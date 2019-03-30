This Is Why Carnival May Be Dead In The Water

I would certainly wait at least a few months longer, if not more, before hitting the "buy" button on this stock and betting on a rebound.

Instead, shares have been in a fragile state, as the economy makes its way through the final stages of a 10-year-long expansion period.

Contrary to popular belief, I think that Carnival's stock selloff had little to do with higher expected fuel costs and currency headwinds.

I have nothing in particular against Carnival Corporation (CCL). In fact, I even considered the company to have the strongest fundamentals in the space, back in January 2018.

But in my view, the stock's recent nosedive, down 11% since the company delivered a disappointing outlook revision, underscores the fragility of a pro-cyclical name undergoing the final stages of a 10-year-long, almost unparalleled period of economic expansion.

Credit: Cruiseable

The post-earnings selloff was credited by media outlets and professional analysts to the current-year earnings pressure caused by (1) higher fuel costs and (2) FX headwinds. But I feel compelled to disagree with the justification, as I believe the bearish sentiment is much more nuanced than this.

For context, Carnival's loss of market value over the past couple of days amounted to about $4.3 billion - in other words, the destruction of investors' capital was surely not immaterial. Certainly, higher fuel expenses and unfavorable currency movements can be significant enough to cause a noticeable impact on earnings expectations. However, consider the following arguments.

First, crude oil prices have been rising very fast since Carnival provided its first outlook for 2019, back in December (see graph below), at an astonishing and consistent rate of about 10% per month. Therefore, the fuel-related headwinds should have already been largely anticipated by the market and priced into the stock.

Source: Macrotrends.net

Second, due to the typical volatility in commodity prices, higher per-gallon fuel costs in 2019 do not necessarily imply an irreversible negative trend that carries forward into future years. When it comes to equity valuation, a one-time or single-year event should impact the stock price to a much lesser extent than, for example, a loss in earnings power that extends much longer into the life of the going concern.

I would offer a similar argument to refute the idea that FX-driven pressures might properly justify the recent loss in Carnival's market value. Not only do currencies tend to fluctuate wildly, easily turning from headwind to tailwind quarter-to-quarter or year-to-year, but also the impact that they might have on financial results are largely outside the company's control. Therefore, these couple of external factors are usually not (and should not be) heavily discounted by investors when trying to assign a value to a stock.

It is worth mentioning that Carnival's revision to its current-year EPS expectations added up to a 4% decrease at the midpoint of the guidance range. In contrast, CCL lost 11% of its value after the earnings report, suggesting valuation multiple contraction that reflects a risk-off attitude towards shares.

Being strategic about Carnival

Ultimately, I believe that an investment in CCL or in any other stock within this particular sector is a bet on the health of the U.S. economy and on the robustness of the stock market. Intuitively, the argument should make sense, since cruises tend to fall under the most discretionary of consumers' expense categories.

Data by YCharts

While the more optimistic investor may see CCL's depressed current-year earnings multiple of 11.3x as a buying opportunity, I suggest bulls approach this stock with extreme caution. Notice above how both the stock price and trailing earnings multiple reached a low of about $15/share and 8.0x, respectively, immediately prior to or during the last two recessions (grey shaded areas on the graph). Should we experience another period of economic contraction in the near future, I find it very plausible that CCL could lose at least another 25% of its market value (assuming roughly $4.50 in EPS times a trailing earnings multiple of 8.5x) before rebounding again.

While CCL might deserve a place in a highly diversified equities portfolio, alongside a number of defensive names, I would certainly wait at least a few months longer, if not more, before hitting the "buy" button on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.