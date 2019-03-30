Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Italy became the first EU nation and G7 country to join China's Belt and Road Initiative, drawing concern from the U.S. and European allies. "We are maximizing all precautionary measures. The contents of the memorandum of understanding contains nothing relating to 5G or any agreement on strategic telecommunications," declared Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Tuesday:

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion calling for ObamaCare to be struck down in its entirety, siding with a Texas federal district court that had decided the individual mandate was unconstitutional. Hospital and health insurer stocks plunged following that ruling in December. Previously the DOJ was focused on eliminating mandatory coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, but under Attorney General William Barr the federal government's position has now changed.

Wednesday:

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to quit in a bid to salvage her deal to leave the EU, but the move appeared to backfire as her political ally, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, said it would continue to reject her agreement. Lawmakers also failed to find a majority for any alternative Brexit arrangement to May's pact, but overwhelmingly agreed that they opposed leaving the bloc without one. Britain has until April 12 to agree on a strategy. Some reports indicate May is considering making a fourth bid to pass her deal.

Thursday:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had concluded "constructive" trade talks in Beijing and looks forward to "welcoming China's Vice Premier Liu He to continue these important discussions in Washington next week." The two were in the Chinese capital for the first face-to-face meetings between the sides after missing an initial end-of-March goal for a summit between President Trump and President Xi to sign a pact.

Friday: