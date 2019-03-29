CPFL Energia' (CPL) CEO Gustavo Estrella on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CPFL Energia SA (NYSE:CPL) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gustavo Estrella - CFO

Yuehui Pan - CFO and IRO

Conference Call Participants

Bruno Varella - Solana Capital

Gustavo Estrella

Good morning everyone. I thank you for participating in our conference about the fourth quarter of 2018 results and the full year of 2018.

Let's go to slide number three. With some highlights of 2018 and the first one is the increase in the consumption of energy in the load in our concession area 2.7% increase, very much concentrated in the residential and industrial classes. It's important to highlight that this is the second year that we have over 2% increase after negative years.

2015, 2016, with 3% to 4% markets dropped; in 2017, we had this recovery higher than 2%. I would like to highlight the growth of the EBITDA, 15.9% EBITDA and net income, 74.2%, a record net income of the company and as well as the record EBITDA net debt so that BRL16.3 billion, leverage reaching 3.05, net debt EBITDA ratio, with a drop vis-à-vis 2017 and 2017, the leverage was 3.20, and now we have 3.05.

Another important to highlight in relation of the investment in the fourth quarter of 2018 investments amounted to BRL693 million and for the year, over BRL2 billion closing at BRL2.66 billion. We would like to mention the tariff reviews, especially CPFL Paulista and RGE Sul, and RGE that occurred during the year of 2018.

By the end of the year on December 31st, we grew the concession of RGE and RGE Sul, so in January 1st, 2019, now we have only one concession in the state of [Indiscernible] Sul with the assets of RGE and RGE South combined.

Regarding growth and the participation of the company auctions in the renewables auction, we won two projects; the first one is SHPP Cherobim with 28 megawatts and also at the Gameleira Wind farm with 69.3 megawatts capacity. And another important landmark is the startup of the Boa Vista SHPP that should be started at the beginning of 2020 and we brought it forward at over one year, so which startup in December 2018.

Another important highlight is the participation in the transmission auctions, we had two last year and we won one lot in [Indiscernible] CE-CapEx BRL102 million and two lots in December 2018, the first one in June 2018 and the CapEx was BRL366 million, the first one and the second BRL349 million.

Together, the projects of renewable energy, closed at volume of transmission, we'll be talking about an additional CapEx for BRL1.4 billion and at the end of November, we also had the auction for CPFL Renováveis, controlling 99.94% of the shares -- State Grid now holds 99.94% of the shares of CPFL Renováveis.

Now, going to slide number four, we see that the highlight of the EBITDA record, the EBITDA as I said BRL5.6 billion and we shared the distribution per segment of the EBITDA. In Distribution, Distribution continues to be the main one with 53% share. Conventional Generation 23% and Renewable, 21%. And lastly, the Commercialization Services & Others were 3%.

Here we have a highlight of our results and afterwards then we'll be talking about our results more in detail. We see an important evolution in the Distribution segment. Our EBITDA going up by 8.7%, in the fourth quarter and 34.5% in the full year of 2018 accumulated comparing to 2017.

It's important to highlight the growth of the market that directly affects the evolution of our EBITDA, but the conclusion of our tariff review in our Distribution companies as well.

In the Conventional Generation segment here, we see -- basically the 13.4% in the quarter, 6.1%, in the year has to do with a long-term contract that we have because here we don't have any new projects. In the Renewable energy, we see and effected the fourth quarter of 2018.

Due to the write-off of assets of BRL47 million, this is a non-recurring effect with the impact only on this quarter. So, all because of that, we have a drop of 15.8% in the year, we see a drop of 1.1% and we'll be talking in detail with the main reasons for that is reduction in the volume of wind.

In Commercialization Services & Others, the market is more general, the nature of the commercialization segment, we have here a drop in margins and that leads to the EBITDA drop in the fourth quarter as well as on the year of 75% in the quarter and 26.9% on the full year.

Moving onto slide five, we have here a little bit more detail. In the increase of energy consumption -- consumption under concession area in the fourth quarter of 2018, specifically the total sales in concession, we have an increase of 1.2%, 0.4% in the captive market and 2.8% in the free market. We still have a bit of a reflection of that migration from the captive market to the free market.

Now looking here when we breakdown per segment. The increase in the residential segment is 2.2%, followed by industries at 0.9%, commercial 0.7% and others, basically in the room in of 0.6%.

And the comparison by region, in our concession where our concessions are located, we compare CPFL with Brazil where we see a growth of 1.2% comparing the Brazilian market by an increase 1%.

In the Southeast, CPFL increased 0.6% compared to 1% of the regional -- region as a whole and in the South region 2.6% for CPFL, 2% for the region.

Now, on the next slide, it's the same information but focusing on the year 2018, so we can see sales in the concession area of 2.5% came in with the effect -- the same effect of the fourth quarter we see here, the increase in the captive market of 0.5% and the increase on the free market of 7%, so that's basically due to the migration of clients from the captive market to the free market.

Some of the highlights is the increase in the residential segment of 2.6% with an effect over the year that was positive in the consumption due to temperature, especially in the RGE region with a growth of 3.7%.

In the industrial class, on the average of the year, we have an increase of 2.8%, and the highlights our Piratininga with a 4% increase, RGE at 3.1%, and CPFL Santa Cruz at 7.6%.

So, for this year is the main highlights of the consumption segments that we have in our concession areas. As we see is the motor vehicles, mythology, and chemical segments being in the main classes contributing to this growth in 2018. The comparison by region. We see higher growth in all of them when compared to the country's growth and the comparison with the Southeast and with the Southern region.

Now, on slide seven, we have the hydrology scenario and we can see a significant recovery in the reservoir levels throughout the month of March, with a more pessimistic expectation in the beginning of the year, with a decrease in the neat level of reservoirs, but an important recovery on the average, in the months where we historically have a lot of rainfall, this is an important piece of data, so there's recovery of the reservoir during the month of March.

In April, we've started April a little bit more pessimistic in terms of rainfall, so it's a slightly below average, but still at a good level in the month of April, so bring more recovery in the reservoir levels. So, we should close at around between 48% to 49% by the end of the month.

We'll see here in the spot price chart the PLD, which is connected to the expectation but rainfall increase in the month of March after the peak in February where the expectation was much of less rainfall, but we come now to these levels.

In 2017 we see a curve that is suffering from an impact with the industry agents in the secondary in power in the beginning of the year, but with an expectation of higher levels in the second half of 2019.

Moving on to the next slide, I will turn over to Mr. Pan and he will talk a little bit about the details of the company. I would now like to turn over to Mr. Pan and he will give his presentation in English.

Yuehui Pan

Good morning, my name is Pan; I'm just here to represent the following slide. The first one is about revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018 our revenue was BRL6.7 million, which is 10% lower than last year and in turn delivered data, the fourth quarter of 2018 was BRL1.3 billion, which is around BRL12 million last year and in terms of net income, our fourth quarter income in last year was BRL670 million, which is BRL173 million higher than last year that is 35%.

In the [Indiscernible] I explained that various data, first about the Distribution, contributes around a BRL58 million of increase in terms of market and tariffs, we have BRL168 million of increase, RAB adjustment is a BRL63 million lower than last year, and in terms of the PMSO, we see a BRL38 million of increase amounted PMSO regarding legal and judicial expenses increased by BRL14 million and in terms of the ADA around BRL14 million increase.

The second part is about the convention of generation, we have BRL47 increase compared to last year's -- the fourth quarter of last year amounted BRL47 million, we have trends adjustment of contracts contribute BRL23 million and [Indiscernible] continues to influence [Indiscernible] contributed BRL30 million. And the GSF compensation agreement by retail is BRL11 million contribution and we have kind of the physical data reduction that decreased the data by BRL9 million.

And the third part is the commercial and service areas which we see a BRL52 million of decrease, mainly because the margin in the commercialization side around BRL40 million.

And in terms of renewables generation, we see a BRL56 million decrease that is because of the write-off of assets which is BRL47 million and also we have lower revenue from the wind farms partially offset by the lower GSF and hedge that is around BRL10 million.

And in terms about the net income, we see a 34% increase compared to last -- the fourth quarter 2017, that mainly because we have a decrease in the CDI and -- from 7% to 6.5% and that's contribute around BRL175 million.

Okay, let's go to slide nine, this is full year numbers in terms of the revenue 2018, we have 5.2% increase compared to 2017 and EBITDA, our 2018 numbers is BRL5.6 billion, which is a historical high and that is around a 16% increase compared to 2017, that is BRL723 million. And net income 2018 was BRL2.2 billion of net income, also a historical high, which represents 74% increase, around BRL943 million compared to 2017.

Okay, in terms of this variation of EBITDA, I would like to [Indiscernible] follow. The first, Distribution side, we have total variation of BRL770 million. That BRL770 million around BRL641 million comes from the market and tariffs revision we had last year. And in the financial asset side, we have the adjustment of BRL141 million.

And the second part about the Conventional Generation, we have BRL73 million increase compared to 2017. The price adjustment of contracts contribute BRL44 million.

On GSF compensation adjustment BRL44 million. And the ISS contingency, the ENERCAN contribute BRL13 million and have the reduction as I mentioned in the previous slide contributes negative BRL45 million.

In terms of the commercialization of service sector, we have around a BRL56 million of decrease, that's with have BRL74 million comes for the commercialization side of margin loss and the service sector, we have a margin gain of BRL8 million.

And let's go to Renewable Generation. We see negative BRL13 million variations compared to 2017. The CCEE exposure, the surplus of deficit and compensation mechanism MCSD and also the wind farms, we have around negative BRL33 million.

And hedge of energy, negative BRL30 million, and we have a positive of BRL51 million of increase, that comes from the higher biomass generation.

And in the net income side, we have an increase of BRL385 million comes from the financial results. That is a reduction in the interest rate of CDI contributes BRL406 million.

Okay, next slide, slide 10, we have indebtedness of the four groups. We have this year – in the fourth quarter of last year, we have historic -- around historic of a very low net income over EBITDA ratio that is 3.35 and our adjusted EBITDA in the last 12 months is BRL5.3 billion.

And in terms of our gross debt cost is 7.5% nominal, and it excludes inflation in real terms of 3.6%. And the breakdown of the gross debt we have 64% in CDI and CDI and [Indiscernible] 24% and the inflation impacts 7% and we have a drop of the floating interest rate financing is 5%.

Gustavo Estrella

Welcome back. On slide 11, of the Boa Vista SHPP, which is new, as I said with commercial start up in the end of last year, with an installed capacity of 29.9 megawatts, or 100% already operational.

Now on slide 12. We see the two projects that we won in the last auction, an A-6 of 2018. The first one is the Cherobim SHPP with an installed capacity of 28 megawatts, the projects that we will initiate construction. Same thing for the Gameleira Wind Complex, 69.3 megawatts of installed capacity with the project to be structured, to begin the construction and the financing.

On slide 13, we see our transmission auction. There were two auctions throughout the year, one in June 28, where we won Lot 9 in the State of Ceará with a contracted RAP of BRL7.9 million and the investment estimated of BRL102.2 million.

In the December auction, we won two lots, one in Santa Catarina with a RAP of BRL26.4 million, and an investment estimated in BRL366 million in the second lot, Lot 11 and we are going to introduced to RAP of BRL33.9 million, an investment estimated of BRL348.9 million.

On slide 14, we have our CapEx program for 2019 until 2023, what we have here for the five years, CapEx and the total close to BRL12 million is BRL11.938 million and concentrated in the Distribution segment with slightly above BRL10 billion with investment close to BRL2 billion per year in the Distribution segment.

And since last year, we have additional investments in generation or the renewables project, but also in the Transmission segment with the two auctions that we won last year.

And here finally, on the last slide, just to give you a highlight of the grouping of RGE and RGE Sul, as we were saying in the State of Grande do Sul, we have a new concession, will be RGE. The one concession with close to 3 million clients, 2.9 in 381 municipalities, and the capacity for synergies is a lot greater when we have one single concession.

This concludes our presentation. And we would like myself and Pan to make ourselves available for the Q&A session. Thank you.

Juliana [indiscernible] Investment.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. This net income of BRL2 million was beyond even the most optimistic analyst. I have two questions in fact is today that State Grid, when they acquired CPFL, it was BRL25 million. And at the time it was about 24 times high. 2019, it would be close to 12 times high. We believe there is a possibility of a follow-on for instance the below the price that they paid for? And this is my first question.

And the second question is the following. Let's suppose you do a follow-on, heavier primary offering, how much of the tons of the primary offer would be invested? Do you believe this could happen over 2019? What the gains would be? And what would be the definition of these funds, the other funds?

Yuehui Pan

Thank you for your questions. First regarding the price, we see an important evolution in net income, in 2016, we announced the acquisition and it was concluded in 2017, in 2016, the net income of the company was around BRL102 million. And now it's almost BRL2.2 billion.

In fact, it's a major recovery of our results. And this effected price. So if we have a follow-on process of the company, of course, this is a total that is just starting based on the perspectives and the results of the company obtained today and not 2016.

In this case, it would be a follow-on issue based on the perspectives of the company today and not on 2016. We have a very different scenario today compared to 2016. And if we choose a follow-on path, we will be telling the story of CPFL today and not 2016.

So the scenario is completely different and we are just talking about that. And regarding the primary offering and the secondary offer, in the case of a follow-on and in the case of a primary offer, we have many different alternatives ahead of us. One of them would be the acquisition of the participation of State Grid in RGE Sul and the expectation of synergies with the -- the interpreters apologies, however, the sound that we are receiving here in the interpretation route is totally impossible to translate. We are trying, we are doing our best.

So we have a pipeline of CapEx of BRL24 billion less. Based on the expectation of recovery of consumption or the whole of Brazil in general, in generation this opens opportunities for additional investments. And we have also the expectation of distribution as well in the sense that could be finance by our possible follow-on, if we choose this path.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, let me take this opportunity and ask you another question. The decision about the follow-on, when this could happen? And do you believe it could be done by the end of May, which would be the 18 months?

Gustavo Estrella

We could make very fast decision and this is on the table, this is being discussed today between CPFL and State Grid and so we expect to have a very quick decision about this subject. And regarding the deadline, we're almost in April already. So any of the two alternatives, they will be done or they will be carried out within this framework.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Our next question is from Bruno Varella from Solana Capital.

Bruno Varella

Good morning. Estrella, I have two questions. The first with Juliana's question, how much time did you have? We're in the beginning of April, how long would you estimate for each of the processes, both MTO or re-IPO? And what you would have to need in terms of discussing with the stock exchange in terms of time or deadline?

And the second question, in this last quarter in particular there had been some increases in the working capital accounts, very relevant and ahead considered cash generation of just around 1.5. Any change of 1.4 and if you consider the basic accounts, EBITDA, CapEx, interest and tax rate, you get to the numbers and it includes [Indiscernible] and a negative receivables account and providers you can invert this BRL1.5 billion positive to BRL1.4 negative. It's clear enough, but I would like to understand the dynamics of the receivables from providers in your working capital?

Gustavo Estrella

So first in terms of the deadline. It's a challenge for us to estimate of course in an MTO process, this is not 100% controlled by the company, so this process may be longer as we receive questions or discussions about the process on the table. So if it's a process without any surprises, it would be something around two or three months for its conclusion. But this could be much longer, depending on how the discussions develop in the market.

As for the follow-on, it also depends on a number of factors. First, you have an expectation that doesn't open window with a regular term that would be until mid-July for example for our results. We could try to access that window, but the market is developing and the windows open and close very rapidly.

So, if we chose the path of the follow-on, we would be paying attention to that, of course we would not go-to-market without a definition that is very clear that there is a window that allows us to go-to-market for that operation.

So without being too clear, but there are many factors involved and we -- and they will be discussed at some point and any of these processes will be addressed with serenity and following all the proper procedures for us to have the best operation possible.

As for the working capital, an important point here, the company raised funds in December and at the end of the year, we made use of the cash available to anticipate some payments, to advance some payments that would usually be done in the beginning of the year, we made in the month of December.

Just making use of the cash available at the table, we can see that affect yet for the month of January, those payments that would have been made has been made and we're starting with that on the working capital in January.

So, there is no structural change in the working capital flow. That was basically us making the most of an opportunity and the payments that had to be made.

Bruno Varella

Thank you. And following up on the MTO or the re-IPO question, at what stage do you think the decision is at State Grid? Is this still at the State Grid international level? Or has it been followed into the controlling shareholder in China?

Gustavo Estrella

Considering how close the final deadline is, this subject is a top priority, not only for us but for them as well. So, we're at the last stages to have this decision shortly.

Bruno Varella

Excellent. Thank you.

[Indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. My questions have mostly been answered already because they were included in Bruno and [Indiscernible] questions. I would like ask a question about CapEx. What about the wind farm, the auctions that you won, are you going to bring forward the CapEx? Are you going to bring it forward to have a more short-term return?

Gustavo Estrella

This was a very recent fact to say the auctions that we won, we are evaluating this possibility, and of course, we are looking at this as an alternative this is to be started. It depends on many factors, the execution of the project and the grid connection. It's a little bit too early for us to say anything about this. And of course, we will be analyzing this over the next few months to check if this is a real possibility or not.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Our next question will be in English from Roger [Indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you. I have two questions. The first one is related to the page -- slide eight. What are the major components of the assets that were written-off? Second one is also on the same slide, what is the major reason for the reduction of interest rate? Thank you.

Gustavo Estrella

Could you please repeat your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. The first question, what are the major components of the assets that were written-off in the Renewable Generation? And the second one, what is the major reason for the reduction of interest rate? Thank you.

Yuehui Pan

Very clearly. Can you repeat again or if you can't speak Chinese timing, you can also know [Indiscernible] repeat in [Indiscernible] I also understand Chinese, Mandarin.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I can speak English so I can use English to ask -- repeat my question first. And I will repeat my question in Chinese later. My first question is related to the assets that was written-off. What are the major component of assets that were written off?

The second one is related to the reduction of interest rate, what is the major reason for the reduction of interest rate? And now I will use Chinese to repeat my question. [Foreign Language] thank You.

Yuehui Pan

[Foreign Language] Okay, the first question actually is about on slide eight, we have mentioned here the write-off of assets, actually this BRL47 million of write-off of assets is the -- we have consumer products at the power plant projects in [Indiscernible] and in the end with farms [Indiscernible] is -- has little value to continue further development and according to the accounting rule, we have this impairment so in the write-off the main of the project is [Indiscernible]. This is a project we write-off.

And in terms of the second question about the difference of the interest rate, actually the difference of interest rate is interest advanced so from loan on certain interest rate CDI, which is the district rate in Brazil, the difference is 7% from 6.5%, this is the [Indiscernible] interbank our Brazil.

And because most of our financing -- actually 64% of our financing is to CDI, so we have this kind of -- once you have this kind of difference of interest rate, you have this kind of benefit in interest expenses. I'm not sure you heard it clearly, it's not very clear, I can explain in Mandarin.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, it's clear, it's clear. Thank you.

Yuehui Pan

Thank you very much.

Operator

Gustavo Estrella

Once again, thank you all for your presence and participation in our results conference call. It's an important moment for the company with record results and the net income or the company's EBITDA and as important as the results, we also have a significant reduction in our indicators and an improvement in our quality levels we've also broken records and with a decrease of 17.8% compared to 2017.

So, its record results with excellent quality indicators and an aggressive expansion plan for our CapEx that we can see was close to BRL12 billion in investments with very good results of growth last year.

So, we have an asset base that has quality, efficiency, generating results, and we see the possibility to bring future growth. So, that's our scenario, very positive perspective and the outlook for 2019 and the coming years. So, once again, thank you. Have a great day.

