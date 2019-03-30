NG Weekly: Grind Lower Through Last Week's Support, 2.72s, To 2.65s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, our primary inference for this week’s auction was for sell-side activity, following last week’s sell-side defense of key supply. This probability path did play out, as balance developed early week near key support before a sell-side breakdown developed mid-week, driving price lower to 2.65s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.66s.

NinjaTrader

24 – 29 March 2019:

This week’s auction saw sellers trap, 2.72s, in Monday’s trade, at key support before rotation higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.77s, into Monday’s NY close. A minor probe higher developed during late Monday’s Globex auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.78s. Two-sided trade then ensued, 2.78s-2.75s, into Tuesday’s auction before buyers trapped there, 2.75s. Price discovery lower developed into Wednesday’s auction toward key support, 2.72s, once again challenging the low. Selling interest emerged, 2.72s, in Wednesday’s trade, driving price lower in a weekly sell-side breakdown attempt, achieving a stopping point, 2.69s. Sellers trapped, 2.69s, amidst buying interest, halting the sell-side sequence before driving price higher back above the key breakdown level.

Buy-side continuation occurred into Thursday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 2.75s, before halting of the buy-side sequence developed ahead of the EIA release (-36 bcf v -40 bcf expected). Two-sided trade then unfolded, 2.75s-2.70s, through Thursday’s NY Close. Selling interest emerged early in Friday’s trade, driving price lower to challenge Wednesday’s stopping point. Selling interest emerged, 2.69s-2.68s, driving price lower in sell-side continuation, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.65s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.66s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery lower did develop, as balance development occurred above key support into mid-week. Selling interest emerged in Wednesday’s auction at key support, driving price lower to 2.65s ahead of Friday’s close.

Looking ahead, the near-term bias (2-4 week) remains sell-side, as the corrective phase from 2.90s is potentially amidst its third wave. Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week’s unsecured low, 2.65s, and the associated volume into Friday’s close, 2.67s-2.65s. Buy-side failure to hold the auction here will target the key demand cluster below, 2.62s-2.56s. Alternatively, sell-side failure in this area targets the key supply clusters overhead, 2.76s-2.79s/2.87s-2.90s. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, further price discovery lower into major key demand, 2.20s-1.50s, remains possible barring sell-side failure within supply overhead, 2.87s-3.72s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 48% decline from the November 2018 high, no material Managed Money (NYSE:MM) short posture is present. MM short trend may have begun a trend higher in February. It is only with materially larger MM short posture that the market has seen structural lows develop in recent years. This development occurs amidst continued declining market leverage (Open Interest). Based on recent years’ data, current MM posture is not consistent with MM posture that typically contributes to the formation of a structural low. The larger key supply, 2.87s-3.72s, and market response there will remain key.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.