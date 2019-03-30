Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GUKYF) CEO Jon Ferrier on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCQX:GUKYF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2019 5:00 AM ET

Jon Ferrier - CEO

Sami Zouari - CFO

Stuart Catterall - COO

Werner Riding - Peel Hunt

Charlie Sharp - Canaccord

Matthew Cooper - Peel Hunt

Tom Erik Kristiansen - Pareto Securities

Thomas Martin - Numis

Chris Wheaton - Stifel

Colin Smith - Panmure Gordon

Jon Ferrier

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to those of you here in the room at the LSE, as well as to those of you joining via the live webcast. It's a real pleasure to have you all here today. When we chose this date, we were thinking Friday might be easiest, but as there was suppose to be something else happening on 29th of March, we settled for today.

I guess we should've have known a delay was inevitable, but we'll get along with business now. We are here today to take you through our full-year results for 2018 as well as through our phased approach for the development of Shaikan, which we are very happy about we are excited about, and we hope that you will be too.

After the Q&A, they'll be a light lunch available afterwards. For those of you here at the LSE and you can stay if you like and meet me, some more of the teams. There is a disclaimer in the pack each of you should have a presentation on your seat and there is a presentation available on the website. Please take time to read the disclaimer.

After the Q&A, they'll be a light lunch available afterwards. For those of you here at the LSE and you can stay if you like and meet me, some more of the teams. There is a disclaimer in the pack each of you should have a presentation on your seat and there is a presentation available on the website. Please take time to read the disclaimer.

The agenda for today after shortage introduction is to take you through the full-year results to highlights at least, and then jump into the meet of the presentation which is about Shaikan itself, and there is a mixed audience here in terms of knowledge of the business and Shaikan and Kurdistan, so to give you a bit of background on what it is and where we are and what we do and the remarkable asset that it is.

And then perhaps the most important thing today in terms of the Capital Market type event is taking you through the field development vision that we have for Shaikan. Highlight to that, that is our financial strategy for the Gulf Keystone, and then we'll take you through the outlook for the business, long-term outlook 3 to 5 years, and also what are the priorities for 2019.

The presenter today myself, Jon Ferrier, I am the CEO of Gulf Keystone. I've been with the business since May 2015, and I'm joined by Sami and Stuart the CFO and COO, respectively. We also have a number of other colleagues from the business here in the room. You may get to see them afterwards at the brake. Plenty are still back in the office and people in Netherlands are on keeping the business shifting as you would expect.

This is a picture a mug shot of the senior management team and handsome group of people here, but a relatively young team to the Company, many joined just in the last 3, 4, 5 years. But while team young in time with the Company, they also have a lot of experience in working for this kind of region with this kind of asset and they're underlined very motivated team with a common purpose. So very happy to have some of those folks here with us today.

Couple of just points -- developments on the both side of things. So this is the governance update, if you like. Jaap who a lot of you know about has been with the Company since the end of 2017, but he was appointed Chairman in 2018. Jaap, who was previously at OMV heading up the E&P Business, has a huge amount of industry experience, including specific experience in Kurdistan and he has real energy for the project and so working with as a Gulf Keystone, he is a very active Chairman.

Two new adds this year, Martin Angle, who some of you will know, he brings a lot of capital markets/institutional experience to the business. And Kimberley, she's a lawyer and has proven already to be a very sound addition to the board. She has a lot of oil and gas experience, contractual M&A and so on, specifically knows Kurdistan, and I think a great addition to the board in often an overlooked disciplined on boards.

So Gulf Keystone at a glance, we’re the only pure-play operator in Kurdistan based in London. And we have this 80% share in the Shaikan field and we have this vision to grow production by over three times to an excess of 100,000 barrels a day. Now, you'd have read this morning I guess all of you would have read the announcement we put out at 7 this morning.

We have a field development plan, which we talked about before it was submitted in October last year. It's not accepted by the government yet. There are issues related to gas injection phase of the project, which we'll talk to you about later today. But just you know for the avoidance of doubt, gas bearing is something we do not want to do. We want to stop this as soon as reasonably possible. We're committed to that.

For the project itself is complicated, it represents the most expensive and relatively complex elements of Shaikan's development. And we want to get it right. There is subsurface uncertainties that we need to understand and work is still being done on the final design and engineering of this work. So, we're confident we can resolve these matters, we always do and in the meantime work is underway. So, it's not stopping us.

So, the first expansion phase as I say here to 55,000 is underway. We'll see lots of pictures and activity presented shortly. And we've got a balance sheet that is strong enough to support the development of the field. And underneath all that, we're a normal company.

When I joined Gulf Keystone in 2015 in one of my first, perhaps misguided newspaper interviews, I talked about wanting to make Gulf Keystone starting a boring company because we're in the news at that time for many of the wrong reasons and I wanted it to be a regular business. And I think we've come an enormous way with respect to that and that's all down really to the people in the Company and the kind of qualities they bring from other blue chips and some that they've worked for.

So the focus on safety that we have, the focus on costs, corporate governance, value optimization. The way we do our work is really important and it has changed the business. So, those are some words about the business, some numbers on there, which is in your pack obviously and just one I'd point you to is the reserves just under 600 million barrels of gross 2P reserves. This is an enormous asset.

Now every good capital markets type presentation has a model. We didn't pay McKinsey or anything to come up with this. We put this together the other night as we were trying to explain what is that it we do here. Well we are a single asset company. Kurdistan is all we do and Shaikan is at the core of that. So in an essence, we're a project company and that's why I guess the individual bits of work we do on the project get a lot of scrutiny.

So underpinning everything we do is Shaikan is a true worl- class asset, but it's also about the way we work. It's the safety governance, the values in being a good neighbor. What does that mean? Well, we take pride in how we operate in Kurdistan, our relationships with the communities there. It’s also about being a good partner with the government and more our industrial partners too.

And our purpose is to grow the business, create value for shareholders and the pillars of that model are underpinned by the low-cost development that we have in Shaikan. This low cost relatively straightforward onshore development, having the right people and the right organization, put a big effort into that in the last three or four years. And the organization at the senior level is essentially brand new.

Safety and operational excellence that is getting the projects done on time, on budget and to plan, and maintaining financial health throughout this, and having been in the Company in difficult times in 2015, 16, this is acutely important for me. So setting the team for today, there is nothing else. If you want to go to sleep for the next 45 minutes, there is just a few things I think you should try and take away from today.

One is that 2018 we have some great accomplishments we will take to those in a moment. We have now a vision, a plan to develop Shaikan though its stages to a field that can produce in excess of 100,000 barrels a day. And with our current outlook and expectations, we can fund this ourselves, we’re fully funded for the entire developments with current assumptions. And then the other news this morning, which is important to some of you here is that we had and made dividend so a market maturity for the business.

So back to the agenda, I will go through now some operational highlights and then hand over to Sami. The field is operated the whole project out in Kurdistan has run like clockwork through 2018, we managed to hit the high end of guidance that we gave far in January last year, we came in at 31,563 barrels a day, sure happy with that. We produce over 58 million barrels from the fields, so we’re learning all the time how this carbonate fracture, carbonate field works.

And operations have been remarkable, I mean, 99% plan up time is pretty fantastic for any field anywhere in the world and that doesn't happen back to them so to speak. Expansion is under way we kicked off working on it in middle of last year's and we’re on track now to have our facilities expansion completed that’s the capacity of the plants to handle the new 55,000 by the end of this year.

The drilling campaign will start shortly there have been delays that we talked about, largely due to equipment delays coming from suppliers who are just overwhelmed at the moment by the pickup of work in the region and we are on track now for 55,000 actual production by about this time next year. We completed the first work over it took longer than I wanted but fantastic results production from the Shaikan 1 well is up 90% from the original rate simply by doing some plumbing on it, that Stuart will take you through.

We connected one of our production facilities PF-2 to a pipeline and the PF-1 pipeline that's the plant in the West that should be connected hooked up to a pipeline by the middle of this year and we’ve done this all safely. We had one LTI the first in three years, relatively minor, we can explain what happened there later, but very pleased with the safety performance overall. And this slide here is just a snapshot of production. I just wanted to show you what production looks like on a monthly basis in 2018 very predictable for performance from the Jurassic metronomic.

Within a black oil to use that colloquialism, no signs of water or gas break through which is important when you're looking at fields in Kurdistan. As we said we’re at the upper end of production for 2018 and for 2019, our production guidance remains unchanged at 32 to 38 is quite a range, but still it explain why. Just one thing I point out on this slide is that. You don't get something for nothing and when you going to well intervention like to achieving work over you have to turn the well-off.

So toward the end of last year, we had to turn off Shaikan 1, it took longer so we dropped in production. We also had an export pipeline shut down for a while, which not that production for bit, but you bounce back from that as the new wells come on and this is the patent we expect to see throughout the year.

So with marks on the 2018 highlights which I have taking you through there was more in the RNS this morning. I will hand over to Sami who will take you through some of the financial highlights for 2018 and I'll come back to tell you a bit more about Shaikan. Thank you, Sami?

Sami Zouari

Good morning, everyone. For those who don't know me, I am Sami Zouari. I am the CFO of Gulf Keystone. To take you through is a little bit more emotional today. The reason being is that, when I joined the Company in January 2015, I was the first one then Jon joined me a few months later. It's safe to say that the Company wasn't in its greatest shape. We had to go through restructuring, which was successfully and then we worked a lot on managing and gain to our organization.

So I am saying it's a little bit promotional because here we are today or here am I today presenting you strong results on the back in optimize development which is self funded, and leading to this company and adopting a dividend policy. So, for me it is absolutely extra ordinary and I am so happy to be here with you today to present those numbers.

So let's start with the money before we start with the financial results. On this slide, so before I tackle the GPIs, I am still being asked by some people you know. How are the payments going on in Kurdistan? Are you being paid for the avoidance of doubt? Yes, cost system is being tight, oil producers have been paid for no longer than three years, and I think it's important to make this clear to everyone.

So for 2018, we have cash in $225 million that took out Gulf Keystone and so far up to this day $51 million. So on the slide beyond those monthly payments, what is important is the underline elements leading to those payments, and we think the listing agreements or actually we call it since crude oil has agreements will actually we call it as crude oil term agreements or cross us, that allows the Company to be paid according to its production levels and oil price.

To comment it a bit further and to rebound also on what Jon said, so you see that the right hand side of the slide. The payments however and especially in March 2019 and that is the due to the work over of Shaikan 1 and also we had to face a double rally because that one so the March payment beside to the December to the December production and prices. So not only we lost production due to the work over of Shaikan one, but also as you can see we are facing we are face to the lowest oil prices at $57 per barrel.

So now onto figures. Of course the common denominator for all these figures is that we managed to sustain good level of production and in spite of the low level of investments we stood out to 31.600 barrels per day, oil prices have been actually more than decent, regular payments and also cost discipline and I will come back on cost discipline because it's so important for us. So on the revenue what can I say, we stand in 2018 at $251 million. The realized price it's quite remarkable due to the Brent prices at $49 compared to 2017 where we stood at $35 per barrel only.

On the EBITDA, so we're moving from 104 in 2017 to 149 in 2018 and this is where I can start teasing you a bit about our cost discipline, which is a factor in the EBITDA. And last but not least, the profit, going up from $14 to $18 million and here there is a $2 million gain that is not stable following our successful exit from Algeria. So, I know this is not a material event but it was important for us, good housekeeping. We've been driving this liability in our balance sheet for many-many years and we're quite happy actually that we got rid of it for a fraction of our liability that was reported in our books.

So on the cost, so what I would like to say here from a general perspective is. Cost discipline is key took off this payment. Cost discipline has become a trademark for the Gulf Keystone. If you look at those trends and without indulging of course in too much in cost satisfaction because the flavor too good, but you look at the trends, if we started the G&A on the right-hand side of the slide. We started off 2015 at $30 million and we're ending up in 2018 at $80 million dollars.

So if dig further into those $80 million, the $10 million that you see here, this is the pure corporate G&A. So they're not recoverable while the so called, Kurdistan G&A which are related to these costs in Erbil. Cost of supporting the, full costs of supporting the development are fully recoverable. So all in if you want to see the pure sold costs corporate G&A, it is $10 million in 2018.

I'd say more about the guidance for 2019, it should recur to some of you who have been following Gulf Keystone before, in 2014 the G&A we're spending at $40 million. So when I got there in January 2015 two months later we were issuing an annual reported $40 million of G&A with a company which was actually smaller. So the operating expenses, so there's a bit of a jump, an increase from absolute value, $29 million in 2017 to $31 million in 2018 and there are good reasons for that.

So moving from $2.7 per barrel to $3.2 per barrel, so this is yes, this is a bit of an increase, but we can explain it. We have good reasons for that. First of all in 2018, we had to deal with some exceptional items. So one-offs that we have, that were long due and we did it, but most importantly this increase in OpEx is due to the fact that the Company is preparing the grounds for future production ramp-up. So we have brought on board material new resources in Erbil of course, but to a lesser extent also in UK.

And so, when you're at the beginning of your growth curve, this is a normal phenomenon whereby you have a lag between the OpEx and then later on the production ramp-up. There's a catch up. So I will give you also later on guidance on where we believe we spend with respect to the OpEx by barrels that's conclusion of this slide. Trends are positive and Gulf Keystone definitely qualifies as a low cost producer. Refine is very fluctuating actually, strong cash flow. There is a bit of information on the Slide that we will go over it fairly quickly.

I think the most noticeable element. So how do we go from $160 million to $296 million and beyond the cash generated from operations? You see the investing activity at $21 million they are fairly moderate. And so what happens earlier in 2018, we have a non CapEx program growth of $91 million and we ended up spending about half of that. And this is of course related to us announcing the slippage for the 55,000 targets from year end 2019 to Q1 2020. And the underlying sequences that, there has been a slippage of CapEx from 2018 to 2000, which enhances our year-end cash balance, naturally. Thank you for that.

Jon Ferrier

Thank you. So, we'll come back on this later with Sami, after myself and Stuart, will give you some more on the story. So, again a bit of history here, we've been in Kurdistan for about 12 years now and it's reasonably well documented story. Like many other companies, we had our highs and lows on this journey and we're certainly not immune to the geopolitical forces of a region like this.

So just after our discovery well Shaikan 1, we had the crash of oil price from 140 to 40 in a very short period. In 2014, the ISIS defenses which swept into Syria and came very close to where we operate. The capital of the Caliphate and Mosul is only 47 kilometers West of Shaikan. I joined just after that and that was the sort of the perfect storm I was talking about press at the time of ISIS refugees in the region, wars in the region, difficult relationships between Baghdad and Netherland so on.

It was a tough time for many in the region and of course payments that time suffered too. So, yes, difficult times and also we had an oil price crash too. So, it was not easy and now that the Company in that time with the debt position that we had into the restructuring again well-publicized which was sorted out towards the end of '16. Mosul librated in 2017 since beginning to look up and then lots of activities in 2018, which we will take you through, so, yes.

And the one thing that stayed stable in all this time is an oil price graph here too which shows how volatile things were is at Shaikan, the production operations, the field itself chugged away very, very steadily, something we're very pleased about. Where is it? Shaikan itself is globe here in Northern Central Kurdistan at the Northern end of the Zagros Fold-Belt which is prolific zone fold-belt zone of oil or hydrocarbon accumulations running all the way through Iran-Iraq and swinging around, into Turkey and Syria. It’s about a thousand miles long and it contains about 7% of the wells oil reserves, and the Kurdistan which is relatively underexplored. So we’re at the top end of that.

Just what it looks like on the ground, this is of course before picture if you like, but this is a picture looking eastwards onto the Shaikan area and we get it. What makes geologists like me quite excited when you're under a region like this, as you get the surface expressions of the wells being developed underneath? So a runner over there would understand this picture. It's got extremes of climate, right now the climate in Shaikan is like North Wales.

We have had, you know, century, you know, enormous levels of rainfall, prodigious levels of rain in the region is very green, very wet. But in summer it can be 40-50 degree centigrade. Relatively, hilly where we work, but not as extreme as the kind of outline conditions that were at the HKN and Tika operations are just to the north of us. And just start of the field, there is some flat plain. So it's relatively easy to get around and work in this area.

This piece we see here is the, from the toppish, Shaikan looking north towards the Atrush area operated by Tika and to the North of that, Sarsang operated by the American independent HKN. That’s the outside scenery I just mentioned. Very peaceful scene, we've got some work going down the right hand side as we're putting a well pad together. And I get questions as you like. What it's like to work in this area? Is it dangerous? Are you crazy to going there? And the perception is very, very different to the reality. It's actually a very peaceful operating environment and all the time we have been working and operating there. We haven't missed a bit due to security reasons.

It is an interesting region geopolitically. We spend a bit of time try to understand what's going around us. But actually the business just ticks on, there are no interruptions, people have been searched. We have to look after the independence referendum, so we have to fly people into Southern Turkey and drive them, many, many hours to either or below the order of the sites. Because, yes, the base was closed, but you know, we got grounded, business continues as per. I'll come back to that in a moment.

In your pack you've got of facts and figures about the field. I'm not going to go through all of them, but just draw your attention again to the reserves numbers on the right hand side, the 1P in excess of 200, 600 as I mentioned in 2P. This will relate back to the 2016 CPR, Stuart will explain some of that in a moment. But, I guess, you want to have a look at what they look like now. So, this is a satellite map of the Shaikan area. These little squares are the wells. So remember Shaikan 6, remember Shaikan 4. These are the East and West extremities of the field and it's very big as we are trying to demonstrate in a moment.

There are two almost cookie-cutter facilities, imaginatively called PF-1 and PF-2, production facility 1 and rest production facility 2 in the east. There are pretty much identical. They have nameplate capacity of 20,000 barrels of their each, but actually they can't produce more than that and maybe event up to 45, if you really running them fast. We've got nine production wells, they are all flowing naturally, no artificial lift. So there's four well is going into PF-2 and 5 going into PF-1.

One of the things we used to talk about a lot how we used to transfer all our oil by truck from these facilities. There were loading facilities and we had lines of hundreds and hundreds of trucks and a daily chain going around from the field up to Fishkhabour in the North or even for a period we were shipping directly by truck to the Mediterranean Coast. So, we have to 700 hundred trucks a day, at any one time on the road.

Amazingly, the operations worked really smoothly and we had I think one road traffic accident with this operations going on. It's remarkably safe. But things are changing, as I said, we have a pipeline now that links PF-2 to Atrush pipeline, which is this green line here. Atrush line swings passed us and we had a small tie in there in the East. And we are working on that dotted line now which is to take oil directly from PF-1 to the export terminal. And by middle of this year, we have to stop trucking all together, which will make life a lot simple for us as it reduces the HFE exposure and it just makes life simpler. There are just fewer people less stuff going on.

So, just sort of explain that you saw those two wells I pointed out. If Shaikan 6 was here in this building, Shaikan 4 is in the BA Lounge at Heathrow Airport. And PF-1 would be down in Fulham somewhere and PF-2 would be at the Osterley services on the N4. This is a big field. It's 25 kilometers long, roughly 10 kilometers North to South. It's a huge culmination, structural culmination. I don't think you get the scale of it unless you can see it on a map like this, it's big, the big area that we're dealing with. And in that all, we got a 9 little holes puncturing that reservoir. So, there is still a lot of capacity there to produce oil from those.

It wouldn't mean anything to have all this oil in the ground if you couldn't export it, so a little bit on this. At the moment all of our oil exports are handled by the ministry. We don't do any direct marketing and sales ourselves, may view in the future but right now the government takes care of it and that's fine. It works very well. We're pumping oil ore, putting our oil into this regional line that goes through Kurdistan and then across the Southern Turkish border basically to Chahan on the Bay of Eskander on the Mediterranean Coast there.

Right now, we're still trucking some oil from PF-1. It's about 3,000 barrels a day or 20 or so trucks. So it's a heck of a lot less than we used to do. And [indiscernible] constraints, well we don't see them. The actual pipeline now we believe has got something close to a million barrels a day of capacity I think I've seen that reported and its less than half of that or around half of that units at the moment. So, there's plenty of capacity in this line and Shaikan is just now part of this Kurdish blend.

So what about the field itself, this is a schematic shows a kind of an eclectic stack of the reservoirs. We only produced from the Jurassic where we have drilled and understand what's going on below and above us. The Jurassic is quite a remarkable reservoir section. It's nearly a kilometer thick of pay with relatively little non-pay in between and below that we have almost another kilometer of Triassic, and we showed there in red and green to be gas and oil, we're not 100% sure what the phases will be and we need to do work on understanding.

And on the top, we've got a cap of Cretaceous, very heavy oil in the Cretaceous by the way, very light oil in the Triassic and we're dealing with heavy oil 14 to 20 API around 17 at the moment, we had thought. And that give you scale there is 3 Shards high. So it's an enormous column here which is again quite different to some of the other fields in Kurdistan with respect to the ability it gives us to produce in zones a long way away from water contact.

So that's the picture I want to leave with, and I know sometimes it is dull or uninteresting to run a company with one asset, well there's so much development potentially in the Jurassic and then we haven't even scratched the surface with the others yet. That's like separate fields almost so if you have like having three fields in the portfolio, which is there's plenty to do here. Now this is a picture of some core.

I am going to take you on a bit of a geological excursion here. And it is important to understand why this sort of reservoir we're dealing with. This is core from Shaikan 1 and if you polish this rock it will be close to the sort of thing you see on the kitchen worktop. It's very hard, very dense. It's not like the kind of the reservoirs you might see in the North Sea, the typical classic of the Brent formation in the Tertiary or Johansen [indiscernible] [0:31:41.2] or whatever, it's very different.

So oil here is contained within the matrix, which is a solid bit and also in fractures. Now, we have oil reservoired in these two, but understanding the fractures is very important because most of the reserves are within the fractures and it's the fractures the produce the most as well. So if we can understand the fractures, know where they are aerially and where they are vertically and so, we can optimize our well plans to get the most out of this. And so we spend with our experts and some of them are here today a huge amount of time trying to understand the fracture systems in this field. And any of you who follow other fields in Kurdistan will know that this is an issue for other operations as well trying to get to grips with this.

And how do we crack this code? Well, we do it with a lot of information, so there is kind of a work flow going on here. The top picture shows an outcrop as I said a moment ago, we have the benefit of seeing rocks at surface that are similar to the ones below, at least in terms of their geo-mechanics. So, we have geologist out in the field, making maps of rocks and fractures, and trying to understand their distribution. We have core, we core where we can and it's very difficult stuff to core actually because it breaks and it's difficult to recover. And we use the more sophisticated imaging logs as well to try and understand. So, we put that information together.

That is then integrated with the seismic data which you see in the square on the right. And then we produces these fracture heat maps and then around the wells we build a model of what the fractures are going to look like in that block calibrated to a well that well in turn is calibrated to test information and then in time we have the field of history of production to integrate with that as well, which we build then and refine continually build and refine on models of gross in permeability. And then as we get a new well when that time comes when I do click in there, this can all be updated as we bring more data into.

So a very data-driven, data intensive approach here to understand the fracture porosities. And what else can I say about this. It's quite sophisticated work. We take a lot of time to understand what we've got here, and what Stuart can say you later is our model is actually confirming incredibly well to the reality of production when we match our models with reality. So a sophisticated approach very data-driven continually calibrated and updated. And this I showed you a snap shot of what 2018 look like. This is a composite of all the wells that we have at Shaikan and their production history that show a very gentle decline over time from the beginning of the 2013 on the left-hand side to today.

So, that's it, it is a very steady production sort of profile from the field. So that’s the reservoir just a little bit more about the way we work local developments are soft developments in Kurdistan, our CSR programs is part of our license to operate out there it's very important, we take a structured approach to this. A lot of our focus is on employment particular employment the people in the villages around us. 80% of our staffs in Kurdistan are local and I want to make it as nationalized as possible. We have an issue at the moment as we start up to the project that you temporarily get a blip where you have to bring in experts, but that's not sustainable.

Sometime we have to have a Kurdish national organization is the cheapest way of doing it in the most cost-effective way of doing it. It’s also very rewarding to develop and see people grow into management positions out there, and we had various programs that expose people in office to what's going on the field. We have internships going on. We’ve taken our best and brightest from Erbil brought into London's for MSC programs and training in the London office. So, we’re happy with that.

We work in an agricultural area. There is a lot of farming that goes on around us, livestock, wheat, fruits and so on. So, we working with farmers on improving yields, education and sponsorship of programs to promote women in business and so on is another thing that were involved with in Kurdistan. So we are quite happy with what we're doing there and what is more to do of course.

Safety, this is a snapshot just of trends over the last three years, we don't have to worry about the detail, but the trends are improving we are happy with that. As I said, we had an LTI, the first in three years recently not great. But as things happen, I'm just happy that what I am happy about is that the people in the field when something happens they report it, and this is the last thing we wanted the culture where things are under reported or all people are too frightened to tell you about what the problems are, but we have a very open and honest culture around safety, which is the sort of thing that drives the business running well.

And to me, you know, I've always said and many of you have met before. I said that safety is a proxy for a well-run business, you don't get good safety results unless you -- your business is well-run, and the reliable operations so you don’t get 99% up-time of your plan unless things are being run properly, and it's safe. So here is just a few more numbers from 2018. The one LTI, we had one hypertension incident, a few near misses which again as you think that could have been in an accident, but wasn't that these are things we have to hear about.

So we can learn and improve our processes. The observation cards of our people wondering around and I give a card in his pocket so I can say see something they don’t like or if they see something like they do like they can write this down bring it to management's attention and it gets fixed. So that's a very good forward-looking metric of how we improve safety. And we have a very active HSBC plans for each year, I am happy to say that the 2018, we completed 100% of the objectives, I've got a whole new suite of objectives for the 2019 that were working on already.

So with that, this is my introduction on Shaikan some of the background and I'll now hand over to Stuart, who will take you through the development story.

Stuart Catterall

Thank you, Jon, and good morning. For those who I haven't met before, my name is Stuart Catterall, I am the Chief Operating Officer. I joined the Company about two years ago, and I'm going to take you through our plans for developing the Shaikan reservoir, which Jon introduced. And when I joined a couple years ago, the appeal of joining the Company was really the potential of the field, and the excitement of drivers, the challenge of trying to find a way to develop all those three reservoirs as effectively as possible and in the context of a small company.

So, it's a real pleasure to come here and speak to you today about those plans and in fact I'll show you that some of those plans are actually starting already. So what we've got here is a map which Jon spoke about before and so hope that you have recognize some of the wells, we've got to on this map now indicated the additional wells we are drilling. So these wells here which are shown in stars are the 4 new wells that we plan. We are going to be carrying out workers -- work overs on three of the existing wells to install electric submersible pumps, and which should prevent the production decline and in fact give some production enhancement.

And then over here on two existing wells just simple as Jon called it planning job to change out the tubing, which is again increase the productivity. So, it's one of the things, I want to talk about that is first phase is a relatively simple phase there is nothing particularly complex about these of the, the work overs, the wells or the changes to the plan, so it gets us started, and but it also laid the foundations for the rest of the development I'll talk a little bit more about that, as I go through. And -- but I just want to talk about some of the things we've already started because activity is often running.

Jon talked about the pipeline. The pipeline from PF-1 here down to the tie in point on the export system is underway, 16 kilometers. We've got a picture here of the welding going on. So we've already completed about 85% of the wells. So it's really going well. I think, particularly one of the things that I've been pleased with is the collaboration between the companies doing this, our own team. We have as Jon said, had some particularly nasty weather over this year and trying to deal with that and maintain the momentum has been quite a challenge, but done very successfully. So that's excellent.

Secondly, we have completed the work over on Shaikan 1, we bought in this IoT rig and change the tubing for lot of the tubing and I'll show you the results of that in a second, but again, you can see this giant puddle here, which is evidence of water that we had the rain that we had over the last few months. So Shaikan 1, again, what I wanted to talk about it's one of the concepts here was let's get some quick wins and changing the tubing on Shaikan 1 and we're going to shortly be doing the same thing on Shaikan 3, is very cost effective but material gain in production.

So Shaikan 1 here was producing just under 4,000 barrels a day. We've got the well over 7000 barrels a day season tested slightly higher than that, but when you put it in the separator with all the others, that's about what we get, but a very significant increase in production for relatively simple change. We expect a similar sort of level of improvement from Shaikan 3.

But this is really the heart of what I wanted to talk to you about, which is the longer term development. This is the plan. It's staged. I think you will have seen some material before talking about this. This perhaps gives us a little bit more detail and I'll talk about some of the logic behind why it's stage like this and what some of the advantages are.

This diagram is based on what we submitted to the MNR in October, last year. This is the plan was discussed and agreed with MOL, our partner and the MNR. As Jon said, it hasn't been accepted and we need to provide a little more assurance on the timing of the gas rejection and the exact plans to do with that, but at this point on the 55,000 barrels day, that's off and running.

So it, as I said, it's very much each stage lays the foundation for the next and that's the logic that we're following here. The 55,000 barrels a day has some quick wins. But the changes to the modifications that will make to the existing plant actually allow us to do the expansion to 75,000. I show you some pictures which explain that a little bit more easily later. But what we're putting in is some additional separation in this space here. And that forms the basis of a new production train which we can use to expand to 75,000.

Then we have the more complex gas reinjection phase and the importance of that is threefold. And Firstly, it will eliminate the flaring but it provides pressure support for the reservoir, the Jurassic reservoir, but just as importantly then provides the bridge to help us develop the Triassic which has a lot of potential but it's a surprises. It's a lighter crude which will help our blend and the challenges that it got a high GOR, it's got more gas we need gas handling.

So that gas to injection plant gives us that capability to handle the gas and then bring into the Triassic but even then the Triassic got another stage beyond the as well as the gas the challenge of the Triassic is the uncertainty talked about being a gas cap we’re not sure if its gas cap or condensate we need to understand that. But we've got a pilots which I'll talk again a little bit which will help us understand that and we believe even in the worst case itself funding it will provide enough oil, but the what we hope is and what we expect is that it will provide the certainty to develop into the full field for the Triassic and then to do a little bit about a cretaceous later.

Okay. Just a few details on each of the stage, as I said this is some quick gains from achieving change at CSP work over relatively straightforward but provides the foundations. The capital cost estimate is what we have told you before, so there's no change here the range to 200 million to 230 million. We expect the facilities should be largely complete by the end of this year that the facilities to take us to the capacity of 55,000. The drilling however was a little bit delayed and we’re not starting that until about where we should be mobilizing quite soon, but that means that the wells won’t be complete until the first quarter next year. So we won't have the production well capacity until that point. But it's moving along quite nicely.

So the next stage of 75,000 and as I said this builds on the improvements from the 55,000 it adds on additional training, which I will show how we do that but it eliminates the flaring and provides a pressure support for the reservoir as well just as importantly, and it provides as I said the Triassic to the foundations for the Triassic. We need to drill some further wells again, another three wells but also the production the injection well which will give us the production capacity to get to this level. In addition, some more work over, which again is should be by that stage a relatively simple activity. Just as a reminder all the new wells it will be drilling will have submersible ESPs installed in them. So that's our kind of future production as we go through it.

Okay after the 75,000 extension we add the Triassic pilot it's a 10,000 barrels a day processing facility with two production wells, but it doesn't require any additional gas processing, so we designed it such that the gas injection facility here also copes with all of the Triassic gas. So the marginal cost of this pilot scheme is then much more manageable 135 to 165, which allows that project to go ahead and allows us to understand a little bit more about the Triassic.

I will show you some slides which talk about the geological layers. There were two geological layers within the Triassic that will be Kurre-Chine A and Kurre-Chine B. The Kurre-Chine A although smaller is a little more certain, a little better understood from the appraisal wells and really that reservoir is underwriting the ability for us to go forward. It produces enough oil that we can be sure to pay for this pilot. Maturity to be however is the upside, that's what we're trying to gain a little bit more information from and is what will support the longer term field development.

As I said, it's a light oil and much lighter oil and Shaikan so all significantly enhance the blend as it comes on production. And obviously, we need the right to do that. And that's where we come to the Phase 2. So this is going to take place once we've learned a little bit about it, you'll see that there is a reasonable time difference between the stars of the Triassic pilot and the beginning of the Phase 2 and there's a deliberate reason for that.

Obviously, we want to see the production from the Triassic, we want to understand a little more about the reservoir and about the fluids. And so what that means is this, this is our current best estimate of what this project will look like. I'll run through that in a second. But the advantage of this phase nature is that we can take into account the lessons learned from the reservoir and the production performance in this pilot phase.

So as I say, it's based on that pilot phase and the lessons learned. And it could, we were estimating about 25,000 barrels a day facility will be about right for that. It will require quite a bit of additional gas handling because it's lighter oil than a condensate and we think it's most likely that we will need to recycle the gas around the reservoir to optimize that recovery. So that is the basis of our cost estimate, we think about 450 million to 550 million loss of which is in gas handling facility.

And then we will be re-injecting into the Triassic. At that point, we will have got more information on the gas re-injection in the Jurassic. And we'll make a decision on whether we inject all the gas into the Triassic, including the Jurassic, or whether we will continue to inject some into the Jurassic. But the great thing is that that phasing gives us a lot of optionality. It gives us a choice to optimize both of those reservoirs as we go along.

Finally, the Cretaceous, so this is the if you can remember the cross section, this is the top of the reservoir. It's not been tested so far. It's a very heavy oil, because it's shallow, it's low pressure. So we don't know for sure that it's going to produce but there is a lot of all in place.

So what we plan to do, at some point, after we've done these, these Phase 1 is to drill a horizontal well. We'll get an idea of the productivity and potential. The great thing about the Cretaceous is its low GOR so we can take the well production into the existing facilities, it doesn't really require anything other than the cost of the well and tying it into the existing facilities. So very little of this is associated with the Cretaceous.

So I'm going to go back an indulgence for any process engineers, you may be out there, be surprised but this is just a summary of the as the plan for the 55 K. Don't get too concerned about the complexity of this. What I really wanted to just say to you is this is a diagram of the facilities but is really just a question of installing pumps, installing larger pipe work and changing out the internals of the separators. It's nothing particularly unusual and so those changing themselves will give us the capacity to produce at 55,000 barrels a day, so, relatively straight forward change.

And similar kind of diagram, that’s the previous picture, if you like again don’t be too concern about the details, the message is you want to go just straight you hear is that, in addition to those changes, we're adding more capability with this separation and plant as well. The purpose of this in the 55k project is really give the capability to clean up well, where we have drilling fluids during the drilling of those wells and because of the fractured nature of the reservoir, it's often in the case of when you are drilling you lose, drilling fluid into the wells.

And actually, you sometimes have a difficulty when you produce, when you put it well on production. Those fluids come back into the production system and they can be difficult to handle. We have that in the past. We get problems with our heaters. Anyway, we have learned our lessons and what we want to do is, oh a second. What we want to do is, have the capability to clean up those wells if we have those issues. The great advantage of this is, its provides the foundation as well for the third trend in the 75,000 so, I come to that in a second.

Just moving away from process diagrams for a moment, this is a prospection through the reservoir. I just wanted to explain you, what we are doing this for our development wells. We, this is a first development well, so I can age and it's been design for, with a couple of things in mind. First of all, we tend to, we put these wells in, halfway down the structure. The reason being that we now think that there is secondary gas cap which is forming at the top of the reservoir, that’s actually is a good news, it provides the energy for the reservoir to maintain the pressure to a certain extent and that’s why we are planning to do the gas reinjection.

However, obviously, want your wells to be at certain distance away from that, you don’t want to be producing a lot of gas and just recycle it around the reservoir. So, we take a lot of care of this exactly where they go. At the same time, you don’t want to be too close to the water which you can pull up from the flanks. So, we are quite a distance from the well just to give you some idea of the scale this is probably about 2 to 3 kilometers something like this and similar and the, another couple of points to note.

The stand reservoir which is the top of Jurassic is about two thirds of the reservoir in this upper layer. The great thing about that is it means that the wells are long way from the water. You also have this natural barrier to flow which is on a high drought. So, we, much of our forecast show very little in a way of water production coming up from here. Low Jurassic bookmark doesn’t have the advantage of this high drought, but we designed the wells to stay above the oil water contact.

So they are reasonable distance away and the picture doesn’t look very far, I think, I would just remind you about what the scale of this reservoir. This is 950 meters from top to bottom which is very large by any standards. And even that the bottom of the well were 200 meters from the oil water contact. And then, we have luckily, another couple of things and another thing in our favor is the likely or the evidence anywhere of mat along the bottom which we found and I wanted to really appraisal well. So that is again likely to suppress water.

So I think, I wanted to address that issue because there are couple of fields in Kurdistan have had problems with water. We think that the nature of the reservoir is quite different, but we still take a lot of care of how we position our wells, how we design our wells.

Back to process flow diagrams, this is the just really the purpose of this again is just to explain that the upgrade to 75,000 is relatively straightforward all I want to say, here is the existing facilities in grey, here is what we installed in the 55000 barrels a day plan and then to get up to 75,000 is the addition of this one stabilizer column, that give you the capacity additionally, not related to capacity, but more related to ensuring the reliability via export we are adding storage at PF-1, which means that when there are occasional outages of the export pipeline we can produce the storage with less interruptions because of that.

Again, this tries to explain a little bit about the scope of the 75,000 in the gas reinjection project. And what we've got here and the schematic is the two existing production facilities. And you see the pipelines that we showed you on the map here which take the export from those existing facilities. The gas rejection project requires some low-pressure gas compression at each of the two facilities but it then also requires that we take that gas up to third site. So this is a new site. This is going to be constructed is quite close to PF-1.

We are quite lucky actually that there is a very large and fairly flat sight not far from PF-1, which is where we can start this and actually when I talked about foundations before the location of the gas rejection on this site will be the beginning of a much larger expansion for the future. So the Triassic process train will go up there and then the full field Triassic will also go up. It has the advantage also that is quite close to the top of the structure so which is where our gas rejection will rebuild.

So it's a nice strategic if you like addition to the facilities that we've already got. I think the reason that we none of the actual equipment itself the compression or even the link to our existing facilities are as particularly complex but when we describe it is complex just the whole scope of it is probably as larger, which is why we say that. One of the things that we've done because we've got a combination in this project of existing equipment, brownfield tie-ins and greenfield we taken a lot of the skills of the existing operations team and brought them into the project team.

So Jon mentioned the management team being relative some relatively new actually in the operations team to their build on that site we have a lot of people who been with us right from the beginning. So many of them through the construction of PF-1 and PF-2 and that was actually quite a successful activity and one leverage off that experience, use that experience to help us with this project too. So I think that's particularly important where you've got these kind of brownfield times.

Just to, I'm just talking here about a little bit more about the scope of the 75,000. This is really just to show you the wells associated with the 55,000 are those here in blue, we got put a legend on this one, so apologies for that. And but the new wells the 75 k wells, are those shown in -- I'm pretty sure and is a 75 k well, so the blue ones are those 75 k wells.

I think what I wanted to the message from this was, we've identified the wells for the 55K and 75K projects, there are a lot of gaps still, so a huge amount of opportunity for the future. So those wells won't maintain plateau for the rest of the license for there, another locations where we can go where we can actually increase production or maintain the plateau. That's particularly the case over here in the East where there's a fair bit of upside -- sorry, west.

Back to the Triassic, if you remember after the 75K, the Triassic pilot is the next cab off the rank if you like. As I said it’s the light oil, which is one of the appeal of the development. If you can remember the map of the Jurassic this is a similar kind of scale. So this is the -- this footprint here shows the A real extent of security and B, this is the one where there is probably more upside in terms of the oil in place and the potential for reserves as this layer here.

So, we have designed the pilot to the pilot program to drill two wells. This outline here is the Kure-Chine A, there’s more certainty in your action therefore the oil production from that should underwrite the project, as I said before. We then get to learn a little bit about this one, which is where the upside is.

Finally, that sort of brings me to the end of the plans. But I just want to reiterate some of the points that Jon we mentioned about reserves. We haven't changed our guidance on reserves. In other words, we're still using the ERC study of 2016. But we have done quite a bit of work internally not surprisingly, we in the preparation for the field development plan last year during 2017 and 2018, there was a lot of study work.

We did a very detailed, in fact fractured characterization study, showed you a few pictures of that I won't go into the details. I can just tell you is very detail. The but we -- the net result was a geological model and dynamic simulation model, which we've used to help with our production forecast, but also our field development planning.

But I wanted to show you, I guess, again, a bit tacky, so apologies for that. But this was the results of the dynamic simulation model. And if any of you are reservoir engineers, you will know that the key test of a model is whether it matched to the past production history. So we have a good thing, right. So these are each of the wells. And I'm pleased to say you can't really see the data compared to the prediction because one lies over the other mostly in most of these cases, and the data is what's in black the prediction is the color line above it.

And the only two wells where we have some difficulty in Shaikan 4 and Shaikan 7 and there are some good geological reasons for those things in terms of actually haven't stimulated does match it. I have to say these are some of the best matches I've seen through my career, and I think what it does, does it gives us a lot more confidence and plans but also in our forecast well of what the reservoir is likely to be doing. So outstanding piece of work, I think by the team to hit at this point.

So finally, this is summary of the reserves picture, nothing new here these numbers have been updated for the reserves anyway been updated for production to the end of 2018. And the study that I was talking about before as I said took into account the petrophysical and geological model. The well and performance data history to the end of 2018 and the result was the simulation model.

And on the basis of what we've done internally, we believe that, there will be an increase in the proven, so in other words, less uncertainty overall in the reserves. We don't anticipate very much in the way material change to the 2P number. And but what we will do is once we get to the point of field development approval then we will issue another CPR into that.

So thank you for your indulgence and that's all I had to say now. I'm very happy to take some questions on the plans later, but I'm going to hand over to Sami, who will run through the financial strategy.

Sami Zouari

Alright, so let's take a look at the slides which summarizes pretty much to what Stuart presented to you with the phases in a different way. What we like about this project is that we are facing a very clear sequence as you can see for the 55,000 the train has left the station, it's on track and it will be delivered then you can see the subsequent phases 75,000 for which we have started preparing the work we know our partners, you can see here there has being some long lead items which have been ordered even though the equity has not been accepted. And then the subsequent phases so over the 85,000 and 110,000. So what is interesting about this slide is that you can see all together the phases but also the related CapEx.

So let me go back to those phases. So the 55,000 at the end of the day you look at the CapEx versus against the production upgrade of 70%. This is a cheap project, and it is a very profitable project or the more I was considering and just a reminder on top of this slide that we have a cross pool of $0.5 billion to be recovered as past cost. And this cross pool recovery would be accelerated another 55,000 due to the material upgrade of production, but also the low CapEx. And the rest of course is left to the oil price. The higher the oil price is the faster you recovery. So this is part of the upside of Gulf Keystone.

So let's go back a bit to the CapEx. So, CapEx, yes, they're material across the board. So beyond the 55,000, they're important CapEx. But these CapEx are within the norm, if you take into consideration. This scale of this development but also this scale of the reserves and the production levels, so there is one item here which is complex to use through for us is the gas injection and how do the complexity.

The gas injection plant is something that we want to do. But it is something that will unlock further value on the 75, but mostly beyond. It will serve unlocking, the immense upside that you have on the under the Triassic and Cretaceous. So of course, I am the CFO. So, let's bring this back to finances. What was important and what is important is to keep a close look at the gas injection, because obviously, it is important CapEx, it keeps upfront, and it keeps ahead, the production ramp up.

So we need to get this right from a technical standpoint, and the trickle down to my work, and they need to get the capital management, the capital structure of his company, right in light of this project. Otherwise the rest, I don't want to say simple, I shouldn't be saying that this defenses to my correct, who are investing versus having to this design is development, but I will use too much word and say the rest is straightforward.

So, the 75 is the continuation of the drilling campaign of the 55,000. Above the surface, it you're dealing with expansion work. So, we're not reinventing to wheel. Here you have add-ons and because from Stuart, they weren't as complicated because you can see those adults and those modules that are added to whatever exists already on the surface.

So, of course, when you did with a straightforward project and straightforward sequence that bring a good comfort to the CFO. So, obviously, that's just not bypass the input information on top of that we mentioned before by the project is fully funded. And when I say it's fully funded, it's fully funded under different scenarios, and also including some higher contingencies, and we're playing with us and we, I don't want to say we are very conservative, but we're prudent and we work with so with several scenarios, including higher cost than 25% contingency that is embedded in our base case.

So a few words, nothing that you wouldn't be aware here, but [indiscernible] [1:11:32.0] so let's go for a reminder of what is our commercial status. So, on the crude and marketing, we have as I said before actually in the first slide. We have enhanced for disability because we have a listing agreements and we know how much we're going to be paid in line with our production and also our PSC. Trucking eliminated, totally eliminated this summer and which is going to lead us to gaining $1 on the discount rate of $52 per barrel, and we’ll take it.

And FDP, again a quick reminder, nothing that hasn't been said before, the FDP hasn't been accepted yet, but we're quite hopeful that we do our part and we’ll come to an agreement, in the meantime we're not stopping the work. So, obviously on the 65 as I said the work is ongoing, the project is on track but we're also preparing the ground for the next stage the 75 and working hand in hand with our partner on the design of the gas injection project.

So, let's talk a bit about the PSC and it's a recurring subject, where do we stand today with the PSC. So we have a PSC that's in place with 80% working interest and I will repeat what we said before yes we worked on a new PAC, but the new PAC by contrast with the past is not, doesn't signing or not a new PAC is not preventing us from progressing and from investing bearing I mind that we have peer payments.

So is this -- would this be a milestone for Gulf Keystone, the answer is not quite. We love the idea because in actually it is going to provide some sense of closure as where we said, but what's important is that the new PAC is value neutral to Gulf Keystone and if I say it it's because we feel very confident about it because there has been a really extensive discussions on that subject. So, the value neutrality is absolutely key and all parties are in agreement with this fundamental concept of value neutrality.

Moving to the final strategy so let's start again where's the money. $296 million of cash on top of it we have an effective tax management with a fairly decent year in 2018, there is the $100 million bond that we raised in July 2018 with a maturity in 2023, 10% coupon in line with the region, in line also with our peers. What's interesting in those one terms is that you have optionality, so there is a tough, so called tough option with an additional option to raise up to $200 million if we choose to do so. But once again the project is fully funded but the option is still there, once you further the risks to assets the Company doesn't discard the possibility to further optimize its capital structure, including those subjects signing out to you like construct capital.

So the equity ratio is strong and our renewaries as we said in the past are immaterial. And by the way this is why the new PAC is not also such a key milestone by contrast to other agreements where you clean up your bonds see if you can deliver your arrears it's not really a subject with the negotiation on the new PAC. So starting point and where do we face today, where’s the money going, the money is going into development again on shore development there is an optimal reservoir management, efficient CapEx sequence leading to the projects being self funded.

Reducing certainty on reserves, I would like to go back to this point Stuart because when we spend about the 1P would be materially improved. One can argue that doesn't have anything to do with my work as a CFO, but actually it's quite the opposite. Having the 1P conversion rapidly to watch, you 2P means reduce uncertainty. And it means less volatility also on your future cash flow. So you can start having an enhanced view on your future cash flow, which means also in improved capital management strategy.

So the money is going into the assets and then the money is coming from the asset. Strong revenue generation, I remind everyone here on the cash flow because it is part of the upside and it is part of the story of the Company. Actually, we don't have that many companies sitting on the cash flow of $0.5 billion about to be recovered on the back of the first phase of this project.

The R-factor let's move for the full analyst below one, which means that the Company maximizes its profit or artificial under the PSC. So this is very good. At some point, you will go above one, as you have recovered material accumulated expenditures, but we're not there yet. So here, let's say a few words about the cost, because I promise to give you some guidance. And it's a good thing to say 2018 was great in terms of goals but, let's look at 2019. And here in 2019, we're providing FX guidance, which was also in line with our production guidance. And so we're stand between $3.8 and $4.6 per barrel and hopefully we're going to be on the lower end.

So again, this was obeying to the same rational. 2019 will be like second half of 2018 will be the year where the Company prepares the crowns for this massive development and our operating costs to be encouraged. But you shouldn't see this as an increase as a fear increase. It's actually an increase this but as far as a future value, so which is an increase such a value increases. And I'm providing also with a guidance, mid to long-term and respond by represent before $3 barrel.

So low cost operations and the low cost producer, the G&A and it some obeys of -- I went to the same rational, there's a bit of an increase in 2019 by 10%, but we don't expect this figure to increase further going forward. So exactly this way, exactly it goes to the big news. This news now because it's our, the cattle is out bag, the dividend. So, why we did? The Company chose to confirm a dividend policy today and not necessarily earlier because today we have more visibility on what is it that we're going to do it to do and when in the future.

So going back to my first slide also to what is Jon said. So, dealing with a clear sequence, stressful our plan, bearing in mind also the gas injection plans, which remain subject, we have enough today certainty with respect to our future cash flow and working with difference scenarios to adopt a dividend policy for the benefit of our shareholders. And we’re saying no less than $25 million per year because of working with different scenarios that was the number that was adopted, the first thing, no less. So it means that should we be in a good place next year, there is definitely potential for upgrades and actually the upgrade is starting as early as this year where we decided to double this ordinary dividend by distributing a supplemental of $25 million and for a total of $50 million. And so, bit of technicalities, obviously this is going to be subject to approval at the AGM and we’re going to apply a fairly standard distribution mechanism of one-thirds post AGM and two-third post of H1 2019.

On that good note, thank you very much. Now I am happy to take your questions.

Jon Ferrier

Right just trying to close this thing up before we do the Q&A with a short word on outlook. The strategic longer term outlook I mean really as you have seen we’ve got a huge amount on our plate and our efforts are going to be focused on share count. This is fundamentally our platform for growth. No doubt I'll get questions afterwards about what am I doing on the M&A front, but really it's about a very full slate of projects and projects within projects on Shaikan, it will keep us busy and we got to do that properly, we got to execute it effectively.

Of course as sensible opportunities come along my way we will look at it and there are -- my gut feeling is that if we look at anything it’s going to be Kurdistan. This is our bread-and-butter we know the best. I don't think you’re going to see Gulf Keystone cropping up in West Africa or something like that any time soon. And we will maintain our financial health throughout this, we are in a commodities business, there are the geopolitical headwinds that we've been through in the past, we got to keep an eye on those things. So sustaining the health of the company throughout is also part of our strategy. But at the same time we believe we have enough predictability and strength in the business to initiate this dividend policy. So a continued return of capital to shareholders is part of the plan.

Looking more closely at this year, operational excellence, delivering what Stuart showed you on his slides, complete those milestones and get up after the production levels this time next year, 55,000, and not disappointing the market in that respect. And then beyond even though there’s staged development there is always overlap between them and there’s sensible work to be done or investments to be made on the 75 project even now and we’re looking at that. And then the dividends will flow as Sami said after the AGM which will be middle of the year, I think it’s going to be June but we will let you know later and then after the first half results some time in the autumn.

So that is the presentation. We still got some time here, plenty of time, and the three of us are very happy to take your questions, if that wasn't clear enough or if there anything that we missed, I'll open the floor and I'll remind you that this is being webcast. So we’ve got couple of people going round with microphones. If you have a question, please give us your name and announce your company or your affiliation and we will do our best to all to your questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Werner Riding

Hi, Werner Riding, Peel Hunt, probably a question for Stuart. You described very well the development and gas handling capacities is still turned down at the moment, you'll field development plan around -- you mentioned specifically assurances on timing and certain things. So was just wondering if you could elaborate on what they are. Because the plan looks very well thought through, yet they still turned it down. And so what else is required and when?

Jon Ferrier

So that part of the project is in the definition phase. So what a lot of people call feed. So it's still going through the engineering phase and we're still trying to fine tune the number of the aspects of the project. And it's really that is the difference between the MNR wanting to see a little bit more assurance around the timing and the cost and our need to go through that phase before we are really in a situation to be able to do that. And essentially, before in 2018, we did do a lot of consultation with both MOL and the MNR on the actual framework of the plan. So from that perspective, there was a lot of alignment.

Werner Riding

So, when we might be able to see the plan approved?

Jon Ferrier

Obviously, we’d like to do it as soon as possible. But we've got to get alignment between those two parties on it, we hope it soon.

Stuart Catterall

We’re hoping to have some important meetings and able to take this on board. And by the way, I think in doing this gas handling other than the people who actually produce gas in Kurdistan where we will be the first company going through this. So there's a number of companies around that are looking at what we're doing, and so on. So it's a first.

Werner Riding

Just to finish off on the gas question, possibly. Are you expecting that design at Block 126 cleared engineering will be accepted by the Ministry of Natural Resources of the KRG?

Jon Ferrier

Well, I'd like to think so because we had a lot of discussions last year, and there was a general agreement that it was the right thing to do for the Jurassic. But just as importantly, is the right thing to do in the scale of the whole framework and the development, as I’ve explained, it’s really the key to unlocking the Triassic which I know the Ministry is very keen to develop as well. So I think the -- what I've described in the overall plan is largely agreed.

Werner Riding

Then my follow-up question is, if memory serves me, obviously you are looking to get a new PSC signed before you move forward with significant investment, and obviously that may vary in a sense a bit. That’s changed quite a bit. So can you just talk a little bit about what it is you're looking for? What would the new PSC cover that is not covered in the existing PSC? If there's no apparent restriction on your ability to move ahead with CapEx plan?

Jon Ferrier

Yes, we’re happy to go further into the details on this. The new PSCs about the government exercising some right and just having some rights over the Shaikan license -- basically taking over some working interest into the Shaikan license, and that's absolutely fine. And so what does that trigger? That triggers discussions about how we're going to do that? And is the MNR going to be at an interest or is the MNR are going to be a carried party and it seems that we’re leaning towards the latter, which is a good thing because we looked at contracts in Kurdistan and the large majority, when the MNR has that working interest and the license, it is carried and would not be idea of the government being carried by the way because I’ve studied what the details but

you -- it's simple, put it this way. And so what happens when you provide a carry to the government and you need to work on other variables in the contracts in order to be maintain forward. But going back to your question, so the story has been amended a bit, because indeed the signing of a new PSC in the past was you would have equity by yourself as a solution to unlock lots of commercial subjects but have been thought something, we have the crude oil trends agreement and we have resumed investments. So the signing of the new PSC is not hindering us in any way to follow progress on this. What is key for us is the FDP and we also of course welcome the signing of a new PSC, but I think that would be the right sequence. And let’s go with early opinion thing, and I think the logical suite or follow-up of the FDP agreed would be a PSC.

Charlie Sharp

Good morning. Charlie Sharp from Canaccord. I have a couple of questions if I may, fairly short ones. Just following-up on the gas injection. You may have said but I perhaps didn’t hear. How much gas you expect to be injecting into the reservoir let’s say at the peak? And also as part of the discussions, is there some demand for gas to be delivered into the local market. Is that part of the discussion? And then, just secondly, you have significant contingent resources, notably in the Triassic but also mature asset. What would have to happen to convert some of those contingents into probables? Thank you.

Jon Ferrier

So the first question is just on the volume metrics. So the plant is sized to re-inject 60 million cubic feet a day of gas into the Jurassic, and when we get to 75,000 barrels a day from the Jurassic, we forecast that we would have 40 million cubic feet a day from the Jurassic. So it's oversized deliberately, so that we can take 20 million cubic feet for a day from the Triassic and re-inject that into the Jurassic. So it's designed to keep it as simple as possible, so we use that existing infrastructure from the Jurassic in the well into the Jurassic. So that was the first question.

The second question related to the market. Yes, there is of course a market, but it's very much emerging and there isn’t really the infrastructure either to get the gas to market. We have an additional issue with our gas being quite sour. So in order to get it to market, we would need processing. So all of those things are not insurmountable but as it stands at the moment we believe that the best solution to dealing with the gas was the reinjection plan that we put together, but we are -- if there was infrastructure, if there was a market that something that we could discuss in the future.

And your third question was relating to the contingent resources in the Jurassic. Yes, I think the key to that really is just the continued development plan that we have, so information from the new wells will be key to helping us understand. We're going to be gaining from what is a very large reservoir information, and where we haven't drilled before. So that will help production history as well. So it's really the information we will gain over the next few years in both production and drilling that will help us unlock some of those.

Charlie Sharp

And one very short follow-up, you show a very long plateau for the full field development at 110,000 barrels a day. Approximately how many wells per year, which you have to be drilling to maintain that extended plateau?

Jon Ferrier

Well, just to be clear, what we're showing up there is the production capacity, it’s not a forward looking profile, in case that was unclear. However, yes, obviously, what we're going to do once we've installed that production capacity is we're going to want to maintain the wells as soon as possible. We anticipate that there will be some decline eventually but we will need some infill wells. But we think also after the 75K drilling program, there will be a pause for a while. But we -- that is going to be in the region of 10 or a dozen further wells later in the field life. It's difficult to say now, exactly what that is. But I think what I hoped to show you from the map was there were awful lot of locations where we can find to drill those.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a question on development plan, are there any exposures further downstream on to pipeline routes where you're going to be relying on negotiations, investment, blending requirements, et cetera to deliver the plan?

Jon Ferrier

The answer is no. So we're going to be tying in the PF-1 to the main online, export line, PF-2 is already sorted out earlier. So the good thing is that once you're tied in and you're invested CapEx, you're kind of locked in. So we don't see exposure on the marketing product as being taking out of the Kurdish plan. So that is a very good thing and they have oil and as you know, these guys really appreciate it.

On the other matters, so commercial matters, as I said, by tying into the pipeline and we're going to be gaining 1 dollar per barrel on top of the 22 per barrel that we're having today. We have the crude sales agreements, that crystallizes those figures. It doesn't mean that you cannot sit down again to re-discuss your discounts. Other moments, we're happy with our discounts as they are today, relaxed stability, relaxed profitability, our partner MOL is also happy. And we deem them in line with the market and whatever our peers are doing within Kurdistan. So it's a fair formula, driving those discounts.

Unidentified Analyst

So just to be clear, the complete policy is going to move up and down quite a bit over the next few years. Have you had those conversations that give you the assurance that that's not going to impede the blending?

Stuart Catterall

No. We haven't we haven't had the discussions. I mean, in the crude oil sales agreements, you have the option to sit down and discuss other than I can come back to you and say, look, we'd like to discuss those discounts. Or we can do it as well based on compose that we take on a regular basis out of the gate, at the moment because viscosity, API, and so for our front title. So we have reason to have those discussions. But you're talking about further down the line if you look at the Triassic with light oil, obviously that's going to change the discount. I would like to think so. And again there's a formula where fairness is being reflected, so if you end up with a better blend with preferred API today that is around 16 and 18 API and you mix those with the Triassic that is around 40, we should end up with an enhansive transform.

Jon Ferrier

Just on the pipeline capacity for gas, the new line going into PF-1, the one in the West to the manifold, that’s right, that's about 60,000 capacity on its own that's purely dedicated to us. We as you know, tap into the -- have tapped in with definition into the attrition line in the East. Now that has a capacity of about 100,000 a day barrel line. Now they have ambitions to expand as well. If they get up to 100,000 themselves, whatever their full ambition is, it’s relatively simple for us to sort of piggy back the line along the same route down to the manifold. So we don't see this as a problem. It’s something you get a fair amount of warning for and these things are not difficult to build or particularly expensive.

Matthew Cooper

Matt Cooper, Peel Hunt. So you mentioned that the faulting anniversary is dependent on the degree of fracturing. I just wondered the four infill wells that you're drilling this year, do they target areas that have more or less fracturing than the areas ..?

Jon Ferrier

I think the answer is no, I know on some fields, particularly fractured carbonates and operators have targeted areas where they think the fracturing is more prevalent in order to get more productivity but actually we're quite fortunate that productivity isn't really so much of a challenge for us and even in areas away from the faults we still have high productivity. So it is more associated with what I described on the positioning of the wells, making sure that they are there in the right location airily for the overall sort of depletion strategy of the field rather than targeting high productivity areas or areas of high faulting.

Matthew Cooper

Thank you and I've just one more question, I don't know if you'd give a bit more color the reasons for the slightly lower history match on Shaikan follow up on …?

Jon Ferrier

I can, very tricky questions and that Shaikan 4 is -- was drilled through a fault and it is right on the edge of the field and the issue really is it's a very complex geology around Shaikan 4 and actually matching it with a numerical geological model and then with a numerical dynamic simulation is just technically quite difficult. It just comes down to the mechanics of how a numerical model works in that situation, it's not specially accurate unfortunately.

Tom Erik Kristiansen

Tom Erik Kristiansen, Pareto. One question on this, again looking at the international prices of heavy crude, those have improved quite a lot, is that the discussion that you should also higher price assets potentially not as negative as previously to deliver a heavy crude to the market?

Jon Ferrier

Not at the moment. At the moment we have our crude oil sale agreements. And we're aiming for stability and we do not intend to go back to the MNR with claims and ability to discount on the ground that there is a temporary upgrade in terms of commercial upgrades on the back of the heavy crude. So let's not forget that whenever you inject the Shaikan oil into the Kurdish oil blend the impact is very, very minor, very minor. So today we are injecting our own 32,000, 33,000, 34,000 for Kurdish blend that represents about 450,000 to 500,000 barrels per day. So the impact is very limited.

So not at the moment. Should we know enter into a structural change whereby commercial upgrade is concerned and not only because you have Venezuela letting out and we have Iran letting out, but structural change really impacting the market. And will you on the heavy crude? Yes why not. Again the crude oil sales agreement allows you to do that. And you should have a compelling case, you can negotiate.

Tom Erik Kristiansen

Thank you. One follow-up question on the PSC terms. If KRG proposes terms, if you don't find value neutral, it's the only reason for them not to just stick with the contractor?

Stuart Catterall

Absolutely. The answer is yes. It comes to make commercial sense for Golf Keystone. But I don't think there is a risk there as I mentioned before, I think it's in-line with what Jon says about this subject. If we say it's because we feel very confident that this is going to be valued, it would be clear.

Thomas Martin

Hi, it’s Thomas Martin at Numis. I had a few questions. First of all, just when will the feet of oil and gas pipe will be complete?

Jon Ferrier

It's ongoing at the moment. It's difficult to say precisely but we hope it will be later this year.

Thomas Martin

Okay. And it sounded like the KRG was more definition as opposed to a different solution. Is that the correct understanding?

Jon Ferrier

I think there's probably a fair way to describe it. Yes, the solution in terms of what we're planning on doing at the reservoir, and the volumes of injection, the location and all the rest of it, yes, they were very happy with that.

Thomas Martin

Okay. So then, would you be able to say -- either rule out or say that cost increases are unlikely versus the budget that you put together for the gasoline injection?

Jon Ferrier

Well, that's a bit more difficult to say because the purpose of the engineering study is to define those costs a little bit more precisely. So we're giving guidance on the capital as best as we can right now. But we'll do the same once we have a little bit more information.

Thomas Martin

Okay. And then on the sort of complexity word to use, can you help us understand the complexity related to the subsurface any way or the surface and perhaps you said you think that the gas come forward, if I understood correctly. What data there to support that and what happens if there isn't gas coming forward?

Stuart Catterall

Okay, there's a little bit of both. On the subsurface, a lot relates to the timing of when we drill the gas reinjection well and when we gain the information. So that's one of the questions that we are discussing at the moment with MOL. On the equipment yes, of course I mean that’s one of the things we want to get a little bit more of a handle on. As Jon said it’s something that hasn’t been done in Kurdistan before, so there is a little bit of uncertainty on what the providers can do for us, but that's what we're working on right now.

Thomas Martin

Two last one. If the government carried what sort of percentage share of the growth CapEx you outlined would you expect to pay?

Sami Zouari

I cannot disclose that because there has been ongoing discussions and moving parts obviously if. You look at the PSC you can play with different variables, so we will inform you in due time of this is progress but we cannot say anything now.

Thomas Martin

Okay, final one and free cash flow outlook in broad terms and what are you looking at in your business planning case as you stand, you got $300 million cash on the balance sheet and are you planning to run through that as you go through the ramp up and when do you expect to get to let’s say cash neutrality on this investment program?

Sami Zouari

Yes. So on this we provided -- I think we’re being fairly transparent in terms of providing you with information in order for you also to come to your conclusion under your own assumptions into Q1 as to oil price. So what we're saying is that for 2019 the CapEx guidance is between 130 million and 150 million gross for the 55,000 projects and then on top of that you should be considerating $20 million to $45 million of course of CapEx for the synergy side. Then on top of this we’re providing an OpEx guidance and G&A and I’m quite sure we got the information you can have a view on cash flow and EBITDA. And then I wouldn't be -- I wouldn’t want to speak too much with respect to the subsequent year.

Thomas Martin

Do we have a negative free cash flow period and committed to the dividend as well?

Sami Zouari

Absolutely, I mean what the conclusion again too is that if you take into the account our cash balance, plus future cash flow on the back of the 55,000 but also going forward even though we would go through a big created by the Gulf project, fully funded and dividend policy was crafted as of today, at least in light -- in consideration of those elements.

Chris Wheaton

Thank you, Chris Wheaton from Stifle. Sami a question to you first please. You chose to pay a dividend this year rather than extinguish what is very expensive debt, arguably the last prestige of the old Gulf piece in the full year alone. Could you explain why you made that decision at least because it would seem more logical to me to extinguish that and I think you could have pay the dividend as well and fullfill the cash flow out to sort of done the CapEx program as of your free cash flow generation this year. Could you talk to that decision please?

Sami Zouari

Yes. Absolutely. So with respect to debt we have quite a different view. First of all if you compare us to our peers where we still remain fairly under leveraged with respect to debt, $100 million. With respect to the cost of debt, we don't view it as expenses but we see it as fairly in line with the region and also we’ve growing steady with our peers, I would say even more. So we have shareholders investors, who are having a cost of capital on their equity, which is fairly high. We’re talking about Kurdistan. So not only we don't deem our coupon to be high, but potentially

once you have the risks further, your development, say you went back to 55,000 I do believe, I shouldn't say quoting on that because the webcast, but once you have out of the risk and went to 55,000, you could have also some space to further optimize your different structure, and hence to optimize your cost of capital via additional debt. If you don’t try it always just to fund your CapEx, but also to optimize your cost of capital, and then of course, you can further enhance your dividend policy then. So, that is my answer on that. It's not too expensive.

Unidentified Analyst

I am one of those shareholders who assess a little more leverage would work. Why did you choose to implement a different policy now, and multi share buyback. When you say -- when you are at 55,000 barrels a day et cetera, it would make sense to start with a share buyback and formulate a dividend policy later on.

Sami Zouari

Okay. I would say that was the choice of the Board. It doesn't mean that we’re discarding the buyback. But the choice was to go for a dividend policy, that fits very well on message about Gulf Keystone and it’s back to normalization and being a boring company to use my bosses expression, the Board view that by setting dividend policy, then you increase the appetite of those institutions looking for a UK company. So that was the angle.

Now, doesn't mean that the Board is discarding the option of implementing a buyback later on. So, at the end of the day, the cash to get a distribution in terms of quantum and the impact of this company remains the same, right? That's was the view of the Board.

Jon Ferrier

I was going to say -- just I was -- Sami would answer the question differently on technical grounds or whatever, I would have added that very point to do, it's been a long discussion with the Board since the end of last year, and we looked at all sorts of options for this, and decided this was the most prudent way to go. And the levels that we’ve set quite recently were based on the outlook for the business, the scale of Gulf Keystone in Kurdistan, and felt it was the right level for us now, but the fact that we've got two parts is important too. So it's a minimum of 25 million going forward. And that's a policy it’s not -- this is the special dividend a one-off. But then we have the flexibility with the supplemental to do more and will based that on you know, the health of the business at that time. But we are not a bank, the idea is that we don't just accumulate money for the sake of it and do nothing with it. But you have seen here an investment program where you add the blocks up, and it's between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion of capital going out over the next few years to fund this full program. And we have to do this through the ups and downs of what's going on in the region the vagaries of oil price and so on. So it was a prudent first step, we felt.

Thomas Martin

Sorry, Thomas again with Numis. Just I think we didn’t answer them and why we wouldn’t be doing through the crest and there is no gas cut?

Stuart Catterall

Well, that's a very good question. The answer to that is that we've got something wrong probably, but it could be a couple of things. I mean first of all, we think we are drilling where the crest of the structure is, but there is always uncertainty in exactly your interpretation of the structural definition. Our seismic quality isn't the best because it's quite a difficult area to access you can't get fiber size trucks all over the place, so that would be one reason.

The second reason is and I'm going to get technical on here, there is a lot of the gas cut or the gas that's trapped, that's in the matrix, so not in the fractures, in the matrix, is held there by what's called the critical gas saturation. It's often an unknown in the reservoir and at least for us we don't know how much of that gas will remain in the matrix, and how much will come into the fractures and up to the crest. So it doesn't necessarily change your plans, but it means that we will have to evaluate those two questions to better understand what it means.

Colin Smith

Thanks, Colin Smith again. Just you talked about -- you answered directly on question about M&A, you especially referenced to remain within the KRI. There have been a couple of quick interesting news recently both from larger and smaller companies to take additional interest in the area. And I guess if you could talk a little bit more broadly about what you think the potential for investment within the KRI is outside of Shaikan and what would influence your interest in becoming involved in other opportunities within the KRI?

Jon Ferrier

Okay, thanks, Colin. Well, as you're going to see, we do have a lot on our plays. There is a tremendous amount for us to be getting on more than where a relatively small organization for the purpose I hope, and I would not like the investment we also think we have been distracted from this, by charging off and having adventures some way just because they are in good financial health at the moment. So there is a -- I think it's pretty prudent approach that, but I'm a business developer by nature that's what I've been doing for most of my at least career, and of course I'm interested in growing the company and doing a lot of things that make it really something some place to be in some. I think the obvious place for us to look is Kurdistan, and there are probably are other opportunities, and we are now -- I can't talk about what we've done, but we do look at things and when people have come to us with sensible ideas I have not only a a fiduciary duty but an interest -- a real interest in figuring out whether there is more we can do in Kurdistan or elsewhere to grow the business. Speaking off to record like Sami was a moment ago as well, what really interest me in Kurdistan, there are a number of companies that have essentially single asset operations of single almost like our project companies, and has got today a scope I think down the line for consolidation in Kurdistan generally. But certainly what we the minister doesn’t want to see is just companies getting together and then not developing the assets for the benefit of the nation. So that must continue anyway. But I think there are probably some rational combinations to be head out their way, there are some good businesses to put together and real synergies created not just invented ones for capital market days, but where you can actually stop having two operating organizations, two headquarters and so on. I think there is scope for that. So of course we look at it for right now, honestly, we're focused on this. But we have, it's in my blood, it’s in Sami’s blood, looking for opportunities, and we have no shortage of very smart investment coming our way, seven years of credit things to do. And of course, we look at it, but please don't get the impression that we're being distracted from the main job in hand.

Unidentified Analyst

Obviously I was wondering what the final move to being a totally boring company. So what's preventing you moving to a premium?

Jon Ferrier

That's a technical question, I think I'll have to give back to you Sami.

Sami Zouari

It is not a priority. At the moment, there are also -- so when you look to premium listing, you really have to reap the benefits of premium listing, that's number one. And I won't comment too much on that. The second thing was for the premium listing, my understanding is that all Kurdish players, even though on their part of normalization as boring company, I think there is a bit of a roadblock with respect to delivered framework. And by that versus Kurdistan, in relation, they say not quite clear yet with respect to with respect to those contracts, at the end of the day, Baghdad is still varying capital. We don't have a problem with that, we are a good company, but let's wait for this to be hit.

It is a bit slight Gulf Keystone or our peers not being eligible yet for direct lending in that. So, even though those companies are very profitable, there is always a bit of a hurdle with respect the perfected or not having the perfected contract, legal framework let’s put it this way. We have no issues with that. We love Kurdistan. But from a compliance so, from regulatory standpoint these are the type of hurdles that we have to deal with.

Stuart Catterall

Also, I'd like to say, it is not for work stream that I have initiated in the company. This is the feedback I get here and there, including some of our colleagues. We have to keep pretty focused on this development but really discarding of course.

Jon Ferrier

Well, I think we've exhausted you. Looks like the end of questions. So that brings this part of the meeting to close. And I thank you all very much for coming. For those of you on the webcast, if you're still out there listening, thank you very much for your attention. We'll wrap up the meeting now here and as I said earlier, we've got I hope some refreshments outside. You're welcome to join us, meet with creators up there for some more material from Gulf Keystone. Thank you very much indeed. Thank you.