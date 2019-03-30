WTI Weekly: Two-Sided Trade Continued Within Last Week's Balance

This week saw rotational trade within last week’s balance before a buy-side breakout attempt developed through key resistance, 60.40s, into week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for sell-side activity given the recent stopping point high development at 60.39s. This expectation did not play out as rotation higher early week developed, achieving a stopping point, 60.38s, at key resistance. Selling interest emerged as rotational trade then developed through Thursday as key support was tested, 58.20s. Buying interest emerged there, driving price higher back through the range before a buy-side breakout attempt developed in Friday’s trade to 60.73s, where sell excess developed ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 60.14s.

24-29 March 2019

This week’s auction saw re-test of last week’s key support, 58.28s, in Monday’s auction. Structural buy excess developed, 58.17s-58.28s, rejecting the low as a buy-side sequence ensued, achieving a stopping point, 59.35s, into Monday’s NY close. Buy-side continuation ensued in Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point high, 60.38s, at/near key resistance. Sell excess developed there amidst selling interest, 60.20s-60.17s. Two-sided trade then ensued, 60.38s-59.68s, through Tuesday’s NY close into Wednesday.

Wednesday’s auction saw a re-test of the weekly stopping point high to 60.22s before the EIA release (+2.8mil v -1.2mil expected) saw buyers trap, 60.06s, as a sell-side sequence ensued. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 58.81s, where buy excess emerged amidst trapped sellers, 59s. Balance trade developed, 58.81s-59.57s, into Thursday’s auction. Sell-side continuation developed early in Thursday’s trade as Wed’s key support failed and price discovery lower continued, achieving a stopping point, 58.20s, near key support. Minor structural buy excess developed there before buying interest drove price higher to 59.71s ahead of Friday’s auction. Buy-side continuation occurred early in Friday’s trade before a buy-side breakout ensued as buying interest emerged, 60.31s-60.46s, driving price higher, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 60.73s. Selling interest emerged there amidst sell excess, driving price lower to 59.75s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling 60.14s.

NinjaTrader

As noted last week, this week’s primary expectation was for sell-side activity. This probability path did not play out as buying interest emerged twice this week near key support resulting in balance trade. A buy-side breakout above balance ensued in Friday’s auction to 60.73s where sell excess developed, driving price back into prior balance into the week’s close. This week’s rotation was below the average weekly range expectancy (411 ticks).

Looking ahead, this week’s buy-side breakout resulted in structural sell excess, 60.73s-60.40s, in Friday’s auction. Focus into next week centers upon response to this week’s sell excess, 60.73s-60.40s. Buy-side failure at this sell excess will target key demand clusters below, 58.70s-58.20s/57s-56.20s. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this cluster will target key supply overhead, 60.40s-61.30s/62.40s-64.15s. As noted in recent weeks, the market has auctioned toward larger key supply overhead following an approximately 43% buy-side phase from December 2018. Given the sell excess development, the primary expectation, near-term (2-4 weeks), based on market structure remains sell-side.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 43% price rally from December lows, market leverage (Open Interest) continues to decline. Interestingly, MM Long posture has seen an upside break of trend in this week’s data amidst continued relative concentration of long posture amidst the MM participants. Further, MM short posture remains below levels that typically result in the development of structural low formation. Declining overall open interest, increasing MM long posture, and declining MM short posture warrants caution on the buy-side at these price levels.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

