Chevron: Fueling Up; Earnings Overflowing

Its production strategy, as well as the renewal of its partnership with GS Caltex and other social initiatives, would further boost Chevron's performance this fiscal year.

Its fundamentals have always turned out strong and solid as its high-flying operating revenue and net earnings continued to move positively along with the balance sheet ratios.

Chevron has been consistent with dividend payments to its shareholders which has been annually increasing by 2% per share on average since 2013.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) ended its fiscal year with substantial growth in dividends for the investors. Meanwhile, its fundamentals remained formidable as its earnings presented on the income statement as well as balance sheet ratios showed the company's massive capacity to maintain viability and sustainability. On the other hand, the stock price is still undervalued despite being bullish since the latter part of 2018 conveying further increase in the coming days or even weeks.

Investors' Earnings

Dividend per Share

Chevron ended the year with glorious results which resulted in another increase in investors' earnings. From a slow increase of $4.28, $4.29, and $4.32 in 2015, 2016, 2017 respectively, it made a giant leap to $4.48 in 2018. Using the dividend growth model for the past five years, one could see that it has been increasing its payment by an average amount of $0.088 or 2% per share every year. Furthermore, its investors would enjoy the continuous increase for the next five years as the projected values also shown by dividend growth model kept increasing both in amount and growth rate. This would result in a 47% increase in dividend per share in 2023 versus 2018. With this, an investor might wonder how much dividends that the company paid relative to net income from its operations.

Taken from Nasdaq

Projected Values were derived using the Dividend Growth Model.

Dividend Payout Ratio

While CVX's investors continued to savor the upsurge of dividend per share, the company realized a higher growth rate in net income from its operations. As the graph below suggests, one could understand that the company's earnings have been rising faster and higher than dividends per share which resulted in the downward trend of Dividend Payout Ratio. From around $4 per share for the last five years, it would rise more to $6 per share for the next five years. EPS, on the other hand, initially moved in a downward trend, but when it started to increase, it continued to do so at an increasing and higher rate as the forecasted values showed. Like what was said above, both earnings for the company and the investors have been moving in the same direction, but the former has been moving faster and higher. This also means that the company's profitability has been more than enough to share with the investors.

Computed by dividing Dividend per Share by EPS

Taken from Nasdaq and MarketWatch

Projected Values were derived using the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis.

Chevron's Capacity to Continue Paying Dividends

Net Income versus Dividends

Net income low point corresponds to the high points of dividend payout ratio which showed an inverse relationship between the two as long as dividends continued to increase. This meant that with the increasing trend of dividend per share, as net income increased, the dividend payout ratio decreased and vice versa. Nevertheless, this should not be a big deal since the company continued to increase its dividend payments despite the ups and downs in Net Income. Furthermore, the company kept realizing higher earnings over the years. From $1-billion difference in 2017, it rose to $6 billion in 2018. This showed that both $1 billion in 2017 and $6 billion in 2018 are the remaining amounts should the dividends be deducted from it. The projected years using both dividend growth model and linear trend analysis showed a more positive result giving a higher amount of $9 billion in 2023. This is proof that the company's profitability has been and would be sufficient enough to cover its obligations to the investors.

Taken from Nasdaq and MarketWatch

Projected Values were derived using the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis.

Free Cash versus Dividends

Free Cash moved in an almost parallel direction with Net Income which confirmed the consistency of Chevron's profit-generating ability. Cash inflows easily canceled out all the outflows which resulted in positive free cash. Despite its negative value in 2015, it easily came back and kept increasing even in the forecasted years. It has been increasing by a larger value compared to dividends which resulted in higher free cash every year should the latter be directly pulled out. Higher free cash suggests a higher means to meet all the obligations. Given the trend, it could be understood that generally, Chevron could easily meet all its obligations to investors and creditors had it decided to make a one-time payment while sustaining its increase even for the next five years.

Taken from Nasdaq and MarketWatch

Projected Values were derived using the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis.

Profitability and Sustainability

Income Statement

Chevron ended 2018 with great pride as it came up with glorious earnings. This could be the best for the past three or four years after its values generally dropped in 2015. Forecasted values implied a more optimistic outlook towards its fate this year and in the next five years.

Its revenue fell by 45% from 2014 to 2015, then fell again by 20% in 2016. In 2017, it rose by 21% before ending at $153 billion in 2018. The decrease in 2015 and 2016 might suggest a cyclical factor since it had the same fate as another monster in the industry named Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). Both companies had their deepest point in 2016 before regaining their strength in 2017 and consistently rising in 2018 and for the projected years particularly in 2022 and 2023 at $194 billion and $206 billion. This implied the increasing demand for exploration and drilling which would increase more for the projected years. Its quarterly revenue showed the same result as CVX's revenue remained the highest in all quarters of 2018 compared to the comparative years. Meanwhile, operating costs moved in the same direction which proved the cyclical changes in the industry. This resulted in a similar trend in gross profit.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Its non-operating revenue moved in the same manner particularly gain/loss on investments in associated companies which also comprised the largest part of it. This continued to be impressive as the company realized income from non-operating transactions which has been generally increasing throughout the years. This, in turn, resulted in the same trend from operating revenue down to the bottom-line earnings. Amidst the evident troughs in net income especially in 2015 at $4.59 billion and 2016 at -$497 million, it remained impressive as it easily offset it in 2017 which rose to $9.2 billion. In 2018, it rose again by more than 50% to $14.82. Forecasted years resulted to even more positive outcome as it would turn out to be $19.27 billion in 2022 and $21.90 in 2023. Quarterly values also showed its awesome trend as all quarters in 2018 reported the highest values compared to the comparative years. This fortified the fact that the company remained profitable, resilient, and formidable amidst the cyclical changes in the industry it has been through.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were derived using linear trend analysis.

In the end, EPS mirrored all the movements of the key accounts' values in the income statement. It has been moving aggressively since it dropped to -$0.27 in 2016. It easily bounced higher to $4.84 in 2017 before rising again by 60% at $7.76 in 2018. Forecasted values also showed optimism though it would fall short in 2019 at $5.97. It would rise to $7.34 in 2020, $8.70 in 2021, $10.06 in 2022, and $11.41 in 2023. Wall Street Journal agreed with the trend analysis as its forecasted values in 2019, 2020, and 2021 were $6.82, $8.44, and $8.03 respectively.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Taken from MarketWatch and Wall Street Journal

Projected values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Confirming Profitability with Balance Sheet Ratios

Asset Turnover Ratio

The company had a decreasing trend of total assets from 2015 to 2017 before coming back by $50 million in 2018. The company's assets jived the company's operating revenue. As the assets decreased, operating revenue decreased as well which became a cycle for two to three years. This might be bothersome for some investors since it might give a hint that the company has not been sufficient enough to cover all its operations. While this might be partly true due to cyclical changes in the industry during those years, one must deeply appreciate how the company remained efficient in utilizing its available assets to keep generating earnings to further suffice its operations. As the graph showed especially in 2017, though assets decreased by almost $7 billion, the company was still able to realize operating revenue at $134.78, $24 billion higher than the previous year which showed its wise pricing strategy and ability to withstand the changing market condition. In 2018, as assets grew again, operating revenue grew faster and higher. Projected years showed a brighter future for Chevron as total assets would still be gradually increasing while maintaining a sharp increase in revenue. This showed stronger efficiency in the company.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Return on Assets

Return on assets has been unsurprisingly moving in the same direction as asset turnover ratio since operating revenue and net income mirrored each other's trend. Regardless of the number of assets purchased, net income continued to rise which resulted in the upward trend of return on assets. Projected years showed that net income would rise more aggressively than total assets suggesting a higher ROA for the next five years.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Current Ratio

Amidst the decreasing trend of assets in the first three years on the graph, Chevron was able to manage its liabilities very well. Current assets obviously moved in the same manner as total assets. While current assets somehow mirrored the first two ratios as well as income statement's key accounts, its 2016 and 2017 did not drop substantially before increasing again in 2018 by more than $5 billion. The efficient maintenance of current liabilities which moved positively with current assets continued to be the primary cause behind this. This just proved that while the company remained profitable, its liquidity increased over time. This also showed that the company's operations jived well with its assets and liabilities to maintain and increase its ability to meet short-term obligations.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Net Worth

Over the years, the company remained solvent as its assets have always been larger than liabilities by more than $100 billion. Its parallel movement with the current ratio showed that liquidity and long-term adequacy got along with each other. It also corresponded to the movement of income and expenses for every fiscal year. In 2023, it would be higher by almost a billion compared to 2018 which suggested increasing solvency. Lastly, as it had the same trend with operating revenue, net income and EPS showed that the company sustained its profitability in the last five years and would do better in the future.

Taken from MarketWatch

Projected values were derived using linear trend analysis.

Stock Price

Since the latter part of the year, CVX stock price has been bullish with a very small amount of volatility ranging from $120 to $125 since March 1. At 15.90 as its PE Ratio, an investor must be willing to pay $15.90 per earning that the investor would realize. The bullish trend of price might be a bit expensive in the eyes of many investors plus the stability of it might be hard for the short-term investors to do buy-and-sell. Still, one must determine its intrinsic value to have a glimpse of its movement. Dividend growth model was used to check its value relative to dividends paid.

Stock Price: $123.09

Dividend Proposed: 4.52

Average Growth Rate: 0.015748

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.052469

Price Derived: $125.0285 or $125.03

Despite its bullish trend, the price remained undervalued and would surely go up for the next weeks and even months.

Avenues for Further Growth and Development

Strategy for Dividend Growth and Higher Returns

The emphasis on increased capital expenditures is very crucial for a company particularly those that primarily use equipment as their main source of production. Since Chevron deals with drilling and exploration for oil and gas production, this decision is clever given the increasing demand and tight competition among the oil and gas explorers and producers. The enhancement in its equipment might further increase the efficiency of its operations and stimulate earnings for the company and its stakeholders.

This is in line with the second and third goal: to sustain the 4% compound annual production growth and production of 900,000 barrels per day in 2023. On the other hand, the company would still give priority to its shareholders as it would give a 6% yield in 2019. The projected value of earnings and dividends which was explained earlier move in line with this target. See Chevron: Press Release.

Chevron and GS Caltex

Chevron entered into a joint venture with GS Caltex to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to South Korea. These two companies have been partners since 2009 and this newly-signed agreement rekindled their relationship. With this, it would make the sales of Chevron more secured since GS Caltex has been widely known to many countries in the world and has been increasing its sales as well cemented by the strong economy of South Korea. The success of GS Caltex in the country would also be the success of Chevron. As long as more sales there are realized, there would be more sales for CVX. Also, it would not only widen its target market in Asia but would attract other potential partners to further stimulate its operations and capture a larger portion of market share. The continuous growth would be translated into a billion dollar of earnings both for the company and its investors. See Chevron: Press Release.

Climate Awareness

With the increasing awareness to the environment as well as the call to minimize or eliminate reliance on carbon and other greenhouse gases, Chevron also increased its investments in technologies designed to decrease emissions and develop lower-pollutant ventures. This might help Chevron gather financial support from many environmental organizations and pro-environment investors which would help it advance its technology and improve production. This would also help the company look for better alternatives which would strengthen its operations should the resources become scarce. See Chevron: Press Release.

Acquisition of Pasadena Refinery System, Inc.

Last January 2019, Chevron agreed to acquire all outstanding shares and equity interests of Pasadena Refinery System, Inc. This was a sagacious move for Chevron since it would help the company process and produce more products such as domestic light crude. Pasadena has a refinery which could produce 110,000 barrels per day. Also, it would widen the company's target market to supply its own products to Texas, Louisiana, California, and Utah. This would not only increase its sales, earnings, and dividends but would also diversify its products which could be expanded and attract more investors in the succeeding years. See Chevron: Press Release.

Promoting Gender Equality

Chevron gave a $5-million grant to catalyst in lieu of the empowerment of Men Advocating Real Change (MARC). This social initiative proved Chevron's appreciation for the empowerment of the rights of each gender. It would attract many social organizations for gender equality and gain publicity which would help it form partnerships with different companies, social institutions, and even the government. See Chevron: Press Release.

Investing in Chevron

Chevron has also proven itself to be an invincible company as it became a member of Seven Sisters, a group which has been dominating the oil industry. Despite the changing market condition, the company remained resilient as it has been generally increasing and could easily come back from its low points particularly in 2016. It continued to be profitable and balance sheet ratios moved in the same direction confirming both its viability and long-term stability. This suggests the company's solid and intact fundamentals which gave assurance to many investors. Given all these, one could easily say that investing in Chevron would be a wise decision for both short- and long-term investors.

Long-term Investors: The company has been increasing its dividend payments every year giving an average annual growth of 2% from 2014 to 2018. In 2019, it would increase more until it reached around $6 per share as shown by the dividend growth model. Its fundamentals remained solid as its profitability confirmed by income statement values jived with the company's solvency and sustainability presented by balance sheet ratios specifically ROA and net worth. With this, long-term investors are assured of increasing dividend payments while sustaining the company's operations in the succeeding years.

Short-term Investors: Despite the bullish trend and little volatility, Chevron's price remained undervalued as proven by the dividend growth model. This implies an upcoming upsurge for the next weeks until the derived price in DGM tallies with the closing price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.