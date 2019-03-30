Otting Suggests Frannie Capital Raise From Trump Memorandum

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two government sponsored enterprises (GSEs) that are regulated by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). They just got a new acting director Joseph Otting who will be replaced by Mark Calabria once Mark gets through the Senate confirmation process. Thursday, March 28, 2019, Senator McConnell pushed forward a new cloture process that takes nominations from 30 hours to 2 hours of cloture. This should get Calabria the director position in Q2, probably early April. Calabria has previously written that the net worth sweep is illegal and that the companies should have never been placed into conservatorship to begin with, but receivership. Calabria helped work on the $3B capital buffers that the enterprises currently hold and he mentioned capital at least half a dozen times at his Senate Committee hearing. He is largely seen as the man who will recapitalize Fannie and Freddie.

Investment Thesis

In any recapitalization transaction, junior preferred shares will resume their dividends after the companies are recapitalized or they will vote on a series by series basis to assist in the recapitalization by converting their shares to common. Common shares in a recapitalization where there are no conversions until after the warrants are exercised are $4-$15 by my estimates. The government is in complete control over outcome but given that the government doesn't think they'll have a final capital rule in place until late July/early August it is possible that we get the ruling from the en banc panel that was so vocally against the net worth sweep for the Collins lawsuit. I figure all of this leads to initial capital raises as part of the recapitalization in Q4 of this year or in Q1 of next year.

McConnell Changing Cloture Votes From 30 to 2 Hours

The Senate is working to push through the bulk of the nominations on the Senate Executive Calendar. It appears that Otting isn't going to make changes to the net worth sweep at this point, but if he does, you'll know by this weekend. I don't see why they would stop the sweep when they currently don't have an official recapitalization plan in place. As such, the time frame for Mark Calabria to get through the Senate confirmation process is relevant.

McConnell filed cloture on S.Res.50 which cuts the time spent waiting on cloture votes for most people from 30 to 2 hours. Instead of being able to do 3-4 a week, the Senate should now be able to confirm 3-4 per day, or more if they want to stay late or start early.

Otting Talks Up Recapitalization

Joseph Otting says to expect that the FHFA will finalize its proposed capital rule by late July/early August. Previously I was simply expecting this by September as that is the end of the fiscal year for the government and previously FHFA said that the goal was to finalize this rule by the end of this fiscal year. Odds are that the June 30th sweep payment gets taken as well, but who knows. Calabria did say that it was illegal, but who knows if they do anything about it until they have a recapitalization plan in place. Otting talked about the Trump memorandum at an event Wednesday at George Mason University’s law school:

That put a strong stake in the ground that the administration believes that they should exit conservatorship. And then it’s like, okay, you’re not debating whether you’re going to do that — it’s how do you do that?

Consider that FHFA is working on the capital rule that will set the amount of capital that the GSEs will need in order to exit conservatorship after being declared adequately capitalized, this amount of capital will need to be within the realm of what the companies can raise. Otting forecasts capital raises:

You can do it through retained earnings, but there’s probably going to have to be an alternative source of capital that’s brought into those entities.

Previously, Otting has forecasted $150-$200B required. That's in line with the Moelis plan. It's also the amount that the companies could have arguably avoided conservatorship in the first place if held. That's a topic for another day, because when it comes to discretionary government accounting anything goes.

Summary and Conclusion

If the government is planning to raise capital in the tune of $100B+ to recapitalize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the first thing they'll need to do is resolve the lawsuits against the net worth sweep. At the glacial pace things are currently moving, it's starting to look more possible that the en banc ruling on the Collins case will come out before the government might even begin exploring settlement options.

Right now, Treasury has just been tasked with handing Larry Kudlow a list of legislative and administrative options on how to get the GSEs out of conservatorship. The fact is that after 10 years, all the available options and talking points are already out there and have been thoroughly debated and worked over. If you ask me, there really is only one alternative and I have positioned myself accordingly. The one alternative I see is recapitalization. The rest of the options put the entire mortgage market in jeopardy or require legislative support that hasn't existed for 10+ years because the government shouldn't have to consolidate $5T of GSE debt onto the federal balance sheet. The people who dislike the GSEs and have been running circles around shareholders are largely disappointed these days but they did win with STACRS and CRT risk sharing transactions which are largely a structural giveaway to the banks or a future cost of doing business for the GSEs in order to lessen their capital requirements while not really being economic otherwise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH, FMCCI, FMCCL, FMCCN, FMCCP, FMCCS, FMCCT, FMCKP, FNMAM, FNMFN, FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.