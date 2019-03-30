Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - Storage Deficit From Last Year Will Be Gone

High production and bearish weather will make storage builds higher than normal. We forecast natural gas storage deficit y-o-y to go away by 4/19.

We closed out our DGAZ long position today for a 12.13% gain as the overnight drop in HDDs was unexpected.

This compares to the -30 Bcf we projected and consensus average of -40 Bcf.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

EIA reported a storage draw of 36 Bcf for the week ending March 22. This compares to the -30 Bcf we projected and consensus average of -40 Bcf. The -36 Bcf was lower than the five-year average of -46 Bcf and last year's -63 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

For the week ending March 29, we have a storage build of 20 Bcf. November EOS is forecasted to be 3.55 Tcf.

Trading Position

We closed out our DGAZ long position today at a gain of 12.13%. ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS lost 20+ HDDs over the last 24 hours and we took advantage of the bearish revision to cash out ahead of the weekend model updates.

Natural gas storage deficit year over year to be eliminated by the middle of April...

The natural gas storage deficit year over year is about to be eliminated by the middle of April thanks to the bearish weather.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Our estimates go to 4/19 right now and we show natural gas storage levels matching last year's. In addition, with Lower 48 production marching onto new highs, we expect the storage builds to start accelerating going into May, assuming neutral weather conditions.

Source: PointLogic, HFI Research

While Canadian gas net imports are moving lower as they are being displaced by higher production out of the Northeast, total gas supplies remain some ~9 Bcf/d higher than last year. Demand has not increased by a similar amount year over year, so this would result in higher injections.

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

Now couple this with heating degree days currently projected to be materially lower than seasonal averages and the recipe for bearish natural gas storage reports are born.

So why did we close out our short position?

Because the models remain chaotic in the 11-15 day range, and given the sell-off today in front of the weekend, we chose to take profits and wait on the sidelines.

We think readers and traders should be aware of the weather outlook and fundamental set-up. It is still too early to go long as the models remain bearish, but being overly bearish may not be smart risk/reward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.