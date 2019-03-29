Five Below: Warming Up To This Very Pricey Retail Stock

I think the market is correct in its assessment that the short-term margin pressure is just a byproduct of the retailer's investment in growth.

Five Below delivered a consensus-lagging earnings outlook for 2019, but the stock was immediately rewarded with an 8% gain in value.

I have traditionally been averse to investing in richly-valued stocks. But Five Below (FIVE) is tempting me like few others.

The Philadelphia-based retailer reported earnings on March 27th after the closing bell. As I noted yesterday, the mild earnings beat came accompanied by a below-consensus outlook. Under normal circumstances, a retailer that guides down and presents expectations for margin compression usually sets itself up for scrutiny and skepticism from investors and analysts.

I, on the other hand, agree with the market that FIVE deserves some love instead - the stock was up a solid 8% on Thursday.

When lower margin is good news

To understand my bullishness, one must look at the 2019 outlook with a bit more care. Management's EPS guidance of $3.00 to $3.07, against consensus $3.14, seems to have suffered some pressure from what I understand to be needed investments in growth.

For example, the company quantified a five-cent headwind to 2019 EPS driven by depreciation of the brand-new distribution center in Atlanta, Georgia. To me, this looks like a byproduct of management's attempt to improve the distribution channel, given Five Below's aggressive footprint expansion - 20% YOY growth in store count, three new states to be added to the brick-and-mortar network this year.

Less salient are the costs associated with Five Below's many other growth initiatives that include (1) store remodeling and redesigning of front-end experience, (2) TV and social media promotion in select markets, (3) the gradual rollout of the "ten below" concept, and (4) e-commerce fulfillment, as the digital channel remains largely immaterial to total company revenues - for now.

It is no wonder, therefore, that Five Below should see its operating margin compress by what I expect to be at least 40 bps this year, despite the expected gains of scale. In my view, the loss of profitability is just a sign that the business is in very good shape and deserves investments so that it may continue to grow in the longer term.

On the stock

Five Below managed to achieve two very incompatible feats this Thursday: (1) a full-year EPS guidance that lagged consensus, coupled with (2) a stock price that soared in the post-earnings trading session. As a result, shares that were already very richly priced at 39.5x current year earnings earlier this week have soared to 42.7x, using management's mid-point EPS guidance as my denominator.

To be honest, I had been secretly hoping that the market would be distracted by the short-term pressures on earnings, which could have provided an even more enticing entry point into the stock. With my hopes shattered, I still believe that investing in FIVE at nearly $130/share might make sense, given that the company seems very well positioned to grow both the top and bottom lines very robustly for the next few years.

Further supporting my interest in FIVE is my expectation that, given the retailer's discount model, this stock could deal with periods of economic weakness better than most other names in the space. This "storm-resistance" feature, coupled with the growth prospects and a debt-free balance sheet, makes FIVE worth some serious consideration, in my view.

