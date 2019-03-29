GlycoMimetics: Forecasting The Clinical Binary For Rivipansel

GlycoMimetics will report the rivipansel data in a matter of months which can either cause a robust rally or a significant share price depreciation.

As an innovator of carbohydrate-based medicines, GlycoMimetics is powering an enriched therapeutic pipeline for various cancers and medical conditions.

Never lose money. Stay rational and stick to your homework when researching businesses in which to invest. - Warren Buffett

As I appreciate the intellectual curiosity of Integrated BioSci Investing members, I'd like to share with you my analysis of the latest stock tip, GlycoMimetics (GLYC). It came under my radar as an IBI member inquired me to provide him my insight on the stock. As a bioscience innovator with expertise in carbohydrate chemistry, GlycoMimetics is brewing an enriched medicinal pipeline to potentially manage various cancers, inflammatory conditions, and sickle cell disease. Similar to Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), GlycoMimetics is developing a promising medicine (rivipansel) for the management of the dreaded complication of sickle cell disease coined vaso-occlusive crisis. In this research, I'll forecast the upcoming clinical binary of rivipansel and conduct a fundamental analysis of this intriguing company.

Figure 1: GlycoMimetics chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, GlycoMimetics is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel carbohydrate-based molecules to treat various diseases with unmet needs. Underlying the heart of the company are glycomimetics drugs. These medicines exploit the chemistry and biology of carbohydrate that, in and of itself, plays important roles in disease and normal physiologic states. As depicted in Figure 2, the lead molecule uproleselan is an E-selectin blocker being developed for the potential treatment of acute myeloid leukemia ("AML"). The other interesting therapeutics include GMI-1359 and rivipansel.

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: GlycoMimetics)

Rivipansel For Sickle Cell Disease

I'm highly interested in rivipansel because of its potential utility in the hematologic condition, sickle cell disease ("SCD"). As a pan-selectin antagonist, rivipansel blocks all E-, P-, and L-selectin families. In collaboration with Pfizer (PFE), GlycoMimetics is advancing rivipansel in a Phase 3 trial as potential management of the vaso-occlusive crisis ("VOC") associated with SCD.

Figure 3: Normal versus sickled RBC (Source: National Library of Medicine)

As a severe SCD complication, a VOC tends to occur either in an oxygen-deprivation or a "stressed" state like an infection. In a VOC, red blood cells ("RBCs") change their shape from a biconcave disk to a curve blade (i.e. sickle shape). Due to disfigurement, those RBCs would clump up and thereby occlude blood vessels. Consequently, this causes extreme pain and ischemic injury to organs at the affected sites. The current management is with strong pain control, fluid, rest, and treatment of the underlying etiology.

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Given the results of the Phase 3 trial studying rivipansel are crucial to GlycoMimetics success, I'll forecast this clinical binary. Leveraging Integrated BioSci framework of "molecule analysis" - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data ("TDV"), comparative molecular analysis ("CMV"), structural design ("SDV"), clinical trial setups ("TSV"), and disease specificity ("DSV") - I prognosticated there are over 60% chances that rivipansel will deliver positive clinical outcomes, thereby indicating a "slightly favorable" reporting.

Notably, DSV factored substantially into this data forecast. Specifically, I believe that reducing cellular adhesion contributes to less RBC clumping amid a VOC. As I stated earlier, the culprit to RBC sticking and blocking blood vessels is the oxygen deprivation or stressful physiologic state. Hence, this leads to RBCs shifting their biconcave disk shape into a sickle structure. The deformed RBCs prevent uniform movement throughout the blood vessels. Unless the disfigurement is reversed, it's extremely difficult to significantly reduce the clumping. In my view, the inhibition RBC adhesion via rivipansel helps, yet I question whether it is adequate to relieve a VOC. I argue that structural change is most imperative in this situation.

Regarding qualitative analysis, rivipansel scored "extremely high" for all variables. As a novel medicine, rivipansel can potentially serve the extremely high unmet medical needs associated with SCD. Currently, there are only supportive measures such as oxygen, fluid, rest, and pain management.

Qualitative analysis for rivipansel Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 1: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Financials Assessment

Since an earnings report reveals important corporate development, I'll check the 4Q2018 report for the period that ended on Dec. 31, 2018. As GlycoMimetics is in its early growth phase, it's understandable that the company did not procure any revenues. At this point in its growth cycle, I believe it's more meaningful to focus on research & development (R&D) and the cash position. Accordingly, the R&D registered at $12.0M compared to $6.7M for the same period a year prior. The higher R&D is due to the increase in manufacturing costs and scale up production of uproleselan for its Phase 3 investigation. I generally view an R&D increase for a bioscience company positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits in the future.

Additionally, there was $13.9M ($0.32 per share) net loss, that represents an 18.5% increase from $9.2M ($0.27 per share) for the same year-over-year ("YOY") comparison. Pertaining to the balance sheet, GlycoMimetics had $202.9M, which is a 67.9% increase from $123.9M for last year. As a young bioscience company usually raises capital in a public offering, the shares outstanding increased from 34.1M to 43.1M: this signifies a 26.3% dilution. Based on the $14.9M quarterly total OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into the subsequent three years. Given the robust cash position, I do not expect GlycoMimetics to dilute anytime soon.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: GlycoMimetics)

Catalysts Tracking

Asides from earnings, I believe that it's important for investors to track pertinent developments regarding your investment. As a result, I keep tabs of various catalysts powering GlycoMimetics in Table 1. As follows, there are several important developments. The first is the completion of the Phase 3 trial studying rivipansel for VOC in collaboration with Pfizer (PFE). I expect the data to be reported within the next few months in 2Q2019. That aside, the Phase 3 investigation of uproleselan for relapsed/refractory AML in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Australia is enrolling patients. Commenting on various developments, the CEO (Rachel King) remarked,

In 2018, GlycoMimetics delivered achievements on many fronts: in clinical development, preclinical research and discovery, and in financial resource management. We advanced our comprehensive clinical program for uproleselan that, if successful, could position uproleselan as a foundational therapy across the spectrum of AML. We believe this accomplishment reflects the enthusiasm of clinicians who have seen the Phase 1/2 uproleselan data at top oncology congresses and uproleselan's impact on patient outcomes in clinical trials. In terms of our discovery and preclinical research during 2018, our team, utilizing our specialized chemistry expertise, produced new drug candidates to expand our pipeline opportunities into indications that go beyond sickle cell disease and hematologic cancers. Looking forward to 2019, we are in a strong financial position to pursue the clinical and preclinical opportunities ahead. Importantly, we look to the rivipansel top-line readout expected late in the second quarter that could represent both the first potential commercial success from our pipeline and a key financial resource going forward.

Latest advancement Clinical Pfizer continues to enroll patients with SCD in the Phase 3 trial studying rivipansel for VOC. The study is completed in early 2019. The data will be release in 2Q2019. The Phase 3 pivotal investigation (assessing uproleselan for relapsed/refractory AML in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Australia) is enrolling patients. The National Cancer Institute ("NCI") collaborative study of uproleselan in newly diagnosed patients fit for chemotherapy is recruiting patients. The Haemato Oncology Foundation for Adults in the Netherlands (HOVON) study of uproleselan in newly diagnosed patients unfit for chemotherapy will commence soon. Other In August 2018, the uproleselan Japanese patent was granted. The patents in the U.S. and Europe are already granted. GlycoMimetics presented uproleselan Phase 1/2 data in AML at the American Society of Hematology ("ASH") Annual Meeting back in December 2018. The data support its application as an add-on drug to chemotherapy. The biotech veteran (Scott Jackson) joined the Board of Directors. Key leadership left the company. The Chairman of the Board (James Barrett) who is a founding venture investor will not be re-elected. Moreover, John Magnani, who is a co-founder and CSO is also leaving. The former CFO/EVP of Tesaro (Tim Pearson) will the helm. Outlook I expect results of the upcoming Phase 3 trial for rivipansel to be posted in 2Q2019.

Table 2: Catalyst summary (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Valuation Analysis

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can value the same company (and came up with distinct figures). That being said, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, I employed the comparative market analytical method (of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment's value). First, I check the Wall Street analysts' consensus estimate to obtain the market sentiment on a particular stock. That said, Wall Street put the $23 price target ("PT") on GlycoMimetics. It seems that the market is bullish on this company.

Next, I appraised GlycoMimetics based on my revenue approximation for the lead franchise, rivipansel. Accordingly, I employed the 10 price to earnings (P/E) ratio, the 43.1M shares outstanding, a 25% profit margin, and a 40% discount. Of note, I used a 40% discount rate to account for the chances of a negative Phase 3 data reporting. To get the estimated rivipansel sales, I first estimated the potential market for the said drug. As follows, Grandview Research projects that the sickle cell disease market will reach $5.5B by growing at a 14.3% CARG.

Assuming positive data and approval for rivipansel, I estimated that Pfizer will quickly ramp up sales to penetrate at least 20% of this market (i.e. $1.1B). As a reputable pharmaceuticals giant, Pfizer has the robust sales and marketing teams to quickly galvanize rivipansel sales. The results of my calculations and appropriate discounts are shown below.

Molecule and franchise Potential sales Net earnings based on a 25% margin PT based on 43.1M shares outstanding and 10 P/E PT after 40% discounts Rivipansel $1.1B (i.e. 20% market penetration) $275M $63.8 $25.52

Table 3: Valuation analysis (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Potential Risks

There are always risks associated with any investment because investing research is an imperfect science. At this point in its growth cycle, the most immediate concern for GlycoMimetics is whether the company can deliver positive Phase 3 outcomes for rivipansel in 2Q2019. I ascribed a 40% risk of a negative clinical binary, in which the drug will fail in its primary outcomes. In such a scenario, it's quite likely that the stock will tumble over 50% and vice versa. That aside, there are risks of clinical trial failures for other pipeline assets. Additionally, the decision of the top-level management to leave the company does not bode well. There could be underlying problems that caused Drs. Barrett and Magnani to leave post.

Conclusion

After studying its underlying medicine and science, I ascribed GlycoMimetics with the three out of five stars rating. And, my calculations revealed that it has the $25.52 price target which I expect to be reached within the next two to three years. With expertise in carbohydrate-based medicines, GlycoMimetics can potentially deliver positive advanced-stage clinical outcomes. Despite its interesting science and promising pipeline, I believe that the chances of positive results are only "slightly favorable." I recommend investors to take a pass on this company. Nonetheless, I'm certain there is clinical utility for other pipeline drugs. Perhaps, other franchises will deliver good clinical outcomes.

As the final remark, the choice of betting the clinical binary run-up is one that you have to make for yourself. If you choose to purchase shares, I would do so with only a small percentage of your portfolio. Another strategy is to employ put options to hedge the downside risks that are quite high in this company.

Thanks for reading! To get the latest articles, please hit the orange "Follow" button on top. Be sure to check out our private investment research community, Integrated BioSci Investing. Dr. Tran's analyses are the best in the biotech sphere, well worth the price of subscription. Very professional, extremely knowledgeable and very honest … I would highly recommend this service and his stock picks have been very profitable. Simply put, this is worth every penny. Just earlier today, one of the companies recommended by Dr. Tran got acquired for a nice 50% premium. Click here for a FREE TRIAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.