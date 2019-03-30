FFC: Fed Decision Increases Fixed-Income Appeal, Play It With This Preferred CEF

The fund has very high concentration to financial preferreds, which could expose it to a GFC-type event, but it appears to be in mostly institutions that weathered the last one fine.

One excellent, if underappreciated, way to generate income off of your portfolio is by investing in preferred stocks. This is something of a mix between debt and equity that often has a higher yield than either. Admittedly though, not all companies issue preferred stocks as most issues come from financials, utilities, and other companies in fairly low-growth industries. Nevertheless, given the relatively high yields and safe dividends, investors can usually generate a good return. One of the best ways to invest in preferred stocks is through closed-end funds focusing on the sector. One good choice is the Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Preferred Securities Fund (FFC).

About Preferred Stocks

As mentioned in the introduction, preferred stocks are something of a mix between debt and equity. As is the case with debt, preferred securities pay a fixed dividend that is set at the time that the securities are issued. It can be simply a flat dividend that the company pays over time or it can be a variable rate that is based on some benchmark rate (usually LIBOR). The important thing is that investors are told up front what the dividend will be, and it does not generally depend on the operating performance of the company. In addition to this, preferred stocks are senior to common equity in the capital stack, so the preferred shareholders need to be made whole in the event of a bankruptcy before the holders of the common equity receive any recovery. With that said though, the debt holders will receive recovery before the preferred shareholders do in such a situation. The added risk over debt is the reason why the preferred shares of a company normally have a higher yield than debt of the same company.

Unlike debt though, it is not considered mandatory for a company to pay its promised dividends to its preferred shareholders. What this means is that if the company skips a payment, it will not push the firm into default in the way that missing a debt payment would. However, if it misses a payment to its preferred stockholders, then the company cannot pay any dividend to the common stockholders. As a result, most companies, especially real estate firms or energy partnerships that are valued based on their dividends, will do everything in their power to ensure that they do not miss a payment to the preferred shareholders. In addition, most preferred issues are cumulative, which means that the company must make up all missed payments to the preferred stockholders before it makes any dividend payment to the common stockholders. These factors usually result in preferred dividends being quite safe, which is something that income investors should appreciate.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web site, the Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Preferred Securities Income Fund has the stated goal of providing high current income to the holders of its common stock consistent with the preservation of capital. For the most part, the fund has managed to accomplish that goal as it has delivered a positive total return over any period that we typically analyze:

Source: Flaherty & Crumrine

With that said, the fund delivered a negative return in the fourth quarter of last year as it declined in value along with nearly everything else. It has since rebounded though and currently trades close to the levels that it held over most of 2018:

In order to deliver on its investment objective, FFC invests in a portfolio of preferred equity securities, as one might expect from the name. The preferred stocks in the fund come from a variety of sectors, although banks and insurance companies do dominate the portfolio:

Source: Flaherty & Crumrine

This makes some sense. Banks are one of the largest issuers of preferred stocks because current regulations allow them to consider the money brought in via issuance of these securities as Tier 1 capital, which helps the bank maintain its financial strength in the eyes of regulators and thus derive benefits from the favor that this brings. However, the high percentage of banks and insurance companies in the portfolio exposes the fund to the potential consequences of another financial meltdown like we saw in 2008. Fortunately, most insurance companies weathered through that event relatively unscathed.

As many readers may remember, the smaller community and regional banks were much less affected by the GFC than were the major money center banks. In addition, the insurance companies that focused on offering insurance products and stayed out of trying to act like hedge funds also weathered the event reasonably well. Fortunately, we see a number of these safer institutions in FFC's portfolio:

Source: Flaherty & Crumrine

This large exposure to the smaller and safer firms should help the fund weather another major financial calamity like we saw a decade ago. With that said though, such an event would likely devastate the fund's share price, if only temporarily.

As my long-time readers on closed-end funds are likely aware, I dislike seeing any security have an excessively high weighting in any fund. I normally set the bar here at around 5% of total assets because this is about the level that an asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic risk is the risk that any asset has that is independent of the risk of the broader market. The concern here is that if some event happens that causes the price of a heavily-weighted asset to decline, then it will drag the portfolio down with it. Fortunately, FFC does not have any asset in its portfolio with a weighting of over 5%, so it should be diversified enough to be protected against the idiosyncratic risk of any individual asset.

One of the nice things about closed-end funds is that they have much more flexibility to use leverage than other types of fund do because they do not have to worry about fund inflows and outflows. FFC has used this fact to boost its effective yield by borrowing money to buy preferred securities. As long as the yield on the securities that the fund buys is higher than the interest rate that it pays on this debt, this works to boost the effective yield that the fund is able to produce for its shareholders. As FFC is able to borrow at institutional rates, this is the case right now. As of the time of writing, FFC has a leverage rate of 34.9% of total assets. This is admittedly higher than I really like to see, but given the fact that preferred stocks are generally reasonably stable in price, it is probably not too much of a problem.

Why Invest in Preferred Stocks?

Several months ago, I recommended against buying preferred stocks. My rationale for this recommendation was that holding fixed income securities with an unlimited duration in a rising interest rate environment would likely result in capital losses. However, last week the Federal Reserve effectively took the prospect of further rate hikes this year off of the table, which quite likely ends the rising interest rate environment. In addition, as I discussed in a few previous articles, the risks of a recession in the near-term are rising. This increases the possibility that the Federal Reserve will actually cut rates, which should prove bullish for fixed-income securities as the price of these securities moves inversely to interest rates. Thus, the Federal Reserve's policy reversal changed the outlook for preferred stocks to a bullish one.

Distribution and Valuation

FFC is somewhat unique among closed-end funds in that it tends to trade for right around net asset value. On March 22, 2019, the latest date for which data is currently available, the fund had a net asset value of $18.92 per share. The fund closed at $18.92 per share as of the same date, so it was directly in line with its net asset value. The fund trades for $18.88 per share as of the time of writing, which would be a slight discount over the last reported net asset value, but this value was about a week ago. Overall, you should expect to pay an amount that is in line with what the fund's assets are actually worth.

As mentioned earlier, FFC uses leverage to boost its effective yield. Thus, we should expect the fund to boast a higher yield than unlevered preferred stock funds such as the iShares Preferred Income Securities ETF (PFF). This is indeed the case as FFC yields 7.12% at the current price. This is certainly a respectable yield that should help make up for the fact that preferred securities do not have as much upside potential as common equities do.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the market environment for preferred securities has improved somewhat following last week's Federal Reserve meeting. As the likelihood of a declining interest rate environment being instituted has increased, investors may want to add preferred securities to their portfolios as a way to generate income with the potential for capital appreciation. FFC looks like a good fund to use to accomplish this as its use of leverage enables it to boast a higher yield than the preferred ETFs without having an outsized amount of risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.