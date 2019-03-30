XLE Weekly: Churning Near Key Resistance

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE's price action.

As noted in last week's XLE Weekly, the primary expectation for this week's auction was for price discovery higher following last week's corrective phase and retracement toward key supply. This week's primary expectation played out as a stopping point low developed in Monday's trade before rotation higher to test key supply developed Tuesday where selling interest emerged. Balance development ensued, 64.87s-67.02s, into week's end, settling at 66.12s.

25-29 March 2019:

This week's auction saw a structural buy excess develop, 64.87s-65.06s, early in Monday's trade as a sell-side challenge of key demand failed. Narrow, two-sided trade developed through Monday's close. A gap higher open developed in Tuesday's auction, as price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point high, 66.89s, within key supply overhead. Selling interest emerged there, driving price lower into Wednesday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 65.46s.

Buying interest emerged in Wednesday's trade as two-sided trade developed, 65.46s-66.25s, before buying interest emerged, 66.24s, into Thursday's close. A gap higher open developed in Friday's trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 67.02s, as Tuesday's resistance was tested and held. A minor sell excess developed there, driving price lower to 65.90s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 66.12s.

This week's auction saw buying interest only in the context of balance as the weekly stopping point low developed Monday before two-sided trade unfolded as rotation higher to key supply developed. Within the broader context, this week's auction was a balance phase following the development of last week's stopping point high.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to this week's key demand area, 65.60s-64.85s, within the context of a potential corrective phase. Should the key demand hold as support, price discovery higher to key supply clusters overhead, 67.50s-68s/68.50s-69.25s, is possible. Alternatively, should the key demand area fail as support, potential for price discovery lower toward key demand below, 64s-63.50s/62.50s-61.85s, would be of focus. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week shifts sell-side following the development of a stopping point high and failure to drive price above that area.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index paused and turned down into early March following the bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Both the broader market and the energy sector are now in a state of consolidation in terms of sentiment. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed key structural support following the momentum low of November 2018. Sentiment paused this week before turning down within its mid-range. Without new bullish sentiment, XLE may struggle to see meaningful price discovery beyond key supply, 64s-68s.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

