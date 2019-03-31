Out In The Badlands

This, in my opinion, will alter the yield curve once again and set it straight with the Inversion ended by the Fed's actions.

The Fed is about to vary their course, several Fed Governors have said, where they will start buying Treasury Bills.

What everyone needs to understand is that the markets are living off the actions of the world's central banks.

A lot of people in the bond markets have recently fallen off their horse. They called and called for higher yields based upon the Fed's statements in the Fall and Winter, and they thought higher yields would go on forever. Some of them bet that way and got their heads handed to them in their cowboy hat. Then the Fed did an about face and the fixed-income world was thrown off the bucking bronco and look at our yields now, pilgrim.

If you are a borrower then you are living in Heaven. If you are a bond investor then you are living in Hell. A 2.39% on the one year Bill and a 2.14% on the 3 year and a 2.37% on the 10 year Treasury note. One of the better places to be is floating off 6 month LIBOR as it stands at 2.68%, if you can get some spread.

What everyone needs to understand is that the markets are living off the actions of the world's central banks. They have some $21 trillion now in the markets and, in my view, there is no end in sight. Once they were let out of the corral, during the 2008/2009 financial crisis, they have never returned to captivity. Oh yes, the Fed stuck their nose up by the barn door but then retreated as they were causing mayhem in both the bond and equity markets.

The Fed is about to vary their course, several Fed Governors have said, where they will start buying Treasury Bills. They own none currently and very little in the short end of the market. This, in my opinion, will alter the yield curve once again and set it straight with the Inversion ended by the Fed's actions. They are also going to turn to buying way more Treasuries and way less Agency debt. I think that Agencies are going to get slammed, as their biggest buyer retreats from the game. I expect Agency debt to widen significantly and I would bear this in mind as we all watch the next moves made by the Fed.

My two biggest fears continue to be Brexit and the EU elections. The markets may get "throwed" by one or the other or both. The ECB is setting up to offer more low cost loans to the European banks and Brexit could cause a trillion dollars' worth of bond securities to be governed under no law, if the EU decides not to recognize Britain's laws. Sure, they are likely to revert to local laws but then you will have Portuguese law and Italian law and Greek law and Spanish law applied to the indentures and, in those countries, the law is changed with the politics of a southern European moment. Therefore, those bonds and the CoCo bonds will decline in value like a knife going through a banana. Slice, sluice, and you could be 10 points down in a heartbeat.

There has also been some discussion that the dollar will get hit with yields at these levels. I am not betting on that one either. American yields are still far higher than European or Japanese yields, for one thing. Second, if the cowpokes in Europe run amuck, the dollar may shoot up like a bullet from a six shooter as Europe finds itself in serious havoc. In fact, there is so much Risk on the European Continent at present that I wouldn't put a plug nickel there, unless you had some form of mandate to do that.

So, pardners, what are you going to do? We're out in the Badlands and the dust is blowing and the sagebrush is rolling across the plains. My bet is on lower interest rates either driven by the Fed or by forthcoming events in Europe, or both of them danged critters. We are out amongst 'em now and you better get used to it. I suggest putting on your spurs now before you get gored and can't get the darn things on your feet.

