U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Lyft Makes Its Debut

All eyes were on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) as it priced its IPO, along with two biotechs, Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL), in a week that saw positive IPO returns across the board.

8i Enterprises Acquisition (JFKKU), a blank check targeting a high-growth business in Asia, also priced its IPO this week.

4 IPOs During the Week of March 25th, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 03/29 Genfit $135M $770M 0% +9% +18% Phase 3 French biotech developing therapies for NASH. Precision BioSciences $126M $870M 0% +9% +12% Early stage biotech developing off-the-shelf CAR T cell cancer therapies. Lyft $2,340M $24,417M 11% +9% +9% Operates an on-demand ridesharing app that connects riders and drivers. 8i Enterprises Acq. $50M $65M 0% 0% +0% Blank check company backed by 8i Capital and targeting a high-growth business in Asia.

Lyft raised $2.3 billion in an upsized offering by selling 32.5 million shares at $72, the high end of the upwardly revised $70 to $72 range. The company had previously filed to offer 30.8 million shares at a range of $62 to $68. The company debuted on the Nasdaq at $86.70 (+20% from IPO) before pulling back to $78.29 by the end of the day (+8.7% from IPO), suggesting that Wall Street will be somewhat cautious on highly valued unicorns that are also highly unprofitable.

Genfit, a Phase 3 NASH biotech that also trades on the Euronext Paris, raised $135 million at a market cap of $770 million. The company gained 9% on its first day of trading, and ended the week up 18% from its IPO. While NASH therapies have yet to be approved by the FDA, Genfit is coming to market during a time where its peers have been trading well on positive trial results.

Precision BioSciences, an early stage cancer biotech, raised $126 million at a market cap of $870 million. The company gained 9% on its first day of trading, and ended the week up 12% from its IPO.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/28/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 30.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 12.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 7.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 9.7%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Xiaomi.

