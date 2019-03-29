Dollar Still Gold's Biggest Obstacle

The pattern that has repeated without fail in the last two months is for gold’s rally attempts to be cut short by a surging U.S. dollar. This pattern is becoming consistent enough to frustrate the hopes of the gold bulls. However, as I’ll argue in today’s report, the gold outlook isn’t completely determined by the dollar. While gold remains vulnerable to increased volatility in the short-term due to U.S. currency strength, its intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook is still favorable thanks to its strong fear component. This in turn should keep the gold price buoyant enough to withstand the dollar’s strength and afford the gold bulls with an opportunity to consolidate their control over the metal’s intermediate trend.

The past few days have been tough ones for gold, so let’s start today’s report with a look at what is arguably the metal’s single biggest obstacle to a rally. I’m referring of course to the dollar, which has steadfastly refused to weaken despite the widespread perception that the U.S. economy is vulnerable to a recession. The U.S. dollar index (DXY) remains close to its 52-week high and is trying to make a new high, as can be seen in the DXY chart below.

Source: BigCharts

It’s also not helping matters that gold in euro terms is facing weakness from the euro currency. Shown here is the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (FXE), which is testing a yearly low right now after coming under pressure in recent days. Gold’s immediate prospects would be much better if the euro was rallying, for a stronger euro benefits gold prices by making the dollar-denominated metal cheaper for European investors. This in turn provides an additional stimulus for bullion demand.

Source: BigCharts

The strengthening U.S. dollar index (DXY), and to a lesser extent the weakening euro currency, has also served as a major headwind to gold’s most recent rally attempt. DXY is back above its 15-day and 50-day moving averages, and if it finishes the latest week above both trend lines it will confirm that the dollar’s immediate-term (1-4 week) and intermediate-term (3-6 month) trends are up. This would also serve as an incentive for investors to hold off on purchasing gold until the dollar shows signs of significant weakness.

The dollar’s relentless strength will also soon test my thesis that the price of gold can remain above the $1,280 level in spite of its weakening currency component. I’ve made that argument in recent weeks based on the assumption that gold’s fear component is strong enough to counteract the dollar’s strength. As gold is priced in dollars, a stronger currency obviously means that gold will face downside pressure. The negative effect of the stronger dollar can clearly be seen in the recent performance of the April gold futures price, below.

Source: BigCharts

Yet gold’s price is more than just an inverse reflection of the dollar’s value; it’s also the result of the demand for safety among investors whenever they’re uncertain about the geopolitical or economic outlooks. That’s the case now as fears of a global economic slowdown have driven money into gold and gold-backed ETFs since last fall. For that reason, I believe gold’s strong fear factor should allow bullion prices to remain within the well-established trading range of the last three months.

Turning to the gold ETF, after confirming an immediate-term buy signal, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is still technically in the bulls’ immediate control despite the latest dollar-driven gold pullback, yet that control is rapidly slipping. The latest immediate-term buy signal for IAU, based on the rules of my technical trading system, was confirmed on Mar. 20. In recent reports I’ve recommended that participants who purchased IAU for short-term trading purposes use a level slightly under $12.30 as the initial stop loss for this trade on an intraday basis. As of Mar. 28, IAU remains above the $12.30 level but only by the slightest of margins. Needless to say, we need to see a quick reversal from here in order to prevent our being stopped out of this trading position.

Source: BigCharts

As I observed in the previous report, while IAU needs to shake off the latest attempt at a bear raid by closing the Mar. 29 session above its psychologically significant 50-day moving average. This would amount to a weekly close above the psychologically important trend line and would thereby tell us that the bulls still have control over the interim trend. A failure to close this week above the 50-day MA, however, would likely encourage the bears to attempt another raid on the gold ETF next week. This would be all the more likely if the U.S. dollar index continues to rally since it would further weaken gold’s currency component.

In the event that IAU finishes Friday’s (Mar. 29) trading session below the $12.30 level, and therefore also below the 15-day and 50-day moving averages, it would be enough to tell us that the immediate-term outlook for gold and the gold ETF has weakened. This in turn would justify a cautious stance on gold’s immediate trend.

However, the much larger recovery that began last October should remain intact based on my reading of gold’s safety-related demand. Inflows into gold-backed ETFs have been high in recent months, not based on speculative demand, but on the flight-to-safety trend among investors who are seeking a haven from the turbulence in the global economy. This demand has largely driven gold’s recovery from last year’s lows and doesn’t look to end anytime soon.

On a strategic note, only if the dollar breaks out to a new 52-week high and continues to rise on a sustained basis would I be forced to reevaluate my bullish intermediate-term gold outlook. While I don’t recommend initiating new long positions in gold or the gold ETFs right now, investors are justified in maintaining intermediate-term long positions in gold based on the prevailing fundamental and psychological factors discussed in this report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.