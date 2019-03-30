A Look At Rigel's Partnered Pipeline

The year 2019 is an exciting time for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) in many ways and not so much in others. On the one hand, the company will generate its first full year of sales data from Tavalisse (fostamatinib) which it began marketing for chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in late May 2018. On the other hand, a phase 3 trial of fostamatinib in AIHA is only getting underway now and isn't set to complete enrollment until H1 2020. Similarly, data from R835, while is likely in 2019, is only phase 1 data. Investors then will have to look to RIGL's partnered pipeline in 2019, the focus of this article, for high impact clinical catalysts.

Figure 1: RIGL's in-house pipeline is exciting but readouts from company-sponsored clinical trials in 2019 will likely only include phase 1 data from R835. Source: RIGL website.

RIGL's current partner-sponsored trials are being run by partners, including AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Daiichi Sankyo Company (OTCPK:DSKYF, OTCPK:DSNKY), BerGenBio ASA (OTCPK:BRRGF) and Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS).

Bemcentinib (BGB324)

BRRGF licensed the Axl kinase inhibitor BGB324, and an oncology program in general, from RIGL in June 2011, resulting in a $0.5M upfront payment. Revenues more recently have included a $3.3M milestone payment in February 2017 related to BRRGF's decision to begin phase 2 development of BGB324.

Terms of the RIGL-BRRGF agreement aren't discussed further in RIGL's 10-K for 2011, nor are there any filings from RIGL around June 2011 relating to the agreement or additional details in recent 10-Ks or 10-Qs from RIGL. There are, however, some details in a pre-IPO filing from BRRGF (prior to its IPO on Norway's Oslo Børs).

Figure 2: Screen capture from pre-IPO filing for BerGenBio ASA. Note that RIGL looks set to bring in a further $8M should BGB324 progress to phase 3. Note further that the $5M payment for progression to phase 2 appears to have been split into $1.7M (RIGL notes it received this in June 2016 as a time-based non-refundable fee) and $3.3M. Additional details based on a scenario where BRRGF does not commercialize BGB324 itself are discussed in the filing. Source: BRRGF 2017 prospectus.

An $8M payment to RIGL if BRRGF were to start phase 3 would be a nice piece of news for RIGL longs. It looks like that news could come soon; BRRGF notes it already has phase 2 data in two cancer indications, with late stage trials set to commence in H2 2019. BRRGF uses the term "late stage" quite a bit, and in general doesn't use the term phase 3 to refer to these planned studies. I see it as more likely than not BRRGF will run these studies as phase 3 studies, not phase 2b, but we should wait for the company to confirm this, likely in Q2 '19.

Figure 3: Slide from a recent BRRGF presentation. Note that the middle panel suggests late stage clinical trials of bemcentinib (BGB324) are set to start in H2 2019. Source: BRRGF March 2019 Corporate update.

ATI-501 and ATI-502

ACRS licensed ATI-501, an oral JAK inhibitor, and ATI-502, a topical JAK inhibitor, from RIGL in September 2015. That deal resulted in an upfront payment of $8M and potentially up to $80M in pre-commercial milestones. These JAK inhibitors are being developed for alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions.

We paid Rigel an upfront nonrefundable payment of $8.0 million and have agreed to make aggregate payments of up to $80.0 million upon the achievement of specified pre-commercialization milestones, such as clinical trials and regulatory approvals. Further, we have agreed to pay up to an additional $10.0 million to Rigel upon the achievement of a second set of development milestones. With respect to any products we commercialize under the Rigel License Agreement, we will pay Rigel quarterly tiered royalties on our annual net sales of each product at a high single-digit percentage of annual net sales, subject to specified reductions, until the date that all of the patent rights for that product have expired, as determined on a country-by-country and product-by-product basis or, in specified countries under specified circumstances, ten years from the first commercial sale of such product. - Recent ACRS 10-K filing.

While ACRS' 10-K filing offers some details, we are left to speculate on exactly how much RIGL would stand to gain if ACRS progressed to the next step of clinical development on one of the JAK inhibitors. A confidential treatment order covers a regulatory filing concerning more detailed terms of the agreement. A December 2018 update from ACRS noted that topline data from phase 2 studies of both compounds would be expected in Q2 '19 and Q3 '19. I would suggest milestone payments to RIGL are more likely triggered by entry to phase 3 than completion of phase 2.

Figure 4: ACRS notes the next steps for ATI-501 and ATI-502 in an investor update on the two drugs. Source: EX99.2 to a December 17, 2018, 8-K filing.

It isn't clear when or if ACRS might enter phase 3 based on the information from the company so far. That decision would obviously depend of phase 2 data, a positive result for ACRS should be viewed as a positive result for RIGL. Think of those two readouts from ACRS as potential catalysts for RIGL in 2019.

DS-3032

DSKYF is developing DS-3032 (milademetan), an inhibitor of the MDM2 protein, which it acquired development rights to from RIGL, for various forms of cancer. The current work on DS-3032 is mostly at the phase 1 stage; however, there is one phase 1/2 trial underway. The collaboration between RIGL and DSKYF which produced DS-3032 goes all the way back to 2002. Although the collaboration between DSKYF has existed for a while (17 years) with seemingly modest progress, I don't think RIGL longs need to give up on the idea of DS-3032 ever going anywhere. DSKYF has issued some recent press (December 2018) on the drug, noting its commencement of a combination trial of DS-3032 and another cancer drug, quizartinib, in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). That press release also noted DSKYF was expanding a second trial of DS-3032 with azacytidine in AML or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Quizartinib is a pretty impressive drug in leukemia, having completed phase 3 and currently at the stage of regulatory filing. I believe if DSKYF thought DS-3032 was rubbish, they would have terminated the agreement with RIGL and run quizartinib in more promising combination trials, not commenced a new trial on the drug and expanded another.

In August 2002, we signed a collaboration agreement with Daiichi to pursue research related to a specific target from a novel class of drug targets called ligases that control cancer cell proliferation through protein degradation. Daiichi paid us approximately $900,000 at the time we entered into the collaboration agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, the aggregate of potential amounts payable to us is $33.9 million and we are entitled to receive royalties on any commercialized products to emerge from the collaboration, if any, at low to mid-single-digit royalties on sales. - RIGL 10-K for 2011, filed March 2012 (this is the last 10-K where the $33.9M number is mentioned).

Overall, I think RIGL can bring in some additional revenues from the agreement with DSKYF. Unfortunately, the two phase 1 studies that DSKYF just opened or expanded in late 2018 will likely take a few more months to produce data (at least). As such, it doesn't seem likely progress to phase 2 will come in the first half of 2019 and perhaps not even in the second half of 2019.

AZD0449

AZN acquired exclusive global rights to commercialize AZD0449 (R256) from RIGL in 2012. AZD0449 is an inhaled JAK inhibitor which has been shown to inhibit IL-13 and IL-4 signalling, something which may be of use in asthma. The agreement between RIGL and AZN concerning AZD0449 has brought in some reasonable funds so far ($15M total), $1.0M when the agreement commenced in 2012, two time-based payments of $5.75M each in 2013 and 2014, as well as a payment related to a good-laboratory practices toxicology study of R256 in 2014. RIGL's website notes the milestones (developmental, regulatory and launch) associated with the AZD0449 deal could be worth up to $100M. In addition, RIGL is eligible for royalty payments on product sales. The issue is that since AZD0449 is in the hands of a large drug company, it is hard to get details on exactly what is going on with the drug.

A recently listed clincaltrials.gov entry for AZD0449 notes the drug is in a three-part phase 1 study with an estimated enrollment of 156 patients. That study was set to start in November 2018, but won't complete until January 2020. It isn't clear then if there will be any milestone payments to RIGL in 2019 from the AZD0449 agreement, it doesn't seem likely. The good news is that AZN is serious about the drug.

Financial overview

RIGL released earnings for Q4 '18 on February 28, 2019. The company noted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $128.5M as of December 31, 2018. Net income for Q4 '18 was $3.2M, although the company brought in $30.6M as part of a one-time payment from a licensing agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical to develop and commercialized fostamatinib in select Asian territories. That being said, RIGL also brought in $30M upfront in Q1 '19 from an agreement with Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) (OTCPK:GIKLY) which would allow Grifols to commercialize fostamatinib in Turkey and Europe. One caveat associated with the deal is that if Grifols couldn't get approval from the EMA for fostamtinib in ITP by 2021, RIGL might have to pay $25M to Grifols, although it would then get commercialization rights to fostamatinib back.

With the Grifols payment on the books in Q1 '19, another quarter of minimal net losses or even net income seems possible for Q1 '19 earnings (likely to be announced this May). Further, the commercialization of Tavalisse (fostamatinib) in the US is doing reasonably well, with Q4 '18 net product sales of $7.3M in just the second full quarter of sales for the drug (up from $4.9M in Q3 '19). In January, RIGL noted its cash positions were sufficient to fund operations until 2020, and that was prior to the Grifols agreement.

Conclusion

While RIGL's commercialization efforts with Tavalisse in ITP are a major focus in 2019, clinical readouts from the company's in-house trials might only have a modest impact on the stock. Partnered programs are set to come into focus, and with BRRGF set to commence late stage trials in H2 2019, a milestone payment of $8M to RIGL seems like a possibility. Similarly, while milestones from ACRS would likely be tied to entry into phase 3 instead of completion of phase 2 dose ranging trials, positive results from those phase 2 studies increase the odds that ACRS moves into phase 3 with ATI-501/AT-502. While DSKYF and AZN are not likely to provide milestones for RIGL in 2019, each has recently begun new trials of their partnered drugs and that is something for RIGL longs to be excited about for the future.

The aim of this article wasn't to provide a comprehensive review of the bear or bull thesis on RIGL and so I caution investors from initiating or modifying a position solely based on the information here. Obvious risks with RIGL in 2019 include poor revenue growth from Tavalisse or poor phase 1 data with R835, both of which could cause the stock to sell off irrespective of whether or not RIGL receives a milestone payment from one of its partners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.