Here's Why Parsley Energy Can Swing To Free Cash Flows

Parsley will reduce drilling activity, cut CapEx by 18% in 2019, and will deliver just 18% to 19% production growth, down from more than 60% last year.

Parsley Energy has been one of the fastest growing oil producers but it outspent cash flows by more than $650 million last year.

Parsley Energy (PE) has tapered down its growth plans. The company, which has been rapidly growing its oil and gas volumes, outspent cash flows in 2018, but now, it is focusing on preserving its financial health and could turn around in the near future by generating positive free cash flows. Parsley Energy also benefits from having a strong balance sheet which bolsters its ability to withstand prolonged weakness in oil prices. The company's shares will likely outperform this year.

Parsley Energy is a mid-cap energy company that produces oil and gas from the Permian Basin. The company registered strong growth last year by increasing its oil and gas output by 61% to 109,400 boe per day on the back of 61% increase in liquids (mostly crude oil) production. The significant improvement in realized prices (without hedges) to $60.59 a barrel from around $49 a year earlier also helped push the company's earnings and cash flows higher. Its adjusted net profits more than doubled to $1.41 per share while operating cash flows (ex. changes in working capital) climbed by 58% to $1.105 billion in 2018.

However, like many oil producers who target aggressive growth, Parsley spent $1.76 billion as capital expenditure, roughly 85% of which, or $1.50 billion, was drilling and completion expenditure. As a result, the company used more cash as capital expenditure than it delivered from operations. Consequently, it outspent cash flows by $656 million ($1.10-1.76Bn).

That cash flow deficit came even as the benchmark WTI oil price averaged $65 a barrel. Since then, the oil price environment has worsened, with WTI averaging $53 in the first two months of this year and less than $58 throughout most of this month. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters have predicted an average price of $58.18 for this year while the US Energy Information Administration expects a lower price of $56.13. In this backdrop, if Parsley were to continue spending heavily to rapidly grow production, it might face an even bigger cash flow deficit. However, the company has made a sensible decision to significantly reduce spending in 2019 by almost 18% to $1.45 billion ($1.35-1.55Bn guidance).

Parsley has already started to reduce drilling activity. The company will work with 12 to 14 rigs and three to four frac crews in 2019, down from 16 rigs and five frac crews in 2018. It expects to place around 135 wells to production in 2019, down from 175 wells in 2018. As a result, the company's production growth will slow down considerably. Parsley expects to produce 124,000 to 134,000 boe per day in 2019, including oil production of 80,000 to 85,000 bpd, depicting growth rates of 18% for total output and 19% for oil volumes.

Parsley has shifted the approach of its development program which was previously about project-level NPVs, but it is now going to focus on project-level rate of returns. The company is confident that this change will have a positive impact on its cash flow profile, making it easier for it to hit free cash flows. Parsley will concentrate on drilling wells with shorter payback periods in its highest return areas such as the Martin and Uptown counties in Texas. Parsley is also targeting 8% to more than 10% improvement in capital efficiency with productivity gains and capital expenditure savings in 2019.

It also helps that the company has hedged a vast majority of its future oil production with spreads and collars. Its quarterly put option contracts cover from 53,300 bpd of oil volumes for 1Q19 to 84,900 bpd for 2H19, which is significant for a company whose annual production is expected to be 80,000 to 85,000 bpd. Meanwhile, Parsley will continue to capture low levels of lease operating costs while its G&A costs could decline on a per barrel basis.

The company is confident that it can reduce the cash flow outspend considerably from last year to less than $250 million in 2019. I believe that the double-digit production growth, capital efficiency gains, and a solid hedge book will help Parsley Energy preserve cash flows, even with the weakness in oil prices. The guidance implies that the company's cash flow breakeven point is in the low-$50s, with the current CapEx and drilling program.

However, Parsley has assumed an oil price environment of $50 WTI for its forecast, which I believe is conservative. The WTI is currently at $58 a barrel and the future strip levels show price moving to $60 from the second half of the year. I believe an oil price environment of around $60 a barrel could push Parsley Energy to positive free cash flows from the third quarter. This could mark Parsley's turnaround into a free cash flow operator. I expect Parsley to use the excess cash on shareholder-friendly initiatives, such as buybacks.

If oil prices turn out weaker than expected of less than $50 a barrel, then I expect Parsley to further reduce capital expenditure in order to achieve its target of keeping outspend at or under $250 million. Since Parsley has ample liquidity and a strong balance sheet, I believe it can easily fund the cash flow deficit.

At the end of last year, the company had a total of $1.2 billion of liquidity consisting of cash reserves and $991 million available under the revolving credit facility. It also has an under-levered balance sheet with long-term debt of $2.18 billion which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 39% which is substantially below the mid-cap peer median of 69%, as per my calculations. Furthermore, the company doesn't have any significant near-term debt maturities, with nearly all of the debt retiring after 2024.

Shares of Parsley Energy have risen by 21% this year, easily outperforming the industry's benchmark fund SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) which has climbed 16% in the same period. I believe the stock will likely continue to outperform as the company delivers better-than-expected results by reporting free cash flows. Parsley stock is priced 8.3 times next year's consensus earnings estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters, which is a reasonable price. This makes it cheaper than some of its peers, such as Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) and Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) that are trading 10 times earnings estimate. I believe investors should consider buying Parsley stock.

