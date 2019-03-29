ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) ON Semiconductor to Acquire Quantenna Communications (Transcript)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) ON Semiconductor to Acquire Quantenna Communications March 27, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Thank you, Brad. Good afternoon. And thank you for joining today's conference call. I'm joined today by Keith Jackson, President and CEO of ON Semiconductor; Sam Heidari, President and CEO of Quantenna Communications; and Bernard Gutmann, EVP and CFO of ON Semiconductor. This call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our Web site, at www.onsemi.com. A replay of this broadcast will be available on our Web site approximately one hour following this conference call, and recorded broadcast will be available for approximately 30 days following this conference call. The presentation accompanying this conference call is posted on our Web site.

During the course of this conference call, we will make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. The words believe, estimate, project, anticipate, intend, may, expect, will, plan, should or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We wish to caution that such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from projections.

Important factors which can affect our business, including factors that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, are described in our Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our estimates may change and that company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual events, changed assumptions or other factors, except as required by law. The discussion in this conference call will be limited only to propose acquisition of Quantenna Communications by ON Semiconductor. As we are in quiet period, we will not make any comments on current business environment or on near-term outlook for our business.

Now, let me turn it over to Keith Jackson, who will provide a strategic overview of proposed acquisition of Quantenna Communications. Keith?

Thank you Parag, and thank you everyone for joining us today. At the outset, I extend a warm welcome to employees of Quantenna Communications. I am excited about having you as part of ON Semiconductor team and I look forward to building great products together to better serve our combined customer base. As we indicated during our recent analyst day, we intend to build capabilities to accelerate our growth in industrial, automotive, and cloud-power end-markets. The proposed acquisition of Quantenna is a step towards building our capabilities in ubiquitous wireless connectivity technologies to effectively address industrial, automotive and related IoT end-markets.

The combination of Quantenna's leadership in high-performance Wi-Fi technologies and software, and ON's expertise in power management, low-energy Bluetooth and multi-protocol radios build a formidable technology platform to create wireless connectivity solutions for industrial, automotive and related IoT end-markets. Both ON Semiconductor and Quantenna Communications are leaders in their respective markets, and combination of these two leaders will enable strong wireless connectivity platforms for addressing a wide range of applications in industrial and automotive markets. We intend to use our sales and distribution reach in industrial and automotive markets to aggressively penetrate these markets.

We estimate that with combination of Quantenna's and ON's technologies and capabilities, the combined company will be able to address a new market opportunity of approximately $1.2 billion in 2022. This incremental opportunity is primarily related to the IoT connectivity market and does not include opportunities in automotive market. The incremental market opportunity of $1.2 billion is in addition to Quantenna's expected market opportunity of $1.9 billion in 2022 from its existing business. While industrial and automotive markets offer tremendous growth opportunity for future connectivity solutions based on combination of Quantenna's and ON's technology portfolio, Quantenna's current market provides strong growth opportunity for the near to mid-term. Bandwidth of last mile connection has increased up to 10 gigabits per second and wireless providers will need to aggressively upgrade customers to high bandwidth Wi-Fi solutions to maximize user experience and up-sell their broadband services.

Drivers are in place for high bandwidth Wi-Fi access points. Proliferation of over-the-top video content by providers such as Netflix, Amazon, ESPN, YouTube and many others has driven the need for higher bandwidth for Wi-Fi connections. Furthermore, as video content transitions from Full High Definition or 1080p to 4K Ultra High Definition, the need for bandwidth is expected to grow exponentially. Quantenna, with its leadership in 4x4 and 8x8 MIMO Wi-Fi chipsets with beamforming technology, is well positioned to benefit from increased demand for Wi-Fi bandwidth.

Though 4x4 and 8x8 MIMO devices comprise a small part of overall Wi-Fi chipset market today, according to data from ABI research and our estimates, the revenue from these devices is expected to increase from $715 million in 2018 to $1.9 billion in 2022. We intend to continue to invest and strengthen Quantenna's R&D capabilities to enable our expansion into the industrial and automotive markets. Teams from the combined company will work together to create power-efficient connectivity solutions for automotive and industrial markets. Along with investment in R&D, we plan to invest to strengthen Quantenna's sales and marketing capabilities to drive our expansion into new markets.

With that, I would like to invite Sam to make comments on the transaction. Sam?

Thanks Keith. We are very excited to announce today that we are joining forces with ON Semiconductor. Since its founding in 2006, Quantenna has been a leading innovator in Wi-Fi technology, introducing market disruptive solutions that raise the bar on high performance connectivity. Today's announcement highlights our technology leadership in Wi-Fi and our outstanding achievement of Quantenna's team of skilled employees, representing almost 2,000 man years of R&D and IP development.

Now, Quantenna is ready for the next phase of its evolution. Together with ON, we look forward to broadening our market reach, expanding our technology development and delivering industry leading products for the benefit of our customers. The combination of ON's scale, market leadership and world-class quality and customer support organization, together with Quantenna's deep Wi-Fi expertise and capabilities, will allow the combined company to take innovation to the next level and address new and existing customer opportunities.

Now, let me turn the call to Bernard. Bernard?

Thank you, Sam and good afternoon everyone. Let me start by going over the details of this transaction. As you are aware, ON Semiconductor has agreed to acquire Quantenna Communications for $24.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.07 billion, including net cash of approximately $136 million on Quantenna's balance sheet at the end of fourth quarter of 2018. The net consideration for the traction on an enterprise value basis is expected to be approximately $936 million.

ON Semiconductor will use cash on hand and its revolving line of credit to fund the transaction.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share. We expect the transaction to close within next six months. As the primary purpose of this acquisition is to gain access to Quantenna's industry leading Wi-Fi technologies and software capabilities, we are not expecting significant synergies as a result of this acquisition. At this time, we forecast annual synergies of approximately $26 million. The synergies are expected to come from cost of goods sold and general and administrative functions.

We believe that given our scale, we can achieve cost savings related to external manufacturing services and logistics. On the general and administrative front, elimination of redundant corporate functions will be the key driver of cost savings. We expect to achieve our annual synergy targets on a run-rate basis within a year of closing.

As Keith mentioned in his prepared remarks, we intend to continue to invest in R&D and sales and marketing functions to address new markets and strengthen our presence in existing markets. Increased investments in R&D and sales and marketing for Quantenna should not have any impact on our recently announced 2022 target model as we plan to redirect investments from other areas to drive growth in industrial and automotive connectivity markets. As there is minimal overlap between the markets and customers of the two companies, we do not expect any significant risk related to the closure from a regulatory perspective. As I indicated earlier, we expect the transaction to close in next six months. As of now, we have determined that we need regulatory approval in United States and in China.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Keith. Keith?

Thanks Bernard. We are very excited about the anticipated benefits that the acquisition of Quantenna Communications will bring to customers, shareholders and employees of both the companies. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people at Quantenna Communications for their efforts and cooperation in this process, and I look forward to working with them in the future.

This concludes our prepared remarks, and we will now take your questions. Brad, please open up the line for questions.

This is Gausia Chowdhury calling on behalf of Shawn. First half, I just wanted to ask about the transaction funding with cash interest. Could you give us any details on the split and then to just confirm the interest that you're using on the revolver, that's about 3.8%. Is that correct?

Keith Jackson

Gausia Chowdhury

And then in terms of manufacturing, are you able to bring Quantenna's in internally, and then I wanted to kind of know about the $26 million in savings. If you can give us any idea about the split between positive and G&A that would be helpful too, please?

Keith Jackson

So no, there is no intent to bring manufacturing internally on the wafers. We will continue to use foundries going forward. It really is about scale and the supply chain from materials perspective, logistics costs that are different than ours and other related things, and that is the bulk of it. And then the G&A would be the second largest portion.

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Ross Seymore with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Hi, guys, congrats on the deal. Couple quick questions, the first one is on the kind of a blending of the end market targets, as well as the technology. Quantenna, for a long time is a great product in the service provider market. But simplistically, it's more high performance than it is low power. The market you're attacking with is over time industrial and IoT seem to require the opposite technology. So can you just talk a little bit about how you're going to evolve that technology and the time to revenue for attacking the markets that you're highlighting is the primary goal of this deal.

Keith Jackson

Clearly, it's an expansion of markets with a different product set, there's no misunderstanding. There the teams, however, on the onside have been working in that direction for some time and we think by getting together with Quantenna's teams we can accelerate that process pretty significantly. And we'd be looking for revenues in that 18 to 24 month range.

Ross Seymore

And then Bernard your comments about, I think reinvesting to broaden the business and somewhat similar to what Keith just said, broaden the business and accelerate some things. Is the $26 million savings, is that a gross number or a net number that we should think of relative to the current spending rates that Quantenna has on OpEx and COGS?

Bernard Gutmann

It is basically the gross number, it's how much we're going to take out. But as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, if we invest more it will be redirecting investments that we're planning on doing in other parts of the business. So the net for the company means we are not deviating from what we said in terms of our operating expense target for our '22 model.

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Chris Danley with Citigroup. Your line is open.

Maybe just to follow up on Ross's question about getting into these, I guess, lower end markets. So from the Quantenna perspective, would you guys plan on introducing some scale down chips for industrial and auto? And then can you guys maybe go through what the product synergies are? Is there any measure of typical on content for every Quantenna chip that ships?

Keith Jackson

Well, in their current markets, we wouldn't have those measures. On the other side, we do think there are opportunities for more SOC type things. And then content wise, you would see significant pick up on the on-content as you go into those other areas. I don't know if you would call it a dumb down or subset. But certainly, retargeted from a performance perspective, because you still want to be the high performance guy just with lower power and again, that's where the teams are going to work together.

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Mark Delaney with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Bernard, just wondering if you have any more detail on the degree of accretion that you're expecting and immediately creative, but any more color on the magnitude that you're expecting? And if you can give us any more sense on some of the puts and takes around that, for example, what would happen to the combined company tax rate? And I know ON had announced $1.5 billion buyback authorization. Does that the cadence of that buyback comes down at all and again, how does it all factor into potential accretion? Thanks.

Bernard Gutmann

So in terms of accretion levels, as I said, it's going to be immediately accretive. We think that in a year or so, it can be about $0.05. We are potentially looking at whether we need to adjust our share buyback, we're still committing to do the full plan over the full year horizon but there might be some timing differences over at the beginning.

Mark Delaney

And then on the combined company tax rate…

Bernard Gutmann

We don't have yet a full blown analysis. We don't think that in the long run, it will affect what we talked about in the Analysts Day, which is 17.5% longer term target go.

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Kevin Cassidy with Stifel. Your line is now open.

And Keith, you had mentioned $1.2 billion of new market addressability. Is that the low-end that you're describing, or is there something more than that on the $1.2 billion?

Keith Jackson

$1.2 billion is really the IoT market as we see it on the industrial side. We did not include the automotive applications in that number.

Kevin Cassidy

And just one other, is there any change in management expected? Is Sam going to continue to run this as a division within ON?

Keith Jackson

We are not through with those discussions. But we are expecting the Quantenna management team to join the company to the extent possible.

And our next question will come from the line of Craig Ellis with B. Riley FBR. Your line is now open.



Keith, I was hoping you could start just providing some broader context. Had you been looking to add Wi-Fi connectivity capability to automotive and industrial? And as part of that, had come across Quantenna or was the intersection with Quantenna something that was more recent and opportunistic? Just context on how we got to our part today would be helpful?

Keith Jackson

Yes, context wise we've known for some time we've been operating at the edge connectivity node with our low energy Bluetooth, looking at the industrial applications and tying back all management functions through that. And we knew we needed a way to get into the Internet, which the Wi-Fi connection helped. And we were looking for high performance solutions and came across content from that perspective.

Craig Ellis

And then I think in the prepared comments, there was mention of minimal portfolio overlap. Can you just specify where exactly that overlap is? And to the extent that that would lead to any carve out, can you quantify how substantial that would be?

Keith Jackson

In-substantial…

Bernard Gutmann

Immaterial…

Keith Jackson

Yes, immaterial.

Craig Ellis

And then last question for me and then I'll hop back in the queue. As you look at the opportunity to incorporate Wi-Fi into the different automotive than industrial solutions, Keith. What are some of the few applications either on the auto side or the industrial side where you'd expect to see earlier success, and which applications would be more of a longer term investment here?

Keith Jackson

Well, I think the industrial applications will be the first ones to deploy automotive taking a little bit longer to get into play there. And on the industrial side, all of -- I'll call it factory automation and building automation areas, would be top of the list for first revenue.

[Operator instructions] Our next question will come from Tristan Gerra with Baird. Your line is now open.

Strategically, should we look at this acquisition little bit similar to what you did with Aptina a few years ago? And also does that mean that we could see you as a potential acquirer other IoT connectivity technologies going forward?

Keith Jackson

Good question. It is a little different than Aptina in that Aptina from a technology and market perspective did touch some of our other markets but the technology was unique. In this case, the base technologies we're talking about here across most of our markets in many of our groups. So it's going to be, I believe, a lot more synergistic and not just more of a bundling approach to the market.

Tristan Gerra

So it sounds like you would be able to leverage those products at your existing and distributor base and with cross selling. And any commentary impact on -- expected impact on what is your free cash flow target?

Bernard Gutmann

No, not anything meaningful, it in the long run should help us as we generate more cash.

Keith Jackson

Our approach there Tristan is this certainly will be moving us toward the model we gave you for 2022, but not changing that model.

Thank you. And our next question will come from Vivek Arya with Bank of America. Your line is now open.

This is Adam Gonzalez on behalf of Vivek. I joined the call a little bit late so apologies if any of these questions have already been asked. But I'm just wondering if you can maintain gross margin at current levels as you go into these new IoT markets that you outlined in the prepared remarks?

Keith Jackson

We actually think we will increase gross margins from their current levels, basically with scale and opportunity from our network.

Adam Gonzalez

And do you have an estimate for Quantenna's exposure to China from revenue perspective. And maybe you can outline what some of the regulatory hurdles you might have to overcome to get this deal done?

Keith Jackson

I would have to refer to Sam for their percentages in China, if he knows that. And on the regulatory side, again, our perspective and Sam can give his as well is that there's lower risk here on most things, because there is no market overlap, which would typically flag concerns.

Sam Heidari

Our sales into China itself is nominal but we do sell to Chinese companies -- to companies to manufacture in China and then sell into U.S., so due to that embargo there is a transition period that we talked about in the last call with the investors. And we do expect that to go away pretty soon. The transition period is moving off the factories out of the Chinato new [geographies] but the exposure is very nominal, and it's very temporary.

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Craig Hettenbach with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Question for Bernard, just in the context of the 2022 model and investment being redirected. Does this really just serve to accelerate some of the other market share going to de-emphasize from an end market perspective?

Bernard Gutmann

I don't think it's going to decrease any other ones that we have our targets of going industrial at 6% automotive on 9% and Cloud Power at 13% should not be affected by this. We do think, as Keith mentioned earlier that this will dovetail nicely into allowing us to achieve the target model. It does have some help in terms of enhancing our gross margin as this id better than our corporate average.

Craig Hettenbach

And then just as a follow-up on the automotive and industrial angle, anything on Quantenna's roadmap or things that you can see in penetrating these markets? Or will, as you buy them is that really the catalyst to redirect some investments to start to penetrate market they haven’t played in?

Keith Jackson

Due to NDAs in place, I would have to revert to Sam if you wanted to share their internal data.

Sam Heidari

Yes, regarding the automotive or industrial IoT, we have always talked about the potential of being on the access point side or in the automotive being the connectivity to the outside. We do think we have a good technology for that application. Historically, we have been hold back because of our sales channels and the investments we have done in that area, but I think the technology could be easily applicable. Regarding the edge type of devices, I believe that being able to reduce the capability of -- not the capability but the order of the MIMO, but still a very good performance type of MIMO for the given application combined with on low powered expertise. We are positioned to develop products, which are going to be well differentiated and capable to get into those markets in the timeline that Keith mentioned.

And our next question will come from the line of Harsh Kumar with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Congratulations on the deal first, and then two questions for me. With a significant focus now ON IoT and an entry into the IoT area to Quantenna. Can we expect the growth rate for combined ON to change to the upward? And then secondly, is there a possibility of cross sales here?

Keith Jackson

This business certainly will be growing at the high-end of the ranges we gave you, and so it should contribute to faster growth overall. And then as we're successful in pairing up these products as we mentioned earlier into solutions in those other markets, we should be able to get an acceleration factor there. So growth rates should increase from result of this.

And I'm showing no further questions in queue at this time. So now, I will hand the conference back over to Parag Agarwal, Vice President Corporate Development, and Investor Relations for any closing comments or remarks.

Thank you everyone for joining the call today. We look forward to talking to you at the release of our first quarter 2019 results. Goodbye.

