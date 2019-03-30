EPR Properties Is Ready To Move To The Left

We like undervalued REITs like EPR that exhibit at the same time strong momentum that enables them to raise equity to spur growth.

EPR Properties is a high quality REIT surfing on booming trends like experience and education.

EPR Properties (EPR) is a specialty REIT that specializes in entertainment and experiential commercial real estate properties and education-related real estate. On the one hand, there is little competition in this niche, and on the other hand, EPR is surfing on booming Millennial trends like “experience” and “education”. EPR is a quality REIT that deserves a higher valuation.

Three segments

EPR Properties is active in three niche segments of the real estate market:

Entertainment (48% of net operating income): 152 megaplex theatre properties, 7 entertainment retail centers, and 11 family entertainment centers.

(48% of net operating income): 152 megaplex theatre properties, 7 entertainment retail centers, and 11 family entertainment centers. Recreation (32% of NOI): 12 ski areas, 21 attractions, 34 golf entertainment complexes, and 13 other recreation facilities.

(32% of NOI): 12 ski areas, 21 attractions, 34 golf entertainment complexes, and 13 other recreation facilities. Education (19% of NOI): 59 public charter schools, 69 early education centers, and 15 private schools.

Exhibit 1: Portfolio overview

Source: Company presentation

Exhibit 1 immediately reveals one of EPR’s strong points: its high occupancy rate.

A second strong point is the quality of its tenants. Even its cinema properties have rental coverage ratios (operating cash flow/rent) of 1.92. Most of the company's recreation and education properties have even higher ratios above 2.0, and the weighted average REIT-level tenant coverage ratio is 1.92.

For context, a ratio over 1.3 is generally considered safe in this industry.

Exhibit 2: Rental coverage ratios

Source: Company presentation

A third strong point is the long lease duration. Currently, EPR's average remaining lease term is 14 years in duration!

Exhibit 3: 10-year lease expirations

Source: Company presentation

The number of leases that will expire over the next decade is also fairly limited.

Will Netflix kill the movie theatre?

It seems to be a near certainty that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will kill the movie theatre like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will kill the retail business as we know it. But is this really the case?

"Retail Apocalypse: 4,810 closures in first three months of 2019". This headline from Fox Business on March 8, 2019 would strike fear into the heart of anyone involved in the retail industry. The data is, indeed, scary. Since the start of the year Gap (NYSE:GPS), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Victoria's Secret (NYSE:LB), and Foot Locker (FL) have all announced store closures.

The so-called "retail apocalypse" has been killing retail life for some time. While nearly 5,000 locations are shuttering in 2019 alone, 2018 saw massive closures that included industry stalwarts Toys 'R' Us, Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), and Kmart, just to name a few. 2017 wasn't much prettier.

But data collated and tracked directly from REITs reveals an interesting and, in many ways, contrarian story here.

That's because according to vacancy data since 2017, total empty space at America's top REITs has been surprisingly steady, indicating that while stores have been closing, space is being taken over by other businesses.

Exhibit 4: Square footage of vacant stores

Concerning the “movie theatre apocalypse”, the story is similar.

For sure, Americans are changing their movie-going habits and the number of tickets sold has generally been shrinking.

But theatres have been upgraded with new food & beverage concepts and luxury seating. Renovated theatres in EPR’s portfolio open a full year have seen an average increase in total revenues of 43%! This means people are spending more when they visit those nice theatres. EPR’s theatres certainly have higher margins than the average movie theater.

Exhibit 5: EPR’s movie theatre productivity

Source: Company presentation

A new EY Study of “Dual-Consumers” revealed that the most frequent moviegoers also spend the most time streaming.

Exhibit 6: The Relationship between Movie Theater Attendance and Streaming Behavior

These trends transcend both age and race. Streaming broadly competes with other in-home viewing options (i.e., traditional networks, other platforms) rather than movie theatres.

As long as EPR’s theatres offer the experience the client expects, there is a bright future for movie theaters. And EPR is well positioned to profit from this trend.

Experiences over things

As we said before, EPR is surfing on booming trends like “experience” and “education”. Millennials, now the largest generation in U.S. history, prefer to spend money doing things rather than buying things.

KKR’s Head of Global Macro & Asset Allocation, Henry McVey, has been highlighting the secular trend by consumers away from ‘Things’ and towards ‘Experiences’ ― think posting a delicious meal on Instagram versus adding another sweater to the wardrobe.

Key influences such as increased healthcare spending, heightened rental costs, transportation, and rising telecommunications budgets (e.g., iPhones) are leaving less and less discretionary income for traditional items, particularly mainstream retail goods. Younger individuals in the U.S. are embracing more health, wellness and beautification.

Education and lifelong learning

The Council on Foreign Relations published a report entitled, The Work Ahead: Machines, Skills, and U.S. Leadership in the Twenty-First Century. As many as one-third of American workers may need to change occupations and acquire new skills by 2030 if automation adoption is rapid. The average worker will journey through over a dozen separate jobs during his or her lifetime while education will become a lifelong affair, not something completed prior to entering the workforce, with retraining becoming the new normal.

It’s remarkable to which extent education drives the choices consumers make. The impact of education on U.S. citizen’s employment and income opportunities is profound.

Exhibit 7: Education level and unemployment

The trend towards lifelong learning will only intensify.

Balance sheet strength

EPR Properties’ balance sheet is strong enough. It’s able to maintain its investment grade credit rating and there are no debt maturities before 2022.

Exhibit 8: Credit ratings

Source: Company presentation

In the years after 2022, the debt maturity profile is well-laddered.

Exhibit 9: Debt maturities

Source: Company presentation

When we compare EPR Properties with comparable REITs or the average REIT sector, everything looks okay. We follow NAREIT’s sector classification (which places EPR Properties in the Specialty sector). EPR Properties sees itself as a triple net Lease player.

Exhibit 10: key ratios

Dividend safety

The team of Simply Safe Dividends calculates their so-called Dividend Safety Score. Their system takes into account more than a dozen fundamental metrics that influence a company's ability to continue paying dividends. Some of the metrics scrubbed are a company's:

Payout ratios

Debt levels and coverage metrics

Recession performance

Dividend longevity

Industry cyclicality

Free cash flow generation

Recent sales and earnings growth

Return on invested capital

They divide companies in 5 categories, from very safe over safe, borderline safe, and unsafe to very unsafe.

Exhibit 11: Dividend Safety Score

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

There is a clear link between the dividend safety score and the valuation of REITs.

Exhibit 12: Dividend safety & Valuation

EPR Properties’ dividend safety score is “safe” which implies that a dividend cut is very unlikely.

Valuation

EPR Properties is cheaper than the average REIT in the Specialty sector and this is the case while the average Specialty dividend safety score is unsafe! EPR Properties deserves to trade at a considerable premium to the Specialty sector.

Exhibit 13: Valuation

EPR calls itself in its mission statement “a triple net REIT, specializing in select highly enduring real estate segments”.

EPR Properties is cheaper than the average REIT in the triple net sector and this is the case while the average triple net dividend safety score is borderline safe! EPR Properties deserves to trade at a premium to the Specialty sector.

Exhibit 14: Valuation

When we compare EPR’s valuation with the average safe REIT, EPR is (again) cheaper than its safe colleagues. There is no reason why EPR Properties shouldn’t trade in line with other safe REITs.

Exhibit 15: Valuation

When we regress all the REITs' dividend yields on their dividend safety scores, we can compute a “model dividend yield”. This gives us an indication at what dividend yield a REIT should trade given its dividend safety score. We can then compare the actual dividend yield with the model dividend yield to see which REITs are trading too cheap.

Exhibit 16 gives a visual representation for all the REITs with a “Safe” dividend safety score. The REITs trading too cheap are the ones on the right.

Exhibit 16: Model dividend yield

The yellow dot represents... EPR Properties.

There are two ways EPR can move to the left:

A lower dividend, or A higher share price.

Given EPR’s dividend history and its Safe dividend safety score, we can conclude that a dividend cut is unlikely.

Exhibit 17: Dividend history

Source: Company presentation

This leaves only the second possibility…

The higher share price will cause EPR to move to the left to a lower dividend yield and a higher share price.

Exhibit 18: The move to the left

Momentum

We like undervalued REITs that exhibit at the same time strong momentum that enables them to raise equity to spur growth.

Exhibit 19: Price chart

Conclusion

EPR Properties is a high quality REIT surfing on booming Millennial trends like experience and education. These qualities are not reflected in the share price. EPR is cheaper than its peers in both the specialty and the triple net sectors while its dividend safety score is superior to both these sectors.

The stock had a nice run-up since the end of December and is more or less overbought. So we do not exclude a short-term pullback that could prove to be the perfect buying opportunity for EPR Properties on its way to a fairer valuation in line with REITs of the same quality. EPR Properties is ready to move to the left: to a lower dividend yield and a higher share price.

