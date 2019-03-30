Legacy Reserves: It's Time To Sell Some Assets

A few days ago, the management team at Legacy Reserves (LGCY) released the company's 10-K on the SEC's EDGAR Database. This move, after the firm previously announced an extension request, likely came as a surprise to many of its shareholders, myself included. In the report, the firm details the good and bad issues affecting it, but perhaps most importantly the company provides data that suggests a recovery for the business might be possible, even if management must divest producing assets.

A look at the bad

Before we get to the positive aspects, I was able to glean from Legacy's 10-K filing, I'd like to touch on the bad. In it, the firm provided significant disclosures detailing scenarios where it could be forced into bankruptcy, namely in the event that a deal with its credit facility lenders cannot be reached to refinance its existing debt. These disclosures, including the "going concern" language in its report, should come as no surprise to investors. After all, what language was provided is considered boilerplate in cases where a company would otherwise have violated one or more covenants or is, even worse, distressed. All this language does is cover management in case the worst were to happen, but while it does illustrate a higher probability of a bad outcome than a scenario where this language is absent, it doesn't necessarily mean the end is imminent.

In looking through Legacy's filing, one other development that I noticed that warrants being classified as "bad" relates to its standardized measure. Due to a lack of significant new resources discovered on its acreage, the firm's standardized measure for its 2018 fiscal year ended up at $1.198 billion. This is only marginally higher than the $1.172 billion the firm reported for its 2017 fiscal year. It's worth mentioning here that last year's figure was affected by Legacy's move to become a C-Corp instead of the pass-through entity it had been in prior years. Adjusted for this and understanding that Legacy is unlikely to incur interest expenses for the foreseeable future, the measure would have been about $1.35 billion. Fortunately, in this market, and in general, the standardized measure is a woefully inefficient metric to rely on in determining value, but keeping all else the same, it's nice to see it come in above the company's EV (enterprise value). Right now, that is not the case.

Let's look at the bright side

Investors would be foolish to discount negative developments, but at the same time, it's imperative to look at all sides of the equation. For starters, this brings me to the extension. On March 21st of this year, management was able to strike a deal with its credit facility lenders whereby it was able to extend its credit facility until May 31st of this year. Though a two-month extension from the April 1st deadline may seem immaterial, it's better than no extension at all and has likely been done to allow management the time it needs to either find alternative financing so it can repay its credit facility or it has been done to allow the company the ability to engage in some other financial transaction aimed at reducing debt.

In exchange for this extension, management was forced to accept a number of concessions. For instance, it had to pay fees of 0.35% and 0.15% of its borrowing base on its first lien debt, it must now allocate any cash in excess of $15 million on its balance sheet toward debt reduction, and it has agreed to increase its annual interest rate on the debt by 2.25% while seeing its borrowing base cut modestly from $575 million to $570 million (effective May 22nd). In the absence of a fix to its problems, the company must also, three days before the extension's end, terminate its outstanding derivatives contracts, likely with the goal of lenders using that money to pay down debt modestly. For its term loan, the company must pay the same two fees, but using in-kind payments of additional notes as opposed to cash, plus it must increase its interest expense there by 2.25% per annum as well.

At first glance through the report, I thought that the extension was going to be the only positive I could glean from Legacy's filing, but I was wrong. In its report, the firm provided some detailed production figures associated with its key assets: Spraberry Field, Piceance Basin, and East Texas. In the table below, you can see production, broken out between oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, associated with each of these three big regions.

For a couple of years now, it has been clear that Legacy's main focus moving forward is on the oil side. Margins are higher there in the current energy environment, and between 2016 and 2017, the company grew oil output by 25.2%, while growing it a hefty 31.7% between 2017 and 2018. Natural gas generally fairs poorly, and NGLs, while better than natural gas, likely don't do too much for the firm's bottom line either.

What I noticed about these three regions is that even though they accounted for an impressive 63.5% of the company's total production last year, they only accounted for 34.4% of its oil production, with East Texas and Piceance Basin amounting together to less than 50 thousand barrels for the year. Using my model for the company, I then performed some experiments.

If we can make an assumption that Legacy's cost structure, on a per-boe basis, remains unchanged in the event of asset sales, and if we have a scenario where management divests both of its East Texas and Piceance Basin assets at their PV-10 values, and allocates that capital plus the monetization of its natural gas hedges in a world where natural gas is $3 per Mcf (it's lower now, meaning the hedges are worth nearly twice as much as my assumption takes into consideration) toward debt reduction, the results are interesting. Using $59 oil and $3 natural gas, I was able to create the three different scenarios below.

In the first scenario, you can see what Legacy's EBITDA, operating cash flow, and free cash flow would be this year if the firm had sold off, at the start of the year, its East Texas and Piceance Basin assets, while in the second scenario, you can see these same figures, but in a world where the firm remains in operation precisely as-is. Planned capex of $135 million is assumed to be enough to keep output otherwise flat (this is probably easily the case in the event of asset sales, but it might be a stretch without them).

What my model suggests here is that, by selling off these gas-heavy assets and retaining the rest of the firm, selling off assets like this would reduce EBITDA and cash flow some, but not a great deal. The net leverage ratio for the firm, on a forward basis, would decline from 4.29 to 3.81, which may be enough for Legacy to survive by refinancing its debts, but wouldn't be enough for the business to be truly in the state that it should be to be considered healthy. One caveat to my asset sale scenario, it should be said, is that I'm actually assuming general and administrative costs are perfectly sticky (aka, they remain unchanged by this move). If, instead, we look at scenario three, we can see what would happen if general and administrative costs remain flat on a per-boe basis like the rest of the firm's expenses.

What's interesting here is that, on the whole, there is actually no significant drop in EBITDA, and operating cash flow, because of the interest expense reduction caused by paying down the credit facility by $298.53 million, actually improves, as does free cash flow. It's purely speculative for me to say this, but it is even possible that the higher composition of oil might actually reduce costs on a per-boe basis instead of keep them flat. Irrespective of this, though, the leverage ratio for the firm now would be 3.39, while if over the course of a year management can allocate another $50 million from free cash flow toward debt reduction, the entity will see this drop to about 3.22. Even coming half-way on general and administrative costs (a scenario not shown, but certainly realistic) would reduce these leverage ratios to about 3.49 and 3.41, respectively.

Takeaway

What my data here illustrates is that while the picture for Legacy has become risky, a very interesting option for management would be to sell off the firm's gas-heavy assets. Assuming the company can achieve around the PV-10 values associated with these already-producing assets, there could be some nice wiggle room here for management. As part of this, the firm must cut some fat at the corporate level in the form of general and administrative costs. If the firm can pull such a maneuver off, its leverage would fall materially and while production would fall, the high-value oil output would remain almost entirely intact. This, on the whole, would go a significant ways toward ensuring the survival of the business in the long run.

