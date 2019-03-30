How To Be A Profitable Gold Bull Right Now

DUST is a leveraged bear ETF on gold miners and decays over time; a short on DUST allows you to leverage this while still being a gold bull.

Gold has fallen to under $1,300 an ounce, creating gaps in the charts of gold and gold-related ETFs.

In my last article on the metal, I explained that 50% of the movement in gold is explained by fluctuations in the dollar. It is no surprise to me that the down-gap in gold's chart coincided with an up-gap in the dollar's chart. Many are wondering whether this is a dip-buying opportunity.

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

Time to Buy?

While gold and its derivatives are highly liquid, allowing traders to easily get in and out of positions, I cannot recommend buying gold on this dip - at least not yet. As I stated in my previous article, I believe the US dollar will continue its upward trend. You might not agree with my thesis on the US dollar, but you cannot disagree with my backtest on this type of gap - it appears to be an area gap:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

This backtest was performed on the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD). Buying after these gaps produces excess losses over the next three days. You can see an example of how this gap plays out earlier in the candlestick chart above.

However, things even out over the following month. The gap does not necessarily fill. Only the short-term trend is statistically significant after the gap; holding for a month after the gap is chaotic:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Reward Still Favors the Bulls, But Short-term Trends Are Bearish

Technical patterns, which are also useful for short-term predictions, also give evidence to the bearish case. We are currently seeing a double-top in gold. The final movement of a double-top pattern takes an average of 20 days, coinciding with the whole month of April.

I stated in my last article the potential downside for the last movement was 11.5%. My current calculation shows roughly the same: 13.2% downside. And like last time, the risk/reward still favors the bulls, with 21.8% potential upside.

Still, the gap and technical patterns show that gold will likely fall more before it rallies. For those who want to take this dip-buying opportunity, I have a suggestion. If your goal is profits and not to hoard the physical metal, consider this chart:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

This shows the comparison of GLD, the Gold Miners ETF (GDX), and the Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 3x ETF (DUST).

While GLD trends mostly sideways, GDX is more volatile and underperforms GLD. GDX reacts to the price of gold to the tune of gold price fluctuations explaining 75% of the variation in GDX's movements. When the price of gold rises, GDX, too, rises.

But clearly investors did not receive the premium that usually comes with holding more volatile/riskier assets. We can leverage this via DUST. Because of the way DUST is structured, it naturally decays, drifting downward over time, even if GDX trades flat.

Long Gold via Short DUST

This means that going short on DUST almost certainly produces positive returns over time. On average, DUST moves downward 10 cents per day. Because of the upside risk, it's best to short DUST via options.

My Markov chain model shows that the best entry point for a short position on DUST is in the morning when GLD gaps down. The price target for a short trade on DUST is $12.50 over the month of April. Here's how to play it:

Buy May 17 $19 puts

When GLD goes up or trends sideways, DUST will go down, increasing the price of these puts. No margin is required for this play; literally any new option trader can make this purchase. We have limited risk (roughly $275 per contract) and nearly unlimited potential reward.

If you want to go long gold now that it's trading at under $1,300 per ounce, this DUST play is safer, as it can go down even if gold doesn't immediately begin retracing its drawdown. If you find gold not retracing the drawdown at the pace you predicted, you can sell some out-of-the-money DUST puts for additional profit, converting the play into a bear put spread. Likewise, if you change your stance on gold and think we might actually see the mini-bear season I spoke of in my last article, you can buy puts on GLD or GDX, essentially creating a cross-equity strangle.

