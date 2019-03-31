Grains: Floods In The Midwest Could Change The Course Of Price

On the final day of the first quarter of 2019, the prices of the three leading grain futures contracts that trade on the CBOT division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange posted losses as corn, wheat, and soybeans are limping into the planting and growing season that will determine the availability of the crops that feed the world.

While supplies are always uncertain at the start of any crop year, the one sure thing is that demand for food will rise in 2019 compared to 2018. Demographic trends are proof that each year there are more people with more money competing for finite food around the globe. Over the first three months of 2019, the world added between 18 and 20 million people to its ranks. At the turn of this century, six billion people inhabited our planet. As of March 29, that number had increased to over 7.562 billion, an increase of over 26% in less than two decades.

While the US census estimates world population at 7.562 billion, other sources tell us that there are even more people in the world these days.

I took both snapshots at the same time, and the Worldometers site estimated the global population at a level that was over 131.5 million higher than that shown in the US census’s data. Whichever site is closer to the correct number of people on the earth, both agree that the population is an ever-increasing phenomenon and by the time you read this, both numbers will be appreciably higher.

I was born in 1959, when the number of people in the world was under the three-billion level. I find the rate of population growth in my lifetime almost unbelievable.

When it comes to the agricultural commodities that feed all of these people, one thing is a certainty. The world has become addicted to bumper grain crops, and the next time the weather or any other event causes supplies to decline below the requirements of the world, prices are bound to skyrocket.

We are heading into the 2019 crop year with prices at low levels because of the bumper crops from the past five years. However, that is no guarantee that 2019 will be another year where ideal weather conditions produce enough grains to feed the ever-growing number of hungry mouths on our planet.

The most direct route for an investment or a trade in the corn, soybean, or wheat markets is via the futures and futures options offered by the CBOT division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the highly leveraged and volatile futures arena, the Teucrium family of grain ETF products offers tools that do an excellent job replicating the price action in corn (CORN), soybeans, (SOYB), and wheat (WEAT). These products have performed poorly over past years because of the costs involved in rolling the futures contracts from one active month to the next in contango markets. Contango is a market condition wherein deferred prices are higher than nearby prices, and it is a sign of oversupply in futures markets. However, any problems in 2019 that result in anything less than another bumper year for crops could ignite a bullish fuse in these markets that could make prices explosive. Therefore, I view the current risk-reward environment in the grain markets as favorable for long positions.

Delayed planting in 2019 and trade issues

In my recent piece on corn on Seeking Alpha, I explained that the current floods across vast areas of the fertile plains of the United States threaten to delay planting this spring. In that piece I wrote:

Over recent weeks, the floods that hit the Great Plains of the US may be the start of a very wet and destructive spring season. The world flood risk is in the Central and Southern US, along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. Some of the states suffering the most include the Dakotas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. Source: NOAA As the chart shows, the Spring Flood outlook is centered around the upper half of the US breadbasket as the 2019 planting season is just getting underway. The wet conditions are likely to delay planting over the coming weeks.

Common sense dictates that it will be virtually impossible to plant crops for 2019 in flooded regions of the US. Given that the current floods could impact 25 of the lower 48 states and the areas of the nation that are its traditional breadbasket, it is not a reach to believe that farmers will need to wait for floodwaters to recede before they begin planting their crops for 2019. The first day of April is on Monday, and April showers are supposed to bring May flowers. However, in 2019, April floods are looking like they will push back the planting season in the US which could have a devastating impact on the global food supply. The US is the world’s leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans and an influential exporter of wheat to the world.

At the same time, it is looking more likely that the US and Chinese will agree on terms for a trade agreement over the coming weeks. China is the world’s most populous nation, and any deal is sure to include massive Chinese purchases of US grains to support farmers and the US agricultural sector. A sudden injection of Chinese demand - at a time when crop yields are in trouble - could cause prices to skyrocket if the weather conditions over the coming weeks and months are anything but perfect across the fertile plains of the United States and around the world.

A hot, dry summer with immature plantings could have an explosive impact on prices

If the current floods delay the 2019 planting season, the risk of damage from a dry spell will rise when it comes to crop growth. If the seeds go into the ground later than usual, plants could be weak and immature when the summer heat begins in June and July. Moreover, dry conditions could make it unusually difficult for crops to survive if a period of drought follows the floods, and the prices of the primary grains could explode to the upside if it begins to look like this year’s crops will be under the bumper level of the past six years.

The grain futures markets have not yet signaled any concern over the current floods or the potential for a smaller crop in 2019. Since 2013, grain prices have been at low levels, and the market is assuming that 2019 will be another year of oversupply. The market could be wrong.

Grains are under pressure while demand continues to rise

At the start of this piece, I explained how the demand side of the fundamental equation for grains is an ever-rising phenomenon. In the aftermath of the most recent World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report from the Us Department of Agriculture, Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium grain ETF products, pointed out the following:

Year-on-year data from the report (below) illustrates that the main trend of rising total global grain demand (up 1.%), declining global grain output (down 3.4%), and falling global grain supplies (down 4.1%) remains intact, which could mean the recent bear market in grain prices will be threatened at some point by the laws of supply/demand economics.

Sal provided the following chart courtesy of the USDA WASDE report to back up his claims:

The short-term charts of new-crop corn, soybeans, and wheat show that the prices of all of the leader grains have been falling.

The chart of new crop December corn fell to under $3.85 per bushel on the final day of March - the lowest price so far in 2019.

The price of new crop November soybean futures declined to under $9.20 per bushel on March 29 - also the lowest price so far in 2019.

The price of December CBOT wheat futures was trading at $4.86 per bushel on March 29. That is not far off its recent low at $4.595, and it is far below the 2019 peak at over the $5.60 level.

As the charts highlight, the prices of the grains are limping into the time of the year when uncertainty is at its peak and floods are standing in the way of timely planting.

Remember 2008 and 2012

The most recent periods when drought caused grain prices to explode to the upside were in 2008 and 2012.

In 2008, a global drought caused the price of wheat to rise to a record high level at $13.345 per bushel. The sky-high prices of wheat led to scarce availability of bread and high prices. This was the fuse that lit the Arab Spring in 2010, which started as bread riots and demonstrations in Tunisia and Egypt, and which led to significant political change across North Africa and the Middle East. In 2012, another weather event took the price of wheat to a lower high at $9.4725 per bushel, which is close to double the current price of the primary ingredient in the flour and bread that feed billions around the world.

In 2012, drought in the US took the price of corn to a higher high than in 2008 when the price peaked at $8.4375 per bushel. In 2012, the price of corn was more than double its current price level for new crop deliveries in 2019.

The drought also caused the price of soybeans to explode higher in 2012, to a record high at $17.9475 per bushel - close to double its current price level.

Memories of 2012 have faded into the market’s rear view mirror, but if the current floods give way to dry conditions across the US, watch out, because in the blink of an eye prices could rise to or above the levels seen seven years ago.

Call options on futures or the Teucrium ETF products

The daily chart of the new crop grain futures shows that historical volatility is at low levels these days. Even with the price spike to the downside, the metric in the corn market was at 17.35% on March 29. In November soybeans it was at the 8.22% level, and in December wheat at the 12.05% level. The reasonable level of the metric that measures price variance means that call options are not all that expensive in the current market conditions. The primary ingredient in option premiums is implied volatility, which is a function of historical volatility. Therefore, call-option premiums on futures for the new crop grains are low for two reasons. First, the nominal prices of the grains are at or close to the 2019 lows. Second, the volatility metrics are at low levels, for now.

For those who choose not to enter the futures arena, the Teucrium products offer the ability to take a long position in the three grain products. Each of the Teucrium instruments holds positions in the CBOT futures.

The top holdings for their wheat product (WEAT) include:

WEAT has net assets of $53.34 million, and as of March 29, an average of 146,172 shares trade each day.

The top holdings for the Teucrium corn product (CORN) include:

CORN has net assets of $55.3 million and trades an average of 43,214 shares each day.

The top holdings of their soybean product (SOYB) include:

SOYB has net assets of $23.98 million, and 28,091 shares change hands on average each day.

Each of the Teucrium products is 100% invested in the first three futures contracts, which provides a blended result based on the price action along the nearby part of the forward curve in the grains. The structure of the products also minimizes the blockage and some of the costs when it comes to rolling from one active month to the next as each roll period only involves one-third of the overall position held by the ETF.

It is possible that the floods will recede and the weather across the fertile plains of the US will create the environment for the seventh consecutive year of bumper crops in 2019. However, the long-term charts display that the base prices for the three grains are rising because of the power of increasing demand. Moreover, the potential for a crop that is lower than the amount required to satisfy global requirements is more significant this year because of the floods and the uncertainty that crops will flourish if planting is significantly delayed. Floods in the Midwest could change the path of least resistance of grain prices over the coming weeks and months. The past performance for six straight years is no guarantee that 2019 will result in the same level of crop yields.

The author is trading grains from the long side of the market.