McDermott International: Going For A Double, Maybe A Triple

We think we have seen the bottom in MDR, and at current levels, it presents a reasonable risk/reward scenario.

Charges from legacy CBI projects have weakened investor confidence in the company in recent months, leading to a ~70% decline in its stock price.

Introduction

I have been planning to devote an article to McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) for some time. Other responsibilities in my consulting business delayed in carrying out this task. Fortunately, the market seems to be asleep on this one as well. You can see from the screen capture below, MDR is at a multi-year low over a period that includes the depths of 2015-2016.

Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good (an expression I seem to use fairly often)!

Source

MDR has hitched its star to the burgeoning LNG plant construction wave that is ongoing, and has had some success in this arena. Securing contracts from BP (NYSE:BP) for the EPIC contract related to the Ahmeyim Tortue LNG project offshore Mauritania and Senegal. Recently, it picked up another EPIC contract from Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Qatar Petroleum to build the Golden Pass LNG project at Sabine Pass right here in the US.

This is a high-stakes/high-margin type work and form one albeit central leg of the thesis to own MDR. A comment from David Dickson, President and CEO of MDR, from the quarterly report:

The LNG cycle is here and continuing. The petrochemical cycle is emerging and the offshore cycle appears to be shifting into high gear as illustrated by the 70% sequential quarter increase in our offshore bids, change orders outstanding and targets as of the end of Q-4. - Source

The other part of the ownership thesis is MDR's joint venture tie-in with Baker Hughes, a GE Company (NYSE:BHGE). The two of them together form a versatile engineering and construction team capable of delivering a turnkey project onshore, topsides, and on the ocean floor. This seems to be producing the desired results as it's netted a number of major contracts recently. Among them:

ONGC mega project, KG DWN-98-2 Cluster 2

The Equus Western Gas project in Australia

Talos Energy's Zama Field in the Gulf of Mexico

And just recently:

Saudi Arabia - Offshore facilities fabrication and installation

All of this is consistent with my view that this industry is beginning a prolonged upswing. The slide below gives MDR's estimate of the opportunity pipeline with about $60 bn of unawarded work to be let at some point, making the current depressed price look like opportunity to me. So let's have a deeper look at a thesis for owning the stock at the current level.

Source

Source

Above is a capture from a Rystad report that shows a gap between operating, or sanctioned LNG projects, and world demand for the stuff. The fact there is gap should mean that most LNG FIDs sail through to sanction.

LNG plant construction is central to the thesis for owning MDR.

McDermott International

McDermott is a legacy engineering and construction company with a storied history in the oil and gas E&P industry. Its roots go all the way back to the beginning of the U.S. offshore industry in the 1940s, building jackets for the thousands of platforms that went into the GoM over the last 75 years. Over that time, it's gone through some changes, with the most recent being the acquisition of Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) in 2018.

Source: This graphic paints a broad swath of MDR's engineering and construction (E&C) capabilities.

It seems there were a lot of hiccups that came with the integration of these two companies. Hiccups from a merger that seemed "muddied" by the entry of Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) into the process with an independent offer for MDR. There was a lot of back and forth over the ensuing months, but finally SUBCY was dissuaded from further attempts to derail MDR's merger with CBI through the approval of the merger by the shareholders of both companies. It is likely that SUBCY's intervention proved a significant distraction that led to some of the issues with ongoing contracts that have helped to keep MDR's stock at a suppressed level.

A recap of the Q4 quarterly report

One of the things that became apparent in Dickson's remarks on the call was the CBI had been low-balling deals to get work. Cost overruns began to quickly mount up on several legacy CBI contracts and made an impact on MDR's bottom line. A house-cleaning at CBI ensued to right the ship going forward. Dickson's comments:

The first phase of our journey with CB&I has presented us with challenges that have sharpened our resolve and prompted rigorous, creative and sophisticated responses. The most notable of these challenges was the need to address significant cost increases on the focus projects that we took on from CB&I. In response, we have made major changes in the onsite and area management teams, brought in new talent, including a new Chief Operating Officer and overhauled numerous processes and procedures. - Source

There were three in particular that impacted Q4 results:

Calpine Gas turbine power; a change in estimate of $31 million.

Freeport LNG project; a change in estimate of $102 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This one wasn't due to mismanagement by CBI as much as an underestimate of Hurricane Harvey costs. Discussions with the client are underway to seek reimbursement.

Cameron project; $168 million. Bad labor management and increases in subcontract, commissioning and construction management costs.

Uh-gly! And, if you go back through previous reports, the adjustments come to over $1.2 bn from legacy CBI projects. Clearly MDR's management got sold a bill of goods, and whoever was in charge of due diligence in this merger...should probably be doing something else for a living now.

My view? This probably isn't surprising and MDR seems to understand that this type of thing can't continue. It's sacked underperforming contractors, and installed managers with proven track records for project delivery. At ~$7.00 a share, I'll give it the benefit of the doubt.

And something may surprise you. Problems like this can actually lead to improved customer relations. How, you may ask? What this type of discovery leads to is an awareness of shortcomings in project delivery. When the contractor takes "ownership" of their flaw, it can create an environment of trust...sort of "The Devil You Know" kind of advantage in future tenders.

If you keep screwing up though, you're toast!

Looking down the road

MDR sees a brighter future with revenues for 2019 topping $10 bn potentially, a 30$% YoY increase from 2018! With its contracted backlog of over $10 bn coming to 2019, and the more than $5.3 bn in contract awards in the first couple of months, there is justification for this optimism, in my view.

Source

Source

David Dickson's comments on 2019:

As I said earlier there are many reasons for optimism, our revenue pipeline is robust, customer confidence is high, integration is nearly complete, our cost synergies are almost fully implemented and the processes for our planned business sales are proceeding well. - Source

Technology Licensing

Something that doesn't get a lot of press is MDR's technology licensing business. This is a legacy asset from the old Lummus business that came with CBI. The nice thing about licensing is that it brings revenue with very low costs associated with it.

Source

As the slide points out, Lummus technology, while not a huge contributor to revenue ($157 mm in 2018) - was responsible for $8 bn in pull-through. Technology is always an advantage!

Risks

Well, there are two that occur to me right out of the gate.

There could be other shoes to drop in the CBI legacy project charge business. It seems like current management has attempted to get its arms around this problem. There can be no backing away from that fact, and it's been a rolling target the last few quarters. So, we'll see.

The price of gas globally is pretty flakey, leading to shifting advantage for certain geographic areas. The point here is some of this LNG construction wave could become uneconomic and get canceled. With the information available now, I don't see this as a huge risk, but it's out there nonetheless.

If either of the two scenarios above play out, MDR could suffer.

Finances

From the lows of 2017, the combination of CBI and MDR has created a juggernaut with the critical mass to go against the E&C heavy weights. Along the way, there has been some pain financially, and like many companies, MDR has chosen to take the hit in a the form of an non-cash impairment charge to the tune of $2.2 bn. MDR's CFO, Stuart Spence, described this thusly:

The net loss for the fourth quarter was primarily the result of a number of significant non-cash charges, including the following: first, a non-cash $2.2 billion impairment charge due, in part, to a change in our cost of capital and risk premium assumptions included in the discount rates utilized to revive the present value of our cash flows.

Source

This impairment charge, resulting in a huge loss for the quarter and for the year, was $148 mm, a significant step-back from the positive $183 mm in 2017. So, not good for sure. The impairment charge was a necessary step to meet valuation requirements, but really doesn't impact the business going forward.

Source

Debt

The total amount of long-term debt is problematic at $3.4 billion, given the capitalization of $1.2 bn. But I would say this lopsided ratio is priced into the stock at the current price, and in light of the positives we noted, we will look past it. There are no substantial unsecured maturities before 2024, so there is room to run.

That said, interest payments outweigh cash flow at present, so there is a day of reckoning if things do not improve. As somewhat of a safety factor, the company has $845 mm in cash on the balance sheet, borrowing availability of another $500 mm on a credit line, and there are several businesses it is cashing out that will generate cash of around $1 bn according to Dickson. So, there are no short-term liquidity concerns about the company.

Source

Your takeaway

My expectation is that this is an excellent entry point in a company that has bright prospects going forward in an E&C niche that is just going to go nuts over the next few years. With the joint venture with Baker, MDR has capabilities that exceed any of the companies normally considered to be competitors for this sort of work.

One key point though! I think to be interested in MDR, you have to buy into the central thesis, which is LNG plant construction will be robust for the foreseeable future. Of course, the underlying thesis is the Asian demand for gas and the fact they can't produce themselves to shift away from coal for electricity generation. People in Asia are tired of dirty air.

A sampling of competitors like Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), Fluor (NYSE:FLR), and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) suggest that there is money in the E&C business in tightly managed companies.

Source: SA, table by author

You can see from the stock price action over the last few years that it has occasionally been as high as $25/share - most recently last fall. That gives us a potential upside range from its current price.

I have taken a small tracking position in this stock as of 03/26/2019 and have seen a 8% gain so far. My bet is there is more to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDR, BHGE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.