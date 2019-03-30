Constellation Brands Earnings Preview: The Fundamentals Look Much Better Than The Chart

The company has been able to grow earnings and sales at a solid rate in recent years, but the stock has been moving lower.

Constellation Brands (STZ) is set to release earnings on Thursday morning, and the company is expected to earn $1.73 per share for fiscal Q4 2019. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $1.73 billion.

The company produces and distributes such beers as Corona, Modelo, and Funky Buddha; wine brands such as Clos Du Bois and Robert Mondavi; and spirits such as SVEDKA Vodka and Black Velvet Canadian Whiskey.

Over the last three years, Constellation has seen its earnings grow at a rate of 23% per year, and the EPS increased by 18% in the third quarter. The company earned $1.90 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018, so analysts expect earnings to decline on a year-over-year basis.

Sales have been growing more modestly than earnings. The average annual growth rate over the last three years has been 7%, while the third quarter showed sales growth of 9% on a year-over-year basis.

Constellation has stellar management efficiency measurements with a return on equity of 23.4%, a profit margin of 28.7%, and an operating margin of 32.7%. These measurements have helped the company increase net income from continuing operations tremendously over the last few years. From fiscal year end 2016 through fiscal year end 2018, net income more than doubled from just over $1 billion to over $2.3 billion.

The Price Performance hasn't Matched the Fundamental Performance

Constellation's fundamentals are well above average in terms of earnings and sales growth, and the management efficiency measurements. Despite the fundamental strength, the stock has underperformed the market. According to Investor's Business Daily's Relative Strength rating, Constellation's price performance has only beaten 15% of publicly traded stocks.

Looking at the weekly chart, we see that the stock peaked last April above the $230 level and fell throughout the rest of the year. The stock fell below the $150 briefly in January and the stock has only rallied modestly in the first quarter of 2019. Through Thursday's close, Constellation was only up 7.7% on a year-to-date basis, while the S&P was up 12.3%.

The stock is well below its 52-week moving average, but it did just move back above its 13-week moving average which could be a positive sign for the stock. The stock could also be seeing some support at the $165 level now. That area served as a temporary high back in 2016. After the drop below $150 in January, the stock has pulled back to the $165 area in three different weeks, but it has bounced off that level.

The pattern in the chart looks similar to late 2016 and early 2017. The stock pulled back then, but the decline wasn't nearly as sharp. The stock consolidated for three months in the $140 to $155 area before taking off on a rally that lasted from February '17 until the end of the year and saw the stock gain 55% during the rally. The stock has been consolidating between $165 and $175 for the last nine weeks now and it could be ready to start a new rally.

The Sentiment is Slightly Skewed toward the Bullish Side

Despite the poor price performance, the sentiment indicators reflect a certain degree of optimism toward the stock. There are 27 analysts following the stock and 22 of them have the stock rated as a "buy" while the other five have it rated as a "hold". That means that 81% of overall ratings fall in the buy category and that is above average - even for a company with strong fundamentals like Constellation.

The short interest ratio is at 2.67 currently and that falls in the average range. There are 4.18 million shares sold short as of March 15 and the stock sees 1.57 million shares change hands on the average day. The short interest increased slightly from the end of February through the mid-March report, but the difference was negligible.

The put/call ratio is currently showing a slight skew toward the bearish side with a reading of 1.02. There are 33,641 puts open at this time with 32,961 calls open. The ratio is slightly above the 1.0 reading I consider to reflect pessimism, and it has increased dramatically since the last earnings report back on January 9. Before that earnings report, the put/call ratio was hovering between 0.4 and 0.5.

Looking at the three sentiment indicators as a whole, analysts are too bullish, the short interest is a little low, but option traders are bearish and have grown more bearish throughout the last three months.

My Overall Take on Constellation Brands

I love how strong Constellation's fundamentals are - solid earnings growth, solid sales growth, a good ROE and a good profit margin. The chart is troubling, but the slight upturn in the last few weeks is encouraging. I wish the sentiment was a little more skewed toward the bearish side as that would mean there were investors that could switch sides and help drive the stock price higher.

Looking at the last six earnings reports, the stock has gapped up three times, and it has gapped lower three times. The company has beaten its EPS estimate five out of those six quarters, so beating the estimates didn't always result in the stock gapping up. The company posted EPS of $2.37 in January, and that was 15% better than the $2.06 estimate. Even with that beat, the stock dropped 12.4% on the earnings date.

The company disappointed investors by lowering its full fiscal year profit guidance in the third-quarter earnings report. Constellation pointed specifically to soft wine and spirit sales as the culprit.

Constellation made a splash when it acquired a 38% stake in Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) as it was really the first alcohol related company to make a large investment in the cannabis industry. While this investment could pay off in a big way, I don't think it is going to boost earnings in the immediate future.

I am bullish on Constellation, but I don't think you have to buy the stock ahead of the earnings report. Even if the stock gaps higher, I think Constellation is more of a long-term play. While the stock has a history of gapping after earnings reports, there hasn't been a discernible pattern to the direction of the gaps. I normally put more emphasis on the sentiment readings for short-term earnings trades, but the sentiment is inconclusive here. Analysts have become more bullish in the last three months while option traders have become more bearish.

If you own the stock, I would suggest holding on to it. If you are looking to buy the stock, I would suggest waiting until after the earnings report and then look to buy it with the idea of holding it for at least a year.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.