Target's Bright Future Could Be Dimmed By Competition

On March 5th, Target (TGT) released its 2019 fourth-quarter earnings. Investors responded nicely to positive holiday results, pushing the stock up 5 percent over the following two trading days (up 4.6 percent March 5th, up 1.2 percent March 6th). The rally extended into the month with shares reaching towards $80 and breaching the 200-day moving average in a bullish manner. While the trend in trading suggests investors are increasingly bullish in the short term, TGT's long-term business model looks like it could run into strong competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and because of that, the company might have trouble being a favorite in the retail industry.

TGT's EPS number from these earnings was the highest the retail company has seen in the past five years, beating 2016's fourth quarter results by a penny ($1.53 vs $1.52). The positive EPS number, which beat Wall Street consensus estimates by a penny, was accompanied by a slight miss below Wall Street estimates of revenue with a year-over-year growth rate of just 0.93 percent. In a more positive light, comparable sales increased 5.3 percent, beating projections of a 5.0 percent increase. The slightly mixed results were taken in a more optimistic light by investors and CEO Brian Cornell, who said this past quarter was "our most successful year-over-year performance in well over a decade."

In particular, CEO Cornell was excited for the most recent initiative being taken to remodel stores and redesign strategy to match the trends of technology. In 2017 and 2018, TGT remodeled more than 400 stores, and according to the conference call, management intends to remodel about 600 more in 2019. The aggressive push to digitize the business model is a significant part of a competition in retail, a competition that Cornell thinks his company is winning. TGT saw digital sales growth of 31 percent in the fourth quarter making 2018 the fifth year in a row that digital sales grew at least 25 percent.

Cornell's excitement over his company's new strategies overwhelmed the beginning of the conference call, so it's worth spending some time on. The CEO drilled into those listening that TGT is "investing in technology, to strengthen, execution and maximize efficiencies" in both the front and back ends of the operations. The remodeling is not just about becoming a more efficient retailer but transforming into "the most comprehensive suite of fulfillment choices and those extensive coast-to-coast network of any retailer in the industry."

In order to transform, TGT has begun the process of adding smaller-sized stores in key locations to act as more agile fulfillment centers. In the past year, TGT only increased their total store count by 1.2 percent, jumping from 1,822 to 1,844; however, their smaller store (49,999 sq ft or less) total jumped by 47.9 percent from 48 to 71 stores. The strategy has parallels with Amazon's strategy with Amazon Go. They both seek to establish a wider network of smaller locations that are enhanced by a robust digital platform, but one starts with a developed store network and the other with a developed digital platform. In the end, it's a competition that TGT will likely lose to Amazon.

In the conference call, it's mentioned that the liquidation of Toys-R-Us and Babies-R-Us provided the opportunity for TGT to move into these spaces and take market share while in the same conversation large-scale changes in Food and Beverage. The company appears to be avoiding the identification of a niche, wanting to add more and more brands to its shelves. However, Amazon provides a storefront that is easier to access for both sellers and consumers. Amazon also has a head start on efficient delivery practices, which it has had to have secured from the beginning. Amazon aside, TGT also must compete with Walmart's $25.1 billion eCommerce operations. WMT, which spends $5 billion on advancing eCommerce (the amount TGT took in on eCommerce sales this year), grew eCommerce 40 percent in the same quarter (vs. TGT's 31 percent), and has 813 small stores that average 42,000 sq ft.

With all the investment into remodeling, the financials for the current quarter were not too exciting. Sales were essentially flat at $22.7 billion and COGS grew 0.6 percent to result in a gross margin contraction of 40 basis points. Percentage of sales originated in the digital platform only increased 160 basis points for the entire year from 5.5 percent to 7.1 percent suggesting the additional small stores added didn't have a significant impact on sales acquired digitally, something investors should keep an eye on in the future. All the while, the company spent $6 billion on CapEx, $5.9 billion on share repurchases and dividends, and committed to a $15 minimum wage.

In both TGT's actions and words, it is clear the company is betting on a future with a nimble brick and mortar network accompanied by a superior digital platform. A future that will come with fierce competition from not only behemoths like WMT and AMZN but smaller niche firms as well. Looking at the current quarter though, the financials were mostly flat with the exception of the 5.3 percent comparable sales growth. The retail industry is a tightly contested group, and it seems like there are better stocks out there. Nothing says that TGT is an outright buy, so a better suggestion might be a rating of underweight. Of course, investors should continue to monitor the progress of its remodeling in the case that numbers really do start to impress.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.