March Madness At Acadia Healthcare: Troubling Month Includes Insider Trading Allegations, More Shakeups

Chicago Tribune reports that Acadia staff member allegedly abused six different women, not just two, as previously reported.

'March Madness' is a term that in a literal sense, and not just to describe basketball, can easily be used to describe the many recent breaking news events surrounding Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC).

Last week's summary update revealed a purported attempt by the leadership to minimize our December U.K. report, potentially explaining the questionable CNBC clip and dialogue by David Faber we discussed on January 3 (that occurred the same day as our first article, the 14-month investigation). The CNBC clip surrounded the buyout buzz last November, something we considered very questionable, that ultimately never materialized.

Since then, a flurry of similarly questionable allegations has come to light. Also, for the third time since this 19-article series began on November 16, 2018, a board member is stepping down, and out.

To be specific: There was a deeper dig into sexual assault allegations at Acadia's only facility in Illinois, by The Chicago Tribune. Various lawsuits, recently filed in New Mexico alleged child sexual assault, among other claims. A shareholder derivative lawsuit that directly cites much of our content was discovered (submitted on February 21, 2019). Finally, the unexpected departure of Acadia President Brent Turner occurred on March 19, 2019, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Financial Footing: Quicksand

In the meantime, the company is trying to rebound off the worst year, from a performance standpoint, in its publicly-traded history. The company reported a net loss for the first time since 2011, to the tune of over $175 million. The company impaired goodwill, albeit in the U.K., to the tune of over $300 million. Also, for the first time in their publicly-traded history, they didn't have an allowance for bad debts. The latter is something very irregular for a health care company.

At the end of FY 2018, in the 10-K, they have an interest coverage ratio of .09. To arrive there, use GAAP EBIT of $16.456 million (not the adjusted number that fails to impair the goodwill) and divide by interest expense of $185.410 million. Now, some would argue that the goodwill impairments are balance sheet charges, and according to the 2018 10-K filing with the SEC, referencing page 23:

we recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $325.9 million related to our U.K. Facilities.

If you factor-out impairment (or "add it back" to the EBIT metric), the coverage ratio is 2.03, still low, and down .32 year-over-year.

This metric reduced drastically downward, into the danger zone, as compared to last year - a year-over-year reduction of 96% from 2.35 in 2017. Generally, the red line in this area is at 3.00. The rising interest rates in 2019/2020 only mean more trouble, unless a miracle occurs.

It will be a challenge to access bank or private debt to execute its "acquisition strategy." If that was a feasible option, this conundrum wouldn't exist. Why? They've made two acquisitions in as many years. Before that, they consummated nearly fifty transactions in the time from 2011-2016. The acquisition targets are treatment facilities categorized by levels of care such as outpatient, inpatient, residential, or partial hospitalization. These types of centers don't have sufficient revenues, for the most part, to produce the free cash flow for which banks or private lenders feel they can comfortably have their loans repaid.

The lender requires a quality of earnings report for this and that requires free cash flow. This is mostly a result of a seven-year consolidation binge by institutional money in behavioral healthcare as well as lack of trust in providers by payors.

Not to mention, they have minimal cash-on-hand of $50 million. Accounts receivable is the bulk of current assets and much of that is uncollectible in healthcare after 90 days. So, unless it's seller financed deals (which may be something I'd consider in small deals, but if you're a publicly-traded company needing seller financing to do deals, you've got bigger problems). So, to say the least, expansion hopes appear to be pipe dreams.

It's certainly worth the time for investors and consumers to identify and investigate the individual instances listed herein if you haven't chosen to avoid this company altogether.

Chicago Tribune Digs Deeper Into Timberline Knolls

The Chicago Tribune's David Jackson is no stranger to the leadership at Acadia Healthcare. Former Acadia CEO Joey Jacobs, ousted by the board in December, was the CEO at Psychiatric Solutions before selling to Universal Health Services (UHS) in 2010. Just over a decade ago, Jackson reported on allegations of abuse against at least ten mentally disabled children at a Psychiatric Solutions Inc. hospital in the Chicagoland area.

After, Jacobs and his leadership team moved over to Acadia in 2011. In 2015, the group settled a suit alleging they committed securities fraud during their tenure at Psychiatric Solutions.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Jackson has apparently experienced what Yankees catcher Yogi Berra called "déjà vu, all over again." On March 7, 2019, The Chicago Tribune published Jackson's investigation into Timberline Knolls and their former therapist Michael Jacksa, who faces 62 felony counts for criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse against women seeking care at the Acadia subsidiary. Thus, Jackson yet again found, even more, eerily similar allegations at a hospital led by the very same leadership team as Psychiatric Solutions. The only difference is that Jacobs was handed his walking papers last December. However, he was Acadia's CEO when these sexual assault allegations are alleged to have occurred at Timberline Knolls.

Additionally, Jackson pointed out in the March 7 article that disappearances, (like that of Elizabeth Breck), are not isolated incidents at Acadia. In 2018, a 17-year-old female seeking care at Timberline Knolls disappeared from the facility. According to The Chicago Tribune:

authorities used K-9 dogs and gathered travel plaza videos and confidential tips to trace her four days later to the home of a Bridgeview man who said he did not know she was a runaway. She was in his bedroom closet when authorities recovered her, Lemont Police records show.

Disaster In Albuquerque

New Mexico's CYFD (Children Youth & Families Dept.) ordered the Desert Hills Hospital Facility in Albuquerque, NM to close in 2018 through a cease and desist order, according to KOAT-TV. The state of New Mexico said the facility was unsafe.

Source: Desert Hills Hospital In Albuquerque, NM. Source: KOB-4 TV.

On March 27, a New Mexico media outlet reported more lawsuits had been filed alleging sexual assault against children at Desert Hills hospital in Albuquerque, NM. Desert Hills is owned by Acadia, but Albuquerque's KOB4 says this subsidiary is set to be shuttered. The New Mexico media outlet reports that many allegations including one claim that a 54-year-old male staff member allegedly "sexted" a 14-year-old female patient as recently as three weeks ago, purportedly making various lewd comments.

KBO-4 reported the believed culprit, according to the plaintiff's attorney, Joshua Conaway, is a familiar one: understaffing.

Federal Lawsuit Claims $497 Million Obtained Illegally

On February 21, 2019, a federal lawsuit was lodged by a plaintiff named Robert Davydov derivatively on behalf of the shareholders of Acadia. Robbins Arroyo LLP out of San Diego, CA represents the plaintiffs.

The individuals named as defendants were/are directors and officers of Acadia. The list includes Acadia's founder and present Chairman who simultaneously is Chairman of the Illinois State Police Merit Board: Reeve B. Waud. On November 27, 2018, we reported extensively on questionable trades executed by Waud.

Other defendants are former CEO Joey Jacobs, Bain Capital Investors Christopher Gordon (who announced his resignation in January), Wade Miquelon, Brent Turner, David Duckworth, William Petrie, E. Perot Bissell, Vickie Gregg, Ronald Fincher, William F. Grieco, and Hartley Rogers.

Screenshot of Complaint Header In Re: Davydov v. Jacobs et. al. Source: U.S. Courts.

The claim filed in the Middle District U.S. Court in Tennessee sues Waud and his team:

for violations of securities laws, breach of fiduciary duty, waste of corporate assets, and unjust enrichment.

The suit further states:

These wrongs have resulted in billions of dollars in damages to Acadia's reputation, goodwill, and standing in the business community. Moreover these actions have exposed Acadia to billions of dollars in potential liability for violations of federal law.

The complaint is still pending in the district court and may be viewed at this link.

Brent Turner Steps Down

PHOTO RIGHT: Brent Turner. Source: Pitchbook.

On March 19, 2019, the same day our summary update article released an alleged communication from Reeve Waud to a managing director at Jefferies, the investment bank: Acadia President Brent Turner left the company.

Turner is a former private prison operator who later worked for Joey Jacobs at Psychiatric Solutions, before coming to Acadia eight years ago. The aforementioned email we published included that Waud purportedly intended to "call Brent after lunch," but it's unclear if this was referring to Turner or not.

The resignation was a "mutual" agreeance and not a disagreement with the company, as noted in the SEC filing and according to the Nashville Post's Brentwood homepage:

Worth noting about Turner's departure is this tidbit: The company agreed to shorten his non-compete clause to one year from two. Don't be surprised if Psych Solutions 3.0 surfaces in early 2020 with some familiar names.

It's unclear if the above prediction (implying the Jacobs/Turner PSI/Acadia duo may reunite elsewhere) is true, but Joey Jacobs did say at an event in late January:

I am now a gentleman farmer and grandfather. I babysit a lot, but I need a job. So, if you all could work on that … find Joey a job.

With cost of living outpacing wages and factoring in the gains from the alleged insider trading, the $10 million and $1 million severances Jacobs and Turner received, respectively, is apparently not enough to get by.

Osteen's 'Comprehensive Strategic Plan'

On a positive note, Benzinga.com reports that CEO Debra Osteen will reveal a "comprehensive strategic plan" in May. It is unclear what or which type of plan will aid Osteen in steering Acadia out of this situation. However, one of the many investment banks that has never (not once) issued a sell rating on Acadia believes, according to the same account, that:

Acadia Healthcare remains best-positioned to leverage favorable industry trends according to Raymond James.

Three board member departures, more sexually offensive allegations, virtually no positive financial outlook, and no acknowledgment of these allegations publicly is scary, but the theme: clear. The only question that looms to me is: to what, on earth, is Raymond James referring?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.