VC Deals: Mattress Company Casper Counts Unicorns

1. SoftBank bets on Indian logistics

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund led the $400M round for Indian fulfilment and logistics company Delhivery, which pushed the startup’s valuation over $1.5B. Carlyle Group and Fosun International also participated.

Delhivery serves more than 1,800 cities and over 10,000 people across India, including 500 large companies. The company has pushed into e-commerce by opening logistics centers across a country with a nascent distribution network. The new funds will go towards expanding the delivery area by 30% with newer warehousing, freight services, tech investments, and global partnerships.

2. Target backs D2C mattress company Casper

Target (NYSE:TGT) participated in a $100M Series D for direct-to-consumer mattress company Casper at a $1.1B valuation. NEA, IVP, and Norwest Venture Partners also participated. Casper previously raised $240M in equity funding.

Casper’s revenue topped $400M in 2018 (company confirmed) on nearly $64M in losses (via The Information sources). The startup expects $556M in revenue this year and to become EBITDA profitable. Casper opened its first brick-and-mortar store last year and plans to open another 200 stores. The near future also holds a potential IPO with Casper reportedly in the underwriter hiring stage.

Competitors: Direct competitors include Purple (NASDAQ:PRPL) and Leesa Sleep while the D2C model disrupts the likes of Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX).

3. Tencent invests in cross-border fintech

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) participated in a $100M Series C round in cross-border fintech startup Airwallex at an over $1B valuation. DST Global led the round and other backers included Sequoia Capital, Hillhouse Capital, and Gobi Partners. The startup has now raised over $200M in funding.

Airwallex offers an international payments system that makes it easier and more cost-effective for businesses to manage cross-border revenue and financing. The Airwallex system uses inter-bank exchanges for mid-market rate forex trades, which the company says can save enterprises 90% on foreign exchange rates.

Airwallex has eight offices around the world with 260 staff and says it has sent “billions” in U.S. dollars worldwide with a goal of “tens of billions” this year. Planned future products include credit cards to give companies more granular control over the money and the company is looking into banking licenses in selected markets.

4. Salesforce backs platform partner Vlocity

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Ventures co-led a $60M round for Vlocity, which creates an industry-specific cloud and mobile software in conjunction with Salesforce. Sutter Hill Ventures also led with strategic investments from Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and New York Life. Total funding now stands at $163M.

Vlocity’s CRM solutions target five verticals: communications and media, insurance and financial services, health, energy and utilities, and government and non-profits. The company says it has already reached $100M in revenue and expects that to double this year. Vlocity’s 150 customers include New York Life, Verizon, and Cigna. The startup employees 700 people in 20 countries. The new infusion will invest in product development to go deeper into each vertical.

5. Waymo’s lidar competitor gets $60M

Waymo’s (GOOG,GOOGL) Lidar sensor competitor Ouster raised $60M in equity and debt funding from Runway Growth Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, and existing investors.

Ouster opened a new factory last week that will ramp up to the ability to assemble and ship several thousand sensors per month by the end of the year. Once at full capacity, Ouster says the factory will produce $25M to $30M in inventory per month. Ouster is targeting a wide range of industries outside the typical automotive focus, including robotics, defense, building security, mining, and agriculture. The company currently claims 400 customers across 15 industries.

Competitor: Alphabet’s Waymo recently announced plans to start selling its lidar sensors to outside companies that aren’t rivals in the self-driving car space, which would include many of Ouster’s targets.

