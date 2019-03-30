XLF Weekly: Pullback Low Forms, Retracement Higher Follows

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF's price action.

As noted in last week's XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for repair of last week's unsecured low and buy-side activity within a potential corrective phase developing. This primary expectation did play out as a minor repair lower developed in Monday's trade to 25.08s before balance developed through mid-week, 25.28s-25.63s, before a buy-side breakout developed in Friday's auction, driving price to 25.88s before closing at 25.71s.

NinjaTrader

25-29 March 2019:

This week saw minor repair of last week's unsecured low in Monday's auction, achieving the stopping point low, 25.08s. Sellers trapped, 25.10s-25.12s, before Monday's close, 25.23s. A gap higher open developed in Tuesday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 25.59s. Sell excess developed there as the gap was filled and balance development ensued, 25.28s-25.63s, through Thursday's auction.

Buying interest emerged, 25.58s-25.64s, into Thursday's close. Thursday's late buyers held the auction as a minor gap higher open developed in Friday's trade, driving price higher, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 25.88s. Buyers trapped there amidst a sell excess, driving price lower in pullback to 25.61s, testing the breakout area. Buying interest emerged there as narrow balance developed, 25.61s-25.74s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 25.71s. Buying interest emerged, 25.69s-25.73s, into Friday's close.

NinjaTrader

This week's auction saw minor probe lower early week of last week's key demand area to 25.08s. A stopping point low developed there before mid-week balance and late week buy-side breakout developed to 25.88s. Within the broader context, the development of the pullback low implies the market remains in a corrective phase.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week's auction will center upon market response to this week's key resistance, 25.70s-25.88s, following the breakout attempt. Sell-side failure at this resistance area will result in retracement higher to challenge key supply overhead, 25.80s-26.20s/26.30s-26.70s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this resistance area will result in further near-term price discovery lower toward key demand clusters below, 25.20s-25s/24.60s-24.10s, respectively. The highest probability path based on market structure is for price discovery higher within the context of an uncompleted corrective phase. The larger intermediate-term bias (3-6 month) is now neutral between 25.34s and 27.47s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following the momentum low of November 2018, the market developed a stopping point low which now serves as meaningful support. Sentiment in both the broad market and financials now sees its first decline since the new year's low area. While not yet at extreme optimism, key supply, 25.90s-27.50s, will be the first area of real challenge for the buy-side and could become more structurally significant should optimism wane without price confirmation higher.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.