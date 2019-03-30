Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DSU Tender Offer Announced

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of Friday, March 15, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

23 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 10 last week), and the average price return was +0.99% (up from -0.90% last week). Leading the way were U.S. health/biotech (+3.34%), Latin America equity (+2.71%), and Asia equity (+2.62%), while high yield (-1.28%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

28 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 8 last week), while the average NAV return was +1.18% (up from -0.91% last week). The top sector by NAV was U.S. health/biotech (+3.40%), while the bottom sector was New Jersey munis (-0.15%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (+2.87%), while the sector with the highest discount is New Jersey munis (-12.15%). The average sector discount is -6.67% (down from -6.47% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Asia equity income showed the largest premium/discount increase (+0.78%), while global growth & income showed the largest premium/discount decline (-1.46%). The average change in premium/discount was -0.20% (down from -0.02% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is New York munis (+1.90), while the sector with the lowest z-score is other non-U.S. equity (-0.92). The average z-score is +0.36 (down from +0.46 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.05%), global equity dividend (9.88%), global growth & income (9.41%), emerging market income (9.22%) and multisector income (8.84%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 7.05% (down from 7.12% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (HGLB) -13.82% 4.91% -13.82% 0.0 % 1.71% (PNI) -5.17% 5.22% 7.45% 1.2 -3.97% 0.65% (GGM) -4.31% 10.68% 4.25% 0.7 -4.41% -0.46% (JHAA) -3.46% % -1.48% 0.0 -3.10% 0.30% (NDP) -3.45% 21.55% 7.55% 0.7 4.50% 7.86% (VAM) -3.08% % -3.78% 0.0 -2.48% 0.63% (BHV) -3.08% 3.99% 8.35% -0.3 -2.90% -0.13% (GGO) -2.94% 4.67% -4.89% 0.0 -1.24% 1.81% (EOT) -2.87% 4.63% 0.10% 0.5 -2.56% 0.24% (CGO) -2.78% 10.17% 0.17% -1.0 -0.59% 2.17%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (CAF) 3.37% 7.52% -9.80% 1.8 4.21% 0.31% (RCS) 3.36% 8.24% 48.44% 2.1 3.05% 0.71% (ETB) 3.18% 8.19% 7.03% 2.7 4.90% 1.79% (GRF) 3.02% 7.07% -13.68% 0.0 2.33% -1.25% (CHN) 2.86% 0.84% -9.51% -0.8 3.03% -0.22% (OXLC) 2.78% 16.20% 32.28% 2.0 2.15% 0.00% (MCI) 2.42% 8.01% 13.45% 3.4 2.17% 0.00% (IIF) 2.19% 14.23% -10.26% 1.0 6.63% 4.03% (SPPP) 2.16% % -4.17% -0.4 3.83% 1.50% (CUBA) 2.15% 5.17% -19.84% -0.3 4.61% 1.80%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

February 25, 2018 | Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. Announces Information Regarding Reorganization. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSF) (the "Fund") announced today that the net asset value per share of the Fund for purposes of calculating the number of Class I shares of common stock of Emerging Markets Portfolio ("MSIF Emerging Markets"), a series of Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc., that stockholders of the Fund will receive in exchange for the transfer of substantially all of the assets and liabilities of the Fund was $16.7706 as of the close of business on February 22, 2019 (the "Effective Date"). The net asset value per share of MSIF Emerging Markets was $24.31 as of the close of business on February 22, 2019; accordingly, each share of common stock of the Fund will be exchanged for approximately 0.68986425 shares of MSIF Emerging Markets on February 25, 2019 to those stockholders who held shares of the Fund as of the Effective Date. February 19, 2018 | Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer. The Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced the final results of the tender offer it conducted for a portion of its common shares. As previously announced, the fund conducted a tender offer for up to 20 percent of its outstanding common shares for cash at a price per share equal to 100 percent of the net asset value per share determined on the date the tender offer expired. The price that shareholders will receive will be net of a repurchase fee of $0.0261 per share. The tender offer expired on February 12, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time and was oversubscribed. Due to the fact that the number of shares tendered exceeded the number of shares of the fund offered for purchase, the fund will purchase the maximum percentage of its respective outstanding common shares on a pro-rata basis in accordance with the number of shares duly tendered by each shareholder and the terms of the offer to purchase. Number ofSharesTendered Number ofTendered Sharesto be Purchased Pro-RationFactor Purchase Price(100% of NAVon ExpirationDate lessrepurchase fee) Number of OutstandingShares after TenderOffer 12,499,735 6,838,973 0.547171040 $20.8631 27,355,891

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 15, 2019 | BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:DSU) announced that it has today commenced a tender offer (the "Tender Offer"). As previously announced, the Fund will purchase for cash up to 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock, at a price equal to 98% of the net asset value ("NAV") per share as determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on the first business day after the Tender Offer expires. The Tender Offer will expire on April 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, unless otherwise extended. March 8, 2019 | Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. Announces Approval of Reorganization. Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE:APF) is pleased to announce that its stockholders, at the Fund's Special Meeting of Stockholders held on March 8, 2019, approved the reorganization (the "Reorganization") of the Fund into the Emerging Markets Portfolio ("MSIF Emerging Markets"). MSIF Emerging Markets is a diversified series of Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc., an open-end management investment company advised by the Fund's investment adviser. In connection with the Reorganization, stockholders of the Fund will receive newly issued Class I shares of MSIF Emerging Markets with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of their common shares of the Fund on the valuation date, which is expected to be the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange on or about April 5, 2019. The transaction is currently expected to close on or about April 8, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Stockholders of the Fund will continue to be able to trade their common shares of the Fund on the New York Stock Exchange until the close of business on or about April 5, 2019. Subsequently, the Fund will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be dissolved. Stockholders in Japan holding shares of the Fund through the Japan Securities Depositary Center, Incorporated will receive a cash payment equal to the aggregate net asset value of their common shares of the Fund, rather than shares of MSIF Emerging Markets, on the valuation date, which is expected to be the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange on or about April 5, 2019. The transaction is currently expected to close on or about April 8, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Stockholders of the Fund will continue to be able to trade their common shares of the Fund on the Tokyo Stock Exchange until April 5, 2019. In respect of the Fund, the final trade day on and the delisting date from the Tokyo Stock Exchange are scheduled for April 5, 2019 and April 6, 2019, respectively. December 6, 2018 | Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. Announces Reorganization into Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. - Emerging Markets Portfolio. Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") announced that, after considering the recommendation of the Fund's investment adviser, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc., the Board of Directors of the Fund determined that it would be in the best interest of stockholders of the Fund to approve an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization by and between the Fund and Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc., on behalf of its series Emerging Markets Portfolio ("MSIF Emerging Markets"), pursuant to which substantially all of the assets and liabilities of the Fund would be transferred to MSIF Emerging Markets and stockholders of the Fund would become stockholders of MSIF Emerging Markets, receiving shares of common stock of MSIF Emerging Markets equal to the value of their holdings in the Fund (the "Reorganization"). The Reorganization of the Fund will be submitted for stockholder approval at a special meeting of stockholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to be held on March 8, 2019, and any adjournments or postponements thereof, to stockholders of record on January 14, 2019. Further information about the Reorganization will be included in a proxy statement/prospectus expected to be mailed to stockholders in the first quarter of 2019.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 12, 2019 | First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Continuation of Share Repurchase Programs for Certain Closed-End Funds. First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is pleased to announce that the Board of Trustees of each of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD), First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO), and First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE: FAM) has authorized the continuation of each Fund's Share Repurchase Program. Pursuant to each Fund's Share Repurchase Program, each Fund may, from time to time and at the direction of management personnel, repurchase up to the amount of shares in each Fund's Share Repurchase Program described below in secondary market transactions in accordance with applicable law. Each Fund's Share Repurchase Program will continue until the earlier of [i] the repurchase of the amount of shares remaining in each Fund's Share Repurchase Program as noted below (5% of outstanding shares for FSD and FEO and 4.18% of outstanding shares for FAM, the remaining amount in FAM's Share Repurchase Program) or [ii] March 15, 2020. March 8, 2019 | PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. and PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. announce investment policy changes, name changes and an increase in monthly distributions for March, April and May 2019. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) and PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GHY) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Funds have approved a change to the investment policy for each fund, effective today. The Funds have changed certain non-fundamental investment policies to permit the Funds to invest, under normal market conditions, in instruments of any duration or maturity and to remove the limit on investments in high yield instruments rated in the lower rating categories (Caa1 or lower by Moody's, CCC+ or lower by S&P or Fitch, or comparably rated by another NRSRO). Effective immediately, PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. will be renamed PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. and PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. will be renamed PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. The Funds also announced today an increase in the monthly distributions for March, April and May 2019. The distribution amounts and schedule for each fund appears below: Fund Name Ticker Distribution Per Share Change From Prior Distribution Change From Prior Distribution (%) PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (formerly, PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc.) ISD $0.1000 $0.0150 +17.6% PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (formerly, PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc.) GHY $0.1000 $0.0175 +21.2% The distribution amounts result in a market price distribution rate of 8.51% for ISD and 8.63% for GHY as of March 6, 2019.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date JH Income Securities (JHS) -27.0% 0.2085 0.1522 4.45% -6.43% 0.8 34% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 BlackRock FL Municipal 2020 (BFO) -23.1% 0.026 0.02 1.69% -2.66% 0.9 120% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 JH Investors Trust (JHI) -22.4% 0.3167 0.2458 6.35% -10.57% -1.4 40% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 Royce Value Trust (RVT) -21.6% 0.37 0.29 8.36% -10.80% -0.5 6% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 Royce Micro Cap Trust (RMT) -14.3% 0.21 0.18 8.59% -11.32% -1 0% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 BlackRock Municipal Bond (BBK) -14.2% 0.0635 0.0545 4.59% -9.13% 0.8 101% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality (MUS) -11.9% 0.0505 0.0445 4.48% -10.24% -0.1 106% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen Tax-Adv Total Return (JTA) -11.1% 0.27 0.24 8.18% -2.41% 0.3 11% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen High Inc Nov 2021 Target (JHB) -10.8% 0.0465 0.0415 5.09% -1.21% 1.9 111% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target (JHY) -10.3% 0.039 0.035 4.20% 2.46% 0.8 110% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (JCE) -9.9% 0.2775 0.25 7.23% -1.00% 0 3% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Invesco Muni Opps. Trust (VMO) -9.7% 0.0554 0.05 5.09% -8.89% 1.1 104% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Nuveen Diversified Div & Inc (JDD) -9.4% 0.24 0.2175 8.35% -8.88% -0.5 14% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Invesco Adv Muni Inc II (VKI) -8.7% 0.0493 0.045 5.10% -8.63% 0.8 104% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Invesco Trust NY Inv Gra Mn (VTN) -8.7% 0.0554 0.0506 4.60% -5.52% 2.5 105% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 BlackRock MuniEnhanced (MEN) -8.3% 0.048 0.044 4.99% -7.91% 1.1 102% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 BlackRock MuniYield CA (MYC) -7.7% 0.052 0.048 4.30% -9.59% 1.2 103% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen Tax-Adv Div Growth (JTD) -7.5% 0.335 0.31 7.78% -2.69% 0.6 10% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) -7.3% 0.205 0.19 7.39% -6.03% 0.8 14% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) -7.3% 0.129 0.1196 7.00% -9.42% 0.4 8% 3/5/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Over (QQQX) -7.1% 0.42 0.39 7.04% 0.54% -0.7 2% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Inv Qty (MFL) -7.1% 0.0565 0.0525 4.87% -7.84% 1.1 99% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT) -6.3% 0.0635 0.0595 4.88% 0.21% 1.6 104% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen NY Select Tax Free (NXN) -6.0% 0.042 0.0395 3.53% -3.68% 2.1 103% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Invesco CA Value Muni (VCV) -5.7% 0.051 0.0481 4.74% -5.37% 1.9 102% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -5.6% 0.027 0.0255 6.43% -13.45% -0.6 91% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite (SPXX) -5.4% 0.28 0.265 6.83% 0.78% -0.4 6% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen S&P 500 B-W Income (BXMX) -5.1% 0.245 0.2325 7.13% -1.21% -0.3 6% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Deutsche Strategic Muni Inc (KSM) -5.0% 0.05 0.0475 5.09% -6.75% 2.1 105% 3/8/2019 3/15/2019 Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite (DIAX) -4.8% 0.31 0.295 6.50% 1.74% 0.6 8% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen Global High Income (JGH) -4.7% 0.107 0.102 8.14% -13.11% -0.2 100% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Tri-Continental Corporation (TY) -4.6% 0.2515 0.24 4.48% -11.28% 0.1 35% 3/8/2019 3/19/2019 Nuveen MN Quality Muni Income (NMS) -3.9% 0.051 0.049 4.49% -10.47% -0.1 100% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Invesco Quality Muni Income (IQI) -2.8% 0.0531 0.0516 5.19% -8.65% 1 98% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) -2.2% 0.0225 0.022 5.31% -5.33% 1.1 105% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) -1.5% 0.0525 0.0517 5.25% -8.66% 1.1 100% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -1.4% 0.0713 0.0703 8.08% -6.62% 1.6 95% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) -1.3% 0.0375 0.037 4.80% -10.63% 0.3 107% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Invesco Value Muni Income (IIM) -1.0% 0.0594 0.0588 4.79% -6.48% 2.1 99% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.1% 0.0887 0.0886 8.32% 14.87% 1.1 23% 3/5/2019 3/21/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & Inc (DEX) -0.1% 0.0887 0.0886 10.92% -11.93% -0.9 50% 3/5/2019 3/21/2019

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 0.1% 0.02838 0.02841 7.71% -5.76% 0.5 36% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 JH Preferred Income III (HPS) 0.2% 0.122 0.1222 7.85% 1.69% 1.4 79% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.2% 0.02851 0.02856 9.26% -7.96% -0.2 30% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 1.7% 0.05686 0.05784 8.97% -11.14% -0.3 51% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 1.9% 0.04022 0.04099 8.85% -9.89% 0.4 51% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Nuveen Credit Strat. Income (JQC) 2.0% 0.1015 0.1035 15.84% -9.78% 2 41% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 EV Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) 2.2% 0.045 0.046 6.00% -3.46% 0.6 89% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 2.2% 0.0401 0.041 6.50% -10.63% 2 78% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) 2.5% 0.081 0.083 6.21% -13.85% -1.1 96% 3/1/2019 3/20/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 2.5% 0.01948 0.01997 9.70% -2.37% -0.1 60% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) 2.7% 0.0365 0.0375 7.50% -9.09% 0.2 99% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) 2.9% 0.034 0.035 3.76% -8.18% 2.4 117% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) 3.1% 0.032 0.033 6.39% -12.80% -0.6 118% 3/1/2019 3/8/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 3.1% 0.04376 0.04513 9.76% 1.67% 0.1 30% 3/1/2019 3/12/2019 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) 3.4% 0.0998 0.1032 11.14% -10.75% -0.9 19% 3/11/2019 3/20/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) 4.2% 0.071 0.074 6.10% -10.89% -0.7 90% 3/1/2019 3/20/2019 BlackRock NY Municipal Bond (BQH) 4.3% 0.046 0.048 4.17% -10.74% 3.1 103% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Pioneer Diversified High Inc (HNW) 4.7% 0.095 0.0995 8.43% -11.72% 1.5 112% 3/5/2019 3/18/2019 EV Municipal Bond II (EIV) 4.9% 0.0405 0.0425 4.30% -8.77% 0.4 97% 3/1/2019 3/20/2019 Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NMZ) 5.3% 0.0565 0.0595 5.48% -1.73% 1.2 103% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) 5.6% 0.0835 0.0882 10.86% -9.72% -0.2 2% 3/11/2019 3/20/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 5.6% 0.071 0.075 6.42% -10.87% -0.7 103% 3/1/2019 3/20/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) 6.4% 0.1055 0.1123 10.41% -5.89% -0.1 0% 3/11/2019 3/20/2019 Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni (NIQ) 6.8% 0.0295 0.0315 2.94% -7.62% 1 105% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen GA Quality Muni Income (NKG) 7.2% 0.0345 0.037 3.79% -12.27% 2.3 108% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen PA Quality Muni Income (NQP) 7.4% 0.047 0.0505 4.65% -13.42% 1.6 100% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 BlackRock Float Rate Strat (FRA) 7.8% 0.0645 0.0695 6.53% -11.81% -0.9 103% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019 Nuveen NC Quality Muni Income (NNC) 8.3% 0.036 0.039 3.75% -14.04% 1 104% 3/1/2019 3/14/2019

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents ISD And GHY: Moving On To The High Yield Side (Mar. 13), Eaton Vance Covered Call Funds: Maximize Distributions Or Total Return? (Mar. 13)

Alpha Gen Capital presents SPE: Regular Distribution Imminent (Mar. 16)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Confidently The Benchmark Is Reaching New Highs (Mar. 14), Weekly Review Of Preferred Stock CEFs: The Sector Starts Looking A Bit Overvalued (Mar. 13), Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - HYB Is A 7.83% Yielder With Positive Earn/Coverage Ratio (Mar. 13), BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II: А Quality Municipal Closed-End Fund For Your Portfolio (Mar. 10)

Charles Lewis Sizemore presents My Favorite Corner Of The Market (Mar. 13)

*Stanford Chemist presents BGT: 6% Yielding Senior Loan Fund Has 107% Coverage, Attractive Valuation, And Low Expense Ratio (Mar.14), The Chemist's Quality Closed-End Fund Report: February 2019 (Mar. 12), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Loan Funds Catch A Bid, NBB Tender Results (Mar. 11)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Investor Worries Are Everywhere. Relax, This Is Still A Bull Market (Mar. 17)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Will The Fed Hint At A New Course? (Mar. 17)

Lance Roberts presents The Goldilocks Warning (Mar. 18)

Members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory received additional exclusive and actionable commentary on specific funds mentioned in this Roundup. We also offer managed closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield. We're currently offering a limited time only free trial for the with a 20% discount for first-time subscribers. Also, check out our 5-star member reviews. SIGN UP FOR A FREE TRIAL AND 20% DISCOUNT OFFER HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.