IPO Update: NGM Biopharmaceuticals Proposes Terms For IPO

The NGM IPO has the strong support of investors and major collaboration partner Merck and is quite promising.

The company is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for a range of NASH, cancer, and other disease conditions.

NGM Bio has proposed terms for its $100 million U.S. IPO.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) intends to raise $100 million from the sale of common stock in a U.S. IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a broad pipeline of treatment candidates for NASH, cancer, diabetes, and other disease conditions.

NGM has received multiple indications of investor and collaboration partner support for the IPO, and Phase 2 initial results are expected before the end of 2019.

San Francisco, California-based NGM Biopharmaceuticals was founded in 2007 to discover and develop treatments for various cardio-metabolic, liver diseases, and cancers through elucidating the biology of hormones, cell receptors, and associated ligands.

Management is headed by Chief Financial Officer and CEO David J. Woodhouse, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously Managing Director at Goldman Sachs (GS).

NGM's approach to drug discovery and development combines a research approach that generates novel insights into pathways demonstrating biological effect with expertise in protein and antibody engineering.

Below is a brief overview video of the results of the Phase 2 study of NGM282:

Source: NGM Bio

NGM Bio's lead drug candidate, NGM282, is planned to enter Phase 2b development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, mid-2019.

The company's secondary drug candidate, NGM313, is an agonistic antibody selectively activating FGFR1c/KLB and has the potential to be a treatment for type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Below is the current status of NGM's drug pipeline:

Source: NGM S-1/A1

Investors in NGM Biopharmaceuticals included Merck, Topspin Partners, The Column Group, Tichenor Ventures, Prospect Venture Partners, Solon Mack Capital, and Rho Ventures. (Source: CrunchBase)

According to a 2018 market research report by Allied Market Research, the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market generated $1.2 billion last year and is expected to reach $21.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2021 to 2025.

The main factors expected to drive market growth are the increasing demand for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutics, growing numbers of NASH patients, and the planned launch of several pipeline drugs during the forecast period. The increase of obesity and diabetes in population is another factor believed to drive market growth, as well as increased awareness of the disease.

Asia-Pacific is a lucrative area for key players as there will be a rapid rise in the prevalence of NASH, growth in diagnostic techniques, increase in demand for NASH therapeutics, and growth in economies. Increase in healthcare awareness in countries such as India and China will further fuel the growth of the market.

Major competitive vendors that are developing non-alcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics include:

Allergan (AGN)

Cadila Healthcare (OTC:CDLYY)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP)

Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF)

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Novartis (NVS)

Shire (SHPG)

NGM's recent financial results in recent periods are typical of biopharma firms in that they feature high R&D and G&A expenses.

2017 and 2018 saw significant and growing related party revenue from its collaboration with Merck (MRK).

Below are the company's financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: NGM Bio S-1/A

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $56.9 million in cash and $59.4 million in total liabilities.

NGM intends to raise $100.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 6.67 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share.

Management described a plan for a concurrent private placement at the IPO price:

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a strategic collaborator and existing stockholder, has agreed to purchase, in a separate private placement concurrent with the completion of this offering at a price per share equal to the public offering price, a number of shares of our common stock that would result in Merck owning approximately 19.9% of our outstanding shares of common stock following the completion of this offering.

Additionally, entities affiliated with The Column Group have indicated an interest in purchasing up to $30.0 million of the IPO at the IPO price, providing additional investor "support" for the IPO and valuation.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $918 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 10.26%.

The firm says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

To fund the development of the NGM282 program and related product candidates; to fund the development of our other programs, including our early-stage drug discovery programs and pre-commercialization activities; and the remainder for working capital and general operating expenses.

Management believes that the IPO net proceeds along with the private placement by Merck Sharp & Dohme will fund its planned operations through 2021.

The company's presentation of its roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Cowen.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 3, 2019.

