Spending Us Into Oblivion Is A Bipartisan Sport: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 03.29.19

The federal government set an all-time record budget deficit in February. And this is with a Republican in the White House. The GOP is supposed to be the fiscally responsible party. In this episode of the Friday Gold Wrap, host Mike Maharrey offers some interesting analysis that reveals spending money in Washington, DC is really a bipartisan sport. He also talks about Thursday's selloff in gold and silver, explains why dollar strength is something of an illusion and illustrates how the way "the market" thinks is often pretty dumb.

