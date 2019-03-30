Weekly High Frequency Indicators: Long-Term Outlook Turns Positive As Lower Interest Rates Outweigh Lower Profits

There were major changes in the long leading indicators, as lower interest rates turned a number of indicators neutral or positive.

Purpose

I look at the high-frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus, I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

Recap of monthly reports

February data included a big increase in new home sales, and an increase in starts, while permits declined. House prices continued to increase but at a decelerating pace. Personal income increased slightly. Two measures of consumer sentiment moved in opposite directions.

Meanwhile, in January, personal spending rose, and in the rear view mirror, corporate profits in Q4 last year declined slightly.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads (as of 3 p.m. Friday)

Rates:

BAA corporate bond index 4.66%, down -.16% w/w (1-yr range: 4.15 - 5.29)

10-year treasury bonds 2.40%, down -.04% w/w (2.40 - 3.24)(NEW ONE-YEAR LOW)

Credit spread 2.26%, down -.12% w/w (1.56 - 2.46)

Yield curve, 10-year minus 2-year:

0.14%, up +.02% w/w (0.04 - 1.30)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily)

4.11%, down -0.18% w/w (4.03 - 5.05) NEW ONE YEAR LOW INTRAWEEK

BAA Corporate bonds and treasury bonds went from negative to neutral this week. The spread between corporate bonds and treasuries, however, is still above 2.10% and, so, remains negative. For consistency, because I have been using the same metric at all times, the yield curve is also neutral, although one-week ago, several other decisive measures inverted. Note that I will not change treasury ratings to positive unless they fall below 4.25%. But now that mortgage rates have fallen below 4.2%, which is 1/2 of the way to their post-Brexit low, they become positive.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association):

Purchase apps +6% w/w to 268 (214 - 268)(SA)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. 252 (SA)

Purchase apps YoY +4% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. +2% (NSA)

Refi apps +12% w/w (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB) (as of last week)

Up +0.1% w/w.

Up +3.7% YoY ( 2.7 - 6.5)

Refi has recently been at or near 20-year lows, although lower rates caused a spike this week. Purchase applications made new expansion highs last spring. During summer, they declined through neutral to negative, then rose to positive, before turning negative again in December. With lower rates this year, in most weeks, applications have been positive YoY, and this week, the rating changed all the way back to positive.

With the re-benchmarking of the last year, the growth rate of real estate loans changed from neutral to positive. It is above +3.25%, and so went back from neutral to positive.

Money supply

M1

-1.0% w/w

-1.4% m/m

+0.1% YoY Real M1 (-0.7 - 3.8)

M2

-0.1% w/w

+0.1% m/m

+2.5% YoY Real M2 (0.9 - 3.1)

Since 2010, both real M1 and real M2 were resolutely positive. Both decelerated substantially in 2017. Real M2 growth fell below 2.5% almost all last year and has thus been rated negative. It recently rebounded to positive, but for the past three weeks has returned to neutral. If it declines just -0.1% more, it will return to negative. Real M1 briefly turned negative about three months ago but improved since then, including being positive for the past month, until declining back to neutral - and just barely above negative - for the past two weeks.

Corporate profits (estimated and actual S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via FactSet.com)

Q4 2018 actual, unchanged w/w at 41.42, down -3.4% q/q

Q1 2019 estimated, down -0.02 w/w to 37.33, down - 9.6% q/q

I am initiating coverage of this metric this week on an experimental basis. The lack of quickly updated information on corporate profits has been the biggest "blind spot" in weekly coverage. YoY comparisons lag q/q comparisons, but such comparisons of earnings are hard to come by. The FactSet data of estimated earnings that are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly, appears to be a reasonable substitute. Because estimates are revised as earnings come in and in any given quarter tend to be revised down over all timeframes by an average of -3%, I will treat any q/q change in *estimates* of +/-2% as neutral. Further, until 100 companies have reported in any given quarter, I will only incorporate 1/2 of the quarterly change.

Using this metric, corporate earnings for both last quarter and this one are negative.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed):

Financial Conditions Index down -.01 (looser) to -0.88

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) down -.01 (looser) to -0.72

Leverage subindex down -.01 (looser) to -0.31

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. All three metrics presently show looseness and so are positives for the economy. Late last year, the leverage subindex turned up to near neutral, then turned more positive.

Short leading indicators

Trade weighted US$ (as of 3 p.m. Friday)

Down -0.16 to 126.87 w/w, +7.1% YoY (last week) (broad) (115.19 -129.13)

Up +0.64 to 97.39 w/w, +7.9% YoY (major currencies)

The US$ briefly spiked higher after the US presidential election. Both measures had been positive since last summer, but recently, the broad measure turned neutral, followed more recently by the measure against major currencies. As of roughly two months ago, both are negative.

Commodity prices (as of 3 p.m. Friday)

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Down -0.66 to 81.09 (76.27 - 91.94)

Down -7.3% YoY

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg)

120.79 down -0.44 w/w, down -5.6% YoY (106.51 - 149.10)

Commodity prices surged higher after the 2016 presidential election. Both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes declined to very negative in the past year. Industrial metals had briefly improved enough to be scored neutral for one week but are back to negative.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (as of 3 p.m. Friday)

Up +1.0% to 2829.88

Stock prices last made a new all-time high at the end of September last year. As of the end of 2018, having not made a new high in three months, while having made a new 52-week low on Christmas Eve, their rating changed to negative. Several weeks ago, they made several new 3-month highs but made no new 3-month lows in the last 3 months, and thus, their native improves from neutral to positive.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

Empire State down -4.5 to +3.0

Philly up +4.3 to +1.9

*Richmond down -10 to +9

*Kansas City up +14 to +4

*Dallas down -4.5 to +2.4

Month-over-month rolling average: up +2 to +6

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. It was *very* positive for most of last year. Since last summer, it gradually cooled to weakly positive. For the last five weeks, it has alternated between neutral and, as again this week, weakly positive.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims:

211,000, down -10,000

4-week average 217,250, down -7,750

Initial claims had generally been very positive for over a year. In November, they briefly spiked and did so again at the end of January, the worst of which was probably connected to the government shutdown. They have recovered somewhat in the last 4 weeks.

They have declined enough to go back to (very weakly) positive. If claims were to rise more than 12% above its low and remain negative YoY for two months in a row, it would become a negative.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association):

Unchanged at 93 w/w

Down -1.5% YoY

This index was positive with a few exceptions all during 2017. It was negative for over a month at the beginning of 2018 but returned to a positive for most the year. In the last three months, it gradually declined, turning neutral in late January and finally turning negative for the last seven weeks.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury):

$230.7 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $213.5 B one year ago, up +17.2 B or +8.1%

With the exception of the month of August and late November, this was positive for almost all of 2017. It was generally negative last year once the effects of the tax cuts started in February.

I have been now phased out the tax law adjustments. Straight YoY comparisons should be valid again. They remain positive.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$1.38 to $60.25 w/w, up +1.0% YoY (as of 3 p.m. Friday)

Gas prices up +$.07 to $2.62 w/w, down -$0.03 YoY

Usage 4-week average down -1.9% YoY

The price of gas bottomed over 3 years ago at $1.69. Generally, prices went sideways with a slight increasing trend in 2017 and 2018. While at the end of last year, prices plummeted, oil has now gone up YoY, so is neutral. Usage was positive YoY during most of 2016 but has oscillated between negative and positive for the last two months. This week once again it was negative.

Bank lending rates

0.222 TED spread up +0.029 w/w

2.500 LIBOR up +0.014 w/w

Both TED and LIBOR rose in 2016 to the point where both were usually negatives, with lots of fluctuation. Of importance is that TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. The TED spread was generally increasingly positive in 2017, while LIBOR was increasingly negative. Early last year, the TED spread has whipsawed between being positive or negative, but more recently was very positive. It has risen again recently but is still positive.

Coincident indicators

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +5.3% YoY

Retail Economist up +3.0% w/w, up +0.1% YoY

Both the Retail Economist and Johnson Redbook Indexes generally improved from weak to moderate or strong positives during 2017 and remained positive all last year. The Retail Economist measure decelerated in the past few months and, for the third time in the past five weeks, has declined to neutral. Johnson Redbook did fall sharply from briefly being 9%+ at the beginning of this year but has improved in the last few weeks and is positive.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR):

Carloads down -10.9% YoY

Intermodal units up +2.1% YoY

Total loads down -4.5% YoY

Shipping transport:

Harpex up +05 to 566 (440 - 678)

Baltic Dry Index down -3 to 692 (610 - 1775)

Rail was generally positive during 2017 with the exception of some in autumn. In 2018, after some weakness in January and February, it remained positive until autumn when it weakened precipitously, probably due to tariffs. It rebounded strongly in January, but during February, it generally declined to neutral or negative. It was negative again this week.

Harpex made multi-year lows in early 2017, and after oscillating improved to new multi-year highs earlier in 2018, but recently enough to rate negative. This week it has rebounded enough to be neutral. BDI traced a similar trajectory and made 3-year highs near the end of 2017, and at midyear 2018, hit multi-year highs. Since then, it declined all the way to negative. It has now rebounded enough to score neutral.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (from the American Iron and Steel Institute)

Up +0.2% w/w

Up +5.9% YoY

Steel production was generally positive in 2017. It turned negative in January and early February of 2018, but with the exception of three weeks, recently, has been positive since then. For three weeks, the YoY comparison abruptly declined to less than half of its recent range over 10% YoY and was neutral, but for the last four weeks returned to being positive.

Summary And Conclusion:

There are several important changes among the long-leading indexes. Most importantly, mortgage rates and purchase mortgage applications joined real estate loans, real M2, the Chicago Fed Adjusted Financial Conditions Index, and the leverage subindex as positives. For consistency sake, the yield curve continues to be scored a neutral, although several important ranges have inverted. Corporate bonds and treasuries joined real M1 and purchase mortgage applications as neutral. Refinance applications remain negative, joined by corporate profits in their debut week.

Among the short leading indicators, stock prices rejoined the Chicago National Conditions Index, initial jobless claims, the regional Fed new orders indexes, and gas prices as positives. Oil prices are neutral. Both measures of the US$, the general commodity index, the spread between corporate and Treasury bonds, industrial metals, gas usage, and temporary staffing are negative.

Among the coincident indicators, consumer spending as measured by Redbook, tax withholding, steel, and the TED spread are positive. Harpex and consumer spending as measured by the Retail Economist are neutral. LIBOR, the Baltic Dry Index, and rail are negative.

Because of these changes, the long-term forecast improved from neutral to positive based on a major decline in long-term interest rates, despite Q4 corporate profits being reported down. The short-term forecast also changed from negative to neutral. The nowcast remains slightly positive. Generally speaking, while the outlook for the rest of 2019 is a continued slowdown and possibly worse, 2020 is initially beginning to shape up as a recovery.

