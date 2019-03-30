MannKind - Annual Meeting, Afrezza Scripts, And Cash

MannKind (MNKD) investors this week saw the company file its proxy materials for the annual shareholder meeting. It was my opinion that this proxy would include a request for additional shares. It did not. The fact that an additional share request was not included in this proxy does not mean there are not very real reasons that a request should happen. It simply means that the Board of Directors and management made a decision to not seek additional shares at this time.

MannKind has 280,000,000 authorized shares, and of that number, there are 187,774,030 outstanding. That leaves the company with 92,225,970 shares to work with. Of that number, the following have been spoken for:

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As you can see, the shelf is virtually empty of shares. Any person assessing this situation realistically understands that having no shares on the shelf could create a number of issues. Some analysts believe that the 14 million shares tied to the $2.38 warrants would get exercised. That has not been my belief. With a bit over a week to go, I would think that most people think these shares getting exercised is not likely. If they are not exercised, the 14,000,000 shares associated with them will come back to the shelf. That would give the company 18.8 million shares to work with.

Given the cash situation at the company, it is my belief that MannKind will negotiate again with Deerfield to handle interest and principal with shares. With some quick numbers, I see that interest and principal due to Deerfield in the next few months total about $13.5 million. If we assume that the company is able to issue shares at $1.75 in lieu of cash, the matter would require 7.7 million shares. This would leave 11.1 million shares on the shelf, whilst preserving much needed cash.

The next shares that could become available are the warrants at $1.60 which expire in December. There are 26.67 million shares tied to those warrants. Here is the catch 22. If exercised, the shelf remains virtually empty of shares. If not exercised, the company gets that back, but it essentially means that the stock is trading at a level most shareholders do not want to see at that stage.

The Mann Group has 21.9 million shares tied to its debt. That equates to a conversion price of $4 per share. With the equity trading at under $2 per share, and the debt due in two years, it is not a foregone conclusion that the stock will be at a price point where conversion can be assumed. As early as Q3 of this year, the Street will begin to focus on that debt maturity. MannKind should, at some point in the not too distant future, begin to negotiate with the Mann Group on this debt. Those negotiations could extend that debt to a later date, as well as set a new conversion price to convert the debt to shares. Having only 11 million shares on the shelf to work with makes such negotiations difficult.

The bottom line is simple. Shares on the shelf is responsible business. In my opinion, it is not a question of if more shares are sought; it is a question of when. Yes, shares on the shelf allow for possible dilution, but investors in this equity simply need to be aware that the cash situation and debt markets virtually guarantee that shares will be used in an attempt to get this company over its hurdles.

Scripts

For the week ending March 22, 2019, Afrezza scripts came in at 606. This number should be pretty disappointing to investors because the growth is woefully slow despite a $5 million advertising campaign in Q1 of this year. I frequently get asked about the Direct Selling program and whether that will be the savior. If you want a realistic answer, I'm your huckleberry.

If we look at the known information about the direct selling program, we can begin to determine what the numbers will mean. What we know:

The program is limited to 1,000 people

The maximum packages per month is three

The length of time a person can be on the program is one year.

The program seems to still be active, thus we can assume that 1,000 people have not been reached

Thus, if we take the maximum price ($199) and multiply by the maximum packages (3,000), multiplied by 12 months, we arrive at the maximum revenue of $7,164,000 for the entire program. At this stage, only two months have passed, so we need to divide by 6. This brings us to a maximum of $1,194,000. Now we need to ask ourselves what is reasonable in terms of these maximums. Not every person is going to buy three packages per month, nor are they necessarily going to by the bigger packages. Let's say that 30% of the maximum is the number to go with. That means the revenue in Q1 would be $358,000. It will help the revenue line, but is likely negative to the bottom line when the costs are considered.

I estimate that via retail sales the company will have net revenue of $5.5 million. If we consider direct sales, then revenue will likely be between $5.7 and $5.8 million.

Quarter over Quarter

Scripts in Q1 of 2019 are pacing 8.3% lower than what were delivered in Q4 of 2018. Essentially Q1 Afrezza retail sales numbers have been very flat. In my opinion, the Direct-To-Consumer program has cannibalized the more lucrative retail sales.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Advertising

During the most recent conference call, management indicated that traffic to the website, downloads of the co-pay cards, and interest was all on the rise. That call was a month ago, and scripts since then have been flat. If indeed the traffic and downloads are up, what would be the main reason for these not converting into paying scripts? In my opinion, the price point may be a critical issue. I estimate that there have been 2,450 ads run during Q1 at a cost of $4.9 million.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on iSpot.tv data)

The discussion on the value of advertising this product needs to be brought up. Yes, it takes time and repetition for an ad campaign to work, but we are now about three months into a campaign, and the results are not getting from the company's website to the retail pharmacy counter. Is spending $5 million in television ads per quarter sustainable? How much will the sales and marketing line item increase? These are questions that will play out in Q2.

Cash

I have made some modifications to the cash worksheet. I have now included interest payments in the chart so as to more effectively outline the cash situation in the most realistic manner. I estimate that MannKind finished the week of March 22nd with about $50 million in cash. That level of cash is enough to get through Q3 and assumes that Deerfield is paid in cash and the receipt of a $12.5 million milestone from United Therapeutics (UTHR).

If the 14 million shares tied to the $2.38 warrants get exercised, the company would see an injection of $30 million. As I have stated, I do not believe that these will be exercised.

Readers should also be aware that I have not yet shifted the cash burn to account for television ads. I am waiting to see the Q1 numbers on selling costs to assess what level of dollars I need to attribute to that line.

With MannKind, I attribute cash acquisition as fitting into the 3Ds: Deal, Debt, Dilution. I do not see new debt as being very likely, so that leaves Dilution and Deals. Deals typically require that the company have something to sell. With MannKind, the pipeline available for deal is all in the pre-clinical stage. Given that dynamic, and the realistic assessment that cash is exhausted by the end of Q3, there is something binary to consider. Is a deal in the next six months more likely than dilution? MannKind could get a milestone for the undisclosed molecule associated with the United deal, but as yet there seems to be very little movement on that front. If the company could put its hands on $30 million, it could buy enough time for the 26.67 million warrants to come into play. That could infuse $40 million, which gets the company into Q2 of 2020.

The bottom line is that there is currently a $30 million and three-month gap between when cash runs out and when the warrants expire. Opinions on where that $30 million may come from are plentiful. Personally, I lean toward dilution because I believe that the company will address Deerfield payments with shares. That leaves a $17 million and two-month gap to fill. But...this brings us back to expenditures on the ad campaign which are not included in my assessment chart. At $5 million per quarter in added spending, the problem could be right back to something along the lines of $30 million and three months.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Summary

Is MannKind better off now than it was a year ago? Yes. Does it have more cash infusing options than it did a year ago? Yes. Is MannKind out of the woods yet? No. This company still has challenges, still has low sales on its FDA approved drug, and still has issues with cash. If it navigates everything perfectly, it will still very likely need to take the share count well above 200 million in order to get to a point where the Street feels that the metrics are beginning to look decent. There is a new trading range with a cap at about $2.20 and a base at about $1.60. Savvy investors can play the range to profit or build a position for the longer term. The key with this equity is being realistic. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.