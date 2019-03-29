The Barking Dow Dogs: IBM Tops Again By Yield, UnitedHealth Tops By Broker Targets For April

Analyst one-year targets predicted that ten highest yield Dow stocks could produce 9.42% more gains from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5k in all ten.

Top Dow dog by yield was IBM. The top-yield ten averaged 3.5%. These are the Barking Dow Dogs as of 3/27/19.

30 Dow stocks represent nine of elevensectors. Dow Tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker top ten target-estimated net gains ranged from 12.76% to 26%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 12.76% To 26% Net Gains From Top Ten Dow Dogs By April 2020

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our March yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 27, 2020 were:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) netted $260.05 based on a target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

DowDuPont (DWDP) was projected to net $237.50, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) was projected to net $212.44, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was projected to net $182.96, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Boeing Co (BA) was projected to net $181.25 based on dividends, plus a median of target estimates from twenty-three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% over the market as a whole.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) was projected to net $173.01, based on a median target price estimate from thirty analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) was projected to net $158.66 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

United Technologies Corp (UTX) was projected to net $138.67, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp (CVX) was projected to net $137.75, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% over the market as a whole.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) was forecast to net $127.62, based on target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.10% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Dow stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 13% over the market as a whole.

Source: dogbarkhelp.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The March 27, 2019 Dow 30 Index By Yield

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Range 2.83% To 4.51% Per YCharts & Range 2.89% To 4.71% Per IndexArb

Top ten Dow dogs as of 3/27/19 by both YCharts and IndexArb represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors. Both listed the same top ten stocks but had the fifth and sixth, and the eighth and tenth selections re-arranged.

Top yielding stock, International Business Machines Corp (IBM) [1] was the lone technology sector representative in the top ten.

Second place saw the first of two energy firms, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [2 ]and the other energy firm, Chevron Corp (CVX) [4] placed fourth in both Ychart and IndexArb lists. Th lone Dow communication services firm placed third, Verizon (VZ) [3].

YCharts had a consumer defensive rep placed fifth, Coca Cola (KO) [5][7] however IndexArb had Coke seventh and put JPMorgan Chase (JPM) [7] [5] in fifth, the lone Financial Services representative.

In sixth place on both lists was Healthcare firm, Pfizer (PFE) [6].

The two lists switched positions of the eighth and tenth place dogs. Y Charts put DowDupont (DWDP) [8][10] in eighth, while IndexArb dropped that firm into tenth, and had Wallgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) [10] [8]in eight]th, whereas YCharts put that firm in tenth.

A consumer cyclical placed ninth on both the YCharts vs IndexArb lists, Home Depot (HD)[9] to complete the March 27 top ten list of Dow dogs by yield.

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs above show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 3/27/2019. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com.

Top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeds projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. In the Dow 30 Index, no Dow stock any longer meets that goal.

However, three Dow Dogs are within range of shedding prices just 25% or less to meet the goal. Verizon at $60.88 needs to drop 19.5% to $49.00. Coca-Cola Co just needs to shed 14.2% to drop from $46.61 to $40.00 to see dividend yield from $1K invested exceed the single share price. Finally, Pfizer at $42.02 is within 9.8% of $37.90 to make goal.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 75% per YCharts and 75% for IndexArb, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 25% per YCharts and 25% for IndexArb.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for February 26, 2019 was $29.31 per YCharts or $28.45 in the IndexArb reckoning.

Price Drops of 10% to 55% Could Get Dow Dogs Back to Normal "Fair Trade" Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

The chart above assumes the current dividend amount and adjusts share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to exceed the single share price of each stock. As you can see, only Verizon, Coca-Cola, and Pfizer prices are currently within $25 of closing the gap between share price and dividend from $1k invested.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Dow Shows 11.9% To 26.52% Top Ten Upsides To March 27, 2020; (32) Two Downsides Were Noted Per Broker 1 Yr. Targets

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 9.42% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Dow Index Dogs To March 27, 2020

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Dow dogs selected 3/27/19 revealing the highest dividend yields represented eight of the eleven sectors in Y-Charts and IndexArb reckonings.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (33) To Deliver 12.69% Vs. (34) 11.6% Net Gains by All Ten Come March 27, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 9.42% more gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The third lowest priced Dow top yield dog, DowDuPont Inc (DWDP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 23.75%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for March 27 were: Pfizer (PFE); Coca-Cola (KO); DowDuPont Inc (DWDP); Verizon Communications (VZ); Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA), with prices ranging from $42.02 to $62.23.

Five higher-priced Dow dogs for t-priced Dow top-yield dogs for March 27 were: Exxon Mobil (XOM); JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Chevron (CVX); International Business Machines (IBM); The Home Depot Inc (HD), whose prices ranged from $80.34 to $189.25.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017 the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018 analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance.)

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb, YCharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance. Dog photo taken from dogbarkhelp.com.

Get the Dogs Of The Dow "Safer" Dividend Dogcatcher Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher and get more information. Catch A Dog On Facebook. At 8:45 a.m. ET every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, a Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC, PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.