATVI and EA continue to outperform expectations by their 8% and 53% rates from the last four quarters)

Admittedly, it’s unlikely this level of out-performance will last for the next five years. However, investors need to realize that just because analyst expectations are widely used, they are far from infallible.

When it comes to EA’s 2019 expected revenue growth, the numbers make even less sense. We’ve already established that revenue is expected to fall by about $400 million year-over-year. If the company were expected to only release its standard games this might make sense. With Fortnite taking users from other games, EA would have a tough time sticking with its historical franchises hoping that revenues would increase.

Investors need to keep in mind, Apex Legends wasn’t in the original plan and even EA couldn’t quantify the benefit of this new game. We can get a sense of what Apex could mean to EA by looking at Fortnite. Last year, Fortnite made a reported $2.4 billion. To make up for the expected $400 million shortfall, Apex would only need to generate 17% of what Fortnite did last year. Given the initial popularity surrounding Apex, it seems possible this game could take care of EA’s revenue shortfall by itself.

This is where Anthem and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order come into the picture. Even if Apex inexplicably made nothing this year, the other two games have a very low bar to jump over. Fallen Order could start off priced at a discount and fetch $50 per unit. Even if Anthem’s pricing comes down to an average of $40 per unit, the average of the two works out to $45. To make up for a $400 million shortfall, this would mean Anthem and Fallen Order would need to sell a combined 8.9 million units.

Given that Anthem is expected to generate half of this performance by the end of this month alone, investors can see the opportunity. With Apex looking like a hit, Anthem and Fallen Order don’t have to be runaway successes for EA to outperform. No matter how you look at it, EA seems like a misunderstood story. In my experience, when analysts’ expectations don’t seem to match with logical reasoning, there is opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.