S&P 500 Weekly Update: No Need To Abandon This Bull Market Over Yield Curve Concerns

Despite the “inversion” that has market participants worried, there are no signs of major credit stress.

Investors remain cautious as they try to ascertain what direction the market goes next.

Let’s clear the air, what we have witnessed in the last three months is not a “Bear Market" rally.

If someone doesn't value evidence, what evidence are you going to provide to prove that they should value it? If someone doesn't value logic, what logical argument could you provide to show the importance of logic?

―Sam Harris

The month of March is in the books and can be described as "In like a Bear, out like a Bull". The S&P posted a gain of 4% for the month and a 13% gain for the first quarter. It’s safe to say that not a lot of investors were expecting double digit gains in the first quarter. The month ended on an up note as there was no follow through to the “yield curve” sell off that investors witnessed on Friday March 22nd. For the week the index gained 1%. All of that leaves the S&P with a gain of 13% for the year, and 3-4% from the all time highs.

Global markets are in pause mode now after they followed the U.S market sell off on March 22nd. The series of higher lows remains in place for most. A drift lower to break that string would be a negative and bring in the question of whether we have seen a false signal. It would seem to be highly unlikely that EVERY global market would be sending the exact same positive message. Just about every market that is tracked demonstrated a pattern in January where downtrends were broken to the upside. The Bulls would like to see a resumption of those up trends in the weeks ahead.

The opening quote exemplifies the backdrop that has been the signature of this bull market. Markets move higher, yet not many understand or believe because they get caught up in issues that ignore the evidence. The next step is to act illogically, jumping to conclusions on issues that never come to pass.

Simplicity is a good thing when dealing with the complexities of investing. Many market participants seem to have the desire to keep their methodology complex. It gives them a perception of being in control. It's awfully difficult to be in total control of something as complex as the stock market. Therefore, the better strategy to not be a hero and attempt that. Keeping it simple gives the investor flexibility, and that is what is more important in a difficult conflicted environment that the equity market presents. It streamlines the thought process when faced with making a decision.

The complex situation that the markets brings to us is also the reason many feel the need to challenge it with a complex approach. Sometimes the more indicators, tools, and things a person needs to change as the market is changing can lead one down a path that conjures up things that aren't there. Oh, how we have seen that play out in the last few years.

What it boils down to is that many investors are doing things that take a lot of time, and at the end of the day makes no sense, and gives them no edge. There is no perfect strategy, it doesn't exist in the investment world. One has to form their plan by coming to the realization of what matters and what doesn't.

The most successful investors first and foremost understand themselves, recognizing their strengths and weaknesses. They have proper respect of their abilities using the bounds of market probabilities. Above all, they respect what the market is telling them. Most have an ability to form a psychological balance realizing that they are not as good as they think they are in the good times, and not as bad as they may feel during the difficult times. Understanding that we are all at the mercy of the market, made up of all its varied participants.

The steady stream of economic data offers a unique picture. While there is reason to be optimistic, it's still a mixed bag, with many concerns about the health of the global economic backdrop, and the recession risks here in the U.S. Liz Ann Sonders provides a sobering look at the latter point with her missive entitled “The Beginning is the End is the Beginning: A Look at Recession”.

Therein lies the intermediate term risk to the equity market. Market participants will rightfully focus on what is going on in the Eurozone and China, while keeping an eye on the home front. Corporate earnings will soon join that list again. Some will advise to start preparing now for any one or all of these issues becoming a nasty surprise. In my view that would be making the investment scene very complex. What if that view turns out to be incorrect? With so many variables in the issues that investors fear, it won’t take much to alter the outcome of how stocks react to a positive or negative development. The various outcomes will then add a few more complex decisions that will need to be made.

The simple strategy for all of this consternation is doing what has worked time an time again. Exercise patience. Price action has provided clues to the outcome on many issues that investors have had fits over. The tug of war continues at many of the so called important pivot points. Final resolution will offer investors a chance to make informed decision instead of guessing.

After a 20+% move off the lows the short term picture is naturally filled with a variety of outcomes. A short quick pullback, a long nasty sell off that will once again test the will of investors, or perhaps a sideways market with plenty of scary volatility. An investor can choose to take their pick and run with any one of those, or do what seems to be a better choice given all of the evidence presented. Keep it simple, look for opportunities and watch the price action for clues.

Economy

Despite recent slowing, the economy is exhibiting considerable underlying strength, with rising incomes and job growth lifting consumer’s assessment of the economy. Bloomberg’s consumer comfort gauge is at a 17 year high. Also, the Labor Department reported a record high number of job openings in January, and Conference Board leading indicators rose more than expected.

Okay, here’s what Ari Ward (Oppenheimer & Co.) wants you to know about what we witnessed last week. A a sell-off in the 10-year treasury yield that led to an inversion, along with the typical bludgeoning of the bank stocks that need a positively sloped curve…

It was ugly, but it doesn’t scream “TROUBLE!” for the US economy or the financial system. Ari chalks up the drop in rates to a technical follow-through for what’s happened with the German 10-year (negative yields again). Most importantly, there are no signs of credit stress in the major indicators, which is key if you’re buying on the dip.

More evidence concluding there are no Signs of Major Credit Stress;

The cautionary drop in interest rates isn’t being confirmed by signs of major stress in high-yield credit spreads. While high yield has under performed both Treasuries and corporate bonds in March, weakness hasn’t been meaningful in relation to the year-to-date out performance going into this March peak; i.e., it’s been within trend. It’s also interesting to note that while banks have been a key under performer in the equity market since the start of the month, the industry has surprisingly outperformed within the high-yield market.

Ari goes on to show that, for the month of March, high-yield bonds issued by banks are the top total return performing credits, still up 1.8% in March versus the return for the entire high-yield index of just .7%. So if you thought people were selling assets out there because they think there’s some fundamental issue with the economy or the financial system, you’d be very wrong.

Ari’s take is that we’re back to lower growth expectations, which is not the same as a recession, and that this environment should favor the equities that have faster-than-market secular growth stories. His faavorites Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), and the SaaS stocks. If they keep getting cheaper because the market is focused on the problems in Europe, that’s the pitch you’ve been waiting for. U.S. investors will come back to them if they keep exceeding the growth to be found elsewhere.

In a twitter post this week, Tony Dwyer also made his point about the credit markets;

If one still has some doubts, Scott Grannis posted the following in his blog on March 19th.

Swap spreads are where you would expect in a normal, healthy world.

Q3 GDP was nudged down to a 2.2% growth rate versus the 2.6% pace from the Advance report, and Q3's 3.4% clip.

Atlanta Fed's Q1 GDPNow estimate was lifted to 1.3% from 1.2% previously, still slightly below the 1.5% Blue Chip consensus.

Dallas Fed manufacturing index fell 4.8 points to 8.3 in March, weaker than analysts had forecast, after jumping 12.1 points to 13.1 in February. The index was at 22.8 last March and ranged from 38.4 to -5.1 in 2018. The components were mixed, with the labor numbers improving.

Richmond Fed manufacturing index fell 6 points to 10 in March after surging 18 points to 16 in February. The index had been tumbling after hitting a record peak of 29 in September.

March Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index Level reported at 10. That si up from 1 in February and 5 in January.

March Chicago PMI fell 6.0 ticks to 58.7, worse than expected, and gives back a lot of the 8.0 point rebound to 64.7 in February, which followed January's 7.1 point dive to 56.7. The latter was the lowest reading since the 49.9 from January 2017. The cycle high was 66.5 from October 2017. The index was 59.6 last March. The 3-month moving average dipped to 60.0 from 61.7, and isn't that bad a reading, though it's been easing since the fall.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index was –0.29 in February, down slightly from –0.25 in January.

March Conference Board consumer confidence fell to 124.1, from 131.4 in February and is close to January’s low of 121.7.

Final March consumer sentiment rose 4.6 points to 98.4 (revised from preliminary 97.8) after the 2.6 point increase to 93.8 in February. This is the best since October. Sentiment has improved after dropping 7.1 points to 91.2 in January (which was the worst since 87.2 in October 2016). The 101.4 from March 2018 was a 14-year high.

Housing starts fell 8.7% to 1.16 M in February, below forecast, after surging 11.7% to 1.273 M in January (revised from 1.23 M). December was bumped to 1.14 M from 1.03 M.

Pending home sales fell 1.0% in February to 101.9, not as weak as analysts forecast, after jumping 4.3% to 102.9 in January. It was at 107.2 a year ago, which also was the high of the year. The index had generally slipped over the rest of 2018 to hit 98.7 in December.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist:

February’s pending home sales decline is coming off a solid gain in the prior month. In January, pending contracts were up close to 5 percent, so this month’s 1 percent drop is not a significant concern,. As a whole, these numbers indicate that a cyclical low in sales is in the past but activity is not matching the frenzied pace of last spring. Despite the growth in the West, the region’s current sales are well below the sales activity from 2018. There is a lack of inventory in the West and prices have risen too fast. Job creation in the West is solid, but there is still a desperate need for more home construction. I do not anticipate any interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve in 2019. If there is a change at all, I would say the Fed will lower interest rates in 2019 or 2020. That would stimulate the economy and the housing market. But the expectation is no change at all in the current monetary policy, which will help mortgage rates stay at attractive levels.

New home sales report revealed a big 4.9% jump in February to a 667k pace, from an upwardly revised level of January to 636k (was 607k), but with downward revisions to December and November sales that left a weaker Q4 sales average.

One reason to not panic over this latest report on housing has been the solid performance of mortgage applications. This past week was arguably the best in a long time, suggesting the continued surge in borrower interest is supporting housing activity to an increasing degree as interest rates plunge. On a seasonally-adjusted basis, this week was the third-strongest reading of the post crisis period.

Global Economy

The global industrial production scene isn’t looking too healthy at the moment.

Source: Bespoke

Industrial production across the world dropped for the most recent three months for the first time since October of 2012.

Interestingly enough the production scene is just the opposite here in the U.S.

Source: Bespoke

As shown above, U.S. industrial production has grown over 3% faster than the rest of the world in the past year, and has been rising on a relative basis since late 2017. That’s almost unprecedented in the recent history (since 2000) of global data, and is a sign of both the U.S. economy’s strength and the rest of the world’s weakness (especially China and Europe, where growth has slowed the most) relative to recent history. Another mixed signal that investors have to grapple with, and begs the question will the U.S. continue to hold up the rest of the globe, or will we succumb to the global pressure and fall into recession?

Japan All Industry Data report remains steady at 105.5, down slightly from the 105.7 reported in the prior month.

German Ifo activity index in March was reported at 99.6 points. That is slightly higher than the 09.7 reported in February. This is the first increase following six declines in succession.

Parliament voted on 8 different proposals this past week that had been made as an alternative to the Withdrawal Agreement presented by PM May. All failed a majority in the Commons outright, despite the fact that they were non-binding. In other words, this low-stakes effort to try and start working towards consensus couldn’t manage to get a single plan across the line. The detailed results of a single vote are helpful evidence for why this is such a problem.

The plan which received the most votes was a “confirmatory referendum”, that is, another Brexit law which asks the public whether they like the Withdrawal Agreement or no Brexit. It appears we have moved back into a world where no plan has a majority support and individual MPs will not move in either direction. Towards a hard Brexit, Withdrawal Agreement, a different negotiation with the EU, or revocation of Article 50. The soap opera continues.

Earnings Observations

FactSet Research weekly update:

For Q1 2019;

The estimated earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -3.9%. If -3.9% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first year-over-year decline in earnings for the index since Q2 2016.

With 20 companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 17 S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 11 have reported a positive revenue surprise.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.3. This P/E ratio is below the 5-year average (16.4) but above the 10-year average (14.7).

The Political Scene

The Robert Mueller special counsel investigation is over. One analyst described the situation well:

Washington was dysfunctional before the Mueller report and looks to remain that way after the Mueller report.

Enough said.

The Fed

After the Fed’s very dovish message commodity prices should be rolling over and credit spreads blowing out, but that is definitely not the message those market signals are sending you.

For those obsessed with the yield curve:

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 16 basis points today. The 3 month/10 year treasury curve is still inverted.

Sentiment

Bullish sentiment is back down this week to 33.2% as the percentage of individual investors reporting as bulls fell just over 4% from last week’s 37.3%. Optimism has now declined 8.4 percentage points from the recent high in late February. While still not at any sort of extreme levels, this most recent reading does sit on the lower end of the range from the past few weeks.

A recent twitter post last week on how investors view the markets from Callum Thomas:

We only hear about margin debt when it is increasing, crickets when its declining.

In summary, there remains no rampant speculation or euphoric backdrop on the equity scene.

Crude Oil

The Weekly Inventory report showed U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.8 million barrels from the previous week. At 442.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 2.9 million barrels last week and are about 2% above the five year average for this time of year.

The price of crude oil traded this week at levels last seen in November 2018. The price hit a closing high of $60.22 to end up $1.25 for the week. WTI gained over 31% this quarter, its best since Q2 of 2009. It wouldn't come as a surprise if we start to see some give back soon.

The Technical Picture

Lately the analytical commentary that is making the rounds has me scratching my head. This past week the Advance-Decline Lines for the S&P, NYSE, and the Nasdaq closed at record highs, yet I hear the words Bear market. Many are now labeling the week ending March 21st as a “false” upside breakout. Of course when we see a new rebound rally high put in at 2860, then the very next day witness a complete reversal, that commentary is not surprising. However, I believe it is way too early to make that call.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com.

The daily chart shows the indecisive pattern that took place recently. A break above resistance (2800-2810 range), a drop below that same level, then a retake of the resistance level once again. This market action looks somewhat indecisive and has the appearance of money rotating between sectors.

Let’s also not lose sight of the fact that the S&P is digesting a 13% gain achieved in the first quarter of the year. The same market that posted a 21% rally off of the December 24th lows. This is NORMAL price action after that move, so I wouldn't try to read too much into it.

The year on the calendar has changed but the commentary stays the same, pundits and investors are out again talking correction. In their view;

The market has come too far too fast and it's time to pull back. The fundamentals simply don't warrant this rise in stock prices.

Newsflash, the S&P is still ABOVE the very SHORT term 20 day moving average (green line-2802). Come back to me when the index is challenging the 50 and 200 day moving averages and then we can have a meaningful discussion on the possibility of a correction.

Those that ramp up the chatter that the Dow Transports are sending a negative message because March has been so weak, might want to note the Transports were up 3.5% this week.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise, and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Not a week goes by when there isn’t another pundit raising their voice condemning corporate stock buybacks.

Companies aren’t making productive investments, and it is a reason the economy isn't growing as it should. These programs only benefit the wealthy that own shares and add to inequality.

First Trust Economics makes the case that stock buyback programs aren’t the problem.

Finally a common sense rebuttal to the inane observation from a minority faction (numbers, not race) that wishes to push their agenda on the majority.

The consensus view would have investors believing what we have witnessed off of the December lows is simply a bear market rally. This investor isn’t buying into that theme here in 2019. I have many reasons that confirm my view, but the clincher resides in the fact that the long term trend line is back in a bullish configuration.

There is always a Bull and a Bear case in all market environments. An investor’s bias will confirm either case. The key is to not have a bias, and that is not so easy to achieve. An objective process is thus needed. But no process is foolproof, therein lies the challenge for everyone that is invested in the markets. It is best to focus on a few select indicators and do your best to drown out the noise.



Whether you are a bull or bear, the past month has had a lot of people guessing. If you remember there were repeated attempts at decisively breaking through S&P 2,800 in the fourth quarter, some say those failures led to the sell off in December. Another try in February was also thwarted, and for some that put the last piece of their Bearish puzzle in place. They had no doubt that attempt put the nail in the coffin of the Bullish story. Investors entered March with that mindset firmly in place and stocks sold off for five straight days. The narrative took on more of a warning to all, because it fit nicely with their “theories”.

Those that didn't jump to any conclusion realized the “dip “ amounted to 2.1%, and was somewhat expected given the virtual straight line 19% advance off the lows. Negative sentiment peaked on March 8th when the S&P dipped below the 200 day moving average. Since that date the S&P took out the resistance level that many said was the interim top, and continued the momentum to wipe out the November 2018 high. Somewhat significant because it marked yet another higher high to go along with a series of higher lows in this December to March rally. The Bulls use that data to argue the Bearish case has no merit.



Investors continue to have trouble making up their mind. With all of the issues being presented, so many remain confused. So which is it? Was the slight breakdown in early March where we saw yet another failure a head fake?, or was it the recent break out to the higher high that is a false alarm? We can add one more. The scene might just be be sideways action, where no one can predict what direction will really take hold. In the span of less than a month, we have seen two moves (one up and one down) that the technical picture suggested was the start of a BIG move, and both proved to be false alarms.

Don’t overthink the situation, avoid the shallow, headline-grabbing pundits, and stay the course.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of luck to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ ETF IN ALL OF THE SAVVY PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



I am LONG all positions in every portfolio mentioned.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.