Bulletproof Investing Performance Update: Week 70

The top 10 names (unhedged) outperformed SPY. So far, their record vs. SPY is 43-25-1.

All five hedged portfolios underperformed SPY and none outperformed its expected return.

It has been six months since I presented five hedged portfolios and 10 top names in week 70 of my Marketplace service (September 27). Here's how everything did.

Bulletproof Investing: Week 70 Performance

Each week since the beginning of June 2017, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach and these portfolios are designed to last 6 months at most. As with any investment method, the returns with this approach will vary. But in the interests of transparency and accountability, I have promised to publicly share the final performance of everything I present, regardless of how it does.

Here, I update the final performance of the five hedged portfolios and the top 10 names (unhedged) that I presented in the 70th week I offered my service. Let's look at what I presented in week 70 and how it did.

Portfolio 1

This was the $30,000 portfolio. The primary securities here were Fortinet (FTNT) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI). It was selected because it had the highest potential return estimate, net of hedging costs when hedging against a >13% decline, and it had a share price low enough that you could buy a round lot of it for less than $20,000. Twitter (TWTR) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first two names.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on September 27 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 11.89% (the "max drawdown") and the best-case scenario was a gain of 38.83% (the "Net Potential Return" or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 13.66% was a ballpark estimate taking into account that actual returns, historically, have averaged 0.3x Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was down 3.84%, underperforming its expected return and underperforming SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

So far, we have 6-month performance data for 18 portfolios I've presented hedged against >13% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 13.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 2

This was the $100k portfolio. This one included FTNT, Lululemon (LULU), OLLI, and Sturm, Ruger (RGR) as primary securities. Box (BOX) was added in the fine-tuning step again to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on September 27 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this one was a decline of 13.37%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 49.66%, and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 15.6%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was down 10.62%. So far, we have 6-month performance data for 24 portfolios I've presented hedged against >14% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 14.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 3

This was the $1 million portfolio. It included Aspen Technology (AZPN), Five Below (FIVE), LULU, Insperity (NSP), OLLI, RGR, and Tractor Supply (TSCO) as primary positions. Twitter was added to absorb the leftover cash from the process of rounding down the primary positions to round lots.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on September 27 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was a drawdown of 14.38%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 43% (the net potential return), and the expected return was 14.11%.

Portfolio 3 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was down 4.31%. So far, we have 6-month performance data for 42 portfolios I've presented hedged against >15% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 15.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 4

This was the $2 million aggressive portfolio. This one included AZPN, FIVE, LULU, NSP, OLLI, RGR, and TSCO. BOX was added to absorb leftover cash in the fine-tuning step.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on September 27 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was the max drawdown of 19.52%, the best-case scenario was the net potential return of 43.27%, and the expected return was 14.71%.

Portfolio 4 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was down 7.29%. So far, we have 6-month performance data for 53 portfolios I've presented hedged against >20% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 20.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 5

This was the $2 million top names portfolio. Names that appeared in this portfolio but didn't appear in the previous September 27 portfolios were AMD (AMD), Centene (CNC), PC Connection (CNXN), and Illumina (ILMN).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on September 27 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario was a drawdown of 8.44%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 30.96%, and the expected return was 9.98%.

Portfolio 5 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was down 5.35%. So far, we have full 6-month performance for 70 portfolios I've presented hedged against >9% declines. Here's how each of them did (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 9.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

One note about the table above: It includes both $100k portfolios and $1M portfolios. Starting with the May 24 cohort, I began presenting $100k portfolios hedged against >14% declines, so they appear in a different table from that point forward. My guess is that will slightly improve the average performance of the portfolios hedged against >9% declines.

Top Names

These were Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of September 27. Names that didn't appear in the portfolios above were O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on September 27 and was included in the same Marketplace post as the top names portfolio above.

For this cohort, as of September 27:

Average 36M Beta = 0.97

Average 20% threshold optimal put hedging cost: 2.32%

Top Names Performance

Here's how the top names did.

The top names (unhedged) were up 0.2% on average vs. down 2.8% for SPY. So far, 43 top names cohorts have beaten SPY, one has tied SPY, and 25 have underperformed SPY over the next 6 months. You can see the performance for all of the top names cohorts I've presented so far in the table below (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Table via Portfolio Armor

So, Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 7.04% over the average of these 69 6-month periods versus SPY's average of 4.21%, an average outperformance of 2.82% over 6 months.

Top Names Time-Stamped

For a few months, in addition to posting those top names in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, I also time-stamped them on Twitter. If you click on the tweet shown below and scroll down, it will take you to a thread showing those time-stamped posts as well as charts of their subsequent performance.

Week 70 Assessment

The top 10 names (unhedged) outperformed SPY for the 43rd time out of 69 weeks (we didn't post the top 10 in week 1). None of the hedged portfolios this week outperformed their expected returns and none outperformed SPY.

We still suggest investors consider splitting their assets into two or three tranches, if possible, and investing in one hedged portfolio now, one in a month or two, and so on. That way, you'll have four to six entries per year (since each hedged portfolio lasts 6 months), reducing the amount of money that would be exposed to a significant market transition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.