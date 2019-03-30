Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Stocks ended the quarter on a high note after U.S. officials said China had made proposals on a range of issues that go further than it has before, including on forced technology transfer. The S&P 500 closed out the quarter with its best showing since 2009 and its best start to a year since 1998; the S&P jumped 13.1% in Q1 while the Dow gained 11.2% and the Nasdaq popped 16.5% for the quarter. U.S. Treasurys ended the week with the two-year yield showing a 2.27% yield and the 10-year yield settled down at 2.41%.
Economy
Monday:
Italy became the first EU nation and G7 country to join China's Belt and Road Initiative, drawing concern from the U.S. and European allies. "We are maximizing all precautionary measures. The contents of the memorandum of understanding contains nothing relating to 5G or any agreement on strategic telecommunications," declared Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio.
Tuesday:
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion calling for ObamaCare to be struck down in its entirety, siding with a Texas federal district court that had decided the individual mandate was unconstitutional. Hospital and health insurer stocks plunged following that ruling in December. Previously the DOJ was focused on eliminating mandatory coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, but under Attorney General William Barr the federal government's position has now changed.
Wednesday:
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to quit in a bid to salvage her deal to leave the EU, but the move appeared to backfire as her political ally, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, said it would continue to reject her agreement. Lawmakers also failed to find a majority for any alternative Brexit arrangement to May's pact, but overwhelmingly agreed that they opposed leaving the bloc without one. Britain has until April 12 to agree on a strategy. Some reports indicate May is considering making a fourth bid to pass her deal.
Thursday:U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had concluded "constructive" trade talks in Beijing and looks forward to "welcoming China's Vice Premier Liu He to continue these important discussions in Washington next week." The two were in the Chinese capital for the first face-to-face meetings between the sides after missing an initial end-of-March goal for a summit between President Trump and President Xi to sign a pact.
Friday:
The S&P 500's 13.1% gain so far for the first quarter is its best quarterly gain in nearly a decade and its finest start to the year since 1998. The quarter certainly benefited from an oversold bounceback after the fourth quarter's heavy 14% slump, but analysts still see a positive period ahead. While there could be some bumps in Q2 as the market struggles with earnings growth and a flat-to-inverted yield curve, positive U.S. China trade relations and investing sentiment could propel stocks higher.
Stocks
Monday:
Apple announced a streaming video platform called TV+ that includes original programming. Shares slipped, however, as analysts questioned if tech giant has the stomach for Hollywood as it seeks to find new areas of revenue growth to combat stalling iPhone sales. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) also unveiled a revamped News app and launched a credit card.
Tuesday:
Ending another cutthroat ride-hailing battle, Uber (UBER) agreed to acquire rival Careem for $3.1B. Cost breakdown? The company will pay $1.4B in cash and $1.7B in notes that will convert at a price of $55 a share, which is 12% higher than the $49-a-share value paid by investors in an Uber financing round in September. Careem is active in 84 cities in about 15 countries in the Middle East and will help Uber achieve its goal of having 1B users across the globe.
Wednesday:
At a meeting in Renton, Wash., Boeing (NYSE:BA) for the first time publicly laid out its proposed updates to 737 MAX software that it hopes will get the plane flying again soon. The changes would give pilots more control over the MCAS system and make it less likely to be set off by faulty data. Boeing also faced new scrutiny on Capitol Hill as lawmakers asked FAA regulators about oversight of the aviation industry, including how the 737 Max 8 was certified.
Thursday:
Some of the biggest players in distressed debt are proposing a $35B plan that would allow California utility giant PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to emerge from bankruptcy within a year, Bloomberg reports. The plan would create a cash trust to pay for claims tied to the deadly 2017 and 2018 wildfires, as well as establish a statewide wildfire fund that would be financed by PG&E, other California utilities, statewide bonds and state funding sources.
Friday:
Lyft shares soared 21% in their first day of trade on the Nasdaq, marking the first IPO in the ride-hailing market and the first in a string of tech companies that are planning to go public in 2019. With over $2B raised so far, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) priced shares at $72 (at the high end of its range), putting its valuation at over $24B. The question for investors now is if they can forgive the steep losses the firm has been reporting so far and feel that growth is paying off.
Weekly Market Movement Wrap
U.S. Indices
Dow +1.7% to 25,929. S&P 500 +1.2% to 2,834. Nasdaq +1.1% to 7,729. Russell 2000 +2.3% to 1,540. CBOE Volatility Index -16.8% to 13.71.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +0.9%. Utilities -1.1%. Financials +1.1%. Telecom -0.8%. Healthcare +0.1%. Industrials +1.8%. Information Technology 0.%. Materials +1.3%. Energy +1.1%. Consumer Discretionary +1.3%.
World Indices
London +1.% to 7,279. France +1.5% to 5,351. Germany +1.4% to 11,526. Japan -2.% to 21,206. China -0.4% to 3,091. Hong Kong -0.2% to 29,051. India +1.3% to 38,673.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI +2.% to $60.2/bbl. Gold -1.2% to $1,297./oz. Natural Gas -2.9% to 2.672. Ten-Year Treasury Yield +0.2% to 124.26.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD -0.85%. USD/JPY +0.86%. GBP/USD -1.34%. Bitcoin +3.%. Litecoin +3.5%. Ethereum +4.1%. Ripple -1.%. Bitcoin-Cash flat.
Top Stock Gainers
Euro Tech Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:CLWT) +80%. Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) +61%. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) +55%. Reebonz Holding (NASDAQ:RBZ) +54%. Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) +42%.
Top Stock Losers
Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) -69%. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) -45%. Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) -40%. American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) -35%. Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) -33%.
