Weekly Economic Vital Signs - It's A Late Cycle Slowdown, For Now

This objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Q4 GDP

Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 2.2% in the fourth quarter of last year, down from the prior estimate of 2.6%. The economy grew 2.9% in 2018, which was up from 2.2% in 2017, but what did that extra growth cost? A lot! Despite last year's ill-advised tax cuts, gross domestic income growth decelerated from 4.6% in the third quarter to just 1.7% in the fourth. A decline in corporate profit growth was a significant factor in this deceleration, but you wouldn't know that from stock prices. We have stolen a tremendous amount of future demand with ill-gotten debt-induced spending, and the payback is going to be very painful.

We continue to borrow at every level (corporate, government and consumer) to keep this expansion chugging along, and the only thing allowing it to continue is low interest rates. What used to be called the business cycle is really a credit cycle. When credit dries up and/or interest rates rise, it will come to an end. This is why central banks are fearful of draining too much liquidity or allowing interest rates to increase too much.

Consumer spending typically accounts for more than two-thirds of our economic growth, so its sustainability is paramount, as 1.6% of last quarter's 2.2% growth was attributable to the consumer. For this reason, I am very focused on the health of the labor market and the sustainability of wage increases. I don't see any signs for significant concern now.

Housing Starts and Building Permits

Housing starts tanked 8.7% in February to an annual rate of 1.162 million, while permits to build slipped 1.6% to 1.296 million. Starts are now down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis and permits are down 2%. Single-family home starts accounted for all of the 17% decline in February, but this was after a 19% increase in January. It looks like the decline in starts in February had a lot to do with a significant decline in completions, which slowed down the pipeline. While the number of homes under construction is near an expansion high, the number authorized but not yet started (195,000) is at its highest number since 2007. A shortage of workers is probably also at play.

It is also important to remember that year-over-year comparisons are difficult because of the surge in building in early 2018 that followed the hurricanes in late 2017.

I expect new home construction to pick up as the year progresses, fueled by lower mortgage rates, moderating price increases and continued income growth. Yet I don't see residential construction being a significant contributor or detractor from the rate of economic growth in 2019.

New Home Sales

New home sales for February surprised to the upside at an annual rate of 667,000, which is well above the consensus expectation of 607,000 and the highest level since last March. New home sales have now risen for a second month in a row. Even the three-month moving average of 630,000 is at the best levels since last June. This report weighs positively on the first-quarter rate of economic growth.

Consumer Confidence

In what was a mixed report, the Consumer Confidence Index fell from 131.4 in February to 124.1 in March. This was the fifth decline over the past six months in what is still a very strong number, as can be seen below. On the one hand, plans to buy autos and homes strengthened along with inflation expectations. On the other, the number of people who said jobs were hard to get rose, while those who said jobs were plentiful fell.

We know there are plenty of job openings, so the source of discontent must be a mismatch between the skills sought by employers and the ones held by those looking for work. I think most of these job openings are lower-paying and lower-skilled jobs that don't interest the available pool of labor.

Consumers could also be feeling the pinch from prices that are rising due to the Trump administration's tariff policy. The Trump administration has tariffs on $265 billion worth of Chinese goods, which resulted in a $2.7 billion tax increase on American companies in November of 2018 alone! Companies are offsetting this extra cost by increasing prices on the goods that American consumers purchase. Therefore, these tariffs are really a regressive tax on the American consumer. This results in a negative feedback loop that slows corporate output and job growth in many industries.

Personal Income and Outlays

This data is still being reported with a significant lag. Personal income rose just 0.2% in February, but the wages and salaries component increased 0.3%, which is positive. A decline in interest income dragged down the overall figure. What is important is that the rate of growth in real disposable income continues to increase on a year-over-year basis. Personal spending numbers for February are delayed due to the government shutdown.

Conclusion

A cornerstone to my investment strategy is always to maintain a core exposure to each asset class (stocks, bonds, commodities and cash) so that no matter which of the four economic seasons we are experiencing, I will always have a part of the portfolio performing well. The rate of economic growth can be either accelerating or decelerating, and the rate of inflation can be either increasing or decreasing. My objective is to determine which season is upon us, and then overweight the asset class, or classes, that have historically outperformed in that environment.

The rate of economic growth is clearly decelerating, which should continue as the year progresses. I have been forecasting growth of 1-2% for the first quarter, with an expectation of 1.5% for the year. Yet I still see the potential for a gradual increase in the rate of inflation. As such, I expect long-term interest rates to resume their upward trajectory from the multi-decade lows achieved in the summer of 2016, despite the recent decline in yields. I think it will be a rise in long-term interest rates that ultimately ends this expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.