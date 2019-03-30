BGR: A High-Yielding Energy CEF That Could Use More Diversification

One thing that I have noticed frequently here at Seeking Alpha is that in addition to tagging the various energy industry ETFs when posting a news article about the energy industry in general, the News Team will also tag the BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR). This makes some sense as this fund invests in the oil and gas industry in general. It differs greatly from the ETFs though in that it is actually structured as a closed-end fund and uses a very different strategy from a passive ETF in order to produce returns for its investors. Overall, the fund is a pretty good vehicle for investors looking to generate a fairly solid return off of a portfolio of large energy companies.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, BGR has the stated goal of providing total return through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. In order to achieve this goal, the fund invests its assets into the equity securities of energy and natural resources companies as well as equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

One of the big things that differentiates this fund from comparable ETFs is its occasional use of derivatives. In particular, the fund writes covered calls against the stocks in its portfolio. This is a strategy that some closed-end funds use to generate income and thus increase the amount of money that they can pay out to their shareholders. This is due to the fact that upon selling the option, the fund will receive an upfront fee, known as a premium, which it gets to keep regardless of whether the option ends up being exercised or not. This increases the amount of money coming into the fund and thus increases the amount that can be paid out to the shareholders. The downside to this strategy is that it caps the upside that the fund can generate off of any position because if the stock price is higher than the option strike price when the option expires, then the fund is forced to sell the stock at the option strike price and not the higher stock price. Thus, we want the fund to balance its effort between generating premiums and capital gains. It seems to be accomplishing this goal as currently only 33.44% of the portfolio has call options written against it.

The Portfolio

As mentioned in the highlights, BGR invests mostly in large-cap integrated energy companies. This differentiates it somewhat from other income-focused energy closed-end funds like the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN) that focus on energy partnerships. We can see this clearly by looking at the top ten holdings of the fund.

Source: BlackRock

As my regular readers on closed-end funds are undoubtedly well aware, I generally dislike seeing any individual holding in a fund have a weighting of more than 5%. This is because 5% is approximately the level at which a position begins to expose a portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic risk is the risk that a stock or other asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole and is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. Thus, the real concern here is that if some event happens that causes the price of that particular heavily-weighted asset to decline, it will likely have a very noticeable impact on the value of the portfolio as a whole. Here we can see that there are four such heavily-weighted assets in BGR's portfolio, one of which, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), accounts for a massive 12.79% of the fund's total assets.

One other thing we notice here is that the four largest holdings in the fund are all companies that can easily be called favorites among income investors. This helps to reinforce BGR's focus on producing dividend income for its holders. A few of the companies in the top ten holdings list also boast some fairly significant growth potential. If this ultimately results in capital gains, then that should also add some support to the fund's distribution, which we will discuss in a little bit.

One other thing that we immediately notice simply by looking at the fund's top ten holdings that companies operating in many different countries are contained in the fund's portfolio. This is indeed the case as we can see here:

Source: BlackRock

This is also nice to see as it provides us with a certain amount of protection from regime risk. It is certainly possible that any given country's government will take some action that adversely impacts the energy companies in that country. By spreading its assets around the world, BGR is seeking to minimize the impact that such an action by a national government can have on its portfolio. This is nice to see.

The fact that the fund also utilizes a covered call option strategy also adds a certain amount of downside protection for the assets in the fund. This is because the premiums received from the sale of the call options serve to offset any capital losses from a declining stock price. With that said, these premiums will certainly not do much to offset massive declines like we saw in 2014 or 2018, but they are still better than nothing.

Performance

The energy sector has been highly volatile over the past few years. In the second half of 2014, we saw the price of oil decline steadily before crashing in December. The ensuing bear market in 2015 and 2016 caused a number of energy companies to go bankrupt and even many of those companies that survived made major changes to their business models. Kinder Morgan (KMI) investors are intimately familiar with this. The market recovered strongly in 2017 and 2018 before crashing again in the fourth quarter of 2018. This volatility is quite evident by looking at the fund's total returns over the past ten years:

Source: BlackRock

While oil prices have recovered a little bit since their lows in December, they still remain well below their 2018 high. The fund has likewise recovered some of its losses this year, although it too remains well below its 2018 high.

As we can see here, nearly all of the fund's approximately 20% increase from its December lows came in the first half of January. Since that time, the price has been essentially flat so investors have been largely depending on the distribution to generate a return off of their position. Unfortunately, this will probably be the case until oil prices recover.

Unfortunately, I do not see a near-term recovery in oil prices to be a likely scenario. This is due mostly to North American oil production levels, which are slated to keep increasing despite the fact that the global economy, particularly China, has been showing signs of slowing down. The domestic economy has been showing similar signs. Thus, we are unlikely to see consumption growth increase significantly enough to absorb incremental production. This will serve to keep oil prices suppressed for another year or two.

Distributions

As already mentioned, BGR has the goal of paying out a fairly solid distribution to its shareholders. This should be fairly evident from the fund's use of strategies like covered call writing and investing in relatively high yielding energy majors. It is fairly successful at this as the fund pays a flat monthly distribution of $0.0776 per share, which gives it a 7.69% yield at the present price. This is much higher than the yield paid by any of the individual companies in the fund and is high enough to be appreciated by any investor seeking income.

Valuation

As is always the case, we need to make sure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like BGR, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value, which is the market value of all of the securities in the fund minus any outstanding debt. Ideally, we want to buy shares of the fund at a price below their net asset value as this means that we essentially are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. As of March 28, 2019, the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing, BGR had a net asset value of $13.39 per share. Thus, the fund currently trades at a 9.56% discount to net asset value. This is certainly a reasonable price to pay to add the fund to your portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a decent way for income-focused investors to gain exposure to the energy sector. The fund invests in the stock of large energy companies, which tend to be stable companies paying respectable dividends. Admittedly though, I would prefer to see a greater degree of diversity in the fund's holdings. The price is certainly right, though.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.