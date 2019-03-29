National Instruments Pre-Earnings Trade

We are playing a stock with rather illiquid options this time, but the probability and payoff curves look too good to ignore. The stock in question is National Instruments (NATI).

(Source: Nasdaq)

This stock has an EBITDA/EV of 0.04, which implies the stock is too expensive relative to earnings. We intend to enter early because of the high likelihood of downward pre-earnings drift. The pre-earnings part of this trade should pay off if we choose an option with a theta of less than -0.12 (in magnitude; I've chosen a put option with a theta of -0.01).

The current movement pattern of NATI is one of the dumb money buying and smart money selling. This creates a daily pattern of large daily downward movements and small upward market open movements. Here is the Markov chain model:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Note that NATI falls 75% of the time when it opens with an up gap. In contrast, we rarely see white candlesticks. Most of the upward movements are quick spurts: white candlesticks followed by an up gap at open the next day (which is then usually followed by profit-taking and shorts). This should continue or even exacerbate in the next 20 days as we head into earnings.

We are aiming for high ROI here with out-of-the-money (OTM) put options. This is a gamma play.

The economy is currently shifting from expansion to slowdown. This effects tech stocks such as NATI because the expansion phase is the best for techs, while slowdown converts tech performance to just average. For earnings, this is especially important as investors and analysts are accustomed to seeing strong earnings growth in tech and, therefore, have inflated expectations for this sector.

We will begin to see tech stocks fall more often on earnings reports. NATI will be one of the earliest to exhibit this trend due to its overpricing. Just how overpriced is NATI?

According to cash flow valuations, it's 400% overpriced:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Its PE is also much higher than the sector average. The electronic market has an average PE of 19%. As we know from our earnings studies, stocks with excessively high PE ratios tend to fall hard on poor earnings; NATI should fall hard:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

We have already seen NATI begin its downward drift in March, though this is more likely momentum than true pre-earnings drift, which typically occurs one month out from earnings. NATI also shows bearish fibs: Drawdowns are only reversed to the tune of 33%. We are seeing increasingly lower highs, indicative of downward momentum; this is in part a momentum play.

I like to double-check momentum with two simple comparisons. First, is NATI under its one-month and 12-month moving averages? Second, has NATI underperformed vs. T-Bills during these periods?

The answer to both of these questions is "yes." Thus, we have a reliable trend-following play here. The pre-earnings drift is the pan sauce on top (I'm not a huge ice-cream-with-a-cherry fan).

This is primarily a pre-earnings drift play. However, statistically, NATI should fall at earnings as well. It is up to you whether to hold through earnings or just up to earnings, but do remember that long options will lose value after earnings due to the volatility crush in implied volatility.

Here's my quick take on this play:

Direction: Short

Probability: 67%

Payoff curve*: Convex

Options strategy: Buy June 21 $40 put

Notes:

Probabilities are Bayesian and weight historic earnings patterns along with AI pattern recognition.

Risk/reward measured without respect to probability and weights upside/downside.

*Linear: Equal risk/reward.

*Convex: Reward > risk

*Concave: Risk > reward

*BMO: Before market opens

*AMC: After market closes

What about after earnings?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.