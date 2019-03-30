April Dogs Of The Aristocrats Vs. Contrarian Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten April top-yield Aristocrats showed 37.29% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low-priced little dogs extended their S&P Dividend Aristocrats lead.

"S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats measure the performance S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years." - US.spindices.com.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 10.4% To 23.85% Aristocrat Net Gains To April 2020

Four of the ten top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among these top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for Aristocrats graded by Wall St. wizards was 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 1, 2020, were:

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) was projected to net $167.78, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $209.57 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

General Dynamics Corp. (GD) netted $137.53 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM) was projected to net $170.47, based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was projected to net $144.87, based on target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Nucor Corp. (NUE) was projected to net $199.03, based on a median target price estimate from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. (T) was projected to net $204.67, based on a median of target estimates from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) was projected to net $165.09 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-six brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $170.84, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) was projected to net $155.60 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 16.95% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Four Dividend Aristocrat Dogs To Lose 3.33% to 11.9% By April 2020

The four probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for April 2019 -20 were:

Procter & Gamble (PG) projected a $33.34 loss, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts, including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) projected a $39.25 loss, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) projected a $90.79 loss based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts, including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) projected a $119.09 loss based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from fourteen analysts, including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated to be 7.06% on $4k invested as $1k in each of these four stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (12): (Broker Alert) Wall Street Analysts' Predictions Show Contrary Indications To April 2020

Whether looking back five years or looking back six months, when comparing the top four broker-predicted Aristocrat gainers versus their four losers, more of their losers win, and their winners lose, in the race to post top market prices.

Broker 4 Wins vs. 4 Loss Aristo Prices Over Past Five Years

Source: Yahoofinance.com Interactive

More broker-predicted losers win and their winners lose in the race to post top market prices. The five-year chart above shows one broker-predicted winner (ABBV) and two losers (PG & ITW) scoring top price gains.

Broker 4 Wins vs. 4 Loss Aristo Prices Past Six Months

Source: YahooFinance.com Interactive

The six-month chart above shows all four broker-predicted Aristocrat losers (PG, ITW, KMB, and BEN) scoring top price gains, while predicted winners (CAH, ABBV, GD, and ADM) all show below 0% gains.

Case closed: Broker-predicted Aristocrats losers won and their winners lost in the race to post top market prices from 2014 to 2019.

Source: littlethings.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs", even if they are "Aristocrats."

57 Dividend Aristocrats By Broker Targets

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: No broker coverage or one broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. It can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may be taken as contrarian.

57 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Source: US.spindices/YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (13-22): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are Your Dogs of The Dividend Aristocrats

Top ten Aristocrats selected 3/28/19 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, AT&T, Inc. [1] was the lone communication services representative in the top ten.

The first of two healthcare representatives placed second, AbbVie [2], while the second health issue in the top ten placed fifth, Cardinal Health [5]. One financial services firm placed third, People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) [3].

Two energy representatives placed fourth and sixth, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [4] and Chevron (CVX) [6], and a lone consumer cyclical firm took the seventh slot, Leggett & Platt (LEG) [7]. Then, one utilities firm placed eighth, Consolidated Edison (ED) [8].

Finally, two consumer defensive sector representatives placed ninth and tenth, Coca-Cola (KO) [9] and Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) [10], to complete these S&P Aristocrats top 10 by yield for April.

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions: (23-32) Ten Aristocrats Showed 9.5% To 21.9% Upsides To April 2020; (33) Downsides Projected From Ten Losers Ranged -0.64% To -13.1%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 37.29% Advantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats To April 2020

Ten top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Aristocrats selected 3/28/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The Five Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (32) Delivering 13.65% Vs. (33) 9.95% Net Gains by All Ten by April 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 37.29% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced Aristocrats top yield stock, Cardinal Health, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 23.85%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top yield Aristocrats for March 28 were People's United Financial, AT&T, Leggett & Platt, Coca-Cola, and Cardinal Health, with prices ranging from $16.57 to $47.92

Five higher-priced Aristocrats as of March 28 were AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, Consolidated Edison, Chevron, and Kimberly-Clark, whose prices ranged from $79.96 to $123.89.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

